Byrd's Hot Chicken Redlands 414 orange st 2A

No reviews yet

414 orange st 2A

redlands, CA 92374

Order Again

Popular Items

SANDWICH
TENDERS
BYRD BOMB

Merchandise

T-Shirts

$25.00

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$13.99
TENDERS

TENDERS

$12.99
BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$14.99
REBEL

REBEL

$15.99
DONUT SANDO

DONUT SANDO

$14.99

Juicy chicken tender served with a hot glazed donut, side of fries, 24k sauce

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$7.99
SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$3.99
REBEL

REBEL

$8.99

KIDS & CLUCK

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$7.99
BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$7.99
MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$7.49
LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$5.99
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99
CHICKEN LITTLE

CHICKEN LITTLE

$7.99

10 pc nuggets with side of 24k sauce

MAC & CHEESE + TENDER

MAC & CHEESE + TENDER

$9.99

Side order of mac & cheese with a chopped tender. Both Items can be spiced to customers liking

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.99

15 Fried Pickles with a side of sauce

SMALL FRIES

$3.25

Small fries with a side of 24k sauce

Buffalo fries

$6.99

Crinkle fries with melted cheese and Buffalo drizzle on top

Popcorn chicken

$9.99

DESSERTS

Donut sando

$6.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.49

Stubborn Classic Root Beer Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda Stubborn Draft Cola Stubborn Draft Cola Zero Sugar Stubborn Citrus Hibiscus Orange Stubborn Black Cherry Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda Brisk Iced Tea Raspberry Flavor

Refrescas

Refrescas

$2.49

Choose one of 3 flavors 1) Mango 2) Watermelon 3) Lemonade

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.99

16oz milkshake. flavors: strawberry, vanilla, chocolate

Water Bottle

$1.99

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$0.75

WINGS COMBO

Wings

Wings

$12.99

A pound of wings (approximately 7 -8 wings) With a side of fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville Hot Chicken!

Location

414 orange st 2A, redlands, CA 92374

Directions

