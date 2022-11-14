Restaurant header imageView gallery

Byron Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2527 84th Street SW

Byron Center, MI 49315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Muffin
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Big Daddy w/o Beverage

Beverages

Coffee

$2.12

Hot Tea

$2.12

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.59

Juice

$1.99

White Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.59

Medium Drink

$0.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Nitro Coffee

$2.99

Iced Latte

$2.99

Kids Specialty

$1.99

BFR Signature Iced Latte

$3.99

Miss

$299.40

Breakfast

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

Homemade Muffin

$3.49

Big Daddy w/Beverage

$12.99

3 eggs any style, choice of meat, amercian fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast, jelly and any beverage.

Big Daddy w/o Beverage

Big Daddy w/o Beverage

$11.99

3 eggs any style, choice of meat, amercian fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast, and jelly.

Grand Daddy

Grand Daddy

$6.99

2 eggs, 1 slice of toast, and choice of grits or oatmeal with Coffee.

Irish Breakfast

Irish Breakfast

$8.99

Corned Beef Hash, 2 eggs, toast and jelly

Cattlemans Breakfast w/o pototoes

$12.99

6 oz sizzler, 2 eggs, toast and jelly

Cattlemans Breakfast

$14.99

6 oz sizzler, 2 eggs, american fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast and jelly

Eye Opener

Eye Opener

$8.49

Just Enough! 2 eggs, coice of meat OR potatoes, toast and jelly

Family Muffin

$5.99

English muffin topped with egg and cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Byron Sunrise

$5.99

Mini Breakfast. One egg, toast and jelly, and beverage

'Our Family's' Benedict

$8.99

Shaved ham, english muffin, eggs, and hollandaise sauce.

1 Egg & Toast

$3.79

2 eggs and Toast

$4.79

2 eggs, toast and jelly

3 eggs & Toast

$5.79

Toast and Jelly

$2.69

Gluten Free Toast

$3.99

1 slice of toast

$1.75

Avocado Toast

$7.99

2 eggs, any style, with 1 piece of toast and avocado.

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

1 Biscuit smothered in country gravy

Cup of Oatmeal/Grits

$2.99

Choice of Oatmeal or Grits

Bowl of Oatmeal/Grits

$3.59

Choice of Oatmeal or Grits

1 - Pancake

$3.49
2 - Pancakes - Short Stack

2 - Pancakes - Short Stack

$5.49

2 Big, Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes *add blueberries, pecans, or raisins, (a small upcharge may apply)

French Toast - 1 pc

$3.29

French Toast - 2 pcs

$5.49

Waffle

$5.99

Tri-fecta

$9.99

1 Waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 links

2 by 2

$7.99

2 eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes

2 by 2 by 2

$9.99

2 eggs, 2 buttermilk pancakes, and meat

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$10.99

Corned Beef Hash and swiss cheese

Family Omelet

$9.99

Mushroom, bacon, green peppers, potatoes, and cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese

Plain Omelet

$5.99

Veggie Omelet

$9.49

Mushrooms, onions, tomato, green peppers, and cheese

Western Omelet

$9.49

Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese

All the Meats Skillet

$11.99

Bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar cheese. With Red Skinned potatoes, scrambled eggs, and sausage gravy. Served with your choice of toast.

Garden Skillet

$10.99

Green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, & cheddar cheese with red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with 2 eggs, any style, on top.

Matty P's Skillet

$10.99

Bacon, diced tomato, onion, cheddar cheese with Tator Tots and 2 eggs, any style.

Uncle Ken's Skillet

$10.99

Bacon, sausage, onion, pepperjack cheese, and tator tots. Served with 2 eggs, any style, and a dollup of sour cream.

Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

$3.99

Shredded Hashbrowns

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Tator Tots

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.79

Breakfast Extras

1 Biscuit

$0.99

1 Link

$1.50

1 Patty

$1.99

1 Slice of Toast

$1.65

1/2 Grits

$2.99

1/2 Yuck

$4.99Out of stock

2 Bacon

$2.49

2 Biscuits

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

2 Links

$2.49

3 Bacon

$3.99

3 Eggs

$3.79

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.79

Bowl of Cereal

$2.99

Breakfast Ham

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Croissant

$0.99

Grits

$2.99

Honey

$0.50

Loaded Oatmeal

$4.99

Muffin

$3.49

One Bacon

$1.50

One Egg

$1.50

Sausage Links

$3.99

Breakfast Specials

1 Blueberry Pancake and 1 Meat

$5.79

1 Egg, 1 Toast, and 1 Meat

$4.99

1 Pancake, 1 Egg, and Coffee

$6.99

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$4.79

2 French Toasts and 2 Meats

$6.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Family Muffin with Coffee

$6.79

Grand Daddy

$5.79

Meatlover Croissant

$9.99

Oatmeal & Coffee

$5.29

Western Croissant

$9.99

SATURDAY - Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

SATURDAY - 2 FRENCH TOAST AND 2 MEAT

$6.99

Avocado Toast

$6.79

Multi grain Waffle

$5.79

Multigrain Pancake and 1 Meat

$5.79

Bowl Of Oatmeal With Toppings

$5.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$6.99

Pumpkin Cake and 1 Meat

$6.99

Strawberry Cr Chz Crepe

$5.99

Desserts

Sundae

$3.99

Pie Slice

$4.49

Choose from our fabulous assortment of Homemade Pies

York Peppermint Patty

$0.50

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Coconut Cream Dessert

$4.49

Malt or Shake

$4.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.49

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$15.99

Whole Fruit Pie

$14.99

Whole Coconut Cream Dessert

$15.99

Whole Carrot Cake

$19.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99

Oreo Dessert

$4.99

Gluten Free/Vegan Peanut Butter Tart

$5.99

Pumpkin Cake

$4.49

Kids menu

Kids - Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - Beef Hotdog

$4.99

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - Hamburger

$4.99

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - Cheeseburger

$5.49

Comes with one side and small drink

Kids - One Pancake & One Bacon or Sausage Link

Kids - One Pancake & One Bacon or Sausage Link

$4.99

Comes with a small drink

Kids - One French Toast and One Bacon or Sasuage Link

$4.99

Comes with a small drink

Kids - One egg, One Toast, & One Bacon or Sausage Link

$4.99

Comes with a small drink

Lunch and Dinner Extras

1 Chicken Nugget

$0.99Out of stock

1 Chicken Tender

$1.50

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.99

Diet Plate

$8.49

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Salad Scoop

$2.99

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Honey

$0.50

Hot dog

$3.49

Pint of Ranch Dressing

$3.79

Pint of Soup

$6.99

Potato Salad Scoop

$1.99

Quart of Soup

$8.99

Quesadilla

$9.99Out of stock

Roll

$0.50

Side of Fluff

$1.99

Tuna Salad Scoop

$4.99

York Peppermint Patty

$0.47

BBQ Sanwich ONLY

$5.49

1/2 Dozen Muffins

$17.99

12 Muffins (dozen)

$29.99

1/2 Dozen Sweet Rolls

$19.99

12 Sweet Rolls (Dozen)

$34.99

Lunch Specials

1/2 Chicken Salad Melt with Soup

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Salad Melt With Pot Salad

$7.99Out of stock

1/2 Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Tuna Melt with Soup

$7.99

1/2 Tuna Melt with Fruit

$7.49

Beef BBQ and Fries

$7.49

Beef BBQ and Soup

$7.49

BLT w/Fruit

$8.99Out of stock

Buffalo Bacon Ranch Wrap w/ Curly

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Shredded Chicken Sand W\fries

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Wings and Fries

$7.49Out of stock

Chef Salad

$7.49

Chicken Salad Croissant with Fruit

$8.99

Chicken Salad Croissant with Potato Salad

$7.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99

Chili Dog with Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Chipotle Chicken Wrap with Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Club Croissant with Chips

$6.99Out of stock

Club Croissant with Fruit

$8.99Out of stock

Cod with Fries

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Deluxe with Fries

$8.99

Egg Salad Sandwich with Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Fish Taco w/ Tilla Chip

$7.99Out of stock

Fishwich and Curly Fries

$9.99

French Dip with Swiss and Chips

$7.99

Goulash with Garlic Toast

$7.99

Grilled Cheese with Soup

$6.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese w/ Onion Rings

$8.99

Ham and Red Skinned Potatoes

$8.99Out of stock

Ham w/cheesy Potatoes

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Liver & Onions with Mashed

$8.99

Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

$6.99Out of stock

Meatloaf With Chzy Potatoes

$9.99Out of stock

Philly French Dip

$11.79

Pulled Pork and Curly Fries

$9.99

Pulled Pork w\ Cheesy Pot

$11.99

Pulled pork w\potato salad

$9.99

Rotini Florentine w/ Italian Sausage

$10.49

Slim Gem with Fries

$8.79

Southern Fried Chicken w/ potatoes

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Potato Salad

$10.99

Spicy Chx With Tots

$11.99

Stacked Ham and Fruit

Out of stock

Summer Salad

$9.99

Swiss Steak w/mashed

$9.99Out of stock

Whaler with Curly Fries

$7.99

Box Lunch

$12.99

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$11.99

Chicken Chedder Casserole w/ Garlic Toast

$7.99

Hot Roast Beef Special

$10.49

Salads and More

Bowl of Soup

$5.29

Every Soup is homemade

Cup of Soup

$4.59

Dutch Treat

$8.99

Choose two from the following: Muffin, Tossed Salad, Bowl of Soup

Cold Plate with Homemade Muffin

$10.99

Homemade muffin, Tuna or Chicken Salad with fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Family Signature Salad

$10.99

A generous portion of mixed greens topped with golden chicken tenders, sliced eggs, shredded cheddar cheese and tomoatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Choose from ham or turkey. Served with tomoatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and sliced egg on top of crisp iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Served with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, and croutons.

Tuna or Chicken Salad Scoop with Tossed Salad

$9.99

A scoop of fresh homemade chicken or tuna salad served beside a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on fresh lettuce with tomoatoes, bacon, sliced egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Summer Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast, strawberries, pecans, served on fresh spinach with poppyseed dressing.

1 lb. Chicken Salad

$6.99

1/2 lb. Chicken Salad

$3.99

1 lb. Potato Salad

$4.49

1 lb. Pea & Peanut Salad

$5.99

1 lb. Tuna Salad

$6.99

1 lb. Coleslaw

$3.99

1 lb. Fruit Salad

$6.99

1 lb. Egg Salad

$3.99

Sandwiches

1/2 Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

1/4 lb Hamburger

$6.99

1/4 lb. Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Topped with tender bacon with American Cheese

BLT

$8.49

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our homemade chicken salad, served in your choice of bread or wrap garnished with lettuce.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.59

Clubmelt

$11.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, served DLX on grilled 9 grain bread

Fishwich

$10.99

Deep-fried beer battered cod on a bun garnished with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.49

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Decilious slow cooked roast beef served with mashed potatoes, gravy

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.

Olive Burger Deluxe

$8.99

This Family favorite is a quarter pounder served with mayo, lettuce, tomoato and our own homeade olive sauce.

Patty Melt

$9.49

This juice quarter pounder is cooked the way you like it & smothered with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Ranch Burger

$11.99

Topped with onion rings, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese

Slim Gem

$9.99

Shaved Hickory Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Hoagie bun.

Tunamelt

$9.99

Tuna salad melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Western Burger

$11.99

Topped with our unique blend of golden BBQ sauce, juicy bacon and crispy onion rings & Swiss cheese.

Tunafish Sandwich

$8.99

CBA

$12.99

Chicken Breast, bacon, avocado, pesto mayo, Swiss Cheese on a bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken, red hot mayo, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served deluxe on a bun.

Turkey Pesto Melt

$10.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, pesto mayo, tomato, and lettuce served on sourdough bread.

French Dip

$11.99

Onion, green pepper, Swiss cheese with Au Jus on a hoagie bun.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast, avacado, bacon, Swiss Cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato served in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders, tomato, lettuce, and ranch served in a flour tortilla.

Senior Breakfast

Grand Daddy

Grand Daddy

$6.99

2 eggs, 1 slice of toast, and choice of grits or oatmeal with Coffee.

The Stobber

$5.49

1 egg (any style), 1 slice of toast, and coffee

The Oma

$6.99

1 egg (any style), 1 bacon or sausage, 1 slice of toast and coffee

Papa Jack

$7.49

Sides

American Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99
Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$4.59

Curly Fries

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Red Skinned Potatoes

$2.99
Shredded Hashbrowns

Shredded Hashbrowns

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.99

Tator Tots

$2.99

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Warm Apples with Cinnamon

$2.99

Starters

Family's Chicken Wings

$9.99Out of stock

Mild breaded chicken wings

Chicken Wing Basket

$12.99

6 mild flavored golden brown chicken wings, french fries, and Family's famous homemade coleslaw.

The BFR Classics

Slow Cooked Beef Pot Roast

$14.99

Marinated, seasoned and slow cooked pot roast drizzled with beef gravy will melt in your mouth.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

3 pieced of juicy all white meat chicken, deep fried to perfection. Try it with our signature sweet honey mustard sauce.

Ham Dinner

$10.99

A classic home town dinner. Hickory smoked old fashioned Ham generously sliced in 10 oz steaks

Family's Famous Liver & Onions

$9.99

One of our most popular dishes! Tender calves liver topped with a ton of glazed onions

Battered Cod

$11.49

Three pieces of delcious beer battered Cod fried to a golden brown

Sizzler Steak

$12.99

Expertly cut from the bottom sirloin. This 6 ounce sizzler offers a flavorful steak experience.

Wing Basket

$12.99

Lake Perch

$13.99

Gift Card Package

Gift Card - $20.00

$25.00

Gift Card - $25.00

$30.00

Gift Card - 30.00

$35.00

Homemade Salads

Chicken Salad - 1 lb

$6.99

Homemade Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad - 1lb

$6.99

Pea n' Peanut - 1lb

$5.99

Potato Salad - 1lb

$4.49

Coleslaw - 1lb

$3.99

Tuna Salad - 1lb

$6.99

Chicken Salad - 1/2 lb

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$4.49

Egg Salad - 1lb

$3.99

Pie Slice

Pie Slice

$4.49

Choose from our fabulous assortment of Homemade Pies

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Coconut Cream

$4.49

Banana Cream

$4.99

Oreo

$4.99

Gluten Free/Vegan Chocolate Tart

$5.99

Coffe Beans - Bag

$2.49

Protein Balls

$2.50

Homemade Muffin

Homemade Muffin

$3.49

Sets

Variety

$12.99

2 Pack Cinnamon Rolls

$7.49

2 Pack Muffin

$6.49

4 Mini Muffs

$2.29

4pck Muff

$10.49

Cinnamon Roll

Mini

$1.99

Regular

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll W/glaze

$4.49

Quart of Soup

All Soup Quart

$10.49

Pint of Soup

All Soups Pint

$7.99

T-Shirt

Tan

$15.00

Black

$15.00

BFR Hats

Black/Grey

$25.00

Fitted Grey

$30.00

Dinners

Goulash

$6.99

Chicken BLT Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

1\2 W TBR Wrap W/fruit

$6.99

1\2 TBR wrap W/potato Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.99

Meatloaf And Mashed

$9.99

Cookies

Peanut Butter

$1.99

Chocolate Chip

$1.99

Sugar

$1.99

Yorks

$0.50

Cold Brew Cans

Regular

$3.99

Half Caff

$3.99

Cold Brew Latte

$2.99

Fruit cup

Fruit cup

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Friends Meet Friends

Website

Location

2527 84th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
2619 84th Street Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70020 Byron Center, MI
orange starNo Reviews
8233 BYRON CENTER CENTER SW BYRON CENTER, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Byron Center
orange star4.4 • 196
8233 Byron Center Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
Manne's Pizza - Byron Center
orange starNo Reviews
530 76TH ST SW STE500 BYRON CENTER, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
84th Street Pub - Byron Center, MI
orange starNo Reviews
8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
5 Lakes Brew Pub - 350 84th Street, SW, Suite 480
orange starNo Reviews
350 84th Street, SW, Suite 480 Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Byron Center

Countryside Inn - Byron Center
orange star4.6 • 218
10704 Wilson Ave SW Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Byron Center
orange star4.4 • 196
8233 Byron Center Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Byron Center
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston