Byron Family Restaurant
2527 84th Street SW
Byron Center, MI 49315
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Soft Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Vanilla Cappuccino
Lemonade
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Juice
White Milk
Chocolate Milk
Rootbeer Float
Medium Drink
Iced Coffee
Nitro Coffee
Iced Latte
Kids Specialty
BFR Signature Iced Latte
Miss
Breakfast
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Homemade Muffin
Big Daddy w/Beverage
3 eggs any style, choice of meat, amercian fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast, jelly and any beverage.
Big Daddy w/o Beverage
3 eggs any style, choice of meat, amercian fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast, and jelly.
Grand Daddy
2 eggs, 1 slice of toast, and choice of grits or oatmeal with Coffee.
Irish Breakfast
Corned Beef Hash, 2 eggs, toast and jelly
Cattlemans Breakfast w/o pototoes
6 oz sizzler, 2 eggs, toast and jelly
Cattlemans Breakfast
6 oz sizzler, 2 eggs, american fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast and jelly
Eye Opener
Just Enough! 2 eggs, coice of meat OR potatoes, toast and jelly
Family Muffin
English muffin topped with egg and cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty.
Breakfast Burrito
Byron Sunrise
Mini Breakfast. One egg, toast and jelly, and beverage
'Our Family's' Benedict
Shaved ham, english muffin, eggs, and hollandaise sauce.
1 Egg & Toast
2 eggs and Toast
2 eggs, toast and jelly
3 eggs & Toast
Toast and Jelly
Gluten Free Toast
1 slice of toast
Avocado Toast
2 eggs, any style, with 1 piece of toast and avocado.
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
1 Biscuit smothered in country gravy
Cup of Oatmeal/Grits
Choice of Oatmeal or Grits
Bowl of Oatmeal/Grits
Choice of Oatmeal or Grits
1 - Pancake
2 - Pancakes - Short Stack
2 Big, Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes *add blueberries, pecans, or raisins, (a small upcharge may apply)
French Toast - 1 pc
French Toast - 2 pcs
Waffle
Tri-fecta
1 Waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 links
2 by 2
2 eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes
2 by 2 by 2
2 eggs, 2 buttermilk pancakes, and meat
Cheese Omelet
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Corned Beef Hash and swiss cheese
Family Omelet
Mushroom, bacon, green peppers, potatoes, and cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese
Plain Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomato, green peppers, and cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese
All the Meats Skillet
Bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar cheese. With Red Skinned potatoes, scrambled eggs, and sausage gravy. Served with your choice of toast.
Garden Skillet
Green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, & cheddar cheese with red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with 2 eggs, any style, on top.
Matty P's Skillet
Bacon, diced tomato, onion, cheddar cheese with Tator Tots and 2 eggs, any style.
Uncle Ken's Skillet
Bacon, sausage, onion, pepperjack cheese, and tator tots. Served with 2 eggs, any style, and a dollup of sour cream.
Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
Shredded Hashbrowns
American Fries
Tator Tots
Corned Beef Hash
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Breakfast Extras
1 Biscuit
1 Link
1 Patty
1 Slice of Toast
1/2 Grits
1/2 Yuck
2 Bacon
2 Biscuits
2 Eggs
2 Links
3 Bacon
3 Eggs
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Bowl of Cereal
Breakfast Ham
Corned Beef Hash
Croissant
Grits
Honey
Loaded Oatmeal
Muffin
One Bacon
One Egg
Sausage Links
Breakfast Specials
1 Blueberry Pancake and 1 Meat
1 Egg, 1 Toast, and 1 Meat
1 Pancake, 1 Egg, and Coffee
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
2 French Toasts and 2 Meats
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Family Muffin with Coffee
Grand Daddy
Meatlover Croissant
Oatmeal & Coffee
Western Croissant
SATURDAY - Breakfast Burrito
SATURDAY - 2 FRENCH TOAST AND 2 MEAT
Avocado Toast
Multi grain Waffle
Multigrain Pancake and 1 Meat
Bowl Of Oatmeal With Toppings
Pumpkin Waffle
Pumpkin Cake and 1 Meat
Strawberry Cr Chz Crepe
Desserts
Sundae
Pie Slice
Choose from our fabulous assortment of Homemade Pies
York Peppermint Patty
Carrot Cake
Coconut Cream Dessert
Malt or Shake
Hot Fudge Sundae
1 Scoop of Ice Cream
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Whole Fruit Pie
Whole Coconut Cream Dessert
Whole Carrot Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Oreo Dessert
Gluten Free/Vegan Peanut Butter Tart
Pumpkin Cake
Kids menu
Kids - Chicken Tenders
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - Grilled Cheese
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - Beef Hotdog
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - Macaroni and Cheese
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - Chicken Nuggets
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - Hamburger
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - Cheeseburger
Comes with one side and small drink
Kids - One Pancake & One Bacon or Sausage Link
Comes with a small drink
Kids - One French Toast and One Bacon or Sasuage Link
Comes with a small drink
Kids - One egg, One Toast, & One Bacon or Sausage Link
Comes with a small drink
Lunch and Dinner Extras
1 Chicken Nugget
1 Chicken Tender
Chicken Salad Scoop
Diet Plate
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Scoop
Garlic Toast
Honey
Hot dog
Pint of Ranch Dressing
Pint of Soup
Potato Salad Scoop
Quart of Soup
Quesadilla
Roll
Side of Fluff
Tuna Salad Scoop
York Peppermint Patty
BBQ Sanwich ONLY
1/2 Dozen Muffins
12 Muffins (dozen)
1/2 Dozen Sweet Rolls
12 Sweet Rolls (Dozen)
Lunch Specials
1/2 Chicken Salad Melt with Soup
1/2 Chicken Salad Melt With Pot Salad
1/2 Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
1/2 Tuna Melt with Soup
1/2 Tuna Melt with Fruit
Beef BBQ and Fries
Beef BBQ and Soup
BLT w/Fruit
Buffalo Bacon Ranch Wrap w/ Curly
Buffalo Shredded Chicken Sand W\fries
Buffalo Wings and Fries
Chef Salad
Chicken Salad Croissant with Fruit
Chicken Salad Croissant with Potato Salad
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Chili Dog with Fries
Chipotle Chicken Wrap with Fries
Club Croissant with Chips
Club Croissant with Fruit
Cod with Fries
Crispy Chicken Deluxe with Fries
Egg Salad Sandwich with Soup
Fish Taco w/ Tilla Chip
Fishwich and Curly Fries
French Dip with Swiss and Chips
Goulash with Garlic Toast
Grilled Cheese with Soup
Grilled Ham & Cheese w/ Onion Rings
Ham and Red Skinned Potatoes
Ham w/cheesy Potatoes
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Liver & Onions with Mashed
Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes
Meatloaf With Chzy Potatoes
Philly French Dip
Pulled Pork and Curly Fries
Pulled Pork w\ Cheesy Pot
Pulled pork w\potato salad
Rotini Florentine w/ Italian Sausage
Slim Gem with Fries
Southern Fried Chicken w/ potatoes
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Potato Salad
Spicy Chx With Tots
Stacked Ham and Fruit
Summer Salad
Swiss Steak w/mashed
Whaler with Curly Fries
Box Lunch
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries
Chicken Chedder Casserole w/ Garlic Toast
Hot Roast Beef Special
Salads and More
Bowl of Soup
Every Soup is homemade
Cup of Soup
Dutch Treat
Choose two from the following: Muffin, Tossed Salad, Bowl of Soup
Cold Plate with Homemade Muffin
Homemade muffin, Tuna or Chicken Salad with fresh fruit and cottage cheese
Family Signature Salad
A generous portion of mixed greens topped with golden chicken tenders, sliced eggs, shredded cheddar cheese and tomoatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chef's Salad
Choose from ham or turkey. Served with tomoatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and sliced egg on top of crisp iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad
Served with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, and croutons.
Tuna or Chicken Salad Scoop with Tossed Salad
A scoop of fresh homemade chicken or tuna salad served beside a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken BLT Salad
Grilled chicken breast on fresh lettuce with tomoatoes, bacon, sliced egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Summer Salad
Grilled Chicken breast, strawberries, pecans, served on fresh spinach with poppyseed dressing.
1 lb. Chicken Salad
1/2 lb. Chicken Salad
1 lb. Potato Salad
1 lb. Pea & Peanut Salad
1 lb. Tuna Salad
1 lb. Coleslaw
1 lb. Fruit Salad
1 lb. Egg Salad
Sandwiches
1/2 Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
1/4 lb Hamburger
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with tender bacon with American Cheese
BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad, served in your choice of bread or wrap garnished with lettuce.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Clubmelt
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, served DLX on grilled 9 grain bread
Fishwich
Deep-fried beer battered cod on a bun garnished with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Decilious slow cooked roast beef served with mashed potatoes, gravy
Mushroom Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.
Olive Burger Deluxe
This Family favorite is a quarter pounder served with mayo, lettuce, tomoato and our own homeade olive sauce.
Patty Melt
This juice quarter pounder is cooked the way you like it & smothered with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Ranch Burger
Topped with onion rings, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese
Slim Gem
Shaved Hickory Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Hoagie bun.
Tunamelt
Tuna salad melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Western Burger
Topped with our unique blend of golden BBQ sauce, juicy bacon and crispy onion rings & Swiss cheese.
Tunafish Sandwich
CBA
Chicken Breast, bacon, avocado, pesto mayo, Swiss Cheese on a bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, red hot mayo, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served deluxe on a bun.
Turkey Pesto Melt
Turkey, swiss cheese, pesto mayo, tomato, and lettuce served on sourdough bread.
French Dip
Onion, green pepper, Swiss cheese with Au Jus on a hoagie bun.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, avacado, bacon, Swiss Cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato served in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders, tomato, lettuce, and ranch served in a flour tortilla.
Senior Breakfast
Sides
Starters
The BFR Classics
Slow Cooked Beef Pot Roast
Marinated, seasoned and slow cooked pot roast drizzled with beef gravy will melt in your mouth.
Chicken Tenders
3 pieced of juicy all white meat chicken, deep fried to perfection. Try it with our signature sweet honey mustard sauce.
Ham Dinner
A classic home town dinner. Hickory smoked old fashioned Ham generously sliced in 10 oz steaks
Family's Famous Liver & Onions
One of our most popular dishes! Tender calves liver topped with a ton of glazed onions
Battered Cod
Three pieces of delcious beer battered Cod fried to a golden brown
Sizzler Steak
Expertly cut from the bottom sirloin. This 6 ounce sizzler offers a flavorful steak experience.
Wing Basket
Lake Perch
Homemade Salads
Desserts
Homemade Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Quart of Soup
Pint of Soup
T-Shirt
Dinners
Cold Brew Cans
Fruit cup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Where Friends Meet Friends
2527 84th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315