BYTE a Modern Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

145 N. Woodland Blvd.

Deland, FL 32720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Steak & Bleu
Coconut Chicken Curry

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.58

Iced Tea

$2.58

Juice

$2.58

Coffee

$2.58

Hot Tea

$2.58

Monster Energy

$3.00

Bottle Water Still

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water Sparkling

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Coco Bomb

$7.00

Appetizers

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Blackened steak tips, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, caramelized green bell peppers and onions, roasted garlic, balsamic drizzle.

Philly Egg Rolls

$14.00

Dates stuffed with whipped goat cheese, garnished with balsamic reduction, arugula salad, celery ribbons.

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Bourbob Bbq Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Loades Pub Chips

$8.00

Hummus Platter

$12.00

American Sliders

$10.00

Short Rib Sliders

$10.00

Nasheville Hot Sliders

$10.00

Gouda Bites

$8.00

Sweet Thai Wings

$10.00

Soup & Salads

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Coconut Chicken Curry

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, blistered grapes, house made croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.

Bacon Dijon

$13.00

Tom Basil

$5.00

Half House

$5.00

Full House

$7.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Full Caesar

$8.00

Meditteranean Root

$12.00

Asian Citrus

$11.00

Flatbreads

Steak & Bleu

$12.00

Traditional Marg

$9.00

Asiago Short Rib

$12.00

Hawaiian Bbq Chicken

$10.00

Finger Foods

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Sandwiches

Blk Bean Burger

$9.00

F G T Gr Cheese

$8.00

Chopped Oaky Melt

$10.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Remy Shrimp PoBoy

$10.00

Burgers

Oak Burger

$11.00+

Blk Bean Burger

$9.00

Entrees

Ginger Teryaki Salmon

$24.00

Ribeye

$28.00

SW Risotto

$26.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Kid's

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac + Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Batt's Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Cajun Mac

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$6.00

Side Mac+Cheese

$5.00

Pub Chips

$3.00

homecoming deal

$16.00

2 Brauts

$12.00

3 Beef Taco

3 Beef Tacos

$12.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Passionfruit Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Hats

Grey hat fitted L/XL

$30.00

Grey Hat snap back

$30.00

Byte Glasses

$10.00

Loaded Pub Chips

Loaded Pub Chips

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

145 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland, FL 32720

Directions

Gallery
BYTE a Modern Bistro image
BYTE a Modern Bistro image
BYTE a Modern Bistro image

