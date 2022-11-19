Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bytes Fusion Grill - Saginaw

review star

No reviews yet

5656 State St

Saginaw, MI 48603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Amazing 9
SHAWARMA WRAP

Rice Bowls | Salad Bowls | Burritos | Chalupa

RICE BOWLS, SALAD BOWLS, BURRITOS, CHALUPAS. 100% Homemade meal just made for you. We make everything from scratch, no canned beans, no preservatives added. Just like grandma cooking! LOTS OF VEGAN OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
Amazing 9

Amazing 9

$12.99

RICE BOWLS, SALAD BOWLS, BURRITOS, CHALUPAS. 100% Homemade meal just made for you. We make everything from scratch, no canned beans, no preservatives added. Just like grandma cooking! VEGAN OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$12.99

RICE BOWLS, SALAD BOWLS, BURRITOS, CHALUPAS. 100% Homemade meal just made for you. We make everything from scratch, no canned beans, no preservatives added. Just like grandma cooking! LOTS OF VEGAN OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

Signature Bytes

Our Signature Bytes are 100% Homemade just made for you. We make everything from scratch, no preservatives added. We keep things simple, just like grandma cooking! LOTS OF VEGAN OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
SHAWARMA WRAP

SHAWARMA WRAP

$12.99

Dairy free homemade pita bread with your choice of protein, vinaigrette veggies, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, white & garlic sauces. VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE!

BYTESADILLA

BYTESADILLA

$12.99

Made with dairy free homemade bread. comes with side of lettuce, lime, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream.

1/2 TANDOORI CHICKEN

1/2 TANDOORI CHICKEN

$13.99

Marinated in herbs & spices overnight then cooked in a TANDOOR (a cylindrical clay oven).

CURRY FRIES

CURRY FRIES

$11.99

Fries, Chickpeas, Queso, Cheese Blend, Creamy Green Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Cilantro, Lime, and your choice of protein. VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE.

FLATBREAD

FLATBREAD

$11.99

Made with dairy free homemade dough, cheese blend, sauces and topping. PICK ONE...

LAHORI CHOLAY *Vegan

LAHORI CHOLAY *Vegan

$11.99

Slowed cooked Chickpea beans top with fresh ginger, cilantro, and lime.

STROMBOLI

STROMBOLI

$11.99

Made with homemade dough, with cheese blend and topping. Comes with dipping sauce.

BEEF NIHARI

BEEF NIHARI

$14.99

NIHARI is a stew consisting of SLOW-COOKED SHANK meat of beef. Top with green chili, fresh sliced ginger & lime.

BIRYANI

BIRYANI

$14.99

Rice Dish with Mixing a Curry, Protein, later combining it with SEMI-COOKED Rice Separately.

FATTOUSH SALAD

FATTOUSH SALAD

$14.99

Mediterranean Salad made from fresh Garlic Naan (Bread) Pieces Combined with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Vinaigrette Veggies, Black Olives, Hummus, Feta Cheese & Garlic Sauce.

CHICKEN KABOB

CHICKEN KABOB

$14.99

Marinated in herbs & spices overnight then cooked in a TANDOOR (a cylindrical clay oven).

Sides

Homemade Sides
Puffs

Puffs

$7.49

Two pieces of homemade dough cooked in TANDOORI, with added cheese blend and your choice of protein.

Falafel *Vegan

Falafel *Vegan

$6.49

A deep-fried ball, made from ground chickpeas, herbs, spices, and garlic added to the dough.

Pakora *Vegan

Pakora *Vegan

$6.49

Made with chickpea batter, potato, onion, spinach, herbs, and spices.

Fries *Vegan

Fries *Vegan

$3.19

Best FRIES in town with homemade spices.

Bread *Vegan

Bread *Vegan

$2.99

Made daily with DAIRY-FREE homemade dough.

Hummus *Vegan

Hummus *Vegan

$7.49

A spread made from cooked chickpeas blended with lemon juice, cilantro, and garlic.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.49

Melted cheese with green chili and spices.

Rita

Rita

$3.19

Creamy Green Sauce, Tomato, Cucumber, White Onion, and Cilantro.

Kida Menu

Kida Menu

$7.49

Choose from kids rice bowl or bytesadilla, side of drink and fries.

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

BYTES Homemade sauces.

Soups

Homemade soups and dips, side of Bread.
HALEEM SOUP

HALEEM SOUP

$7.49

A type of stew made with wheat, beef shank and lentils. Garnished with fried onion, lime, ginger, green chili, and lime.

CHICKEN CHILI SOUP

CHICKEN CHILI SOUP

$7.49

Chicken breast, beans, garlic, onion, green chili. Garnished with lime, cilantro.

LENTIL SOUP *Vegan

LENTIL SOUP *Vegan

$7.49

Mixed lentil beans slow cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Garnished with fried onion, ginger, and lime.

Drinks

SOFT DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$1.09

Coke Products !

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.49

Chia made with milk, black tea. Masala chia made with milk, black tea, fresh ginger, cloves, cardamom.

LASSI

LASSI

$4.49

Lassi is a blend of low fat yogurt, fresh fruits, spice and ice.

FRESH JUICE

FRESH JUICE

$5.49

Freshly squeezed juices to the order.

Desserets

PSTACHIO BAKLAVA

PSTACHIO BAKLAVA

$2.99

A rich, sweet dessert pastry made with chopped nuts and held together with honey.

VEGAN BAKLAVA

VEGAN BAKLAVA

$2.99

A rich, sweet dessert pastry made with chopped nuts and held together with honey.

ELEPHANT EAR

ELEPHANT EAR

$3.99

Fried bread topped with cinnamon sugar.

Customer Pick

OUR REGULAR CUSTOMERS FAVORITE
MARK'S RICE BOWL

MARK'S RICE BOWL

$14.93

“Mark’s Rice Bowl is the best of Bytes in a bowl. Fresh ingredients, great flavor, and good nutrition. The fusion of taste is exceptional. It’s always delicious and makes for a wonderful meal.” – Mark H

LYNN'S SALAD BOWL

LYNN'S SALAD BOWL

$13.49

“I love my salad-based bowl because the ingredients are fresh, flavorful, and fit into my low-carb and dairy-free diet. The green sauce gives it the right amount of heat and the garlic sauce adds tons of flavor. The fajita veggies are perfectly seasoned. Naveed always gets it right! I love Bytes.” – Lynn H

JEFF'S RICE BOWL

JEFF'S RICE BOWL

$12.99

HOT -- CHICKEN 65, Brown Rice, Black Beans, DBL Vinaigrette Veggies, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Spicy White Sauce.

DANNY'S RICE BOWL

DANNY'S RICE BOWL

$16.92

MED -- CHICKEN SHAWARMA & SPINACH MASALA, White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Lettuce, Garlic & Creamy Green Sauces.

ALEX'S BURRITO

ALEX'S BURRITO

$14.43

MILD -- CHICKEN SHAWARMA, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Cheese Blend, Feta Cheese, Garlic & White Sauces

STEFEN'S RICE BOWL

STEFEN'S RICE BOWL

$13.99

HOT -- LAMB & BEEF SHAWARMA, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, White Onion, Feta Cheese, Guacamole, Spicy White Sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT CUISINE OF FRESH HOMEMADE FOOD. MADE TO ORDER & MADE WITH LOVE! LET'S GET BACK TO BASICS! 100% HALAL FOOD.

Website

Location

5656 State St, Saginaw, MI 48603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Bytes Fusion Grill image
Bytes Fusion Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Souper Cafe - Saginaw
orange star4.6 • 393
5789 State St Saginaw, MI 48604
View restaurantnext
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
6540 State St Saginaw, MI 48603
View restaurantnext
Coty's Landing
orange star4.5 • 858
777 Midland Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Saginaw MI
orange star4.3 • 665
4880 Gratiot Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
Genji Saginaw
orange starNo Reviews
3870 Bay Rd Saginaw, MI 48603
View restaurantnext
Steve's Soups and Subs 2
orange starNo Reviews
2903 S Washington Saginaw, MI 48601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saginaw

Coty's Landing
orange star4.5 • 858
777 Midland Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Saginaw MI
orange star4.3 • 665
4880 Gratiot Rd Saginaw, MI 48638
View restaurantnext
The Souper Cafe - Saginaw
orange star4.6 • 393
5789 State St Saginaw, MI 48604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saginaw
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston