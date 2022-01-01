Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bytes Foxborough, MA

review star

No reviews yet

23 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

Popular Items

20 pc Wings
Traditional Pizza
5 pc Wings

Gamer Deals

Gamer Deal One

$16.00

(1) 10" 1 topping pizza, 5 wings, 3 cookies and a Game Fuel Energy Drink!

Family Deals

Family Deal One

$24.99

14" 2 topping pizza, 10 wings with your choice of sauce and 6 of our famous half baked chocolate chip cookies.

Family Deal Two

$49.99

(2) 14" 2 topping pizzas, bread sticks, 20 piece smoked traditional wings and 6 half baked chocolate chip cookies.

Family Deal Three

$23.00

(2) 14" pizzas. Let your imagination run wild and choose up to 5 topping per pizza on this special.

Soups and Bread Bowls

Each item is served in a 12 ounce microwave safe container.

Beef Chili With Beans

$5.00

Mac and Cheese Bread Bowl

$6.00

Chili Bread Bowl

$7.00

French Fries

Small French Fries

$2.50

Large French Fries

$4.00

Texas Style French Fries

$6.25

French fries smothered in Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and jalapeno peppers.

Munchies

Cheese Stix Large

Cheese Stix Large

$8.50

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.

Cheese Stix Small

Cheese Stix Small

$6.25
Really Big Bread Sticks

Really Big Bread Sticks

$5.25

Brushed with homemade garlic butter, sprinkled with garlic salt & aged Parmesan.

Pepp-N-Rollie

Pepp-N-Rollie

$7.50

Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.

Buff Chicken Rollie

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Rollie

$9.00

Quesadilla

Toasted tortilla filled with Mild cheddar and Monterey Jack and your choice of Buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken or steak served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Wings

Seasoned with our house rub, then hickory smoked for hours then tossed in your choice of sauce.
5 pc Wings

5 pc Wings

$6.25
10 pc Wings

10 pc Wings

$12.75
20 pc Wings

20 pc Wings

$22.50
40 pc Wings

40 pc Wings

$38.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken BLT Sandwich

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$10.50

Strips of slow smoked chicken covered in whole-milk mozzarella then topped with crispy fried bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch. Make Buffalo for $.50

Love & Meatballs

Love & Meatballs

$10.50

Scratch made Italian meatballs smothered in Stoner's Pizza Sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.50

Thinly sliced 100% Grade A Ribeye topped with sweet onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and whole-milk mozzarella melted to perfection.

Sausage Dogs

Sausage Dogs

$10.50

Two slow smoked sausage links served with your choice of three toppings and chips for $9.99

Pizzas

Our Dough Is Made Fresh Each Day In-House & We Only Use Whole-Milk Mozzarella!
Traditional Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$8.50+

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.75+

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$13.75+

With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.75+

Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Nice to Meat Pizza

Nice to Meat Pizza

$13.75+

Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

No Brainer Deluxe Pizza

No Brainer Deluxe Pizza

$13.75+

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50+
Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.75+

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Stromboli/Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$8.50+

Our scratch made dough, baked then stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.50

Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.

Quality Greens

All Salads are made fresh daily and served with a Really Big Bread Stix
Full Meat Your Greens

Full Meat Your Greens

$10.50

Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.

Half Meat Your Greens

Half Meat Your Greens

$5.25
Full Almost Greek

Full Almost Greek

$9.50

Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.

Half Almost Greek

Half Almost Greek

$5.00
Full Chicken Caesar

Full Chicken Caesar

$9.50

Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.

Half Chicken Caesar

Half Chicken Caesar

$4.75
Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$8.50

Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$4.25
Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$8.50

Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with aged parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$4.25

B. Y. O. S.

$4.25

B.Y.O.S. Build your own Salad. Start with lettuce then add the toppings YOU like! Only available FULL size.

Sweet Stuff

Sweet Sticks

Sweet Sticks

$6.25

then brushed with our sweet cream butter then dusted with cinnamon. Served with cream cheese icing.

Half Baked Cookies

Half Baked Cookies

$6.25

Six warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookies cooked fresh per order! Yum!

Plain Cheesecake Stromboli

Plain Cheesecake Stromboli

$6.25

New York-style cheesecake rolled into our scratch dough, baked to order, then brushed with warm butter & covered with cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.

Raspberry Cheesecake Stromboli

Raspberry Cheesecake Stromboli

$6.25
Strawberry Cheesecake Stromboli

Strawberry Cheesecake Stromboli

$6.25

NY Cheesecake Slice

$5.25

Specials

14" 2 topping for 8.99

$8.99
Family Deal

Family Deal

$27.75

Large 14" 3-Topping Pizza + 10 Wings + 2 Liter Soda $ 25.99

2- 18" Really Big Two Toppings

$27.75

2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings for $25.99! Cut into 12 slices each!

Super Deal

$27.75

Get two large 14" specialties for $25.99!

Gameday Special

Gameday Special

$26.75

Two Large 1 Toppings + Breadsticks + 2 Liter for $24.99

Snack Attack

$16.00

Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix

Treat Yourself

$11.50

Small 10" Two Topping+3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies + 20oz soda!

5 Wing Lunch Special

$8.25

5 Wings+breadsticks or chips + 20oz Drink **11 am-3 pm***

Biggest Deal

$116.00

4 Large 14" Pizzas Anyway + 20 Wings + Large Stoner's Cheese Stix + Breadsticks + 2 Desserts + 4 Two Liters

Extras

Extra Garlic Butter

$0.75

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Cream Cheese Icing

$0.75

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

1 Cookie

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

2Lt Bevs

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

20oz Bevs

Pepsi

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Bang Star Blast

$3.00

Bang Blue Razz

$3.00

Bang Rainbow Unicorn

$3.00

Bang Black Cherry Vanilla

$3.00

Bang Cotton Candy

$3.00

Bang Sour Apple

$3.00

Alcohol

Bud light 12oz

$5.00

Bud light strawberry seltzer 12oz

$5.00

Bud light black cherry seltzer 12oz

$5.00

Bud light mango seltzer 12oz

$5.00

Babe rosé wine

$7.25

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Masks

Mask

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:01 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:01 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:01 pm
Restaurant info

Serving all of Patriot Place from our home inside the Helix eSports gaming center!

Website

Location

23 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035

Directions

Gallery
Bytes image
Bytes image
Bytes image

