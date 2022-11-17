C&A GLOBAL café 114 Tived Lane East
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
114 Tived Lane East, Edison, NJ 08837
Gallery
Photos coming soon!