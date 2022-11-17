  • Home
  • C&A GLOBAL café - 114 Tived Lane East
C&A GLOBAL café 114 Tived Lane East

No reviews yet

114 Tived Lane East

Edison, NJ 08837

Breads

Assorted Bagels

Assorted Bagels

$1.00
Baguettes

Baguettes

$1.00
Sourdough/Multigrain Bread

Sourdough/Multigrain Bread

$1.00

Pastries

Muffins

Muffins

$1.50
Cookies

Cookies

$0.50+
Danishes

Danishes

$0.75+

Protein/Spreads

Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$2.00
Hard/Soft boiled eggs

Hard/Soft boiled eggs

$0.50
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$0.75
Butter

Butter

$1.50
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$1.50
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.50
Jelly

Jelly

$1.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.50

Sliced Cheese

$0.50
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$1.50
Sliced Lox

Sliced Lox

$1.50

Fried Eggs

$1.00

Salad Bar

Cucumber

Cucumber

$1.00
Tomatoes

Tomatoes

$1.50
Onion

Onion

$1.50
Assorted Peppers

Assorted Peppers

$1.50
Radish

Radish

$1.50
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Lettuce

Lettuce

$1.50
Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$1.50

Hot Cereal

Farina

$2.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

Assorted Flavors

$4.00

Yogurt

Assorted Flavors

$1.50

Breakfast Specials

Waffles

$1.00+

Pancakes

$2.50

Egg and Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Burrito

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Hash Browns

$1.50

Soup

Meat Soup

$3.00

Pareve Soups

$2.50

Dairy Soups

$2.50

Fish

Tuna Croquette

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Flounder

$5.00

Side Dishes

Rice (Need to adjust pricing)

$1.50

Salad (Need to adjust pricing)

$1.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$3.00
Mango Peach Smoothie

Mango Peach Smoothie

$3.00

Juices

Green Juice

Green Juice

$3.50
Guava Juice

Guava Juice

$3.50
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.50
Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate Juice

$3.50
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$3.50

Spiced Cider

$3.50

Orange Peach Juice

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Water

Water

$1.50
Seltzer

Seltzer

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 Tived Lane East, Edison, NJ 08837

Directions

