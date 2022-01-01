C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery Collindale

C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

1441 E. Horsetooth Rd.

Ft. Collins, CO 80525

To-go Beer

Growler Blonde

Growler Blonde

$12.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Hefe

Growler Hefe

$12.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Amber

Growler Amber

$12.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Big Red

Growler Big Red

$12.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Porter

Growler Porter

$12.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Appetizers

Bone-in Buffalo Wings

Bone-in Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Traditional spicy wings| Blue cheese | or ranch

Bone-in Honey Sriracha Wings

Bone-in Honey Sriracha Wings

$12.99

Spicy and Sweet Wings |Slaw| Blue cheese | or ranch

Boneless Buffalo Wing

Boneless Buffalo Wing

$12.99

Blue cheese | or ranch

Boneless Honey Sriracha Wings

Boneless Honey Sriracha Wings

$12.99

Sweet and Spicy| Slaw| Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Cauliflower florets dusted with seasoned flour, crispy fried, sauced and tossed in RAM buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.

Cauliflower Honey Sriracha Wings

Cauliflower Honey Sriracha Wings

$10.99

Cauliflower florets dusted with seasoned flour, crispy fried, sauced and tossed in sweet and spicy honey sriracha, served with blue cheese dressing.

Crispy Calamari

$11.99

Calamari steak strips, tossed in seasoned flour, cooked golden | sweet chili garlic & rosette sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

with marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Cheddar jack | black beans | sour cream | roasted jalapeños | cilantro | salsa | pico de gallo | guacamole

Soups & Side Salads

NW Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Tomato-Basil Bisque

$4.00+

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan.

Green Side Salad

$2.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, croutons, carrots and cabbage

Entree Salads

Olympus Steak Salad

Olympus Steak Salad

$16.99

Fresh greens | feta | artichoke heart | red bell peppers | chopped bacon | avocado | grilled onion | garlic-artichoke dressing | filet steak medallions

Tossed Chicken Cobb

Tossed Chicken Cobb

$14.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast | Avocado | chopped bacon | boiled egg | blue cheese | tomato | mixed greens | blue cheese dressing

Ram Burgers

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.99

Grilled *beef patty | creamy mac & cheese | cheddar cheese sauce | applewood-smoked bacon | kaiser bun

Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar

Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$13.99

Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun

POTTS Classic Cheeseburger

POTTS Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cheddar| Lettuce | tomato | onion | mayo | kaiser bun

Sergeant Pepper

Sergeant Pepper

$13.99

Southwest seasoned | smoked Anaheim pepper | Buttface Amber Ale cheese sauce | fried jalapeño straws | pepper jack cheese | chipotle mayo | kaiser bun

Stadium Mushroom

Stadium Mushroom

$13.99

Garlic roasted mushrooms | cheddar | mayo | applewood-smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | kaiser bun

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.99

100% plant based patty | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle chips | sourdough bun

Grilled Melts & Sandwiches

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast tossed with Ram buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing on a grilled french roll

French Dip Au Jus

French Dip Au Jus

$13.49

Roast beef | au jus | grilled baguette

Potts Grand Reuben No 506

Potts Grand Reuben No 506

$14.99

Shaved corned beef | Wisconsin havarti | sauerkraut | horseradish cream | thousand island | marbled rye

Turkey Havarti Melt

Turkey Havarti Melt

$12.99

Sliced turkey | Wisconsin havarti | garlic mayo | tomato | applewood-smoked bacon | grilled old-fashioned white bread

Mains

Potts Tacos

Potts Tacos

$11.99

Pickled red onion | avocado crema | chipotle-tarragon slaw | with red rice, black beans & salsa

Potts Mac & Cheese

Potts Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi elbow pasta, rich, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, gratiné

Impossible Taco

Impossible Taco

$13.99

100% plant based meat along with pickled red onions, avocado crema, chipotle-tarragon slaw and cilantro, served in your choice of a flour or corn tortilla, along with red rice, black beans, and salsa.

Steak & Chicken

Blackened Chicken Bowl

Blackened Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Blackened Chicken | Spanish rice | cabbage | black beans | smoked Anaheim peppers | shredded pepper jack | pico de gallo | guacamole | pickled red onions | sour cream | chopped cilantro | side of salsa

Kalbi Chicken Bowl

$15.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$14.99

Cooked golden | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw Choice of Sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | Buffalo | BBQ

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$17.99

8oz., finished with maitre’d butter | fries and seasonal vegetables

To-go Soda/Water

20 oz. Bottled Soda

20 oz. Bottled Soda

$2.69
20 oz. Aquafina Water

20 oz. Aquafina Water

$1.99
12oz Bubly Orange

12oz Bubly Orange

$2.49
12oz Bubly Lemon

12oz Bubly Lemon

$2.49

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$6.99

Chocolate chip cookie dough topped with vanilla ice cream.

Mile Hi Pie

$9.99

Kona coffee ice cream & rich Cookies 'n Cream ice cream on an Oreo cookie crumb crust. Whipped cream, caramel and almonds, served in a pool of hot fudge

To-go Kids

Kid Burger

$6.75

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kid Quesadilla

$6.75

Kid Chicken Nugets

$6.75

Kid Fish

$6.75

Kid Pasta w/ Butter

$6.75

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.75

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Kid Chef Salad

$6.75

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.75

Kid Mini Corn dogs

$6.75

To-go Cocktails

Jar- Proud Mary

$13.00

Jar- Margarita

$13.00

Jar- Mule

$13.00

Jar- Mai Tai

$13.00

Jar- LIT

$13.00

To-go Wine

Togo - CSM Riesling

$25.00

Togo - Kendall Jackson Chard

$31.00

Togo - Ecco Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Togo - Acrobat Pinot Gris

$31.00

Togo - CSM Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Togo - CSM Rose

$28.00

Togo - Underwood Pinot Noir

$28.00

Togo - CSM Cabernet

$34.00

Togo - Colores Del Sol Malbec

$25.00

Togo - Menage a Trois Red Blend

$28.00

Togo - Charles & Charles Merlot

$31.00

CBD Products

Balm 1000mg

$79.95

Balm 500mg

$54.95

Gelatin Capsules

$74.95

Gummies

$64.95

Muscle Gel

$89.99

Tincture 1000mg

$77.95

Tincture 500mg

$53.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Ft. Collins, CO 80525

Directions

Gallery
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery image
Main pic

