Restaurant header imageView gallery

C Bar

634 Reviews

$$

2880 SE Gladstone St

Portland, OR 97202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Large Fries

$4.00

Brussels

$5.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

3 Street tacos

$8.00

Classic American

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Apparel

SM C Bar Shirt

SM C Bar Shirt

$15.00
MED C Bar Shirt

MED C Bar Shirt

$15.00
LG C Bar Shirt

LG C Bar Shirt

$15.00
XL C Bar Shirt

XL C Bar Shirt

$15.00
2XL C Bar Shirt

2XL C Bar Shirt

$15.00
SM Baseball Shirt

SM Baseball Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
MED Baseball Shirt

MED Baseball Shirt

$20.00
LG Baseball Shirt

LG Baseball Shirt

$20.00
XL Baseball Shirt

XL Baseball Shirt

$20.00
2XL Baseball Shirt

2XL Baseball Shirt

$20.00
SM C Bar Hoodie

SM C Bar Hoodie

$35.00
MED C Bar Hoodie

MED C Bar Hoodie

$35.00
LG C Bar Hoodie

LG C Bar Hoodie

$35.00
XL C Bar Hoodie

XL C Bar Hoodie

$35.00
2XL C Bar Hoodie

2XL C Bar Hoodie

$35.00

MED RCP Shirt

$15.00

LG RCP Shirt

$15.00

XL RCP Shirt

$15.00

2XL RCP Shirt

$15.00

MED RCP Hoodie

$35.00

LG RCP Hoodie

$35.00

XL RCP Hoodie

$35.00

Gift Certificate

On-line Gift Certificates can be purchased in the upper right hand corner of the page.

GC $10

$10.00

GC $15

$15.00

GC $20

$20.00

ShareTG

Deviled EggsTG

$4.00

Chicharrones (Copy)

$4.00

Beef Jerky (Copy)

$2.00

Skewers

$9.00Out of stock

PoutineTG

$11.00

Fried BrusselsTG

$6.00

6 WingsTG

$7.00

10 WingsTG

$11.00

SM Fries

$4.00

LG Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Salads and Soups

Brussels Waldorf

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Cup Tom Soup

$4.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Grilled Bread

$3.00

SandwichesTG

Grilled CheeseTG

$10.00

C Bar BurgerTG

$11.00

C Bar ClubTG

$10.00

B.L.T.tg

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Chef BurgerTG

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sando

$11.00

Vegan Chicken Sando

$11.00

Dinner

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$17.00

Food

LG Fries

$6.00

Devilled Eggs

$5.00

Brussels

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

3 Street tacos

$7.00

Kimchi Dog

$8.00

Classic American

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Food

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$11.00

Potato Flautas

$10.00

Sopa de Fideo-Cup

$5.00

Sopa de Fideo-Bowl

$8.00

Drinks

Ghost Marg

$10.00

Classic Marg

$8.00

Michelada

$7.00

Mexican Lager

$5.00

Puree

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

C Bar is a casual neighborhood bar on Portland’s lower eastside since 2002. We offer a relaxing atmosphere, honest comfort food with a culinary twist. Great Handcrafted cocktails using locally distilled spirits and 20 rotating taps. Your Community Bar!

Website

Location

2880 SE Gladstone St, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Gallery
C Bar image
C Bar image
C Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yoko's Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - 2878 SE Gladstone St.
orange starNo Reviews
2878 SE Gladstone St. Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Hopworks Urban Brewery - Powell
orange star4.5 • 1,235
2944 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Mestizo Portland
orange starNo Reviews
2910 SE Division St. Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Botto’s BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3120 SE Milwaukie Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
The Baker's Mark - SE - SE Division
orange starNo Reviews
1126 Southeast Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Mano Oculta - 1420 SE Powell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1420 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Hopworks Urban Brewery - Powell
orange star4.5 • 1,235
2944 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Alphabet District
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston