C Bar
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
C Bar is a casual neighborhood bar on Portland’s lower eastside since 2002. We offer a relaxing atmosphere, honest comfort food with a culinary twist. Great Handcrafted cocktails using locally distilled spirits and 20 rotating taps. Your Community Bar!
2880 SE Gladstone St, Portland, OR 97202
