C.C.'s Elbow Room 2850 N. BROOKFIELD RD

2850 N. BROOKFIELD RD

BROOKFIELD, WI 53045

ADD ON

RANCH

$0.50

BEER CHEESE

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SALSA

$1.00

MAYO

$0.50

AOLI

$1.00

LETTUCE

$0.25

TOMATO

$0.25

ONION

$0.25

APPETIZERS

AIOLI TUB

$7.00

CHEESE CURDS

$9.95

CHIPS

$1.00

NACHOS

$13.95

PLAIN FRIES

$5.50

PRETZEL

$13.95

TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.95

CHILI FRIES

$10.95

BURGERS

BACON BURGER

$13.50

CHEESEBURGER

$11.50

HAMBURGER

$10.50

DESSERT

CHOCO BREAD PUDDING

$5.95

KEY LIME PIE

$4.95

CHOCO BREAD PUDDING (Copy)

$5.95

FRIDAY MENU

BAKED COD

$15.95

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.25Out of stock

FRIED COD

$14.95

N/A

N/A

N/A

PINSA

BBQ CHICK PINSA

$14.95

BREAKFAST PINSA

$13.95

MARGARITA PINSA

$14.50

MEAT HOUSE PINSA

$14.95

SALAD

CHICK CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

SANDWICHES

CUBANO

$13.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$13.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$12.95Out of stock

REUBEN

$14.50

SPICY CHICKEN SAND

$13.50

SOUP

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR

$5.00Out of stock

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.25Out of stock

CHILI BOWL

$6.75

SPECIALS

CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP

$12.95

CHICK NACHOS

$13.95

CHIPS N SALSA

$4.95

CHIPS SALSA GUAC

$8.95

GIARDINIERA PINSA

$14.95

ELBOW MAC PINSA

$13.95

FISH TACOS

$9.95

FRENCH TOAST

$12.95

JALAPENO POPER PINSA

$13.95

MONTE CRISTO

$12.95

Packerpeño Burger

$12.95

PORK NACHOS

$13.95Out of stock

PORK TACOS

$9.95

SKILLET

$12.95

SPICY CHICK SAND

$13.50

STEAK TACO

$9.95

WINGS

$8.95Out of stock

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.95

CALIFORNIA PINSA

$13.95

TO GO'S

To Go Charge

$1.00

BEER

MILLER LITE BOTTLE

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

HIGH LIFE

$4.50

ULTRA MICHELOB LIGHT

$4.75

HEINEKIN

$5.50Out of stock

CORONA

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

STELLA

$6.00

PABST

$4.50

PERONI

$6.00

CLAUSTAHLER N/A

$6.00

RIVERWEST N/A

$6.00

NEW GLARUS STAGHORN

$6.00

HIGH LIFE SHORTY

$3.00

HIGH NOON LIME

$7.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$7.00

HIGH NOON MANGO

$7.00

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$7.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$6.00Out of stock

HIGH NOON LEMON

$7.00

VOODOO RANGER

$7.00

NAKED 3SOME RAISED GRAIN

$8.50

CARBLISS BLACK CHERRY

$10.00

CARBLISS PASSION FRUIT

$10.00

BLACK & TAN

$6.50

BLUE MOON

$6.25

FRANZINKANER

$6.75

GUINNESS

$6.75

MILLER LITE TAP

RIVERWEST

SPOTTED COW

THIRD SPACE HAPPY

$6.50

LAKEFRONT OKTOBERFEST

$6.25Out of stock

BUMBLE BEAR

$6.25

BEV SPECIALS

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

CHAMPAGNE SPECIAL

$8.00

CORONITA BUCKET

$15.00

EL DIABLO

$7.50

LUXURY CHAMP

$8.25

MILLER SHORTY

$3.00

PINEAPPLE PALOMA

$7.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.50

WING PITCHER SPECIAL

$12.50

COCKTAILS

APEROL SPRITZ

$8.50

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

BLIND RUSSIAN

$10.50

BLOODY MARY

$8.50

CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$12.00

COSMO

CUCUMBER MULE

$9.00

DARN N STORMY

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

GIMLET

HURRICANE

$9.00

JAGER BOMB COCKTAIL

$11.00

JOHN DALY

$7.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$10.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$7.00

MARGARITIA

$8.00

MIMOSA

$6.50

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

OLD FASHION'D

SANGRIA

$7.50

SCREWDRIVER

$7.50

TITOS ELECTRIC LEMONADE

$7.00

TITOS JOHN DALY

$7.00

TITOS MULE

$9.00

TITOS TEA

$7.00

TOM COLLINS

$4.50

TRANSFUSION

$7.00

WHISKY SOUR

WHITE RUSSIAN

$6.50

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

LIQUOR

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.75Out of stock

BULLEIT

KNOB CREEK

$6.25

MAKERS 46

$7.25

MAKERS MARK

$6.25

OLD ELK

RAIL BOURBON

$4.75

ANGELS ENVY 1

$12.00+

KORBEL

$5.75

LUSTAU

RAIL BRANDY

$4.75

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.25

HENDRIKS

$7.25

RAIL GIN

$4.75

TANGEURAY

$6.25

APEROL

BALIEYS

COINTREAU

DRAMBUIE

FRANGELICO

GODIVA CHOC

GRAND MARNIER

KAHLUA

LUXARDO AMARETTO

BACARDI

$5.75

BACARDI LIMON

$5.75

CAP'T MORGAN VAN/CHERRY

$5.75

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.75

CRUZAN BLACK CHERRY

$5.75

KRAKEN SPICED

$6.25

MALIBU

$5.75

MEYERS DARK

$8.25

MOUNT GAY

$6.25

RAIL RUM

$4.75

DEWARS

DEWARS 12

GLENFIDDICH 14

GLENLIVIT 12

JONNIE WALKER RED

MACALLAN 12

RAIL SCOTCH

$4.75

CASAMIGO BLANCO

CAZADORES REPO

CLAZA AZUL SHOT

$30.00

DON JULIO 1942

DON JULIO ANJEO

EL JIMADOR

EL TESORO

HERRADURA SILVER

LA GRITONA REPO

MILAGRO SILVER

PATRO SILVER

RAIL TEQUILA

$4.75

ABSOLUT

$6.25

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.25

CENTRAL STANDARD

$6.50

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

KETEL ONE

$6.50

RAIL VODKA

$4.75

SMIRNOFF

$4.75

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$4.75Out of stock

SMIRNOFF RASP

$4.75

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$4.75

STOLI

$6.50

TITOS

$5.75

BULLEIT RYE

$6.75

CANADIAN CLUB (CC)

$5.75

CROWN ROYAL

$6.75

JACK DANIELS

$6.75

JAMESON

$6.75

JAMESON ORANGE

$6.75

JIM BEAM

$6.25

RAIL WHISKEY

$4.75

RED BREAST 12

$12.00

SCREWBALL

$6.75

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.75

SEAGRAMS VO

$6.75

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.75

N/A BEV

COKE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.00

DIET SPRITE

$2.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

KIDDIE COCKTAIL

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH H20

$3.50

NESPRESSO CAFE

$4.00

NESPRESSO DECAF

$4.00

OJ

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

RED BULL

$2.50

SELTZER

$2.00

SOUR

$2.00

SPRECHER ROOT BEER

$4.50

SPRITE

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

WATER

SHOTS

8-BALL CHOCOLATE

$6.25

APEROL

$4.00

BAILEY'S

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$4.50

CHERRY DR BOMB

$4.50

CHERRY VODKA BOMB

$5.00

DR CHERRY

$3.50

DR MENTHOL

$3.50

FIREBALL

$4.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$4.50

GRAND MARNIER

$4.50

IRISH CAR BOMB

$7.50

JAGER BOMB

$5.50

JAGERMEISTER

$4.50

LEMON DROP

$4.50

LEMONCELLO

$4.50

MALORT

$3.50

PINEAPPLE SHOT

$4.50

RUMPLE MINZE

$4.50

SKREWBALL

$5.00

VAMPIRES KISS

$4.00

CRANBERRY VODKA SHOT

$4.50

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

CC BLOODY

$9.00

CC COSMO

$10.00

CC MANHATTAN

$9.00

CC MARGARITA

$9.00

CC OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

WINE

Prosecco, Tutela, Italy

Champagne, Jacquart, France Bottle

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Golden

Zinfandel, Pierano Estate, Lodi, CA

Red Blend, Slam Dunk

Cabernet Sauvignon, Gabriel Ashley

Cabernet Sauvignon, Experience, Napa, CA

ROSE FABRE

RIESLING FESS PARKER

SAUV BLANC RANGA RANGA

CHARD PRESCRIPTION

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.50

JOSH PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$25.00

FALL DRINKS

APPLE SMASH

$10.00

CAP'T HARVEST

$8.00

CRAN MULE

$8.25

FALL SPRITZER

$8.25

CUP SETS

FOUR CUP SET

$20.00

SIX CUP SET

$30.00

HAT

Hat

$20.00

T-SHIRT

T-Shirts

$20.00

DOME RENTAL

DOME RENTAL

$500.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2850 N. BROOKFIELD RD, BROOKFIELD, WI 53045

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

