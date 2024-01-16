C-Dub's Cruise'n Dairy Bar 3023 AR-367 N
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
C-Dub's Cruise'n Dairy Bar offers a welcoming environment shrouded in hot rod car culture for the entire family to enjoy. Nana's Homemade Cheese Dip is sure to be a hit for everyone, backed by your choice of burgers, hotdogs, cheese fries, nachos, and C-Dub's signature Queso Burger.
Location
3023 AR-367 N, Austin, AR 72007