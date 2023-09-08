Seafood

Fried Catfish Only 1/2 lb

$9.50

1/2 or pound of hand breaded fish with roll

Fried Catfish Only 1 pound

$16.00

A pound of hand breaded fish 3-4 pieces with roll

Fried Catfish Sandwich 1/2 lb

$10.00

2-3 pcs of Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)

Fried Catfish Sandwich 1 lb

$16.50

3-4 Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)

Fried Catfish 1/2 lb Platter

$19.95

Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 2-3 pcs Hawaiian roll or Cornbread

Fried Catfish 1 lb Platter

$26.45

Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 3-4 pcs Hawaiian roll or Cornbread

Fried Whiting Fish A la carte 1/2 lb

$7.00

Hand breaded fish with Hawaiian Roll

Fried Whiting Fish A la carte 1 lb

$13.50

Hand breaded fish with Hawaiian Roll

Fried Whiting Fish Platter 1/2 lb

$17.95

Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 2-3 pcs w/ Hawaiian roll or Cornbread

Fried Whiting Fish Platter 1 lb

$24.95

Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 3-4 pcs w/ Hawaiian roll or Cornbread

Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich 1/2 lb

$8.50

2-3 pcs of Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)

Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich 1 lb

$15.00

3-4pcs of Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)

Fried Shrimp Platter 12 pcs

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp with 2 sides with Hawaiian roll or cornbread

Fried Shrimp Platter 18 pcs

$25.50

Jumbo Shrimp with 2 sides with Hawaiian roll or cornbread

Fried Shrimp with Roll Only 12 pcs

$16.00

12 Hand breaded Jumbo Shrimp with Hawaiian Roll

Fried Shrimp with Roll Only 18 pcs

$21.50

18 Hand breaded Jumbo Shrimp with Hawaiian Roll

Chicken

Party Fried Wings A la carte 8 Wings

$10.00

8 Party Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll

Party Fried Wings A la carte 10 Wings

$13.00

10 Party Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll

Party Fried Wings A la carte 15 Wings

$18.00

15 Party Wings, comes with 2 Hawaiian Roll

Party Fried Wings A la carte 20 Wings

$24.00

20 Party Wings, comes with 3 Hawaiian Roll

Party Fried Wings A la carte 30 Wings

$35.00

30 Party Wings, comes with 6 Hawaiian Roll

Party Fried Wings A la carte 50 Wings

$54.00

50 Party Wings, comes with a dozen Hawaiian Roll

Party Fried Wings Platter 8 Wings

$15.50

Includes 8 Party Wings, and two sides with Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread

Party Fried Wings Platter 10 Wings

$18.50

Includes 10 Party Wings, and two sides with Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread

Party Fried Wings Platter 15 Wings

$26.50

Includes 15 Party Wings, and two sides with Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread

Full Size Wings 4 A la carte

$10.00

Full Size Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll

Full Size Wings 6 A la carte

$15.00

Full Size Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll

Full Size Wings 10 A la carte

$25.00

Full Size Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll

Full Size Wings 4 Platter

$16.00

Four Full Size Wings with 2 Sides and Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread

Full Size Wings 6 Platter

$21.00

Six Full Size Wings with 2 Sides and Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread

Chicken Tenders A la carte 4

$7.50

Chicken Tenders A la carte 6

$10.86

Six Tenders with Hawaiian Roll

Chicken Tenders A la carte 25

$42.00

10 Tenders with Hawaiian Roll

Chicken Tenders Platter 4

$11.00

Tenders with 2 sides Hawaiian Roll

Chicken Tenders Platter 6

$16.00

Six Jumbo Tender Strips with your choice of 2 sides and Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread

A La Carte Sides

Coleslaw Small

$2.00

4 oz cup (small) size homemade coleslaw

Coleslaw Regular

$4.00Out of stock

Regular (8oz) size homemade coleslaw

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Made from Scratch - Made with multiple types of cheese. Egg is not used

Cajun Mac n Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Made from Scratch - Made with multiple types of cheese. + Includes sausage, bell peppers, onion, and cajun seasoning. Egg is not used

Fried Okra

$4.00

Handful or two of Fried Okra

Hush Puppies

$4.00

A Dozen of Hushpuppies (12)

Greens

$4.00

Collard Greens mad with smoked turkey

Potato Salad

$4.00

Southern Candied Yams

$4.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Cornbread

Fries

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00Out of stock

A single slice of Sweet Potato pie

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Creamy Banana Homemade Pudding with Nilla Wafers and Real Whipped Cream

Drinks

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

BodyArmor Orange

$3.75

Canned Coke

$1.50

Canned Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$3.50

Core Power P.Shake Chocolate

$3.50

Core Power P.Shake Vanilla

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dunkin Donut French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.50

Dunkin Donut Mocha Iced Coffee

$3.50

Fanta Grape

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

Gold Peak Georgia Peach

$3.50

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Gold Peak Sweet Black Tea

$3.50

Minute Maid Apple Orange Juice

$3.50

Minute Maid Apple Raspberry

$3.50

Minute Maid Grape

$3.50

Minute Maid Kiwi Strawberry

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade Orange Juice

$3.50

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$3.20

Powerade Orange

$3.75

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sprite Zero Sugar

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

North Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Ketchup

Mumbo Sauce

$0.50

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Hot Sauce

Salt and Pepper Packets

Mayonnaise

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cornbread

$2.00

Hawaiian Rolls

$0.50