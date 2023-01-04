BG picView gallery

C'Flo's Event Space

review star

No reviews yet

28589 Northwestern HWY

Southfield, MI 48034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Daiquiris

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$14.00

You must be 21 and over to carryout the Daiquiris. You must produce a valid ID. Your choice of a delicious 16oz daiquiri!

Tequila-Rita

$18.00

Wings

Party Wings 50 Pcs

Party Wings 50 Pcs

$42.50

You can select up to 5 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Whole Wings 50 Pcs

Whole Wings 50 Pcs

$85.00

You can select up to 4 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Sandwhich Bar

Half Pan (10) Checker Cow

Half Pan (10) Checker Cow

$100.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Half Pan (10) Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$100.00

Half Pan (10) Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$100.00

Half Pan (10) Slaw Dog

$50.00

Deep fried smoke sausage with slaw on a toasted bun.

Seafood

Shrimp (per pound)

$20.00

Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$17.00

Catfish Strip Half Pan (25)

$65.00

An additional strip of our delicious catfish

Salads

Cobb Salad (Half Pan)

$60.00

Caeser Salad (Half Pan)

$45.00

House Salad (Half Pan)

$45.00

Mediterranean Salad

$55.00

Sides

Half Pan Fries

$40.00

Crinkle Fries with your choice of seasoning.

Half Pan Slaw

$40.00

Half Pan Corn on the Cob

$40.00

Half Pan Steamed Veggies

$40.00

Half Pan Potatoes

$40.00

Half Pan Fried Okra

$40.00

Half Pan Dinner rolls

$40.00

Half Pan Carrot & Celery Mix

$25.00

Drinks

Fruit Punch Gallon

$5.00

Lemonade Gallon

$5.00
Half Pan 9oz Daiquiri

Half Pan 9oz Daiquiri

$14.00

You must be 21 and over to carryout the Daiquiris. You must produce a valid ID. Your choice of a delicious 16oz daiquiri!

Gallon Daiquiri

$90.00

Just Lunch, Please!

Catfish Lunch Special

Catfish Lunch Special

$12.00

(3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side

Philly Cheesesteak (Beef) Lunch Special

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken) Lunch Special

$12.00
The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

$12.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

$12.00

Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Party Wings 10 Pcs

Party Wings 10 Pcs

$12.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

$12.00

6 Piece Boneless Wings and a choice of flavor and dip.

I'll Have a Daiquiri Too, Please!

Catfish Lunch Special

Catfish Lunch Special

$12.00

(3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side

Philly Cheesesteak (Beef) Lunch Special

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken) Lunch Special

$12.00
The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

$12.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

$12.00

Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Party Wings 10 Pcs

Party Wings 10 Pcs

$12.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

$12.00

6 Piece Boneless Wings and a choice of flavor and dip.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Offering the top notch space and service for your special occasions.

Website

Location

28589 Northwestern HWY, Southfield, MI 48034

Directions

Gallery
BG pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SOUPDIVE - Southfield
orange star4.3 • 743
26051 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bar 7 & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
24528 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 4,646
24545 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bacco Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,384
29410 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
FP DELI SOUTHFIELD
orange star4.5 • 362
29145 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southfield

Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 4,646
24545 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Southfield
orange star4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
orange star4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
orange star4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Bacco Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,384
29410 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southfield
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston