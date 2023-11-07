- Home
Grits & Grace Cafe Bayville
507 Atlantic City Blvd
Bayville, NJ 08721
Breakfast
Egg Platters
- Traditional Eggs$6.00
2 eggs, homefries and toast
- Big Bite$9.00
2 eggs, meat, homefries, toast
- The Hungry Hillbilly$13.00
2 eggs, sausage gravy and biscuit, homefries
- Country Sampler$13.00
2 eggs, meat, griddle, homefries, toast
- Full of Grit$12.00
Porkroll, over easy eggs, scallions and hot sauce served over cheese grits
- Garbage can$12.00
Bacon, sautéed veggies, potatoes, cheddar, poached eggs and everything bagel seasoning
- Hash and eggs$14.00
Our homemade corned beef hash with cheddar cheese topped with two eggs
- Bobby Jones Breakfast$15.00
2 eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, chicken fried steak and homefries
- New Yorker Platter$15.00
Smoked salmon, hard boiled eggs, red onion, tomato, caper, cream cheese, everything bagel
Omelettes
- Omelette Bar$8.00
Build Your Own Omelette
- Jersey's Finest Omelette$13.00
Porkroll, tomato, onion, cheddar, potato
- Western Omelette$13.00
Ham, onions, peppers
- Greek Omelette$13.00
Spinach, tomato and feta
- The Gardener Omelette$14.00
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion and pepper
- The Cali Kid Omelette$13.00
Spinach, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato and pepper jack cheese
- Old Salty Omelette$14.00Out of stock
Smoked salmon, caper, tomato, cream cheese, scallion
- Miss Piggy Omelette$13.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, porkroll, scallion, cheddar
- The Terminator Omelette$15.00
Ribeye, mushroom, tomato, onion and swiss
- Pot Head Omelette$13.00
Bacon, scallion, cherry pepper, potato hot pepper jack
- Bud the Dino Omeltte$12.00
Spinach, onion, bacon, cheddar
- The Wheelhouse Omelette$12.00
Spinach, tomato, cheddar
- Cheese Omelette$10.00
- Bacon And Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Porkroll And Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Sausage And Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Ham And Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Bombelette Omelette$15.00
Country fried steak, american cheese, topped with sausage gravy
Benedicts
- The Classic Benedict$12.00
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise
- Dublin$13.00
Homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and hollandaise
- Copenhagen$15.00
Smoked salmon, poached eggs, red onion, tomato and hollandaise
- Veggie Bomb$14.00
Sautéed veggies, poached eggs, hollandaise and everything bagel seasoning
- The Bayou$14.00
Crab cakes, onion, pepper, bacon, over easy eggs, cajun hollandaise
- The Jug Handle$13.00
Spinach, tomato, porkroll, poached eggs and hollandaise
Scrambles
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
- Egg Sandwich$4.00
- PREC$7.00
- PRC$7.00
- PRE$6.50
- BEC$7.00
- BE$6.50
- BC$6.50
- SEC$7.00
- SE$6.50
- SC$6.50
- HEC$7.00
- HE$6.50
- TurkBEC$7.00
- TurkSEC$7.00
- Pot Egg And Cheese$6.50
- Fat Carl$10.00
Porkroll, bacon, sausage, eggs, extra cheese, hashbrown
- Jersey Devil$8.50
Porkroll, eggs, cherry peppers, tomato and pepper jack cheese
- Norwegian Dreamin' Sandwich$13.00
Cream cheese, onion, tomato, smoked salmon, scrambled eggs on an everything bagel
- Parkway Grilled Cheese$7.00
Porkroll, eggs, american cheese on grilled white bread
- Jersey Honky Tonk$11.00
Chicken fried steak, american cheese, medium eggs and hot sauce
- Potbelly$11.00
Sausage, eggs cheese on a biscuit with sausage gravy
Pancakes
- Full Stack Pancakes (3)$9.00
- Short Stack Pancakes (2)$8.00
- GF VEGAN Full Stack$11.00
- Gf VEGAN Short Stack$10.00
- Full Dirty Monkey Pancakes$12.00
Topped with chocolate chips, banana and candied walnuts and caramel
- Short Dirty Monkey Pancakes$11.00
Topped with banana, chocolate chip, candied walnut and caramel
- Main Squeeze Full Pancakes$12.00
Stuffed with blueberries and topped with lemon curd and blueberries
- Main Squeeze Short Pancakes$11.00
- Full Strawberry Fields Pancakes$12.00
Topped with strawberry, almonds and banana
- Short Strawberry Fields Pancakes$11.00
- Pacos Tacos Pancakes$14.00
French Toast
- Full Stack French Toast (3)$9.00
- Short Stack French Toast (2)$8.00
- Gluten Free French Toast Full$11.00
- Gluten Free French Toast Short$10.00
- Mad Nutter French Toast Full$12.00
Topped with Nutella, strawberry and banana
- Mad Nutter French Toast Short$11.00
- Cinna-Smackdown French Toast Full$12.00
Topped with cream cheese icing, granola, cinnamon sugar and honey
- Cinna-Smackdown French Toast Short$11.00
- The Elvis French Toast Full$12.00
Topped with bacon, peanut butter and banana
- The Elvis French Toast short$11.00
- The Griddler French Toast$13.00
Waffles
Oats. Toasts and Parfaits
Toast, Bagels, Muffins
Nutritious Grub
- Bendin' Bars$13.00
Spinach, turkey sausage and swiss in a whole wheat wrap with fruit
- Max Out Quesadilla$14.00
- The Gym Rat$14.00
Turkey sausage, mushroom, onion, sweet potato swiss all scrambled up served with fruit
- Cady Baby$14.00
Spinach, turkey bacon, swiss, egg whites and tomato on multi grain served with fruit
Gluten Free
Sides
- Bacon (5)$4.50
- Crispy Bacon$4.50
- Porkroll (3)$4.00
- Sausage Patties (2)$3.50
- Turkey Bacon (4)$4.50
- Turkey Sausage (2)$3.50
- Canadian Bacon (4)$3.50
- Ham$4.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- Side FF$4.00
- Swt Pot FF$5.00
- Beer Batter Onion Rings$5.00
- Home Fries Side$3.75
- Side Jacked Up HF$4.75
- Sweet Potato Homefries$4.00
- 3 Hashbrowns$3.75
- Cup Grits$3.75
- Bowl Grits$4.75
- Cup Cheese Grits$3.75
- Bowl Cheese Grits$4.75
- Cup Saus Gravy$4.00
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$6.50
- Chicken Fried Steak And Gravy$8.50
- 6oz Ribeye$6.50
- One Pancake$4.00
- 2 OE$2.00
- 2 OM$2.00
- 2 Scram W Chz$3.00
- 2 OH$2.00
- 2 Scram$2.00
- 2 Poach$2.00
- 2 Eggs UP$2.00
- Side EWs$4.00
- Side Slice Tomato$3.00
- Side Hollandaise$2.00
- Side Salmon$5.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Maple Syrup$3.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Lunch
Lunch Favorites
- Mamma Mia$13.00
Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella on a long roll
- The Barnyard$13.00
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, swiss, onions on a long roll
- The French Dip$15.00
Roast beef, swiss, horseradish on a long roll with au jus
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
- Cod Father$16.00Out of stock
- Carmella Bella$13.00
Crispy chicken, roasted red peppers, prosciutto, provolone, arugula, balsamic glaze in a whole wheat wrap
- Chicken Claws$12.00
- 99 Problems$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar crispy chicken ranch in a wrap
- Giddy Up Quesadilla$13.00
Crispy chicken, bbq sauce, ranch, bacon, onions cheddar in a quesadilla
- Athena$12.00
Grilled chicken, onion, tomato, red pepper, feta, cucumber, olive, lettuce and Greek dressing in a wrap
- Cubano$13.00Out of stock
Roast pork, ham, swiss, pickles and swiss on a long roll
- Crowd Pleaser$13.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar bbq sauce in a wrap
- Hot Beast$14.00
Roast beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and horseradish on grilled white bread
- Diner Dude Tuna Melt$13.00
- The Big Rube$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss thousand island on grilled rye
- OG Turkey Melt$13.00
Spinach, tomato, swiss and turkey on grilled rye
- No Bs Cheesesteaks$12.00
- Cali Cheesesteak$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- Cheesesteak supreme$13.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms extra cheese
- Double Fister$14.00
Turkey, corned beef, coleslaw, thousand island and swiss on grilled rye
Burgers
- Plain Burger$8.50
- Cheeseburger$10.00
- Patty Melt$13.00
Onions, mushroom, cheddar, Swiss horseradish on grilled rye
- Golden Arch$13.00
Burger quesadilla with American cheese, lettuce, onion pickles and secret sauce
- Old Fashioned Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, pickles ketchup and mustard
- Hog Wild$14.00
Porkroll, over easy egg, American cheese
- Roadhouse$13.00
Bacon, onion rings, cheddar, hot pepper jack
Sandwiches
Salads
- Chop Chop$13.00
- Cobb$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, avocado, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, grilled chicken and bleu cheese dressing
- The Kitchen Sink Salad$13.00
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken, red peppers, avocado, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, Caesar, balsamic glaze
- Super Greek$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumbers, feta, tomato, roasted red peppers, craisins, olives, Greek dressing
- Berry Blast$13.00
Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, craisins, grilled chicken, bleu cheese, balsamic dressing
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken Caesar dressing
- Mega BLT Salad$13.00
Romaine, arugula, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, croutons, grilled chicken, bleu cheese dressing
- The Revenge Salad$13.00
Romaine, Buffalo chicken, tomato, red onion, crouton, Caesar dressing
- Salad Bar$13.00
Soup
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- Water
- Seltzer
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coff$3.00
- Special Coffee$3.75
- Tea$3.00
- Decaf Tea$3.00
- Special Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Kid Drink$1.50
- Small Milk$2.50
- Large Milk$3.50
- Small Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Large Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.25
- Rasberry Iced Tea$3.25
- Sweet Iced Tea$3.25
- Pink Lemonade$3.25
- Sm OJ Refill$1.50
- Lg OJ Refill$2.00
- Large Iced Coffee$3.75
- Large Carmel Coffee$4.50
- Quart of Caramel Coffee$5.50
- Bayville Mocha$5.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
Juice
Lemonades
Kids
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Condiments & Utensils
Utensils
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Bringing you fresh ingredients in ways you cant resist!
507 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721