C & J's Drive In
No reviews yet
2233 S Cushman St
Fairbanks, AK 99701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
START YOUR ENGINES
- C&J VEGGIE COMBO$15.00Out of stock
Mushrooms, Zucchini Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers & Texas Toothpicks
- CUP OF MELTED CHEESE$3.00
A customer favorite! A cup of our melted cheese to dip your fries, chicken or anything you would like in it.
- DEEP FRIED MUSHROOMS$8.00
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
- FRIED PICKLES$8.00
- JALAPENO POPPERS$8.00
- LARGE FRIES$8.00
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00
- ONION RINGS$8.00
- PIZZA POCKET$8.00
- ZUCCHINI STICKS$8.00
- TOTCHOS$14.00
- BAG OF CHIPS$1.00
SALADS
- GARDEN SALAD$8.00
A crisp lettuce bed topped with tomatoes, olives, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- CHEF'S SALAD$10.00
Julienne sliced ham, turkey, olives, on a crisp bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, croutons, cheese, and your choice of dressing.
- TACO SALAD$10.00
Traditional taco salad topped with ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream with a crunchy fried corn tortilla.
JUKEBOX FAVORITES
- BOW WOW (Regular)$5.00
All beef hotdog with ketchup, mustard, and relish
- DOUBLE BOW WOW (Footlong)$8.00
All beef hotdog with ketchup, mustard,and relish.
- CORN DOG$5.00
Chicken bow wow, golden and crispy, dipped in honey butter
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$10.00
Served with onions and your choice of melted or grated cheese
- BOWL OF CHILI$5.00
Our Bowl of Chili comes with onions
LETS DO THE TWIST
- ALL ALASKAN CHEESESTEAK$18.00
The ultimate cheesesteak. This has it all. Bacon, mushrooms, jalapeno, grilled onions, melted cheese, and of course thinly shaved steak piled high on a soft hoagie bun.
- BARBEQUE BEEF$18.00
If you like BBQ, try this tasty sandwich. Sliced beef, grilled onions on a toasted hoagie roll, dripping with tangy BBQ sauce and served with potato chips.
- BLT$9.00
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$11.00
- CHICKEN STRIP HOAGIE$10.00
- CLUBHOUSE$10.00
- FRENCH DIP$14.00
Alaska’s finest French dip. Thinly sliced beef served with freshly made au jus and served with potato chips.
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
- FRIED COD SANDWICH$8.00
- GRILLED CHEESE$6.00
- GRILLED CHEESE & HAM$8.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
- HALIBUT SANDWICH$11.00
- HAM&CHEESE HOAGIE$11.00
- PATTY MELT$10.00Out of stock
- ROAST BEEF MELT$10.00
Thin sliced roast beef piled high with grilled onions, choice of swiss or pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun.
- SLOPPY JOE$8.00
- THAT'S A WRAP$10.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and our buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- TUNA MELT$8.00
- TUNA MELT WRAP$10.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, with melted American cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
- TURKEY HOAGIE$11.00
SIGNATURE HAMBURGERS
- ALASKA BURGER$14.00
Three all beef patties on a soft hoagie bun with cheese, special sauce, lettuce, pickles and onion.
- ALASKA SUPREME$15.00
Our most popular burger! Three all beef patties on a soft hoagie bun with bacon, cheese, special sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato.
- BACON SUPREME$14.00
If you like bacon cheeseburgers, this one will make you smile. Two beef patties, sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with bacon and cheese on a soft brioche bun.
- C & J DOUBLE BURGER$16.00
If you are looking for a burger to fill you up, this is for you. A half pound of beef on a soft hoagie bun with sauce, cheese, pickles, onions & lettuce.
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$15.00
We take a quarter pound of all beef and smother it with mushrooms, grilled onions, swiss cheese, and of course lettuce, sauce and pickles on a soft brioche bun.
- PETITE BURGER$10.00
This is our petite burger for those with a lighter appetite. It may be less meat, but still comes with our sauce, cheese, pickles, onions, and lettuce. Add bacon for $2
- TACO BURGER$13.00
Just like a taco but on a hamburger bun, loaded with lots of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
BUILD YOUR OWN
- CHEESESTEAK$15.00
Our basic cheesesteak with thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, and golden melted cheese sauce on a soft hoagie. Served with chips.
- QUARTER POUNDER$12.00
A quarter pound of all beef on a hamburger bun. Like all our burgers, we add sauce, cheese, pickles, onions, and lettuce. Served with Fries.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
- BURRITO$5.00
Deep fried, beef and bean burrito.
- CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
Ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream on a house fried corn tortilla
- NACHO SUPREME$10.00
Traditional nachos with ground beef, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, jalapenos, and sour cream.
- TACO SUPREME$10.00
Soft flour tortilla, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa
THE FRIED LOVE
- 10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.00
- 20 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS$13.00
- 6 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.00
- CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
A half pound of our crispy chicken strips, your choice of BBQ, Ranch, Sweet & Sour, Blue Cheese, or Buffalo sauce.
- CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
A full pound of our crispy chicken wings, your choice of Hot, Regular, or Buffalo.
- THREE PIECE CHICKEN BASKET$20.00
Crispy fried breast, thigh and leg, served with fries.
YOURE GOING TO GET YOUR WISH GO FISH
- CLAM STRIP BASKET$13.00
Seafood baskets are served with fries and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
- FISH COMBO$23.00
- FRIED COD & CHIPS$16.00Out of stock
Seafood baskets are served with fries and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
- SHRIMP BASKET$15.00
Seafood baskets are served with fries and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
- HALIBUT AND CHIPS$20.00
DESSERT
- SUNDAE, SMALL$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherries and your choice of sauce: hot fudge, butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple.
- SUNDAE, LARGE$15.00
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherries and your choice of sauce: hot fudge, butterscotch, chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple.
- ICE CREAM CONE$4.00
KIDS MENU
- KIDS CORN DOG & SMILEY FRIES$9.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
- KIDS HOT DOG & SMILEY FRIES$9.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
- KIDS 4 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS & SMILEY FRIES$9.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
- KIDS BURGER & SMILEY FRIES$9.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
- PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY WITH SMILEY FRIES$9.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & SMILEY FRIES$9.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
DIPPING SAUCES
DRINKS
WE'RE OUT TO WIN YOU OVER!
- FLOAT, 16 OZ$7.00
Choice of any soda with vanilla ice cream
- FLOAT, 32 OZ$12.00
Choice of any soda with vanilla ice cream
- FROSTEE, 16 OZ$7.00
Choice of any soda with vanilla ice cream and blended like a shake.
- FROSTEE, 32 OZ$12.00
Choice of any soda with vanilla ice cream and blended like a shake.
- MALT, 16 OZ$8.00
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, cherry, vanilla, butterscotch, Oreo, peanut butter, raspberry, coffee.
- MALT, 32 OZ$14.00
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, cherry, vanilla, butterscotch, Oreo, peanut butter, raspberry, coffee.
- MILKSHAKE, 16 OZ$7.00
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, cherry, vanilla, butterscotch, Oreo, peanut butter, raspberry, coffee.
- MILKSHAKE, 32 OZ$12.00
Banana, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, pineapple, cherry, vanilla, butterscotch, Oreo, peanut butter, raspberry, coffee.
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy some Delicious Food
2233 S Cushman St, Fairbanks, AK 99701