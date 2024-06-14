- Home
370 County Route 54
Pennellville, NY 13132
Main Menu
Finger Foods
- Chicken Tenders
4 Breaded Tenders comes with 1 choice of sauce$9.00
- Onion Rings
comes with 1/2 lb breaded and fried to perfection$8.00
- Clam Strips
Breaded and Fried-Served with Tartar$9.00
- Cauliflower$9.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Ranch Fries
Fries with cheese, bacon and side of ranch$9.00
- Loaded Fries
Fries with cheese, bacon, onions and peppers$9.00
- Cheese Sticks
6 ct. & comes with marinara$9.00
- Fried Shrimp
comes with cocktail sauce$9.00
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
- Fried Scallops
comes with tartar sauce$11.00
- Poutine
Fries with cheese curd and gravy$9.00
- Fried dough$6.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
- Tator Tots$6.00
- Chicken Bites
1/2 # Fried chicken-comes with 1 dipping sauce$9.00
- Homemade Tenders$9.00
Pizza & Wing Specials
Pizza
- Small Pizza
14 inch-6 slices$15.00
- Large Pizza
17 inch-8 slices$18.00
- Small Chicken Wing Pizza
Blue Cheese base with our medium wing sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese$17.00
- Large Chicken Wing Pizza
Blue Cheese base with our medium wing sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese$21.00
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base with chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese$17.00
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base with chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese$21.00
- Small Breakfast Pizza$15.00
- Large Breakfast Pizza$18.00
- Small Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers$21.00
- Large deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers$26.00
- Personal Pan Pizza$9.00
- Small BBQ Chicken Wing Pizza$17.00
- Large BBQ Chicken Wing Pizza$21.00
- Small Mac and Cheese Pizza$17.00
- Large Mac and Cheese Pizza$21.00
- Small Garlic Pickle Pizza$17.00
- Large Garlic Pickle Pizza$21.00
Wings
Food From The Grill
- Burger
1/4 lb burger made from our freshly ground beef. Comes with toppings of your choice.$9.00
- Hoffman Hot Dog$5.00
- Grilled Ham and Cheese
Ham and American Cheese on our toasted Italian bread$6.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Freshly cut and cubed chicken breast fried with a light flour batter. Comes with your choice of toppings$9.00
- 50/50 burger
1/2 ground beef 1/2 ground bacon patty with romain lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and pepper jack$10.00
- Rodeo Burger
Burger with Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ and pepper Jack Cheese$11.50
- Grilled Cheese on Italian$5.00
Combo Meals
Seafood
- Small Fish Sandwich$9.00
- Large Fish Sandwich$12.00
- Large Fish Sandwich w/Fries$16.00
- Seafood Platter
Shrimp, clams, scallops and Haddock$24.00
- Small Fish sandwich w/fries$13.00
- Fish Dinner
Fresh Haddock-lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Comes with fries and your choice of 1 of our homemade salads$16.00
- Scallop Dinner$17.00
- Shrimp Dinner
Butterfly shrimp-comes with cocktail sauce$16.00
- Clam Dinner$16.00
- 1 Piece of Fish$10.00
Cold Subs
- Small Cold Sub
made on our freshly baked kaiser rolls$7.00
- Medium Cold Sub
7 in sub rolls$10.00
- Large cold sub
12 inch sub rolls$12.00
- Party Sub
Its a Giant Sub!! Made on our freshly baked italian loaf$21.00
- wraps
made on white wraps$10.00
- triple decker turkey club
turkey and bacon on 2 layers of toasted bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato and american cheese$10.00
salads
- Chicken Bite salad
Fried chicken bites over lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers and american cheese$13.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and american cheese$13.00
- Ceasar Salad
romain lettuce with bacon bits, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing$10.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken over romain lettuce with bacon bits, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing$13.00
- Steak Caesar Salad
- Antipasto Salad
lettuce, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, ham, turkey, pepperoni, salami, american cheese$15.00
- Chef Salad
lettuce, tomato, green peppers and onions$10.00
kids meals
6 oz sides
fun foods
- milkshakes$5.99
- Create your own mac and cheese$7.99
- Taco mac and cheese
taco meat,tomato,salsa,jalopenos,onions,peppers and cheddar$7.99
- chicken cordon bleu mac and cheese
chicken,ham and swiss$7.99
- buffalo chicken mac and cheese
blue cheese,buffalo chicken and cheddar$7.99
- 3 cheese mac and cheese
american, sharp cheddar and provolone$7.99
- bacon cheddar tomato mac and cheese$7.99
2 oz side (.50)
- blue cheese$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- tartar$0.50
- cocktail$0.50
- mayo$0.50
- mustard$0.50
- spicy mustard$0.50
- chipotle$0.50
- honey mustard$0.50
- russian$0.50
- italian$0.50
- mild$0.50
- medium$0.50
- hot$0.50
- bucks$0.50
- bbq$0.50
- everything$0.50
- bourbon$0.50
- sweet red chili$0.50
- garlic$0.50
- honey garlic$0.50
- sweet and sour$0.50
- pizza sauce$0.50
Quesadilla
Daily $12.99 Special
Monday Special
Tuesday Special
Wednesday Special
Thursday Special
Friday Special
Saturday Special
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
