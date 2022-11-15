Restaurant header imageView gallery

C. King & Co. Cafe 101 W Michigan Ave

No reviews yet

101 West Michigan Avenue

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Popular Items

Mushroom
Pepperoni
Margarita

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

salami, prosciutto di parma, dried coppa, White,cheddar, mozzarella, olives, Strawberries,orange preserve, toast points

Bruschetta

$12.50

Tomato On Plate

$8.50

Squash Crostini

$12.50

Beet Salad

$13.50

16 Oz Meatball

$20.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, crouton, tomato

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion,

Mesclun Salad

Mesclun Salad

$14.00

Season blend lettuce, Michigan Dried cherry, apple, blue cheese, Mustard Vinaigrette

Asparagus vinaigrette

Asparagus vinaigrette

$15.00

asparagus, Buffalo mozzarella, shaved parm, aged balsamic, prosciutto

Arugala Salad

Arugala Salad

$14.00

Arugula, tomato, red onion, lemon confit, Mustard vinaigrette

Bulgar Wheat Salad

Bulgar Wheat Salad

$14.00

Steamed bulgur wheat, cucumber, mint, parsley, chic pea, feta, red onion, arugula Lemon Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Tomato, basil, buffalo mozzarella, aged balsamic,

Extra Dressing

$2.00

add vegan cheese

$2.00

Add Cuicken

$5.00

Gazpacho

$12.50

Baby Kale Squash Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Margarita

$14.00

Basil, Mozzarella, red sauce, baby heirloom tomatoes,

Mushroom

Mushroom

$15.50

Mushroom, Ricotta cheese, bacon, truffle oil (This pizza also contains onion, whole milk, black pepper)

Barbecue chicken pizzza

$15.50

barbecue sauce, chicken, blue cheese, cheddar cheese, balsamic

White pie

$15.50

roasted garlic, olive oil, onion, clam, shaved parm. pesto

Tofutti

Tofutti

$15.50

Pesto, Jalepeno, red onion, feta

Napoli

$15.50

sausage, black pepper salami, red sauce, mozz.

Friarelli

$15.50

Brocolli rabe, olives, shaved parmesan, olive oil, onion garlic

Filetti

Filetti

$15.50

cherry tomato, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, basil, no sauce, olive oil

Arugala

Arugala

$15.50

red sauce, shaved parm., arugala, reduced balsamic

Pepperoni

$15.50

tomato sauce, buffalo mozz, pepperoni

Add Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Egg Pizza Tomato Egg

$15.50

Gluten Free Crust Add On

$3.00

Ruben Pizza

$15.50

Dessert

Guiness Stout beer Tiramisu

Guiness Stout beer Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of Guiness Stout soaked lady fingers with orange liquor, layers of mascarpone, whipped cream, cocoa powder. (This dish contains eggs and milk)

Lemon Tart

$8.00

desserts

lemon tart

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Set in 1837 the age of the building upon arrival you will feel transcended back to 1920 with pleasant greeting and old school jazz. The menu will consist of hand tossed Sicilian style pizzas and charcuterie boards to a throwback of simpler times with craft cocktails and wine by the glass. Come and enjoy!

Location

101 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Directions

