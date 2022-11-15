C. King & Co. Cafe 101 W Michigan Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Set in 1837 the age of the building upon arrival you will feel transcended back to 1920 with pleasant greeting and old school jazz. The menu will consist of hand tossed Sicilian style pizzas and charcuterie boards to a throwback of simpler times with craft cocktails and wine by the glass. Come and enjoy!
101 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
