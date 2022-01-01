Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

C & M Cafe 10640 Woodbine St. suite 103

No reviews yet

10640 Woodbine Street

Suite 103

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggsential Breakfast Sandwich
Pork Belly Burrito
Latte

Espresso

Hot Tea

$4.00

See our current list of flavors by Tea Pigs

Coffee

$3.50

French roast from our local roasters at Blackwelder

Latte

$4.50

Make it your way

Cold Brew

$4.50

Our own special blend

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso, choice of milk, foam

Flat White

$4.50

Hot coffee, choice of milk

Chai

$5.00

Tumeric cayenne latte

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Red eye

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Smoothies

Berry Good

Berry Good

$7.50

Organic strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, lemon, ginger, organic dragon fruit acai. *vegan and gluten free

Sweet Greens

Sweet Greens

$7.50

House green miracle, spinach, pineapple, peach, strawberry, organic passion fruit sorbet. *vegan and gluten free

Tall Dark and Rich

Tall Dark and Rich

$7.50

Organic chocolate sorbet, avocado, organic hemp seed and cocoa nibs, coconut milk, house almond butter, banana *vegan and gluten free

The C.O.G. (Date Shake)

The C.O.G. (Date Shake)

$7.50

Medjool dates, banana, almond butter, banana, vanilla bean ice cream

Breakfast Specials

Dragonfruit (pataya) acai, organic goji berries, hemp seeds and cocoa nibs, coconut, blueberries, house almond butter, topped with avocado and a sprinkle of salt
Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$10.50

Dragonfruit (pitaya), house almond butter, organic cocoa nibs, hemp seeds and goji berries, blueberries, coconut. Topped with avocado and pinch kosher salt

Huevos rancheros

Huevos rancheros

$14.00

Crispy corn tortilla, house pintos, sharp cheddar, onions, salsa verde, organic sunny eggs, avocado, chili aioli and cilantro

Crablet

Crablet

$18.00Out of stock

Wild caught blue crab omelet with scallions, herbs, old bay, parmesan, fresh tomato and avocado on a bed of crispy potato

7am wake up call!

7am wake up call!

$8.00

House almond butter (contains no sugar), fresh banana, 7am coffee jelly, mayo (trust me, you'll never know it's there and balances this power packed little sando perfectly!) on wheat. No modifications please.

Lunch Specials

Traditional Au Jus sandwich topped with caramelized onion and swiss cheese, bruleed and served au jus dip and choice of side.
U.C. Burger

U.C. Burger

$16.95
Zab's Delicious!!!

Zab's Delicious!!!

$15.95

Crispy fried chicken, house pickles, mayo and *ZABS St. Augustine hot sauce (my personal favorite!) on organic brioche.

Shrimp bisque with grilled bread and greens

Shrimp bisque with grilled bread and greens

$14.95Out of stock

Shrimp, blue crab, caramelized tomato and garlic with a touch of cream. Served with grilled bread and greens (it's a full meal).

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.95

Crispy breaded cornmeal shrimp with fancy sauce, tomato, romaine, organic baguette

The Good Luck Charm

The Good Luck Charm

$14.95Out of stock

Cabbage, romaine, crack mix (contains nuts and seeds, garlic cannot be modified), fresh tomato, scallions, jalepeno, lemon, fermented green tea dressing, fish sauce (can be ommited)

Bacon & potato grilled cheese with caramelized tomato bisque

Bacon & potato grilled cheese with caramelized tomato bisque

$15.95Out of stock

Crispy bacon and potato with triple cheese (sharp cheddar, provolone and havarti), sundried tomato garlic aioli and served with a caramlized tomato bisque. No modifcations please.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.95

Best veggie burger you'll ever have! Quinoa and veggie patty, caramelized onion, provolone, hard-boiled organic egg, cucumber, cabbage, arugula, sundried tomato aioli, ciabatta.

Sweets

Peanut Butter Chocolate bars

Peanut Butter Chocolate bars

$8.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars-like a butterfinger meets a peanut butter cup but even better and homemade!

Pastries

Butter croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate croissant

$3.00

Nutella croissant

$3.50Out of stock
Coffee cake with whipped cream

Coffee cake with whipped cream

$4.25

Made with organic blueberries with crispy crumbly topping. Please note: non-modifiable and not gluten free.

Breakfast

Eggsential Breakfast Sandwich

Eggsential Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Organic sourdough bread, organic egg, havarti cheese, light mayonnaise. choice of: Beelers all natural bacon, sausage, ham, house chorizo, pastrami or avocado

Triple Decker

Triple Decker

$13.95

Bacon, ham, sausage, havarti and swiss cheese, over easy eggs, red onion, mayo on organic ciabatta

Enjoy Guys!

Enjoy Guys!

$11.50

Grass fed beef patty, bacon, provolone, crispy hash browns, over easy organic egg, red onion, avocado, dijon aioli, orgnaic brioche bun.

Only The Chosen

Only The Chosen

$9.50

Everything bagel, house cured salmon, lemon caper cream cheese, roasted tomato, red onion, arugula, avocado

B.A.M.

B.A.M.

$11.50

Cinnamon roll french toast sandwich with organic egg, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, cream cheese, maple syrup on the side.

Lil' Stacker

Lil' Stacker

$11.50

Egg in a hole sandwich, organic sourdough, organic eggs, pesto (no nuts), roasted tomato, red onion, spinach, choice of provolone or swiss cheese.

Wake Up Call

Wake Up Call

$7.25

House buttermilk biscuit (White Lily flour), seared pastrami, swiss cheese, organic over easy egg, chili aioli

Duck Burrito

Duck Burrito

$13.95

Maple glazed duck, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, cabbage, salsa verde, red onion, jalapeño, farmers cheese and espresso aioli, served in a tortilla or bowl

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$13.95

Portobello mushrooms, kale, spinach, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese, cabbage and avocado served in a tortilla or bowl.

Don't Risk It Brisket

Don't Risk It Brisket

$13.95

18 hr braised brisket, cheesy eggs, hashbrowns, cabbage, chili aoili, red onion, avocado.

Pork Belly Burrito

Pork Belly Burrito

$13.95

Seared pork belly, brown rice, cabbage, kale, red onion, organic over easy egg, crispy hashbrown, chili aioli, salsa verde, avocado, choice of tortilla or bowl.

Irish Times H.O.C. Burrito

Irish Times H.O.C. Burrito

$13.95

Smoked ham, bacon, portobello mushroom, organic egg, house beans, seared tomato, crispy potato and chili aioli wrapped in a tortilla

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$13.95

House Mexican chorizo scrambled with organic eggs, crispy potatoes, red onion, jalepeno, chili aioli, cabbage and avocado in a flour tortilla, gluten free bowl also available

Surrounded By Fruits

Surrounded By Fruits

$7.95

Vegan and gluten free house granola, cranberry, coconut, pecans, apricots topped with fresh fruit and served with a choice of milk or greek yogurt

Hot And Heavy

$7.95

Vegan and gluten free hot porridge with cranberry, pecan, coconut, apricot, cinnamon and a hint of sweetness

Scramlet

Scramlet

$11.50

Organic egg omelet with crispy hashbrowns (embedded in the eggs), wrapped around havarti cheese, red onion and avocado, topped with chili aioli served with farmers market greens

Organic Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.25

Organic everything bagel, plain cream cheese

Avocado Toast

$11.95

House soda bread, avocado, farmers cheese, sunny egg, arugula and truffle oil

Melting Pot

Melting Pot

$15.95

Seared pork belly and brown rice stir fry with kale, spinach and hungarian paprika topped with chili, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese and organic egg.

Acai

Acai

$10.50

Organic acai, house almond butter, coconut, banana, blue berry, house granola

Lunch, salads

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$15.50

Farmers market greens, garbanzo, red onion, oven roasted tomato, cucumber, preserved lemons, brown rice, avocado and truffle oil. Dressing is always served on the side for all to-go/pick-up/delivery orders

We Bought The Farm (Copy)

$16.50

C&M cobb with shredded romaine and arugula, all natural preservative free turkey breast, portabello mushroom, oven roasted tomato, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, organic egg, house vinaigrette. Dressing is always served on the side for all to-go/pick-up/delivery orders

When In Rome (Copy)

$16.50

Hail to the caesar--shredded romaine, bacon, cornbread rosemary croutons, oven roasted tomato, preserved lemon, house-made dressing (with anchovy), parmesan cheese topped with organic egg. Dressing is always served on the side for all to-go/pick-up/delivery orders

Lunch, cold sandwiches

Blond Bomb (Copy)

Blond Bomb (Copy)

$14.95

House roasted turkey breast, farmers market greens, roasted tomato, avocado, pesto aioli on organic whole wheat

Many Thanks (Copy)

Many Thanks (Copy)

$14.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, havarti cheese, arugula, cranberry dijon aioli on organic whole wheat.

What Abby Wants (Copy)

$14.50

Portabello mushroom sandwich, Swiss cheese, alfalfa sprouts, roasted tomato, pesto aioli and hummus on whole wheat.

Tastes Like Velvet (Copy)

Tastes Like Velvet (Copy)

$15.50

Salami, swiss cheese, roasted tomato, red onion, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette, dijon aioli on organic sourdough.

Better B.L.T. (Copy)

$15.95

Beelers all natural bacon, havarti cheese, arugula, roasted tomato, avocado, sundried tomato aioli on organic sourdough.

Lunch, hot sandwiches

P.B.R. (pork belly rules)! (Copy)

P.B.R. (pork belly rules)! (Copy)

$15.95

Crispy pork belly, roasted garlic, mayo, brie cheese, organic baguette, house pickles

Don't Let Your Meatloaf (Copy)

Don't Let Your Meatloaf (Copy)

$15.95

House turkey meatloaf, havarti cheese, red onion, house pickles, arugula, dijon aioli on sourdough. Can not be made gluten free.

What Should Have Been (Copy)

What Should Have Been (Copy)

$16.50

Seared pastrami, caramelized onion, bacon melt with chili aioli, swiss cheese, house pickles, aflalfa sprouts on sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese Heaven (Copy)

Grilled Cheese Heaven (Copy)

$15.50

Triple cheese: havarti cheese, provolone, house farmers cheese, roasted tomato, pesto aioli on organic sourdough

Portobello Grilled Cheese (Copy)

$15.50

Triple cheese: provolone, havarti, house farmers cheese, portobello mushrooms, sourdough,

Fabulous Disaster (Copy)

Fabulous Disaster (Copy)

$15.95

House tuna salad, havarti cheese and avocado on organic sourdough bread, pressed.

Sorry About It (Copy)

$16.50

Grass-fed beef burger melt, portabello mushrooms, provolone, red onion, jalapeno, pesto aioli on buttery brioche.

All About The Au Jus

$16.95

French baguette, rare roast beef, rosemary aioli, havarti cheese, au jus dipping sauce

Kids

Cinnamon roll french toast

$7.50Out of stock

Egg battered cinnamon roll, berries, syrup

Kids turkey sandwich

$7.50

Plain turkey, nothing else

Kids A.J.

$7.50

Like PB&J but with almond butter and house strawberry jam

Kids grilled cheese

$7.50

Plain with provolone and havarti cheeses

Sides

Lil' Sweeties

Lil' Sweeties

$5.00

Crispy fried russet potatoes, house chili aioli

Carrots and hummus

$3.50

Vegan and gluten free

Baked potato salad

$3.50

Vegetarian, contains mayo, herbs and jalepeno

French Fries

$5.00

Large side, chili aioli

House potato chips

House potato chips

$3.00

Vegan and gluten free, thin cut fried russet potatoes

House Side Salad

$3.50

House Garlic Soup

$5.00

Sweets

Melt in your mouth buttery short bread dough with buttercream frosting the way our little gramm always makes!
Chocolate chip cookie bar

Chocolate chip cookie bar

$3.50

Ooey gooey butter bars with dark chocolate and a salty finish, NO NUTS! Please note, does contain gluten

Energy bar

Energy bar

$4.00

Like a granola bar but better! Cranberry and coconut oat bar, packed with flavor and crunch, with no nuts. Please note: non-modifiable, not gluten free

Gramm's sugar cookie

Gramm's sugar cookie

$4.00
Gluten free oat, almond, chocolate cookie

Gluten free oat, almond, chocolate cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten free oat cookie, contains almonds, oats, dark chocolate and dairy. It's a big boy!

Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Pie

Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Pie

$5.50

Market

Mexi Coke

$2.75

Ice cream, single

$3.00

current flavors

Ice cream, double

$4.50

current flavors

ice cream, dog

$2.25

pumpkin, peanut butter pretzel

Ice cream, sandwich

$4.50

Creamwhich

Health Aide Kombucha

$5.50

current flavors

Topo Chico

$2.50

current flavors

Jarritos

$2.50

current flavors

Kombucha

Seasonal and rotating flavors, always great and good for you! Contain caffeine unless specified otherwise.

Health Aide

$5.75

Bottled water

Mountain Valley small

$2.75

Smart Water large

$3.50

Sparkling water

Standard sized

$2.75

Large sized

$4.00

Hop Water

$3.00

Mexi coke, fanta, sprite, jarritos, jones

Coke, Diet Coke, fanta, sprite, dr. brown, jones, jarritos, sparkling waters,

$2.75

Bottled juices

Calypso

$3.50

Pressed juices

$6.50

Pressed juice shots

$3.50

House juices

OJ, fresh squeezed

$5.50

Green Miracle-organic kale, green apple, cucumber, nopales, mint, lemon and organic agave

$6.50

Lemonade, house made ginger lemonade, light oil the ginger

$5.00

Strawberry lemonade, house ginger lemonade, add farmers market strawberries

$5.50

Gourmet sodas

Ollipop

$2.75

Sanzo

$2.75

Coconut water

Harmless Harvest

$4.00

Sauces

Zabs large

$12.00

Zabs small

$9.00

Kill sauce

$8.00

Bonne jam large

$6.99
Yam coffee syrup

Yam coffee syrup

$8.95
7am coffee jelly

7am coffee jelly

$9.95

Dips

Hummus-house

$6.00

Chili aioli-house

$6.00
Mejorado salsa rojo

Mejorado salsa rojo

$5.00

Local, a bit spicy and sooooo delicious!

Chocolates

Honey Mamas large

$6.50

Honey Mamas small

$4.00

Dick Taylor bars

$10.00

Dick Taylors almonds

$12.00

Toblerone

$3.00

Cookies

Tate's regular and GF

$6.00

Loacker wafers

$2.00

Madelines regular and chocolate dipped

$3.00

Housemade pints

tuna salad

$6.00

almond butter

$8.00
hummus

hummus

$6.00

House made: garbanzo, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, kosher salt. Vegan and G.F.

granola lb

$7.99

Cold brew

Later Days regular and nitro

$5.00

Breakfast bars

Perfect bar

$2.50

Clif bar

$3.00

fruit bars

$2.00

cereal cups

$2.00

Solely

$2.00

Dole Snack Bites

$2.50

Cheese

Organic cheese sticks

$1.50

Candy bar

standard candy bar

$1.50

large size candy bar (starburst etc...)

$2.50

Nuts

AG almonds small

$5.00

AG almonds large

$10.00

Chips

Irvins potato

$10.00

Irvins salmon

$12.00

Mejorado corn chips

$2.50

Coffee beans

whole bean, small

$12.00

SWAG

C&M hat

$15.00Out of stock

C&M shirts

$25.00
C&M mugs

C&M mugs

$18.00

C&M travel metal mug

$15.00

Hug book

$15.00

Fire book

$12.95
C&M logo'd sweatshirt

C&M logo'd sweatshirt

$65.00

Represent in style: Black full zip hoodie with white logo on front left chest and full back. Please note size preference . Current stock: small, medium, large, x-large.

Breads

Banana chocolate bread

$10.00

Jerky

Archer bags

$7.00

Archer sticks small

$2.50

Archer sticks large

$5.00

Krave bags

$5.00

Sandwiches

Many Thanks Express

$10.00

Turkey/Ham Express

Assorted

HB eggs

$3.00

Parfaits

$7.50

Fresh fruit

$6.00

Yerba Mate

Yerba Cha

$4.00

Guayaki

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A Palms HOT SPOT that serves breakfast all day, every day! Named after the chef/owners two children, nicknamed “The Chicken” and “The Monkey,” who lend their nick-monikers to her restaurant-marketplace, C & M Café. To describe it, is to describe your darkest, most sensuous food fantasies. A lava lamp twist on classic American diner food that is sure to stomp any and all food cravings into sweet/salty/fatty/savory submission. Don't worry, we've got your healthy, light and veggie options too!!!

Location

10640 Woodbine Street, Suite 103, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Directions

Gallery
C & M Cafe image
C & M Cafe image
C & M Cafe image

