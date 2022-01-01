- Home
C & M Cafe 10640 Woodbine St. suite 103
10640 Woodbine Street
Suite 103
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Popular Items
Espresso
Hot Tea
See our current list of flavors by Tea Pigs
Coffee
French roast from our local roasters at Blackwelder
Latte
Make it your way
Cold Brew
Our own special blend
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso, choice of milk, foam
Flat White
Hot coffee, choice of milk
Chai
Tumeric cayenne latte
Matcha
Mocha
Espresso
Red eye
Macchiato
Smoothies
Berry Good
Organic strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, lemon, ginger, organic dragon fruit acai. *vegan and gluten free
Sweet Greens
House green miracle, spinach, pineapple, peach, strawberry, organic passion fruit sorbet. *vegan and gluten free
Tall Dark and Rich
Organic chocolate sorbet, avocado, organic hemp seed and cocoa nibs, coconut milk, house almond butter, banana *vegan and gluten free
The C.O.G. (Date Shake)
Medjool dates, banana, almond butter, banana, vanilla bean ice cream
Breakfast Specials
Power Bowl
Dragonfruit (pitaya), house almond butter, organic cocoa nibs, hemp seeds and goji berries, blueberries, coconut. Topped with avocado and pinch kosher salt
Huevos rancheros
Crispy corn tortilla, house pintos, sharp cheddar, onions, salsa verde, organic sunny eggs, avocado, chili aioli and cilantro
Crablet
Wild caught blue crab omelet with scallions, herbs, old bay, parmesan, fresh tomato and avocado on a bed of crispy potato
7am wake up call!
House almond butter (contains no sugar), fresh banana, 7am coffee jelly, mayo (trust me, you'll never know it's there and balances this power packed little sando perfectly!) on wheat. No modifications please.
Lunch Specials
U.C. Burger
Zab's Delicious!!!
Crispy fried chicken, house pickles, mayo and *ZABS St. Augustine hot sauce (my personal favorite!) on organic brioche.
Shrimp bisque with grilled bread and greens
Shrimp, blue crab, caramelized tomato and garlic with a touch of cream. Served with grilled bread and greens (it's a full meal).
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy breaded cornmeal shrimp with fancy sauce, tomato, romaine, organic baguette
The Good Luck Charm
Cabbage, romaine, crack mix (contains nuts and seeds, garlic cannot be modified), fresh tomato, scallions, jalepeno, lemon, fermented green tea dressing, fish sauce (can be ommited)
Bacon & potato grilled cheese with caramelized tomato bisque
Crispy bacon and potato with triple cheese (sharp cheddar, provolone and havarti), sundried tomato garlic aioli and served with a caramlized tomato bisque. No modifcations please.
Veggie Burger
Best veggie burger you'll ever have! Quinoa and veggie patty, caramelized onion, provolone, hard-boiled organic egg, cucumber, cabbage, arugula, sundried tomato aioli, ciabatta.
Sweets
Pastries
Breakfast
Eggsential Breakfast Sandwich
Organic sourdough bread, organic egg, havarti cheese, light mayonnaise. choice of: Beelers all natural bacon, sausage, ham, house chorizo, pastrami or avocado
Triple Decker
Bacon, ham, sausage, havarti and swiss cheese, over easy eggs, red onion, mayo on organic ciabatta
Enjoy Guys!
Grass fed beef patty, bacon, provolone, crispy hash browns, over easy organic egg, red onion, avocado, dijon aioli, orgnaic brioche bun.
Only The Chosen
Everything bagel, house cured salmon, lemon caper cream cheese, roasted tomato, red onion, arugula, avocado
B.A.M.
Cinnamon roll french toast sandwich with organic egg, applewood smoked bacon, sausage, cream cheese, maple syrup on the side.
Lil' Stacker
Egg in a hole sandwich, organic sourdough, organic eggs, pesto (no nuts), roasted tomato, red onion, spinach, choice of provolone or swiss cheese.
Wake Up Call
House buttermilk biscuit (White Lily flour), seared pastrami, swiss cheese, organic over easy egg, chili aioli
Duck Burrito
Maple glazed duck, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, cabbage, salsa verde, red onion, jalapeño, farmers cheese and espresso aioli, served in a tortilla or bowl
Veggie Burrito
Portobello mushrooms, kale, spinach, brown rice, scrambled organic egg, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese, cabbage and avocado served in a tortilla or bowl.
Don't Risk It Brisket
18 hr braised brisket, cheesy eggs, hashbrowns, cabbage, chili aoili, red onion, avocado.
Pork Belly Burrito
Seared pork belly, brown rice, cabbage, kale, red onion, organic over easy egg, crispy hashbrown, chili aioli, salsa verde, avocado, choice of tortilla or bowl.
Irish Times H.O.C. Burrito
Smoked ham, bacon, portobello mushroom, organic egg, house beans, seared tomato, crispy potato and chili aioli wrapped in a tortilla
Chorizo Burrito
House Mexican chorizo scrambled with organic eggs, crispy potatoes, red onion, jalepeno, chili aioli, cabbage and avocado in a flour tortilla, gluten free bowl also available
Surrounded By Fruits
Vegan and gluten free house granola, cranberry, coconut, pecans, apricots topped with fresh fruit and served with a choice of milk or greek yogurt
Hot And Heavy
Vegan and gluten free hot porridge with cranberry, pecan, coconut, apricot, cinnamon and a hint of sweetness
Scramlet
Organic egg omelet with crispy hashbrowns (embedded in the eggs), wrapped around havarti cheese, red onion and avocado, topped with chili aioli served with farmers market greens
Organic Bagel and Cream Cheese
Organic everything bagel, plain cream cheese
Avocado Toast
House soda bread, avocado, farmers cheese, sunny egg, arugula and truffle oil
Melting Pot
Seared pork belly and brown rice stir fry with kale, spinach and hungarian paprika topped with chili, pesto (no nuts), farmers cheese and organic egg.
Acai
Organic acai, house almond butter, coconut, banana, blue berry, house granola
Lunch, salads
Plain Jane
Farmers market greens, garbanzo, red onion, oven roasted tomato, cucumber, preserved lemons, brown rice, avocado and truffle oil. Dressing is always served on the side for all to-go/pick-up/delivery orders
Lunch, cold sandwiches
All About The Au Jus
French baguette, rare roast beef, rosemary aioli, havarti cheese, au jus dipping sauce
Kids
Sides
Lil' Sweeties
Crispy fried russet potatoes, house chili aioli
Carrots and hummus
Vegan and gluten free
Baked potato salad
Vegetarian, contains mayo, herbs and jalepeno
French Fries
Large side, chili aioli
House potato chips
Vegan and gluten free, thin cut fried russet potatoes
House Side Salad
House Garlic Soup
Sweets
Chocolate chip cookie bar
Ooey gooey butter bars with dark chocolate and a salty finish, NO NUTS! Please note, does contain gluten
Energy bar
Like a granola bar but better! Cranberry and coconut oat bar, packed with flavor and crunch, with no nuts. Please note: non-modifiable, not gluten free
Gramm's sugar cookie
Gluten free oat, almond, chocolate cookie
Gluten free oat cookie, contains almonds, oats, dark chocolate and dairy. It's a big boy!
Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Pie
Market
Kombucha
Bottled water
Sparkling water
Mexi coke, fanta, sprite, jarritos, jones
Bottled juices
House juices
Gourmet sodas
Coconut water
Sauces
Dips
Chocolates
Housemade pints
Cold brew
Breakfast bars
Coffee beans
SWAG
C&M hat
C&M shirts
C&M mugs
C&M travel metal mug
Hug book
Fire book
C&M logo'd sweatshirt
Represent in style: Black full zip hoodie with white logo on front left chest and full back. Please note size preference . Current stock: small, medium, large, x-large.
Yerba Mate
A Palms HOT SPOT that serves breakfast all day, every day! Named after the chef/owners two children, nicknamed “The Chicken” and “The Monkey,” who lend their nick-monikers to her restaurant-marketplace, C & M Café. To describe it, is to describe your darkest, most sensuous food fantasies. A lava lamp twist on classic American diner food that is sure to stomp any and all food cravings into sweet/salty/fatty/savory submission. Don't worry, we've got your healthy, light and veggie options too!!!
10640 Woodbine Street, Suite 103, Los Angeles, CA 90034