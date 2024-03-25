- Home
C&O Cucina
No reviews yet
3016 Washington Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- 1/2 Dozen Killer Garlic Rolls$2.25
- 1 Dozen Killer Garlic Rolls$4.00
- 1/2 Side Marinara$3.00
- Olive Spread$5.00
- Dip & Roll$8.00
Marinara Sauce and Olive Spread with Killer Garlic Rolls
- 1/2 Baked Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
- 1/2 Calamari Fritti$17.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
- 1/2 Mozzarella Marinara$13.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
- 1/2 Caprese$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil
- Full Baked Stuffed Mushrooms$18.00
- Full Calamari$21.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
- Full Caprese$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil
- Full Mozzarella Marinara$17.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
- Full Side Marinara$5.00
- C&O Meatballs$13.00
(3) Meatballs, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Peppers & Onions (Contains Pork)
- Pollo Fritto$12.00
Crispy Chicken Bite with Garlic Parmesan Ranch
- Ravioli ai Quattro Formaggi Appetizer$15.00
Four Cheese Ravioli with Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
- Rosemary Chicken Ravioli Appetizer$16.00
Rosemary Chicken, Smoked Provolone and Basil in Tomato Cream Sauce
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
10" Pepperoni Pizza
Soup/Side Salads
1/2 Salads
- 1/2 Mediterranean$19.00
Mixed Greens , Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Goat Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/2 Chopped Antispasto$20.00
Mixed Greens, Salami, chicken, Garbonzo Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoncini in Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/2 Chop Vegetable$19.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Zucchini, Broccoli, Corn, Garbonzo Beans, Roma Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/2 Mixed Greens$15.00
Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/2 Caesar$17.00
Romaine, Parmigiano, Croutons, with Caesar Dressing
- Spinach Salad with Salmon$22.00
Grilled Salmon Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Over Fresh Spinach, Roasted red Peppers, Caramalized Onions and Roma Tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Full Salads
- Full Mixed Greens$21.00
Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Full Mediterranean$25.00
Mixed Greens , Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Goat Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Full Chopped Vegetable$25.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Zucchini, Broccoli, Corn, Garbonzo Beans, Roma Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
- Full Chopped Antispasto$26.00
Mixed Greens, Salami, chicken, Garbonzo Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoncini in Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Full Caesar$23.00
Romaine, Parmigiano, Croutons, with Caesar Dressing
1/2 Pasta
- 1/2 Build Pasta$13.00
- 1/2 Penne Arrabiata$18.00
Spicy Blend of Roma Tomatoes, Red Chili, Garlic and Sweet Basil with Marinara
- 1/2 Penne Genovese$21.00
Roasted Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Asparagus Tips in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
- 1/2 Penne Sausage$21.00
Sweet Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers in a Smoked Mozzarella Cream Sauce
- 1/2 Spaghetti Bolognese$21.00
Meat Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano, Cream and Sweet Basil (Contains Pork)
- 1/2 Spaghetti w Meatballs$21.00
(Contains Pork)
- 1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara$19.00
Bacon, Egg, Shallots and Roma Tomatoes in a Parmigiano Cream Sauce
- 1/2 Fettuccine Pesto$19.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts and Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
- 1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp$24.00
Classic Parmigiano Cream Sauce with Shrimp
- 1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$22.00
Classic Parmigiano Cream Sauce with Grilled Chicken
- 1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Classic Parmigiano Cream Sauce
- 1/2 Fettuccine Pollo Marsala$21.00
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes and Sweet Basil in a Marsala Wine Cream Sauce
- 1/2 Linguini Mare$26.00
Shrimp, Clams and Scalllops in a Spicy Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 Linguini with Clams$22.00
Manila and Chopped Sea Clams, Shallots and Garlic in a Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce
- 1/2 Linguini Shrimp$24.00
Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts and Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce
- 1/2 Rigatoni Al Forno$22.00
Baked with a Rich Meat Sauce, Pureed Spinach and Riccota Cheese topped with Melted Mozzarella
- 1/2 Rigatoni Sausage$20.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Rosemary and Parmigiano in a Tomato Cream Sauce
Full Pastas
- Full Build Pasta
- Full Penne Sausage$29.00
Sweet Italian Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers in a Smoked Mozzarella Cream Sauce
- Full Penne Genovese$29.00
Roasted Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Asparagus Tips in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
- Full Penne Arrabiata$26.00
Spicy Blend of Roma Tomatoes, Red Chili, Garlic and Sweet Basil with Marinara
- Full Spaghetti Bolognese$29.00
Meat Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano, Cream and Sweet Basil (Contains Pork)
- Full Spaghetti with Meatballs$29.00
(Contains Pork)
- Full Spaghetti Carbonara$27.00
Bacon, Egg, Shallots and Roma Tomatoes in a Parmigiano Cream Sauce
- Full Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp$32.00
Classic Parmigiano Cream Sauce with Shrimp
- Full Fettuccine Pesto$27.00
Asparagus, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts and Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
- Full Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$30.00
Classic Parmigiano Cream Sauce with Grilled Chicken
- Full Fettuccine Alfredo$27.00
Classic Parmigiano Cream Sauce
- Full Fettuccine Pollo Marsala$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes and Sweet Basil in a Marsala Wine Cream Sauce
- Full Linguini Mare$34.00
Shrimp, Clams and Scalllops in a Spicy Tomato Sauce
- Full Linguini with Clams$30.00
Manila and Chopped Sea Clams, Shallots and Garlic in a Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce
- Full Linguini Shrimp$32.00
Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts and Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce
- Full Rigatoni Al Forno$30.00
Baked with a Rich Meat Sauce, Pureed Spinach and Riccota Cheese topped with Melted Mozzarella
- Full Rigatoni Sauage$28.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Rosemary and Parmigiano in a Tomato Cream Sauce
- Full Pappardelle with Short Ribs$33.00
Asparagus Tips, Shallots, Sweet Basil and Roma Tomatoes in a Chianti Wine Sauce
- Full Pappardelle Shrimp$34.00
Shrimp, Portabello Mushrooms, Asparagus Tips, Roma Tomatoes and Sahllots in a Brandied Lobster Cream Sauce
Entrees
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Chicken Breast Sauteed with Shallots, Garli and Capers in a Lemon Pinot Grigio Sauce with Linguini
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce with Linguini
- Rosemary Chicken Ravioli Entree$22.00
Rosemary Chicken, Smoked Provolone and Basil in Tomato Cream Sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Served with Spaghetti
- Half Rosemary Chicken$24.00
served with Garlic Mashed Potaotes
- Filet Mignon Medallions$33.00
Served with Garlic Mashed Potaoes and Sauteed Garlic Spinach topped woth a Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
- Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
Made with Our Rich Meat Sauce (comtains Pork)
- Boneless Beef Short Ribs Entree$26.00
Topped with Chianti wine Sauce, Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Gnocchi Bolognese$22.00
Potato Dumpling Pasta, Mushrooms, Parmigiano, Cream and Sweet Basil in Meat Sauce (Contains Pork)
- Meatball Sandwich$19.00
Meatballs with Sauteed Onions, Peppers and Melted Mozzarella served Open Faced with Marinara with Spaghetti
- C&O Cioppino$27.00
Italian Fishermans Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Salmon and Scallops in a Light Tomato and Pinot Grigio Broth
- Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Jumbo Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic, Shallots, Asparagus and Roma Tomatoes in a Lemon Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce
- Fire Grilled Shrimp$24.00
Prawns Basted in Lemon Herb Vinaigrette, with Spinach and Sundried Tomato Lemon Orzo
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
with a Roma Tomato, Basil and Garlic Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette with Garlic Mashed Potaotes
- Ravioli ai Quattro Formaggi Entree$20.00
Four Cheese Ravioli with Sun Dried Tomatoes in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Served with Spaghetti
- Roasted Eggplant Lasagna$19.00
Layered Eggplant, Lasagna Noodles, Ricotta Cheese, Parmigiano and Mozzarella with Sweet Basil and Marinara
- Eggplant Lasagna with Sausage$22.00
Kid's Menu
Sides
- Side of French Fries$5.00
- Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Side of Sauteed Garlic Spinach$6.00
- Side of Roasted Brussel Sprouts$6.00
- Side of Roasted Green Beans$5.00
- Side of Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Side of SD Tomato Spinach Lemon Orzo$5.00
- Side Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Salmon Filet$15.00
- Side Meatball$4.25
- Side 2 Meatballs$8.00
- Side Asparagus (Spear)$5.00
- 1/2 Side Alfredo Sauce$4.00
- 1/2 Side Arrabiata Sauce$4.00
- 1/2 side Basil Pest Cream Sauce$3.00
- 1/2 Side Bolognese Sauce$4.00
- 1/2 Side of Cheese Sauce$4.00
- 1/2 Side of Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce$3.00
- 1/2 Side of Gorgonzola Cream$4.00
- 1/2 Side of Limone$3.00
- 1/2 Side of Lobster Cream$5.00
- 1/2 Side of Mare Sauce$4.00
- 1/2 Side of Marinara$3.00
- 1/2 Side of Marsala Cream Sauce$3.00
- 1/2 Side of Mushroom Marsala Sauce$3.00
- 1/2 Side of Roll Sauce$2.00
- 1/2 Side of Tomato Cream$4.00
- 1/2 Side Smoked Mozz Cream$4.00
- 1/2 side Picatta Sauce$4.00
- Full Side Alfredo Sauce$4.00
- Full Side Arrabiata Sauce$4.00
- Full Side Basil Pest Cream Sauce$3.00
- Full Side Bolognese Sauce$4.00
- Full Side of Cheese Sauce$4.00
- Full Side of Gorgonzola Cream$4.00
- Full Side of Limone$3.00
- Full Side of Lobster Cream$5.00
- Full Side of Mare Sauce$4.00
- Full Side of Marinara$3.00
- Full Side of Marsala Cream Sauce$3.00
- Full Side of Roll Sauce$3.00
- Full Side of Tomato Cream$4.00
- Full Side of Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce$3.00
- Full Side Smoked Mozz Cream$4.00
- Full side Picatta Sauce$6.00
Desserts
- Bread Pudding Souffle$10.00
Warm Bread Pudding served with Zabaglione Sauce and Fresh Strawberries
- Cannoli$10.00
4 Mini Cannoli in a Traditional Crispy Light Pastry Shell with Ricotta and Marscapone Cheese Filling
- Coconut Sorbet$10.00
Sorbet Made with Real Mangos in a Fruit Shell
- Molten Lava Chocolate Cake a la Mode$10.00
Decedent Warm Chocolate Cake with a Creamy Fudge Truffle Center with Vanilla Ice Cream
- New York Cheesecake$10.00
Creamy Hand Fired New York Cheesecake with Graham Cracker Crust
- Spumoni Tartufo$10.00
Pistachio, Chocolate and Strawberry Gelato dipped in a Dark Chocolate Shell
- Strawberry New York Cheesecake$10.00
Creamy Hand Fired New York Cheesecake with Graham Cracker Crust with Strawberry Sauce
- Tiramisu$10.00
Lady Fingers Soaked in Rum, Espresso and Anisette, Layered with Whipped Marscapone Cheese and Dusted with Cocoa
Cocktails & Liquor
Signature Cocktails
- Amalfi Coast$16.00
- Appletini$16.00
- Blue Eyes Dirty Martini$16.00
- C&O Signature Margherita$16.00
- Caffe Florentino$16.00
- GLS Red Sangria$11.00
- GLS White Sangria$11.00
- Limoncello Martini$16.00
- Rosa Mint Smash$16.00
- Te Dolce$16.00
- The Razz Pack$16.00
- Tiramisu Martini$16.00
- C&O Cadillac$18.00
- Cactus Blossom$16.00
- Pink Senorita$16.00
- Rose Punch$16.00
- Passion Martini$16.00
NA Drinks
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3016 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292