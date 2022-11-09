American
Sandwiches
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!
Location
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hook Fish and Chicken - PBC- Okeechobee
4.5 • 269
4282 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture WPB
No Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
PB Wraps - 2409 South Dixie Highway
No Reviews
2409 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant