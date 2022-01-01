Restaurant header imageView gallery

C R Heroes 10570 East 96th Street

review star

No reviews yet

10570 East 96th Street

Fishers, IN 46037

Order Again

Popular Items

BASKET OF SOFT PRETZELS
LOVE ME TENDERS
HOOSIER DADDY

APPETIZERS

WINGS

WINGS

$15.00

10 JUMBO WINGS IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$16.50+

HAND BREADED, ALL WHITE MEAT CHICKEN. CHOOSE UP TO TWO SAUCES

BACON WRAPPED POPPERS

BACON WRAPPED POPPERS

$12.00+

FRESH JALAPENOS STUFFED WITH CREAM CHEESE, WRAPPED IN BACON AND GRILLED. WITH A DRIZZLE OF SMOKEY BBQ

BASKET OF SOFT PRETZELS

BASKET OF SOFT PRETZELS

$12.50

3 SOFT HOT PRETZELS, CHEESE SAUCE, RANCH

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$13.00

WISCONSIN WHITE CHEDDAR, BREADED AND FRIED SERVED WITH ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

1 PRETZEL

1 PRETZEL

$5.00
IDAHO NACHOS

IDAHO NACHOS

$13.00

WAFFLE FRIES, MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON, DICED TOMATOES, FRESH JALAPENOS AND GREEN ONIONS WITH A COOL SOUR CREAM DIP ON THE SIDE.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$12.50+

MELTED CHEDDAR JACK, BACON AND RANCH

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$12.50

CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON BITS AND GREEN ONIONS. SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

CRISPERS & QUESO

CRISPERS & QUESO

$10.50

THICK CUT POTATO CHIPS WITH HOUSE MADE SEASONING AND HOMEMADE QUESO BLANCO

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00+

FRIED DILL PICKLE SLICES, RANCH DRESSING

GRILLED SHRIMP

GRILLED SHRIMP

$15.00

JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP, SPICY BISTRO SAUCE

CORN DOGS

CORN DOGS

$7.50
POTATO CHARCUTERIE

POTATO CHARCUTERIE

$17.00

TATER TOTS, SWEET POTATO FRIES, SMILEY FRIES, FRESH POTATO CHIPS, WAFFLE CHEESE FRIES, POTATO SKINS AND A VARIETY OF DIPPING SAUCES. SORRY NO SUBSTITUTIONS

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$12.50

FIRE BRAISED CHICKEN, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SHREDDED LETTUCE AND HOMEMADE SALSA ON THE SIDE

SILVERWARE & EXTRA SAUCES

SILVERWARE & EXTRA SAUCES

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00+

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS OR SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN, COATED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE ON A BED OF FRESH SALAD GREENS. TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, CRUMBLED BACON, SLICED EGGS AND CROUTONS.

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00+

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS COATED IN ORIENTAL SESAME DRESSING ON A BED OF FRESH SALAD GREENS. TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, CRUMBLED BACON, MANDARIN ORANGES AND CHINESE NOODLES. CHOOSE 1 DRESSING (RANCH, HONEY MUSTARD ETC) EXTRA ORIENTAL SESAME IS AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$16.00+

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS, DEEP FRIED AND DICED ATOP A BED OF CRISP SALAD GREENS, CRUMBLED BACON, TOMATO, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE AND FRIED ONION RINGS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$16.00+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS, SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

$18.50

USDA CHOICE SIRLOIN COOKED HOW YOU LIKE ON A BED OF CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE, FRESH DICED TOMATOES, HOMEMADE CROUTONS, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE AND BACON. TOSSED WITH CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$21.00

AN 8-OUNCE GRILLED SALMON FILET ON TOP OF A BED OF ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH DICED GREEN ONIONS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND SLICED ALMONDS. DRIZZLED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

LETTUCE WEDGE

LETTUCE WEDGE

$10.50

A WEDGE OF ICEBERG LETTUCE TOPPED WITH DICED TOMATOES, CHOPPED BACON, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, BALSAMIC GLAZE AND BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

CRANBERRY PECAN

CRANBERRY PECAN

$17.00+

SALAD GREENS, CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE, CRAISINS, CANDIED PECANS, BACON, MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, WILL AUTOMATICALLY COME WITH CRANBERRY POPPYSEED UNLESS YOU CHECK A DIFFERENT DRESSING.

CHILI

CHILI

$6.00+

BEANLESS CHILI TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR-JACK AND DICED WHITE ONION

SOUP

$6.00+

Baked potato soup. Homemade and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon bits and green onions

BURGERS

BYOB BURGER

BYOB BURGER

$13.00

PICK A CHEESE: AMERICAN, CHEDDAR-JACK, WHITE AMERICAN, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, SWISS, CHEESE SAUCE OR NO CHEESE. LOAD IT WITH TOPPINGS: MAYO, SPICY GARLIC MAYO, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION OR PICKLES.

FIRECRACKER BURGER

FIRECRACKER BURGER

$15.00

CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, BACON SLICES, ONION STRAWS, PRETZEL BUN, FIRECRACKER SAUCE ON THE SIDE

TEXAS CHEESEBURGER

TEXAS CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

AMERICAN CHEESE SMOKEY BBQ SAUCE AND ONION STRAWS ON A BUTTER TOASTED BUN.

GOOEY ONION BURGER

GOOEY ONION BURGER

$15.00

SEARED AND COOKED ON THE FLAT TOP GRILL AND TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED, SWEET YELLOW ONIONS AND EXTRA AMERICAN CHEESE

BLACKENED & BLUE BURGER

BLACKENED & BLUE BURGER

$15.00

OUR HOMEMADE BLEU CHEESE DRESSING AND CRUMBLED BACON PIECES ON A LIGHTLY CAJUN SPICED BURGER

EGG-CELLENT BURGER

EGG-CELLENT BURGER

$15.00

TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, A FRIED EGG

JAMMIN' BACON BURGER

JAMMIN' BACON BURGER

$14.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BACON JAM, BACON SLICES AND ONION STRAWS

SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$12.00

DOUBLE PATTIES, AMERICAN CHEESE

BEYOND BURGER

BEYOND BURGER

$15.00

A PLANT BASED BURGER THAT LOOKS, COOKS AND SATISFIES LIKE BEEF

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

4-CHEESE BLT

4-CHEESE BLT

$14.00

MOZZARELLA, AMERICA, SWISS AND CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESES, BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON GRILLED WHEATBERRY

CHICKEN SLAMWICH

CHICKEN SLAMWICH

$14.00

CHICKEN BREAST BRINED, BREADED AND FRIED. BRIOCHE BUN WITH PICKLES

CHICKEN, BACON & RANCH

CHICKEN, BACON & RANCH

$14.00

MARINATED, GRILLED CHICKEN, WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, CRUMBLED BACON, HOAGIE BUN

CR CLUB

CR CLUB

$15.00

HAM, TURKEY AND BACON SERVED HOT, MOZZARELLA, PRETZEL BUN, HONEY MUSTARD ON THE SIDE

CR TURKEY

CR TURKEY

$13.00

SHAVED TURKEY SERVED HOT, MOZZARELLA, PRETZEL BUN, HONEY MUSTARD ON THE SIDE

FRENCH ONION FILET GRILLED CHEESE

FRENCH ONION FILET GRILLED CHEESE

$18.00

PARMESAN CRUSTED WHEATBERRY BREAD, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SLICED FILET MEDALLION, SWISS CHEESE WITH A SIDE OF DIJON HORSERADISH SAUCE

HOOSIER DADDY

HOOSIER DADDY

$14.00

HAND BREADED FRIED PORK TENDERLOIN

HOOSIER MAMA

HOOSIER MAMA

$13.00

A FRESH, GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN

MONTE CRISTO

MONTE CRISTO

$14.00

HAM, TURKEY, AMERICAN, SWISS, WHITE BREAD, BATTERED AND LIGHTLY FRIED. TOPPED WITH POWDERED SUGAR. SIDE OF STRAWBERRY JAM

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$14.50

CRISPY CHICKEN BRINED, BREADED AND FRIED. TOSSED IN NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE SERVED OPEN FACED ON WHITE BREAD WITH PICKLES AND A SIDE OF RANCH

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

SEASONED, SHAVED RIBEYE STEAK, BUTTER GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SAUTÉED MUSTROOMS AND WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE ON A HOAGIE BUN

PLAIN OL' CHICKEN SANDWICH

PLAIN OL' CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

A GRILLED, MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A BUTTER TOASTED BUN

JAMMIN' BACON CHICKEN

JAMMIN' BACON CHICKEN

$14.00

MARINATED, GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BACON JAM, BACON SLICES, ONION STRAWS, BRIOCHE BUN

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

CHOPPED CHICKEN TENDERS, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RANCH

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND RANCH

ORIENTAL SESAME WRAP

ORIENTAL SESAME WRAP

$14.00

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS OR SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN, ORIENTAL SESEME DRESSING, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, BACON AND CRUNCHY NOODLES

TEXAS CHICKEN BBQ WRAP

TEXAS CHICKEN BBQ WRAP

$14.00

A GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, SMOKEY BARBECUE SAUCE, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, BACON AND CRUNCHY NOODLES

ENTREES

FILET MIGNON MEDALLION

FILET MIGNON MEDALLION

$18.00

A PETITE 4-OUNCE FILET, SEASONED BUTTER, SERVED WITH ANY 2 SIDES

HEROES SIRLOIN

HEROES SIRLOIN

$24.00

10-OUNCE TOP SIRLOIN, SEASONED BUTTER, SERVED WITH ANY 2 SIDES

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$18.00

GRILLED SALMON FILET, STEAMED BROCCOLI, LEMON DILL AIOLI ON SIDE

SALMON THAI CHILI BOWL

SALMON THAI CHILI BOWL

$19.00

WHITE RICE, BROCCOLI, GRILLED SALMON, THAI CHILI SAUCE, SLICED ALMONDS

ORIENTAL SESAME RICE BOWL

ORIENTAL SESAME RICE BOWL

$18.00

WHITE RICE, MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, GRILLED SHRIMP, ORIENTAL SESAME SAUCE, GREEN ONIONS, CASHEWS

FAJITA RICE BOWL

FAJITA RICE BOWL

$16.00

WHITE RICE, MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN WITH OUR SPICY DRY RUB, GRILLED SWEET BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS, WHITE QUESO

BUFFALO MAC BOWL

BUFFALO MAC BOWL

$15.00

OUR HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE, CRISPY CHICKEN IN BUFFALO SAUCE TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND GREEN ONION

LOVE ME TENDERS

LOVE ME TENDERS

$14.00

HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH FRIES AND CHOICE OF 4 OUNCE DIPPING SAUCE. EXTRA SAUCES ARE $.50 EACH. SUBSTITUTE GRILLED TENDERS AT NO EXTRA $ *GLUTEN FREE TENDERS ARE NOT HAND BREADED

CHICKEN & VEGGIES

CHICKEN & VEGGIES

$14.00

SEASONED OR MARINATED, GRILLED WITH STEAMED BROCCOLI

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$17.00

MARINATED CHICKEN, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, BACON, SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS, HONEY MUSTARD. SIDE OF STEAMED BROCCOLI

QUESO CHICKEN & PEPPERS

QUESO CHICKEN & PEPPERS

$17.00

MARINATED CHICKEN, GRILLED SWEET BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS, WHITE QUESO. SIDE OF STEAMED BROCCOLI

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE, CHICKEN TENDERS, WHIPPED BUTTER, SYRUP

RIBS

RIBS

$22.00+Out of stock
KIDS

KIDS MAC

KIDS MAC

$7.00

OUR CREAMY HOMEMADE MACARONI AND CHEESE

KIDS TENDERS

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

2 HAND BREADED FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS MINI BURGERS

KIDS MINI BURGERS

$7.00

2 MINI BURGERS, CHOICE OF CHEESE AND SIDE

KIDS STEAK

KIDS STEAK

$8.00

A 5-OUNCE CHOICE SIRLOIN STEAK COOKED HOW YOU LIKE

KIDS PIZZA PRETZEL

KIDS PIZZA PRETZEL

$7.00

OUR YUMMY, SOFT HOT PRETZEL COVERED IN MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND PEPPERONI WITH A SIDE OF PIZZA SAUCE FOR DIPPING

KIDS PRETZEL

KIDS PRETZEL

$7.00

OUR YUMMY, SOFT HOT PRETZEL WITH BUTTER AND SALT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CHEESE SAUCE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

MADE ON PLAIN WHITE BREAD WITH AMERICAN CHEESE

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

5 DEEP FRIED MINI CORN DOGS

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00
JUST DUCKY

JUST DUCKY

$4.00
OGRE PUNCH

OGRE PUNCH

$4.00
BEE STING

BEE STING

$4.00
SHARK BAIT

SHARK BAIT

$4.00

GUMMY WORMS-3

$0.50

DESSERTS

CINNAMON ROLL SKILLET

CINNAMON ROLL SKILLET

$6.00
DONUTS

DONUTS

$7.00

1 DST PRET

$6.00
DESSERT PRETZELS

DESSERT PRETZELS

$15.00
COOKIE SKILLET

COOKIE SKILLET

$8.00
BROWNIE SKILLET

BROWNIE SKILLET

$8.00

COOKIES

$7.50

2 COOKIES

$3.00
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$7.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.50

DRINKS/SHAKES

SOFT DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service, heroes-themed restaurant serving a large variety of American food.

Website

Location

10570 East 96th Street, Fishers, IN 46037

Directions

