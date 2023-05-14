Restaurant header imageView gallery

C Spot 2027 E Cesar Chavez st.

2027 E Cesar Chavez st.

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

birria

Birria Taco (ala cart)

$4.00

1 birria taco on a bed of cabbage onion, cilantro, limes cup of consume

Birria Torta

$15.00

hoggie roll,melted cheese on buns,birria onion, cilantro, limes, c sauce, fries, cup of consume

Birria Pizza

Birria Pizza

$20.00

two 14” flour tortillas with cheese,birria side of cabbage, onion, cilantro,limes, consume

Birria Pizza Meal

$25.00

two 14” flour tortillas with cheese,birria side of beans and rice,side of cabbage, onion, cilantro,limes, consume

Birria Burrito

$14.00

14” flour tortilla, birria,rice,beans,fries,melted cheese,onion,cilantro,c sauce cup of consume

Dove Burrito

$15.00

14” flour tortilla birria,fries,onion cilantro,c sauce,melted cheese inside and wraped with crusted cheese

Birria Ramen

$10.00

noodles,birria,onion cilantro,consume,limes

Birria Pozole

Birria Pozole

$10.00

homony,birria,consume,cabbage,onion cilantro,limes

El Raul (Birria Burger)

El Raul (Birria Burger)

$15.00

1 beef patty, birria onion cilantro c sauce, melted cheese on buns, fries

Chimi De Gorda(birria Chimi Changa)

Chimi De Gorda(birria Chimi Changa)

$15.00

birria,beans,cheese,onion cilantro. Fried and smothered in queso, topped with onion cilantro,c sauce,jalapenos

Birria Quesadilla Plate

$16.00

14’ flour tortilla side of rice and beans, birria,cheese, side of cabbage, onion cilantro,limes, cup of consume

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$13.00

chips,birria,queso,onion cilantro,c sauce, jalapenos

Birria Hot Nachos

$12.00

hot cheetos,birria,queso,onion cilantro, c sauce jalapenos

Birria Papa Locas

$12.00

fries birria,queso, onion cilantro,c sauce, jalapenos

Birria Flauta Plate

$15.00

3 birria flautas on a bed of cabbage,onion cilantro,limes side of rice and beans cup of consume

3pk Birria Flautas

$7.00

3 birria flautas on a bed of cabbage,onion cilantro,limes cup of consume

6pk Birria Flautas

$14.00

6 birria flautas on a bed of cabbage,onion cilantro,limes cup of consume

12pk Birria Flautas

$28.00

12 birria flautas on a bed of cabbage,onion cilantro,limes cup of consume

Birria Enchiladas

Birria Enchiladas

$15.00

3 birria and melted cheese wrapped in corn tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped with onion cilantro, c sauce,

Birria Crunchwrap

Birria Crunchwrap

$12.00

14’ flour tortilla birria,rice,beans,cabbage,onion cilantro,melted cheese,with tostadas cup of consume

Birria Eggrolls (ala cart)

Birria Eggrolls (ala cart)

$4.00

birria,cheese on a bed of cabbage, lime, onion cilantro cup of consume

Birria Chalupa Plate

$14.00

2 chalupas with beans cheese,birria,cabbage,onion cilantro c sauce side of rice and beans

Birria Chalupas(2)

$10.00

2 chalupas with beans cheese,birria,cabbage,onion cilantro c sauce

Love C’s Taco Box

$45.00

12 birria and cheese tacos side of cabbage,onion cilantro,limes,consume

C Box Family Platter

C Box Family Platter

$45.00

1 14’ pizza, 1 birria torta,3 pk birra flutas, 3 pk birria cheese tacos, rice beans,consume, side of cabbage onion cilantro limes

Make It A Combo (Chips + Salsa, Drink)

$4.00

regular grub menu

El Philly

$13.00

Hoggie roll,Beef,queso,grilled onions and peppers,c sauce,fries

Torta Plate

$13.00

Hoggie roll,melted cheese on buns,Meat,avocado,cabbage,beans,onion cilantro,c sauce,fries

Taco Plate

$12.00

3 tacos,rice,beans, onion cilantro, limes

Chicken Tender Combo

$12.00

4 tenders,fries

Burrito

$13.50

14” flour tortilla, meat,rice,beans,fries,onion cilantro,c sauce

Garcia Burrito

$15.00

14” flour tortilla rice,beans,cabbage, c sauce melted cheese stuffed jalapenos loaded with meat,

2 Chalupas

$7.00

beans,cheese,meat,cabbage,onion cilantro,c sauce

Chalupa Plate

$12.00

beans,cheese,meat,cabbage,onion cilantro,c sauce, rice beans

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Nachos

$10.00

chips,queso,chicken,buffalo sauce,ranch,c sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$10.00

fries,queso,chicken,buffalo sauce,ranch,c sauce

Double Cheese Burger

$12.00

dbl meat,dbl cheese,c sauce,fries

Nachos

$10.00

chips,queso,meat,jalapenos,c sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

14” flour tortilla,meat,cheese,side of cabbage,onion cilantro, limes

Crunchwrap

$11.00

14” flour tortilla, melted cheese rice,beans,tostada,meat,queso,onion cilantro,cabbage, c sauce

Papa Locas

$10.00

fries,queso,meat,onion cilantro, jalapenos, c sauce

High Flyers Fries

$10.00

fries,meat,queso, grilled onion and peppers, c sauce

Elote Cup

$5.00

roasted corn,mayo,cheese,cayenne

Loaded Elote

$6.00

roasted corn,meat,mayo,cheese,cayenne

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Eggroll

$4.00

chicken,cheese,buffalo sauce in a crispy eggroll

Santiago Tacos

$4.00

two crispy corn tortillas with melted cheese in the middle. onions, cilantro, and your choice of meat.

Garcia Tacos

$4.00

cheesy jalapeño popper taco. onions, cilantro, and choice of meat,

Make It A Combo (Chips + Salsa, Drink)

$4.00

Gringo

$4.00

Mother clucker

$4.00

Frijolero

$2.00

Pollita

$4.00

C lady

$4.00

Reggie

$3.00

Ground zero

$4.00

Rabbit

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Cheese fries

$5.00

Side rice 8oz

$3.00

Side beans 8oz

$3.00

Dessert

Cajeta Filled Churros(5piece)

Cajeta Filled Churros(5piece)

$5.00Out of stock

Cajeta filled churros,topped with caramel drizzle

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$4.00

Orange Jarritos

$4.00Out of stock

Tamarindo Jarritos

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

Rabbit Burrito

$13.00

Toasted 14" burrito with: rice, beans, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, fries, avocado and c-sauce

Rabbit Bowl

$11.00

Toasted 14Rice, beans, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, fries, avocado and c-sauce

Rabbit Fries

$11.00

Queso, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, fries, avocado and c-sauce

Rabbit Nachos

$11.00

Queso, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, avocado and c-sauce on tortilla chips

Rabbit Taco

$4.00

Grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, avocado and c-sauce

Rabbit Chalupas

$7.00

Two tostadas with: cheese, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, avocado and c-sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our menu features El Philly, Buffalo Chicken Cheese Nachos, tacos and more! Don't forget to try our Garcia Burrito Special and the Crunch Wrap! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2027 E Cesar Chavez st., Austin, TX 78702

Directions

