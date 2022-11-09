C-Town Wings 1903 Havemann Rd Celina, OH 45822
133 Reviews
$$
1903 Havemann Rd,
Celina, OH 45822
Popular Items
Specials
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Lightly breaded cauliflower pieces fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, and topped with a sprinkling of bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Friday Small Boneless Wing Special
Small Boneless Wing and Fries *Only available Fridays until 4pm*
1/4# Burger Lunch Special
A lunch sized version of our delicious Rookie Burger. A 1/4# Burger served with 2 sides and your choice of cheese. *Available Monday-Friday until 4pm*
Pork Sandwich Lunch Special
A lunch sized version of our 1/2# pulled pork sandwich. Smoked in house to perfection! This sandwich is served with a side of BBQ and 2 sides. *Available Monday-Friday until 4pm*
Smashburger
Lunch special only. Available Monday- Friday 11-4 A juicy 4oz patty cooked to perfection and covered with cheese. Looking for more meat add bacon or another patty! (Additional costs) And don't forget to select your garnishings.
Fried fish sand special
A crispy lunch sized fried fish sandwich served with French fries and coleslaw. Available Fridays 11-4 during lent
Shrimp basket
Fried shrimp basket served with French fries and coleslaw. Available Fridays 11-4 during lent.
Half Irish Nacho
Half Buffalo Dip Special
Seafood tacos
3 soft flour tortilla tacos with grilled or fried shrimp and house made pineapple salsa. Available Friday evenings and limited amounts Saturdays during lent
Reese Turtle trap
A warm, rich, gooey brownie topped with chocolate & peanut butter then a light layer of Reese's peanut butter cups!
2 Piece Lobster
Add on Lobster
New Year Ribeye w/ lobster tail
Swordfish
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad
Special available Wednesday 1/25/22 from 11-4 only
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Just like eating a chicken wing! Made in house and served with tortilla chips.
Queso Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Coated with crispy Italian seasoned breading and served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Thick cut rings breaded and served with Ranch dressing
Cheese Balls
Hot pepper cubes served with ranch dressing
Cream Cheese Poppers
Jalapeno halves stuffed with cream cheese lightly breaded and deep-fried.
Deep Fried Pickles
House battered, fresh kosher dill spears. Served with horsey sauce or ranch dressing.
Hand Battered Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms hand-battered in house and served with ranch dressing.
Sampler Platter
Try them all! Includes pickles, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mushrooms, cheese balls, and chicken strips. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Loaded Pork Fries
Hand-cut fries, queso, smoked pork, jalapenos, tomatoes, and onion.
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut French fries, bacon, onion, and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Buffalo Shrimp
Six jumbo grilled or breaded shrimp tossed in your choice of one of our sauces. *Gluten-free-grilled only*
Hawaiian Grilled Shrimp
Six large tiger shrimp, pineapple, green pepper, and onion grilled and served with cocktail sauce. *Gluten-free*
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce. *Gluten-free*
Nachos
Loaded Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips, seasoned beef, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos, and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Irish Nachos
Sliced deep fried potatoes, smothered in mounds of cheddar cheese, scallions, hardwood smoked bacon, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and your favorite wing sauce.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips loaded up bit fresh smoked pork, queso, tomato, onion, and jalapenos.
Brisket Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips topped with fresh smoked brisket, queso, tomato, onion, and jalapenos.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, diced tomato and onion.
Philly Quesadilla
Grilled sirloin, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, ranch, and cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, medium wing sauce, tomatoes, onion, and cheese.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pulled pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onion.
Wings
Burgers
The Rookie
3/4lb. hamburger with your choice of cheese.
Mini Sliders
Your choice of 2 cheeseburgers, 2 pulled pork, or try one of each!
Bacon Cheeseburger
3/4lb. hamburger topped with bacon and American cheese.
Bronco Burger
3/4lb. hamburger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, and cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with grilled mushrooms and onions covered with melted Swiss cheese.
Raging Bull
3/4lb. Hamburger coated with our medium wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles.
Slaw Burger
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy coleslaw.
The Champ
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with ghost pepper cheese, A-1 sauce, and a mound of onion straws.
Hot Shot
Like your burger spicy? Then this is your burger! 3/4lb. Hamburger topped with melted ghost pepper cheese and jalapenos.
Big Popper
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with breaded cream cheese poppers and our signature sauce.
Bulldog Burger
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, onion straws, and fresh smoked pulled pork.
Barnyard Burger
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with cheddar cheese. grilled ham, a fried egg, and a mound of onion straws.
Hula Burger
3/4lb. Hamburger topped with grilled ham and pineapple.
Top Gun
Two 3/4lb. hamburger patties, 1/4lb. of bacon. and 4 slices of American cheese.
Pizza Burger
Why choose just one? Get the best of both worlds! A 3/4lb. hamburger tucked between two mini pepperoni pizzas!
Salads
Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, celery, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and your favorite wing sauce.
Cobb Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, egg, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Taco Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, seasoned beef, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.
Chef Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced ham and turkey, egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Sandwiches
Fish Sandie
7oz. tilapia filet, woodfired and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion with our house made tartar sauce on a Kaiser bun.
Mom's Tenderloin
10 ounces of fresh pork, hand breaded and fried. Served with pickle and onion on a Kaiser bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A fresh 6 oz. chicken breast woodfired and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A fresh 6oz. chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
A grilled or crispy 6oz chicken breast with hardwood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
Reuben
1/2lb. of thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on fresh toasted rye bread. Served with a side of house made thousand island dressing.
Fried Fish Sandwich
A lightly breaded white fish deep fried and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made tartar sauce on a Kaiser bun.
Behemoth BLT
A full pound of crispy hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between two pieces of Texas sized toast.
Wood Fire Grill
Sea Scallops
Tender, large scallops brushed with butter and served with two sides.
Surf-N-Turf
8oz. choice center cut sirloin and a choice of scallops, or tiger shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.
Lemon Pepper Tilapia
Tilapia fillet lightly seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pork Chop
1" thick center cut Winner's marinated pork chop served with your choice of two sides.
Baby Back Ribs
Try our special recipe, fall off the bone ribs! Available Thursday- Saturday after 4pm
Ribeye
16oz. hand cut bone-in ribeye cooked to order on our woodfire grill.
House Sirloin
8oz. Choice center cut sirloin steak cooked to order on our woodfire grill.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers. Smothered with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes.
Bourbon Chicken
Fresh wood fired grilled chicken breast with our house made bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin & Smothered Chicken
8oz. Choice top sirloin and Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers. Smothered with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes.
C-Town Specialties
Fried Chicken
Fresh chicken with our house breading deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of two sides. *All white meat extra charge
Chicken Strips
Hand breaded tenders served with your choice of two sides.
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded or Cajun breaded catfish served with house made tartar sauce and your choice of two sides.
Wraps
Fajita Wrap
Your Choice of grilled chicken or seasoned steak, lettuce. green peppers, onion, mushrooms, cheese, and salsa stuffed in a large flour tortilla.
BLT Wrap
Hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pulled Pork Wrap
A soft flour tortilla filled with house smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, and cheese. Served with a side of pork BBQ sauce and your choice of side.
C-Town Wrap
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and garlic mayonnaise all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in medium wing sauce in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with one side.
Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing with your choice of one side.
CBR Wrap
Your choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and cheese with your choice of one side.
JR Varsity
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Boneless Wings
Kids Nachos
Nachos with seasoned beef, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
kids Hard Taco
Kids Pizza
Personal size pizza with one topping. Additional toppings $0.35
Oven Baked Subs
CBR Sub
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and ranch
Mushroom Swiss Sub
Hoagie patty, rich beef gravy, mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese.
Philly Sub
Tender grilled beef, mushrooms, onions, grilled peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and signature sauce.
Chicken Philly Sub
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, grilled peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and signature sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Steak Sub
House made pizza sauce, beef hoagie patty, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced ham, topped with melted Swiss cheese and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature sauce.
Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, green peppers, banana pepper, black olives, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.
Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and signature sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pizza Sub
House made pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, crispy chicken, and cheese blend.
CBR Pizza
Ranch dressing, crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, sliced cherry tomatoes, and cheese blend.
Veggie Pizza
Black olives, tomatoes. mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and a cheese blend.
BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce base, topped with fresh pulled pork, brisket, smoked bacon, and cheese blend.
Meat Monster
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef, and cheese blend.
Philly Pizza
Tender sliced roast beef, horseradish sauce base, sautéed onion, mushroom, and green peppers, topped in our cheese blend.
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and cheese blend.
Cheesy Breadsticks
A 12" pizza crust topped with garlic butter and cheese blend. Served with a side of house made marinara.
Build Your Own Small
Build Your Own Medium
Build Your Own Large
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Sides
Handcut Fries
Curly Fries
Seasoned Fritters
Diced cooked potatoes deep-fried and tossed in seasoning salt
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Potatoes
Diced potatoes cooked in a house made cheese sauce.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Veggies
A blend of broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, and carrots. Steamed, grilled, and seasoned to veggie goodness.
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Baked potatoes available all day Saturday and Sunday and after 4pm Monday-Friday
Scalloped Apples
Warm, gooey, cinnamon baked apples
House Salad
Side salad made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheddar cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Cottage Cheese
Smoker
Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked and sliced to order. Served with your choice of two sides.
Marinated Smoked Wings
House marinated wings that are then smoked and tossed with a side of your favorite wing sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked in-house and hand pulled daily and served with your choice of two sides.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Smoked in-house and hand pulled daily served on two slider buns and served with your choice of two sides.
Desserts
Turtle Trap
Warm chocolate brownie, drizzled with sweet caramel and rich chocolate sauce, sprinkled with toffee chips. Served vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.
Half Turtle Trap
Warm chocolate brownie, drizzled with sweet caramel and rich chocolate sauce, sprinkled with toffee chips. Served vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.
New York Cheesecake
Thick, decadent slice of heaven topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry toppings.
Fresh Sliced Pie
Fresh pie made by Pullman Bay.
Ice Cream
Reese Turtle trap
A warm, rich, gooey brownie topped with chocolate & peanut butter then a light layer of Reese's peanut butter cups!
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
Wine
Liquors A - G
Cocktails
Fountain Sodas
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Mug Root Beer
Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Sobe Life Water
Water
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Kids Drink
Hot Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina, OH 45822