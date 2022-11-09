Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Barbeque

C-Town Wings 1903 Havemann Rd Celina, OH 45822

133 Reviews

$$

1903 Havemann Rd,

Celina, OH 45822

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Bone-In Wings
Handcut Fries

Specials

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$7.99

Lightly breaded cauliflower pieces fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, and topped with a sprinkling of bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Friday Small Boneless Wing Special

$6.99Out of stock

Small Boneless Wing and Fries *Only available Fridays until 4pm*

1/4# Burger Lunch Special

$6.99

A lunch sized version of our delicious Rookie Burger. A 1/4# Burger served with 2 sides and your choice of cheese. *Available Monday-Friday until 4pm*

Pork Sandwich Lunch Special

$6.99

A lunch sized version of our 1/2# pulled pork sandwich. Smoked in house to perfection! This sandwich is served with a side of BBQ and 2 sides. *Available Monday-Friday until 4pm*

Smashburger

$4.99

Lunch special only. Available Monday- Friday 11-4 A juicy 4oz patty cooked to perfection and covered with cheese. Looking for more meat add bacon or another patty! (Additional costs) And don't forget to select your garnishings.

Fried fish sand special

$6.99Out of stock

A crispy lunch sized fried fish sandwich served with French fries and coleslaw. Available Fridays 11-4 during lent

Shrimp basket

$6.99Out of stock

Fried shrimp basket served with French fries and coleslaw. Available Fridays 11-4 during lent.

Half Irish Nacho

$5.00Out of stock

Half Buffalo Dip Special

$5.99Out of stock

Seafood tacos

$10.99Out of stock

3 soft flour tortilla tacos with grilled or fried shrimp and house made pineapple salsa. Available Friday evenings and limited amounts Saturdays during lent

Reese Turtle trap

$5.00+Out of stock

A warm, rich, gooey brownie topped with chocolate & peanut butter then a light layer of Reese's peanut butter cups!

2 Piece Lobster

$20.99Out of stock

Add on Lobster

$9.99Out of stock

New Year Ribeye w/ lobster tail

$35.99Out of stock

Swordfish

$13.99Out of stock
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Special available Wednesday 1/25/22 from 11-4 only

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.49

Just like eating a chicken wing! Made in house and served with tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

$7.99

Served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Coated with crispy Italian seasoned breading and served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99+

Thick cut rings breaded and served with Ranch dressing

Cheese Balls

$6.99

Hot pepper cubes served with ranch dressing

Cream Cheese Poppers

$6.99

Jalapeno halves stuffed with cream cheese lightly breaded and deep-fried.

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99+

House battered, fresh kosher dill spears. Served with horsey sauce or ranch dressing.

Hand Battered Mushrooms

$7.99+

Fresh mushrooms hand-battered in house and served with ranch dressing.

Sampler Platter

$17.99

Try them all! Includes pickles, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mushrooms, cheese balls, and chicken strips. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Loaded Pork Fries

$8.49+

Hand-cut fries, queso, smoked pork, jalapenos, tomatoes, and onion.

Loaded Fries

$8.49+

Fresh cut French fries, bacon, onion, and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Six jumbo grilled or breaded shrimp tossed in your choice of one of our sauces. *Gluten-free-grilled only*

Hawaiian Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Six large tiger shrimp, pineapple, green pepper, and onion grilled and served with cocktail sauce. *Gluten-free*

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Six jumbo shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce. *Gluten-free*

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.49+

Freshly made tortilla chips, seasoned beef, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos, and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Irish Nachos

$8.49+

Sliced deep fried potatoes, smothered in mounds of cheddar cheese, scallions, hardwood smoked bacon, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$8.49+

Tortilla chips, chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and your favorite wing sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.49+

Crisp tortilla chips loaded up bit fresh smoked pork, queso, tomato, onion, and jalapenos.

Brisket Nachos

$8.49+

Crisp tortilla chips topped with fresh smoked brisket, queso, tomato, onion, and jalapenos.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49+

Grilled chicken with a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, diced tomato and onion.

Philly Quesadilla

$9.49+

Grilled sirloin, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$9.49+

Grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, ranch, and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49+

Grilled chicken, medium wing sauce, tomatoes, onion, and cheese.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$9.49+

Pulled pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onion.

Wings

Bone-In Wings

$8.99+

Fresh jumbo chicken wings, deep fried to a golden brown and then coated with your choice of our award winning sauces.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.49+

Fresh cut chicken breast, hand breaded to order then deep fried and tossed in your choice of our award winning sauces.

Burgers

The Rookie

$11.99

3/4lb. hamburger with your choice of cheese.

Mini Sliders

Mini Sliders

$10.99

Your choice of 2 cheeseburgers, 2 pulled pork, or try one of each!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

3/4lb. hamburger topped with bacon and American cheese.

Bronco Burger

$12.99

3/4lb. hamburger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with grilled mushrooms and onions covered with melted Swiss cheese.

Raging Bull

$12.99

3/4lb. Hamburger coated with our medium wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles.

Slaw Burger

$12.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy coleslaw.

The Champ

The Champ

$12.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with ghost pepper cheese, A-1 sauce, and a mound of onion straws.

Hot Shot

$12.99

Like your burger spicy? Then this is your burger! 3/4lb. Hamburger topped with melted ghost pepper cheese and jalapenos.

Big Popper

$13.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with breaded cream cheese poppers and our signature sauce.

Bulldog Burger

$16.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, onion straws, and fresh smoked pulled pork.

Barnyard Burger

Barnyard Burger

$16.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with cheddar cheese. grilled ham, a fried egg, and a mound of onion straws.

Hula Burger

$16.99

3/4lb. Hamburger topped with grilled ham and pineapple.

Top Gun

$17.99

Two 3/4lb. hamburger patties, 1/4lb. of bacon. and 4 slices of American cheese.

Pizza Burger

$17.99

Why choose just one? Get the best of both worlds! A 3/4lb. hamburger tucked between two mini pepperoni pizzas!

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.49+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.49+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, celery, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and your favorite wing sauce.

Cobb Salad

$8.49+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, egg, tomato, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Taco Salad

$8.49+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, seasoned beef, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.

Chef Salad

$8.49+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced ham and turkey, egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49+

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Sandwiches

Fish Sandie

$10.99

7oz. tilapia filet, woodfired and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion with our house made tartar sauce on a Kaiser bun.

Mom's Tenderloin

$11.99

10 ounces of fresh pork, hand breaded and fried. Served with pickle and onion on a Kaiser bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A fresh 6 oz. chicken breast woodfired and served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A fresh 6oz. chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A grilled or crispy 6oz chicken breast with hardwood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.

Reuben

$11.99

1/2lb. of thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on fresh toasted rye bread. Served with a side of house made thousand island dressing.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.99

A lightly breaded white fish deep fried and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made tartar sauce on a Kaiser bun.

Behemoth BLT

$13.99

A full pound of crispy hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between two pieces of Texas sized toast.

Wood Fire Grill

Sea Scallops

$23.99Out of stock

Tender, large scallops brushed with butter and served with two sides.

Surf-N-Turf

$23.99

8oz. choice center cut sirloin and a choice of scallops, or tiger shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Lemon Pepper Tilapia

$11.99

Tilapia fillet lightly seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pork Chop

$14.99

1" thick center cut Winner's marinated pork chop served with your choice of two sides.

Baby Back Ribs

$19.99+

Try our special recipe, fall off the bone ribs! Available Thursday- Saturday after 4pm

Ribeye

$26.99

16oz. hand cut bone-in ribeye cooked to order on our woodfire grill.

House Sirloin

$15.99

8oz. Choice center cut sirloin steak cooked to order on our woodfire grill.

Smothered Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers. Smothered with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes.

Bourbon Chicken

$14.99

Fresh wood fired grilled chicken breast with our house made bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin & Smothered Chicken

$20.99

8oz. Choice top sirloin and Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers. Smothered with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes.

C-Town Specialties

Homemade Lasagna served with Caesar or side salad and garlic toast.

Fried Chicken

$9.99+

Fresh chicken with our house breading deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of two sides. *All white meat extra charge

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Hand breaded tenders served with your choice of two sides.

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Hand breaded or Cajun breaded catfish served with house made tartar sauce and your choice of two sides.

Wraps

Fajita Wrap

$10.49

Your Choice of grilled chicken or seasoned steak, lettuce. green peppers, onion, mushrooms, cheese, and salsa stuffed in a large flour tortilla.

BLT Wrap

$10.49

Hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.49

A soft flour tortilla filled with house smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, and cheese. Served with a side of pork BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

C-Town Wrap

$10.49

Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and garlic mayonnaise all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in medium wing sauce in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with one side.

Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing with your choice of one side.

CBR Wrap

$10.49

Your choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and cheese with your choice of one side.

JR Varsity

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Nachos with seasoned beef, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

kids Hard Taco

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Personal size pizza with one topping. Additional toppings $0.35

Oven Baked Subs

Tender grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, grilled peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and signature sauce.

CBR Sub

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and ranch

Mushroom Swiss Sub

$11.99

Hoagie patty, rich beef gravy, mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese.

Philly Sub

$11.99

Tender grilled beef, mushrooms, onions, grilled peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and signature sauce.

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, grilled peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and signature sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Steak Sub

$11.99

House made pizza sauce, beef hoagie patty, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Thinly sliced ham, topped with melted Swiss cheese and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature sauce.

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, green peppers, banana pepper, black olives, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.

Club Sub

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and signature sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pizza Sub

$11.99

House made pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

Medium wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, crispy chicken, and cheese blend.

CBR Pizza

$17.99+

Ranch dressing, crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, sliced cherry tomatoes, and cheese blend.

Veggie Pizza

$17.99+

Black olives, tomatoes. mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and a cheese blend.

BBQ Pizza

$17.99+

BBQ sauce base, topped with fresh pulled pork, brisket, smoked bacon, and cheese blend.

Meat Monster

$17.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef, and cheese blend.

Philly Pizza

$17.99+

Tender sliced roast beef, horseradish sauce base, sautéed onion, mushroom, and green peppers, topped in our cheese blend.

Deluxe Pizza

$17.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper, green olives, black olives, and cheese blend.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.49

A 12" pizza crust topped with garlic butter and cheese blend. Served with a side of house made marinara.

Build Your Own Small

$8.00

Build Your Own Medium

$11.00

Build Your Own Large

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$8.00

Sides

Handcut Fries

$3.49

Curly Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Fritters

$3.49

Diced cooked potatoes deep-fried and tossed in seasoning salt

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Cheesy Potatoes

$3.49

Diced potatoes cooked in a house made cheese sauce.

Baked Beans

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Veggies

$3.49

A blend of broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, and carrots. Steamed, grilled, and seasoned to veggie goodness.

Coleslaw

$3.49

Applesauce

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Baked potatoes available all day Saturday and Sunday and after 4pm Monday-Friday

Scalloped Apples

$3.49

Warm, gooey, cinnamon baked apples

House Salad

$3.49

Side salad made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheddar cheese.

Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Smoker

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Slow smoked and sliced to order. Served with your choice of two sides.

Marinated Smoked Wings

$9.99+

House marinated wings that are then smoked and tossed with a side of your favorite wing sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked in-house and hand pulled daily and served with your choice of two sides.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.99

Smoked in-house and hand pulled daily served on two slider buns and served with your choice of two sides.

Desserts

Turtle Trap

$5.99

Warm chocolate brownie, drizzled with sweet caramel and rich chocolate sauce, sprinkled with toffee chips. Served vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.

Half Turtle Trap

$3.49

Warm chocolate brownie, drizzled with sweet caramel and rich chocolate sauce, sprinkled with toffee chips. Served vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Thick, decadent slice of heaven topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry toppings.

Fresh Sliced Pie

$3.49Out of stock

Fresh pie made by Pullman Bay.

Ice Cream

$1.99

Reese Turtle trap

$5.00+Out of stock

A warm, rich, gooey brownie topped with chocolate & peanut butter then a light layer of Reese's peanut butter cups!

Draft Beers

Fat Heads

$6.00+

Tailspin

$6.00+

Ciderboys

$6.00+

Leinenkugal

$6.00+

Seasonal Craft

$6.00+

Seasonal Domestic

$3.75+

Bud Light

$3.75+

Coors Light

$3.75+

Millerlite

$3.75+

Yuengling Light

$3.75+

Stella Artois

$6.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Amberbock

$3.75+

Michelob Ultra

$3.75+

Busch Light

$3.75+

Corona Extra

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

Bottle Angry Orchard

$3.75

Bottle Budweiser

$3.00

Bottle Bud Light

$3.00

Bottle Coors Light

$3.00

Bottle Corona Extra

$3.75

Bottle Busch Light

$3.00

Bottle Miller Lite

$3.00

Bottle Strongbow

$3.75

Bottle Yuengling Lager

$3.75

Bottle Yuengling Blk&Tan

$3.75

Bottle Miller 64

$3.00

Bottle Guiness

$3.75

Wine

Cabernet

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscoto

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Reisling

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Seltzer

Budlight Seltzer

$3.75

Crooks & Marker

$3.75

White Claw

$3.75

Liquors A - G

Absolute Citron

$5.00

Absolute Vodka

$5.00

Amaretto DiSoronno

$6.00

Amaretto Well

$4.00

Apple Pucker Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Bourbon Well

$4.00

Butter Shot

$5.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Carolan Irish Cream

$5.00

Castillo Rum

$4.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Dewars

$5.00

Donjulio

$9.00

E & J Brandy

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gin Well

$4.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Liquors H - Z

Hendricks

$7.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Jack Daniel Whiskey

$6.00

Jaegemeister

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

JB Rare

$7.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Knob Creek Whiskey

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$5.00

Myers Rum

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Rum Well

$4.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Scotch Well

$4.00

Seabreeze

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Silver Patron

$7.00

Skyy Vodka

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stolichnaya Vodka

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tequila Well

$4.00

Tito's

$6.00

Vodka (Well)

$4.00

Vodka Well

$4.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Whiskey Well

$4.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baybreeze

$6.00

Big 10 Bloody Mary

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Candy Cane

$8.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

Chocolate covered cherry martini

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Christmas Cookie

$8.00

Cranberry Christmas Mule

$7.00

Cupids Arrow

$7.00

Fire Cider

$8.00

Fire Crunch Martini

$9.00

Firish Cream

$7.00

Frozen Daiquari

$5.00

Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Specialty

$5.00

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gin Martini

$7.00

Golden Irish Mule

$8.00

Golden Margarita

$6.00

Guinness Float

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Lovebug Cocktail

$7.00

Lucky Charm

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita on the Rocks

$7.00

Mercer Mule

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old South Old Fashion

$5.00

On the Beach

$7.00

Peppermint Mocha White Russian

$9.00

Pretty Woman Cosmo

$7.00

Raspberry Chocolate Valentine

$6.00

Red Velvet Martini

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Shamrock-tini

$9.00

Snickerdoodle Cocktail

$6.00

Stoli Doli

$8.00

Strawberry Smash

$7.00

Sugar Cookie

$8.00

Sunday Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sunday mimosa

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Velvet Martini

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Sour (Jameson)

$8.00

Whiskey Sour (well)

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wildberry Mule

$6.00

White Claw Spritzer

$6.00

Fountain Sodas

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.79

Orange Crush

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Mug Root Beer

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Sobe Life Water

$2.79

Water

Regular Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Kids Drink

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.79

Juice/Milk

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

White Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Mocktails

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

ShirleyTemple

$2.79

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Island

$5.00

Orange Fizz

$5.00

Maiden Mojito

$5.00

Berry Mint Fizz

$5.00

Island Punch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

1903 Havemann Rd,, Celina, OH 45822

Directions

