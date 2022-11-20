Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

C-viche Bay View

781 Reviews

$$

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Popular Items

Ceviche Clasico
Ceviche de camaron
Ensalada de Palta

Bar Drinks

$12.00
$12.00
$13.00
$11.00

Chilcano TO- GO

$10.00

Sangria Dominicana

$12.00

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$18.00

Ceviche Mixto

$28.00

Ceviche de camaron

$25.00

Ceviche Nikkei

$26.00

Ceviche Vegeterian

$15.00

Ceviche Carretillero

$28.00

appetizers

Ensalada de Palta

$13.00

Papa a la huancaina

$12.00

Grilled octopus

$26.00

Anticuchos

$13.00

patatas Bravas

$15.00

jalea Mixta

$28.00

Esquite

$13.00

Yuca a la Huancaina

$12.00

C Viche T Shirt

$20.00

Sopa Especial

$6.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Grilled Octopus Cesar

$26.00

Salada de atum

$19.00

Squid Cesar salad

$17.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$13.00

Salmon Cesar Salad

$24.00

Steak Cesar Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Churrasco Argentino

$56.00

Tlacoyos

$19.50

Lomo Saltado

$26.00

Chaufa de Mariscos

$27.00

Chaufa de steak

$20.00

chaufa de pollo

$18.00

Chaufa Vegetariano

$15.00

Tostadas de Tinga

$19.50

Escabeche de pescado

$35.50

Tacos de Carne Asada

$18.00

Scallops Tacos

$24.00

Shirmp Mole Enchiladas

$25.50

Whole Pollo a la Brasa

$32.00

Half Pollo a la Brasa

$18.00

Saltado de Mariscos

$28.00

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$19.00

Carne Tampiquena

$38.00

Tallarin Saltado

$19.00

Chef Special

$48.00Out of stock

Tallarines Verdes con Ribeye

$28.00

Tallarines Verdes Chicken

$19.00

Tallarin saltado Seafood

$28.00

Tallarin Saltado Chicken

$20.00

Tallarin Saltado Steak

$26.00

Chicken Mole enchiladas

$18.00

Steak Mole Enchiladas

$19.00

Tallarin Verde Con Veggies

$13.00

Tallarin Saltado Con Veggie

$13.00

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Alfajores

$8.00

Picarones

$10.00

Churros

$9.00

Purple Cheesecake

$12.00

Side order

Frejoles Puercos

$3.00

Platanitos

$6.00

Grilled Asparaguss

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Yucca Frita

$7.00

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Rice Limeño

$4.50

Mexican rice

$3.00

Black beans

$3.00

Side Salsa roja

$1.00

side avocado

$4.00

side Palta only

$8.00

Side Tostadas

$1.00

Side of cancha

$1.00

Side Chifles

$4.00

Side Choclo

$2.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

side Ketchup

$0.50

side Aji Verde

$1.00

Side sour cream

$0.50

Side French Toast

$5.00

side Pancake

$5.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

side Bacon

$4.00

Side Toast Bread

$2.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Tortillas Chips

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Side Wontons

$1.50

Side Steak

$9.00Out of stock

SUNDAY BRUNCH

BENEDICTO

$20.00

LOMO ENVUELTO

$18.00

TACOS DE CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$13.00

CHILAQUILES HIDALGO

$15.00

VACA FRITA

$18.00

HUARACHE

$16.00

HAM OMELET

$14.00

BLT + HUEVO

$12.50

EL GRINGO

$20.00

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$12.00

PAN DULCE

$10.00

TRES LECHES PANCAKES

$10.00

CHURRO BITES

$9.00

Pan Con Chicharron

$14.00

Pan Con Salchicha Huachana

$10.00

Half Order Chicharrones

$26.00

Full Order Chicharrones

$46.00

Half Order Salchicha

$18.00

Full Order Salchicha

$32.00

Tamales Criollos Pork

$5.00

Side Pan Franes

$2.00

Side Sarsa Criolla

$1.00

Side Rocoto Aji

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Be Safe!

Website

Location

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

