Burgers
EDEN Event Space
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant