EDEN imageView gallery
Burgers

EDEN Event Space

review star

No reviews yet

1650 Schrader Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

LIQUOR

Titos

$17.00

Patron

$17.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

Bacardi

$17.00

Jameson

$17.00

BTL - Grey Goose

$550.00

BTL - Absolut Elyx

$600.00

1L - Belvedere

$600.00

1L - Grey Goose

$600.00

BTL - Sobieski

$400.00

BTL - Ketel One

$550.00

BTL - Patron Silver

$550.00

BTL - Patron Reposado

$550.00

BTL - Patron Anejo

$850.00

BTL - Cazadores

$600.00

BTL - Avion Silver

$500.00

BTL - Avion Reposado

$600.00

BTL - Avion Anejo

$600.00

BTL - Del Maguey Mezcal

$750.00

BTL - Don Julio Silver

$550.00

BTL - Don Julio Reposado

$550.00

BTL - Don Julio Anejo

$950.00

BTL - Don Julio 1942

$1,600.00

BTL - El Jimador Silver

$400.00

BTL - Clase Azul

$1,600.00

BTL - Bombay Sapphire

$600.00

BTL - Beefeater

$600.00

1L - Hendricks

$600.00

1L - Bombay Sapphire

$600.00

BTL - Bacardi

$600.00

BTL - Malibu

$600.00

BTL - Jameson

$550.00

BTL - JW Black

$550.00

BTL - Dewar's Scotch

$400.00

BTL - Dewar's

$600.00

BTL - Chivas

$720.00

BTL - Dusse

$600.00

BEER

Stella Artois

$10.00

Bud Light

$10.00

WINE/CHAMPAGNE

GLS - House White Wine

$18.00

GLS - House Red Wine

$18.00

PJ Grand Brut Champagne

$22.00+

Mumm Napa Prestige Sparkling

$17.00+

BTL - Veuve Cliquot

$550.00

5 BTL - Veuve Cliquot

$2,500.00

BTL - Dom Perignon

$1,100.00

N/A BEV

Soda

$5.00

Redbull

$8.00

Water

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
EDEN image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Electric Owl
orange star4.1 • 500
1451 N Gardner St Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
BURGERS 99
orange star4.8 • 2,600
131 S La Brea Ave LOS ANGELES, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
VOWburger - Los Angeles
orange star4.5 • 1,041
519 N Fairfax Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Grove
orange star4.1 • 1,164
189 The Grove Drive Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Harold's Chicken - LA
orange star4.2 • 2,976
6523 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Gwen
orange star4.5 • 2,337
6600 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Marino Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,228
6001 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston