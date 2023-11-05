C4 Coffeehouse and Country Store 102 South Ozark Street
102 South Ozark Street
Girard, KS 66743
C4 Drinks
Coffee
Non-Coffee Drink
Blended Drink
Bulk Coffee
Lotus Energy Drink
- Lotus$5.50+
- Sour Apple$5.50+
- Strawberry Tart$5.50+
- Black Pomegranate$5.50+
- Green Twist$5.50+
- Strawberry Pineapple$5.50+
- Ocean Mist$5.50+
- Pink Starburst$5.50+
- Watermelon Smash$5.50+
- Orange Pomegranate$5.50+
- Strawberry Peach$5.50+
- Sour Patch$5.50+
- Dark Berry$5.50+
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade$5.50+
- Sour Gummy Worm$5.50+
- Blueberry Lemonade$5.50+
- SF Blue Jolly Rancher$5.50+
- SF Jolly Watermelon$5.50+
- SF Beach Bums$5.50+
- SF Fruit Explosion$5.50+
Lotus Lemonade
Lotus Energy Tea
Mini Fridge Drinks
C4 Food
Treats
Retail
Myra Bags
- S-7345$69.95
- S-5327$43.00
- S-5326$43.00
- S-5677$53.00
- S-7374$73.95
- S-1276$93.00
- S-5738$83.00
- S-3792$33.00
- S-5824$43.00
- S-7467$22.95
- S-4505$12.00
- S-6618$23.00
- S-5477$32.95
- S-5837$23.00
- S-6976$31.00
- S-7466$22.95
- S-6619$31.00
- S-2716$34.95
- S-6544$47.00
- S-5877$51.00
- S-5897$36.95
- S-6620$48.95
- S-5785$45.00
- S-7087$48.95
- S-7274$62.95
- S-2310$13.00
- S-4843$10.00
- S-3840$13.00
- S-3837$13.00
- S-4840$10.00
- S-5759$8.00
- S-2311$13.00
- S-4841$10.00
- S-2955$5.00
- S-4068$5.00
- S-5749$69.00
- S-4800$29.99
- S-7450$72.95
- S-7315$36.15
- S-6856$27.00
- S-6854$27.00
- S-2580$49.00
- S-6190$37.00
- S-7102$41.00
- S-7103$53.00
- S-7341$41.95
- S-2259$38.00
- S-6795$73.00
- S-6555$163.00
- S-7290$79.95
- S-5853$27.00
- S-5929$7.25
- S4993$10.00
- S-7388$23.00
- S-8158$41.00
- S-7891$53.00
- S-7529$63.00
- S-6386$41.00
- S-7389$51.00
- S-8126$129.00
- S-7915$58.00
- S-7909$59.00
- S-7908$51.00
- S-7924$49.00
- S-7905$49.00
- S-7922$41.00
- S-4732$53.00
- S-2634$51.00
- S-4436$41.00
- S-7946$21.00
- S-8167$44.00
- S-8165$52.00
- S-7357$83.00
- S-5435$31.00
- S-2137$63.00
- S-8172$49.00
- S-6157$57.00
- S-8025$47.00
- S-8130$27.00
- S-8172$49.00
- S-7474$53.00
- S-4750$47.00
- S-7962$17.00
- S-7961$17.00
- S-5324$43.00
- S-6162$69.00
- S-2816$51.00
- S-7518$103.00
- S-4514$19.00
- S-5527$43.00
- S-6469$43.00
- S-6477$43.00
- S-6975$27.00
- S-8156$41.00
- S-7488$73.00
- S-6158$49.00
- S-6794$73.00
- S-7385$73.00
- S-8202$9.50
- S-6470$43.00
- S-7677$10.00
- S-8240$12.00
- S-7674$10.00
- S-7675$10.00
- S-7089$35.00
- S-7922$41.00
- S-6475$43.00
- S-5528$43.00
- S-5532$43.00
- S-5531$43.00
- S-5529$43.00
- S-5530$43.00
- S-6468$43.00
- S-5324$43.00
- S-6461$43.00
- S-6473$43.00
- S-6467$43.00
- S-6462$43.00
- S-8012$49.00
- S-1902$63.00
- S-1930$63.00
- S-8153$77.00
- S-7387$83.00
- S-6737$39.00
- S-8166$52.00
- S-2549$61.00
- S-2613$47.00
- S-6161$53.00
- S-7914$21.00
- S-8152$77.00
Peggy Marshall
Home Decor
- Stay Awhile Picture$29.99
- Brewing Station Sign$21.99
- Welcome Metal Sign$18.99
- Welcome To Our Home Sign$20.99
- Give Thanks Sign$8.99
- Farmers Market Pumpkin Sign$12.99
- Coffee Guide$27.99
- Blessed Sign$9.99
- Happy Fall$19.99
- Coffee, Please Sign$19.99
- Orange and Black Pumpkins$12.99
- Autumn Skies and Pumpkin Pies$13.99
- Blessed Pumpkin$12.99
- Turquoise Stripped Box Set$27.99
- Coffee Sign$15.99
- Happy Fall$19.99
- Coffee Guide Sign$27.99
- Blessed Sign (as is)$9.99
- Farmer's Market Pumpkin$12.99
- Give Thanks Sign (as is)$8.99
- Welcome To Our Home Sign$20.99
- Metal Welcome Sign$18.99
- Brewing Station Sign$21.99
- Stay Awhile Sign$29.99
- Farm Fresh Carrot Bin$19.99
- Farm Fresh Tomato Bin$19.99
- If I Have To Stir Sign$12.99
- I'm Thankful For Sign$9.99
- Big Bee Feeds Canvas$8.00
- Always Thankful Ever Grateful$7.99
- Amazing Grace Sign$29.99
- Garden Bucket$34.00
- Not to Spoil... Sign$17.99
- Every Year I Fall$13.99
- Welcome Sign$18.99
- Farm Fresh Cart$39.99
- Coffee is Always a Good Idea$17.99
- Hand Picked Pumpkin Patch$9.99
- Large Metal Basket$25.99
- Coffee Bar Sign$21.99
- Coffee Hook Sign$34.99
- Mind Your Biscuits$13.99
- Thankful Sign$11.99
- Wall Truck$49.99
- In All Things Crate$12.99
- May Your Coffee Kick In Sign$11.99
- Heart Stopping Sign$32.99
- Red Rose 24 Dairy$9.49
- Red Rose 24 Pillow$16.99
- Beacon Seed Pillow$7.99
- Lamb Feed Canvas$9.49
- Circle Home Sign (as is)$25.00
- Church Sign$13.99
- Succulent Picture$14.99
- Daily Eggs$15.99
- Kansas Pillow$12.99
- Ceramic Antler Bowl$15.99
- Wooden Bowl$6.99
- Metal Cross$12.99
- Pumpkin Pie Dish$20.00
- Bandana Scrunchie$16.00
- Metal 3 Way Basket$34.95
- Square Wire Basket$13.00
- Small Metal Bucket$6.99
- Large Metal Bucket$8.99
- Fall Blanket$15.99
- Half Highland Cow$42.99
- Highland Cow Picture$42.99
- Faith Hope and Love Sign$30.99
- Give Thanks Unto the Lord Sign$6.99
Prairie Sky Mercantile KV
Prairie Sky Mercantile KV
Wind & Willow
- Avocado Ranch$6.99
- Bacon Stuffed Mushroom$6.99
- Savory Herb & Pecan$6.99
- CAramlized Onion$6.99
- Spinach Artichoke$6.99
- Pear & Honey$6.99
- White Chocolate Peppermint$6.99
- Caramel Apple Cider$5.99
- Roasted Red Pepper$6.00
- Asiago & Roasted Garlic$6.00
- White Chocolate Amaretto$6.99
- Jalapeno Jack$6.99
- White Cheddar and Chive$6.99
- Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms$6.99
- Smokehouse Bacon & Cheddar$6.99
- Jalapeno Peach$6.99
- Tuscon Olive$6.99
- Creme Brulee$6.99
- Chocolate Chip$6.99
- Turtle Cheesecake$6.99
- Caramelized Onion$6.99
- Bruschetta$6.99
Wood Items
- Breakfast Board$13.99
- 30 cm Spoon$9.99
- Cooking Spoon Stand$22.50
- Fruit Bowl$45.99
- Rustic Bread Bowl$29.99
- Wooden Coaster Set$18.99
- Soap$7.99
- Rectangular$19.99
- Nut Bowl$5.99
- Chopping Board$51.99
- Rolling Pin$14.99
- Juice Rim 2$33.99
- Bowl$7.99
- Juice Cutting Board$64.99
- Utensil Cup$34.99
- Wooden Tooth Brush Holder$19.99
- Wooden Utensils$9.99
- Square Utensil Holder$19.99
- Tablespoons$7.99
- Cheese Knife$24.99
- Kitchen Utility Knife$19.99
- 30cm Laddle$24.99
- 25cm Laddle$21.99
- Raclette Spatula$4.99
- 30cm Cutting board$22.99
- 30cm Rounded Cutting Board$19.99
- Herb Grinder$13.99
- Tapas Bowl$5.99
- S & P Shaker$11.99
- 14-16 cm Bowl$9.99
- Stonebase Dish$9.99
- Round Wood Block$26.99
- Knife Block$24.99
- Rustic Bread Bowl$29.99
- Wood 1$49.99
- Wood 2$64.99
- Wood 3$26.99
- Wood 4$44.99
Field of Seams
- Handy Hoop$100.00
- Cheater Charcuterie Board$45.00
- Medium Book Sleeve$20.00
- Large Book Sleeve$20.00
- Gather Serving Board$35.00
- Drop it like it's hot$20.00
- Coaster Set$18.00
- Spoon$10.00
- Slate Boards$40.00
- Trivets$20.00
- Beeswax$4.00
- Wool Pressing Bar$40.00
- Reclaimed Barn Wood Pressing Tool$25.00
- EPP Hexie$5.00
- Quilter's Cupcake$12.00
- Point Turner$12.00
- English Paper Piecing Tool$20.00
- Maple & Mahogany Quilt Clapper & Turner Set$45.00
- Century Old Reclaimed Barn Wood Quilter Clapper & Turner Set$45.00
- Poplar Spool Holder with Needle Minder$25.00
- Clapper$25.00
Feild of Seams
Ozark Nut Roaster
Robert Rothschild
- Hatch Chile Jalapeno Jelly$9.99
- Hot Pepper Peach Jelly$9.99
- Hot Pepper Raspberry Jelly$9.99
- Garlic Chile Lime Hot Honey$6.99
- Hot Pepper Raspberry Fruit Spread$6.99
- Cherry Merlot with Smoked Black Peppet$6.99
- Roasted Red Pepper & Onion$9.99
- Apple Cinnamon Fruit Spread$9.99
- Hot & Smokey Bacon Chutney$9.99
- Raspberry Salsa$9.99
- Smokey Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce$9.99
- Raspberry Amaretto Fruit Spread$9.99
Frag Out Seasoning
Milkhouse Candles
- Linen & Ashwood Melts$8.99
- Caramel Apple Melts$8.99
- Welcome Home 16oz$23.95
- Autumn Orchard 13oz$20.95
- Autumn Orchard 26 oz$28.95
- Pumpkin Pancakes 8oz$15.99
- Harvest Wine Cellar 16oz$23.99
- Pure Vanilla Melts Sm$6.99
- Banana Sunset Melt$8.99
- White Driftwood & Coconut$8.99
- Nana's Cookies Melts$8.99
- Coffeebreak Melts$8.99
- Victorian Christmas Melts$8.99
- Apple Strudel 22oz$27.99
- Victorian Christmas 22oz$27.99
- Cinnamon Stick Reed Diffuser$29.99
- 2 in 1 Candle Warmer$31.99
- Country Punch Tin Diffuser$31.99
- Small Pluggable Fragrance Diffuser$19.99
- Large Pluggable Fragrance Diffuser$31.99
- Milk & Sugar 13oz$20.95
- Wild Lilacs 13 oz$20.95
- Roasted Chestnuts 5oz$8.99
- Sunday Morning 26oz$29.99
- Oatmeal, Milk & Honey 16oz$23.95
- Brown Butter Pumpkin 22oz$27.99
- Midnight Plum 8oz$15.99
Bathhouse Trading Co.
- Berry Nice Foaming Sugar Scrub$20.99
- Shower Steamer$1.50
- Shave Soap$15.00
- Cashmere Body Butter 8oz$21.99
- Bubble Scoops$8.50
- Eucalyptus Mint Bath Bomb$8.99
- Peppermint Lip Balm$3.50
- Berry Bliss Lip Balm$3.50
- French Lavender Hand Lotion$8.50
- Ahhh Honey Hand Lotion$8.50
- Berry Nice hand Lotion$8.50
- Black Cherry Merlot Hand Lotion$8.50
- Tipsy Merry Cherry Foaming Soap$20.99
- Foaming Goat's Milk Bath Soak$7.99
- Blush Bath Bomb$8.99
- Oatsn Honey Bath Bomb$8.99
- Oats n Honey Body Butter 3.4oz$11.99
- Cahmere Body Butter 3.4oz$11.99
- Gingham Body Butter 3.4oz$11.99
- Berry Nice Body Butter 3.4oz$11.99
- Scrub Brush$7.99
- Dish Soap$24.50
- Olive You Solid Body Lotion$22.99
- Shaving Brush$6.99
- Dapper Shaving Soap$15.00
- Mahogany Shaving Soap$15.00
- Eucalyptus Mint Foot Scrub$9.99
- Pumpkin Apple Foaming Scrub$20.99
- Bergamont$8.99
- Glow Getter$27.95
- Green Tea Face Mask$12.99
- Hyaluronic Acid Serum$23.99
- Green Tea Face Wash Sm$7.99
- Green Tea Face Wash Lg$14.50
- Orchard Oasis$12.50
- Magnolia Orange Blossom Room & Linen Spray$12.50
- Sea Salt & Orchid Room & Linen Spray$12.50
- Sunflower & Sandalwood Soap$9.99
- Dapper Soap$9.99
- Exhale Soap$9.99
- Rouge Soap$9.99
- Lavender Mint Soap$9.99
- Golden Milk & Honey Soap$9.99
- Call Me Ol' Fashion Lye Soap$9.99
Fields of Seams
Naked Bee
Mauve Boutique
- MB 263$31.00
- MB 231$20.00
- MB 140$15.00
- MB 233$15.00
- MB 193$15.00
- MB 212$15.00
- MB 401$23.00
- MB 429$20.00
- MB 417$20.00
- MB 258$20.00
- MB 287$18.00
- MB 338$10.00
- MB 453$15.00
- MB 362$15.00
- MB 215$15.00
- MB 69$27.00
- MB 459$15.00
- MB 317$15.00
- MB 200$15.00
- MB 420$15.00
- MB 113$15.00
- MB 148$15.00
- MB 261$15.00
- MB 992$32.00
- MB 438$15.00
- MB 387$10.00
- MB 356$22.00
- MB 357$15.00
- MB 57$10.00
- MB 131$17.00
- MB 407$10.00
- MB 448$15.00
- MB 162$10.00
- MB 163$10.00
- MB 405$15.00
- MB 228$15.00
- MB 306$60.00
- MB 268$60.00
- MB 386$60.00
- MB 340$20.00
- MB 235$15.00
- MB 427$19.00
- MB 436$8.00
- MB 368$22.00
- MB 463$9.00
- MB 434$14.00
- MB 385$22.00
- MB 23$10.00
- MB 470$19.99
- MB 323$20.00
- MB 905$15.00
- MB 461$40.00
- MB 410$25.00
- MB 462$12.00
- MB 468$25.00
- MB 475$25.00
- MB 484$34.00
- MB 482$25.00
- MB 428$19.00
- MB 192$15.00
- MB 917$12.00
- MB 481$8.00
- MB 435$20.00
- MB 443$20.00
- MB 303$17.00
- MB 298$31.99
- MB 910$15.00
- MB 87$23.99
- MB 350$16.00
- MB 224$21.00
- MB 343$15.00
- MB 450$17.00
- MB 465$13.00
- MB 488$32.00
- MB 483$28.00
Men's Leather Wallet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are more than coffee!
Location
102 South Ozark Street, Girard, KS 66743
Gallery
