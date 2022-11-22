Ca'Mea Restaurant imageView gallery
Italian

Ca'Mea Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

214 Warren Street

Hudson, NY 12534

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana
Salmone Alla Griglia
Spaghetti Cabonara

TAKE OUT MENU

BREAD

$2.50

Warm bread

Soup of the day

$12.00

Bufala Mozzarella Caprese

$17.00

Imported Bufala Mozzarella, sliced tomato or roasted red peppers, basil and Italian seasoning drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Calamari Casseruola

$18.00

Sautéed squid in a seasoned tomato sauce, black olives and capers

Salumi & Formaggi

$12.00

Prosciutto, salami, bresaola, kalamata olives, herb marinated roasted almonds, and parmesan served with mascarpone on crostini

Piadina Della Casa -Margherita

$16.00

House made Italian flat bread, margherita

Arugula Salad

$18.00

Arugula, red onions, capers, house made smoked salmon, tossed in a lemon olive oil dressing

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in classic Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and parmesan

Ca'Mea Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce with carrots, cucumber, celery, radish, red onion, capers, cherry tomatoes and olives. Red wine & olive oil vinaigrette

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Rigatoni in a beef bolognese sauce

Orecchiette Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$25.00

Sweet Italian sausage and broccoli rabe, garlic, Italian herbs and extra virgin olive oil

Penne Pesto

$20.00

Basil pesto made with pine nuts, parmesan and extra virgin olive oil

Spaghetti Cabonara

$26.00

Pancetta, egg, parmesan and peas with a touch of parsley

Ravioli Della Casa

$23.00

House Made Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli, Pomodoro sauce

Gluten Free Penne Pomodoro

$20.00

Gluten free penne, tomato basil sauce

Gluten Free Penne Beef Bolognese

$24.00

Gluten free penne in a Beef Bolognese sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded eggplant, pan fried, fresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce served over rigatoni

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded chicken breast, pan fried , fresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce served over rigatoni

Pollo Piccata

$28.00

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in butter, lemon and capers in a white wine sauce

Pollo Milanese

$28.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, shopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil

Pollo Dello Chef

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken with Italian spices and herbs

Salmone Alla Griglia

$36.00

Grilled salmon with a lemon butter and caper sauce with a touch of parsley

Madaglione Di Maiale

$29.00

Grilled pork ribeye served with wild mushrooms in a Madeira wine sauce

Bistecca Alla Griglia

$36.00

Grilled NY strip steak served with fresh rosemary, herbs & garlic infused extra virgin olive oil

Bello di Vitello Grigliato

$42.00

Grilled Veal Chop, herb infused extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper

Carne di Agnello

$40.00

Grilled lamb chops marinated with garlic, rosemary and extra virgin olive oil

Vegetable of the day

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Tiramisu

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Siciliano Panini

$16.00

Pollo Fontina Panini

$16.00

Italian Tuna Panini

$14.00

Slow Roasted Pork Panini

$16.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$20.00

FAMILY STYLE MENU

Ca'Mea Pomodoro Sauce Quart

$18.00

One Quart of Ca'Mea tomatoes sauce, basil

Bolognese Sauce Quart

$28.00

North Wind Farm beef Bolognese sauce feeds 3-4

Caesar Salad Family Style

$55.00

Family style, Romaine lettuce caesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan

Insalata Del Giorno Family Style

$55.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumber, celery, radish, red onion, capers, cherry tomatoes and olives in red wine vinaigrette

Caprese Family Style

$85.00

Mozzarella, tomato and basil

Family Style Vegetable

$35.00

Daily vegetables

Eggplant Parmigiana Family Style

$110.00

Family style, mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese Family Style

$110.00

Family Style, Rigatoni Bolognese

Penne Pesto Family Style

$90.00

Family style, Penne, basil pesto with pine nuts, parmesan

Gluten Free Penne Pomodoro Family Style

$110.00

Gluten free penne, tomato and basil sauce

Gluten Free Penne Beef Bolognese Family Style

$110.00

Gluten free penne, Beef Bolognese sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Family Style

$115.00

Family style, Chicken Parmigiana , mozzarella, basil, pomodoro sauce

Pollo Piccata Family Style

$115.00

Boneless chicken breast sauteed in butter, lemon and capers in a white wine sauce

Pork Ribeye Funghi Family Style

$145.00Out of stock

Family style, Grilled Pork ribeye, Prosciutto, sage, Parmigiano, Marsala wine sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

214 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Directions

Gallery
Ca'Mea Restaurant image

