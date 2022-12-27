A map showing the location of **CABANA FRIPP 8 Sea Mist LaneView gallery

**CABANA FRIPP 8 Sea Mist Lane

8 Sea Mist Lane

Fripp Island, SC 29920

CANNED BEER

Budweiser

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Corona

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25

Daycation

$7.25

Angry Orchard

$6.25

White Claw

$6.25

Goose Island IPA

$6.95

Yuengling

$5.25

Poke the Bear

$7.25

Damn Yankee

$7.25

Draft Beer

Fripp Flop IPA

$7.25

Fripp Island Lagerhead

$7.25

Sweetwater 420

$7.25

Thomas Creek

$7.25

Salt Life

$7.25

Beachy Wheat

$7.25

Holy City

$7.25

Sam Adams

$7.25

Landshark

$7.25

Blue Moon

$7.25

Fat Tire

$7.25

Gaelic

$7.25

Wicked Weed

$7.25

VODKA

Absolut

$8.75

Firefly Sweet Tea

$8.75

Fleischman

$7.75

Grey Goose

$9.75

Ketel One

$8.75

Pearl

$7.75

Pearl Citrus

$7.75

Pinnacle

$8.75

Smirnoff

$8.75

Stoli

$8.75

Stoli

$8.75

Stoli Vanilla

$8.75

Svedka

$8.75

Tito's

$8.75

RUM

Captain Morgan

$9.75

Don Q

$8.75

Gosling Black Rum

$9.75

Myers Dark

$9.75

Orchata

$9.75

Parrot Bay

$9.75

GIN

Beefeater's

$9.75

Bombay Sapphire

$10.75

Hendricks

$10.75

Seagram's

$8.75

Tanqueray

$9.75

TEQUILA

1800 Silver

$10.75

Don Julio

$11.75

Jose Cuervo

$9.75

Juarez

$8.75

Montzuma

$8.75

Patron

$11.75

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Candian Club

$9.75

Crown Royal Apple

$10.75

Crown Royal

$10.75

Fireball

$9.75

Jameson

$10.75

Maker's Mark

$10.75

Seagram's VO

$9.75

Southern Comfort

$9.75

Well Whiskey

$8.75

Woodford Reserve

$10.75

Yukon Jack

$9.75

SCOTCH/BRANDY

Chivas Regal

$9.75

Christian Brothers

$8.75

Dewer's

$8.75

E&J Brandy

$9.75

Glen Livet

$10.75

J&B

$9.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.75

Well Scotch

$8.75

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

99 Bananas

$9.75

99 Whipped

$9.75

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.75

Amaretto Trave

$8.75

Apple Pucker

$8.75

Bailey's

$10.75

Buttershots

$8.75

Chambord

$10.75

Contreau

$9.75

Creme de Menth

$8.75

Creme di CoCo

$8.75

Drambuie

$9.75

Galliano

$9.75

Godiva Chocolate

$10.75

Goldschlager

$10.75

Grand Mariner

$10.75

Jagermiester

$9.75

Kahlua

$10.75

Liquor 43

$9.75

Melon

$8.75

Midori

$9.75

Peach Schnapps

$8.75

Peach Tree

$9.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.75

Razzamatazz

$9.75

Sambuca

$9.75

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.50

Appletini

$11.75

Bellini

$11.75

Bloody Mary

$10.75

Bourbon Gin Fizz

$11.25

Champagne Cocktail

$12.75

Cosmopolitan

$11.75

Daiquiri

$11.75

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.25

Gimlet

$10.25

Greyhound

$9.25

Hurricane

$10.25

Lemon Drop

$10.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.75

Madras

$9.75

Mai Tai

$12.25

Manhattan

$13.75

Margarita

$10.75

Martini

$10.25

Mimosa

$11.75

Mint Julep

$10.25

Mojito

$11.25

Moscow Mule

$10.25

Mudslide

$12.25

Old Fashioned

$10.75

Rob Roy

$10.25

Rum Punch

$10.25

Screwdriver

$9.25

Sea Breeze

$9.75

Shark

$10.25

Sidecar

$8.75

Tequila Sunrise

$10.25

Tom Collins

$10.25

Twisted Half

$10.25

Whiskey Smash

$10.25

Whiskey Sour

$10.25

White Russian

$11.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Sea Mist Lane, Fripp Island, SC 29920

Directions

