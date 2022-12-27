**CABANA FRIPP 8 Sea Mist Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8 Sea Mist Lane, Fripp Island, SC 29920
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
Gusto Ristorante
4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant