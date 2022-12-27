Cabanas Grill 101 W Liberty St
101 W Liberty St
Marion, SC 29571
Appetizer
Bean Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef & Bean Nachos
Sweet Nachos
Basket of Tenders
(6) Wings
(12) Wings
Regular French Fries
Large French Fries
Bacon Fries With Queso
Fries, bacon and queso
Chori Papas
Fries topped with chorizo and queso.
Jalapeño Skins
Fresh jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and fried. Then topped with shredded chicken and chorizo.
Regular Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Regular Spinach Dip
Large Spinach Dip
Guacamole Dip
ChoriQueso
Mexican sausage topped with cheese
Ground Beef And Cheese
Bean Dip
Ground Beef nachos
House Special
Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, sautéed onions with Mexican sausage and melted cheese.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with Mexican sausage topped with cheese, served with rice and beans.
Nazaret’s Special Mix
A combination of pork, chicken, steak, shrimp and Mexican sausage all deliciously grilled with bell peppers, onions,tomatoes, and mushroom. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Burrito Frontera
A big burrito filled with grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, beans and rice. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Quesadilla California
A large quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Served with salad.
Paco’s Spicy Shrimp
Hot and spicy shrimp, served with rice, beans, and tortillas. (spicy)
Bistec Fundido
Grilled Rib-eye steak with onions, peppers, and mushrooms with melted cheese. Side of French fries and salad.
Cabanas Burrito
Big flour burrito with grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Topped with nacho cheese and sauce, guacamole salad, and Pico de Gallo.
Molca-Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, sautéed with onions and Mexican sausage on a bed of nachos and cheese sauce. Topped with shredded cheese.
Camarones Al Ajo
(Garlic shrimp) Grilled shrimp sautéed with grilled onions and minced garlic. Served with rice and salad.
Los Amigos
A whole ribeye, chicken breast and shrimp grilled to perfection with onions and pineapple. Served with lettuce.
Half Fajita Rice Bowl
Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top
Full Fajita Rice Bowl
Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top.
Texas Style Half Fajita Rice Bowl
Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top.
Texas Style Full Fajita Rice Bowl
Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top.
Shrimp Half Fajita Rice Bowl
Shrimp Full Fajita Rice Bowl
Pollo y Calabaza
Chicken breast with squash and spinach topped with queso, served with rice.
Full Fiesta Nacho
Grilled Steak and bacon on top of a bed of nachos, topped with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.
Half Fiesta Nacho
Grilled Steak and bacon on top of a bed of nachos, topped with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.
Pollo (Chicken)
Pollo Loco
Tender sliced chicken cooked with peppers, onions, yellow squash, broccoli, and a touch of sour cream. Serve with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions and bell peppers and delicious melted cheese. Served over rice.
Chicken a la Parrilla
Premium chicken breast delicately cooked to perfection on grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, salad and flour tortillas.
Pollo Borracho
Grilled chicken breast with bell peppers and onions, covered with sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Seafood
Brochetas of the Sea
Large shrimp, Grilled chicken with onions and peppers. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp in a spicy tomato-juice cocktail and pico de gallo. Chopped avocado
Platillo Sureño
Stir fried shrimp mixed with broccoli, peppers and onions, side of rice and salad.
Cabañas Quesadilla
Shrimp quesadilla mixed with yellow squash, onions, with bell peppers. Served with rice, salad with pico de gallo.
3 Shrimp Tacos w/rice
3 Shrimp soft flour tacos with cheese and lettuce, served with rice.
Mariscos Con Arroz
Shrimp, scallops, nacho cheese sauce, guacamole salad and rice.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and salad
½ Shrimp Fajitas Nachos
Shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions, over a bed of chips and cheese.
Full Shrimp Fajitas Nachos
Shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions, over a bed of chips and cheese.
Shrimp Fajita For One
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita For Two
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.
American Cold Shrimp Cocktail
Cold Shrimp served with Cocktail sauce, Crackers and lemon
Shrimp Burrito.
A large burrito filled with shrimp, peppers and onions, topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guac and Sour Cream.
Quesadillas
1/2 Order Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or steak in a flour tortilla with cheese, served with salad.
Full Order Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or steak in a flour tortilla with cheese, served with salad.
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Two shredded chicken and cheese quesadillas. Served with salad.
Quesadillas Mexicana
One shredded chicken and one beef quesadilla with guacamole salad and sour cream.
1/2 Order Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salad
Full Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salad
Ham and Cheese Quesadilla
Two ham and cheese quesadillas, served with cheese.
Tex-Mex Quesadillas
Two spinach and chicken quesadillas, served with salad.
Carnes (Steak)
Ribeye and Shrimp **
Grilled rib-eye, and grilled shrimp, French fries and Salad. Your choice of dressing.
Cabanas Rib-Eye Steak **
Tender cut rib-eye with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueno **
Prime cut rib-eye with a cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans and salad.
T-Bone Steak **
A juicy T-Bone served with Mexican rice, French fries and salad.
Chile Colorado
Tender sliced steak with a spicy sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas. ( spicy)
Tacos De Carne Asada **
Three tacos de carne asada with a side of beans and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Thin sliced steak, with beans, rice, salad and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye steak topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Steak Rolls
Two steak rolls filled with steak and cheese, topped with sweet sauce and served with rice and salad.
Steak Burritos
Two burritos, filled with steak and grilled onions. Covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Bistec A la Mexicana
Chucks of steak cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. 11.25
Half Fajita Nacho
Choice of meat with green peppers and onions over a bed of tortilla chips.
Full Fajita Nacho
Choice of meat with green peppers and onions over a bed of tortilla chips.
Fajita Burrito
One burrito stuffed with steak or chicken, peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Fajitas For One
Tender sliced steak or chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad with sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.
Fajitas For Two
Tender sliced steak or chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad with sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.
Fajitas Guerrero For One
Tender sliced beef with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas for one
Fajitas Guerrero For Two
Tender sliced beef with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas for one
Texas Fajitas For One
Tender slice beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers and onions. Served with beans, rice, guacamole salad with sour cream and tortillas.
Texas Fajitas For Two
Tender slice beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers and onions. Served with beans, rice, guacamole salad with sour cream and tortillas.
Mixed Fajita For One
Tender sliced steak and chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.
Mixed Fajita For Two
Tender sliced steak and chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.
Small Fajitas Quesadilla Steak
Steak or chicken quesadilla served with guacamole salad.
Large Fajitas Quesadilla Steak
Steak or chicken quesadilla served with guacamole salad
Vegetarian
V-1 One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada with red sauce and rice.
V-2 One chalupa, one bean burrito and cheese quesadilla.
V-4 One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and one burrito
V-5 Two mushroom quesadilla with salad.
V-6 Veggie Fajita
Broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.
V- 7 Spinach quesadillas with salad
V-8 Two chiles poblanos
Stuffed with cheese, fired in egg batter, and covered with special sauce, served with rice and beans.
V-9 Enchiladas Suizas
One cheese, one spinach and one beans. Topped with cheese, sauce, lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.
V-10 Taco Loco
Crispy taco shell stuffed with spinach, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatoes.
V-11 Large Veggie Burrito
Filled with peppers, onions, yellow squash and zucchini. Topped with red sauce, lettuce and sour cream, Guacamole and tomatoes.
V-12 El Veggie
Spinach burrito, cheese enchilada and topped with red sauce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Combinations
Combination No.1 One taco, two enchiladas
With choice of rice or beans.
Combination No.2 One beef and one cheese enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
Combination No.3 One beef enchilada and one taco
With rice and beans.
Combination No.4 One beef enchilada, one chile relleno
Served with rice, and beans.
Combination No.5 One beef enchilada, one tamale
Served with rice and beans.
Combination No. 6 Two Beef Tacos
Rice and beans.
Combination No.7 One beef burrito, one taco and one enchilada.
Combination No.8 One beef burrito, one chile relleno
Served with beans.
Combination No.9 One beef burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.
Combination No.10 one bean chalupa, one beef tostada
With nacho cheese and one beef taco
Combination No.11 One burrito, one taco
Rice and beans.
Combination No.12 One enchilada, one burrito
Served with rice and beans.
Combination No.13 Flori’s Special
One shredded chicken quesadilla, one cheese enchilada, and one soft taco.
Salads
Taco Salad
Ground beef or chicken, beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served inside a big tortilla shell.
Fajita Taco Salad
Steak or chicken grilled with bell peppers and onions, with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes served inside a big tortilla shell.
Cancun Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, and black olives. Topped with cheese.
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, cheese, and croutons.
Tossed Grilled Chicken Salad
Chucks of grilled chicken breast served on a bed of fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions and cheese.
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon on a bed of lettuce, topped with onions and peppers, topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, pico de gallo and shredded cheese (spicy)
Steak Grilled Salad
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce, fresh peppers, onions, spinach, cheese , pickled jalapeno and tortilla chips. (spicy)
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy cut chicken tenders on a bed of lettuce, peppers, onions, cheese.
New Items
Arizona Burrito
A big burrito filled with Steak or Grilled chicken, rice, pico de gallo and cheese, served with chips and guac.
Carne Asada Fries
Cut Steak on French fries with pico de gallo, guac, and cheese sauce.
3 Steak and Chorizo Tacos
Steak mixed with Mexican sausage, with onions and cilantro served with tomatillo sauce.
A la Carte
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)
Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)
Shredded Chicken Quesadillas (2)
Cheese Quesadillas (2)
Spinach Quesadillas (2)
Mushroom Quesadilla(2)
Shrimp Quesadilla (2)
Tacos Hard (3)
Soft Tacos (3)
Tamales (3)
Beef Tostadas(2)
Beef & Cheese Tostadas(2)
Chicken Burrito (2)
Cheese Burrito (2)
Bean Chalupas (2)
Beef Tostaguac (2)
Beef Enchiladas (3)
Chicken Enchiladas (3)
Cheese Enchiladas (3)
bean burrito (2)
(2) ground beef burrito
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexican restaurant, Tex mex
101 W Liberty St, Marion, SC 29571