Cabanas Grill 101 W Liberty St

101 W Liberty St

Marion, SC 29571

Appetizer

Bean Nachos

$5.50

Chicken Nachos

$6.50

Beef & Bean Nachos

$6.50

Sweet Nachos

$6.79

Basket of Tenders

$6.75

(6) Wings

$9.50

(12) Wings

$17.25

Regular French Fries

$3.00

Large French Fries

$5.75

Bacon Fries With Queso

$5.50

Fries, bacon and queso

Chori Papas

$5.50

Fries topped with chorizo and queso.

Jalapeño Skins

$7.00

Fresh jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and fried. Then topped with shredded chicken and chorizo.

Regular Cheese Dip

$3.75

Large Cheese Dip

$10.00

Regular Spinach Dip

$4.25

Large Spinach Dip

$10.50

Guacamole Dip

$3.75

ChoriQueso

$4.99

Mexican sausage topped with cheese

Ground Beef And Cheese

$4.99

Bean Dip

$4.00

Ground Beef nachos

$6.75

House Special

Molcajete

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, sautéed onions with Mexican sausage and melted cheese.

Choripollo

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with Mexican sausage topped with cheese, served with rice and beans.

Nazaret’s Special Mix

$15.50

A combination of pork, chicken, steak, shrimp and Mexican sausage all deliciously grilled with bell peppers, onions,tomatoes, and mushroom. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Burrito Frontera

$11.25

A big burrito filled with grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, beans and rice. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Quesadilla California

$11.25

A large quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Served with salad.

Paco’s Spicy Shrimp

$12.00

Hot and spicy shrimp, served with rice, beans, and tortillas. (spicy)

Bistec Fundido

$18.79

Grilled Rib-eye steak with onions, peppers, and mushrooms with melted cheese. Side of French fries and salad.

Cabanas Burrito

$11.50

Big flour burrito with grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Topped with nacho cheese and sauce, guacamole salad, and Pico de Gallo.

Molca-Nachos

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, sautéed with onions and Mexican sausage on a bed of nachos and cheese sauce. Topped with shredded cheese.

Camarones Al Ajo

$12.00

(Garlic shrimp) Grilled shrimp sautéed with grilled onions and minced garlic. Served with rice and salad.

Los Amigos

$21.00

A whole ribeye, chicken breast and shrimp grilled to perfection with onions and pineapple. Served with lettuce.

Half Fajita Rice Bowl

$9.79

Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top

Full Fajita Rice Bowl

$12.25

Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top.

Texas Style Half Fajita Rice Bowl

$10.00

Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top.

Texas Style Full Fajita Rice Bowl

$12.79

Chicken or steak with grilled onions and peppers served on rice with cheese dip on top.

Shrimp Half Fajita Rice Bowl

$9.79

Shrimp Full Fajita Rice Bowl

$12.79

Pollo y Calabaza

$12.25

Chicken breast with squash and spinach topped with queso, served with rice.

Full Fiesta Nacho

$12.95

Grilled Steak and bacon on top of a bed of nachos, topped with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.

Half Fiesta Nacho

$9.95

Grilled Steak and bacon on top of a bed of nachos, topped with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.

Pollo (Chicken)

Pollo Loco

$11.75

Tender sliced chicken cooked with peppers, onions, yellow squash, broccoli, and a touch of sour cream. Serve with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Fundido

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions and bell peppers and delicious melted cheese. Served over rice.

Chicken a la Parrilla

$11.50

Premium chicken breast delicately cooked to perfection on grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, salad and flour tortillas.

Pollo Borracho

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast with bell peppers and onions, covered with sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Ranchero

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Seafood

Brochetas of the Sea

$12.00

Large shrimp, Grilled chicken with onions and peppers. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Cooked shrimp in a spicy tomato-juice cocktail and pico de gallo. Chopped avocado

Platillo Sureño

$12.00

Stir fried shrimp mixed with broccoli, peppers and onions, side of rice and salad.

Cabañas Quesadilla

$9.25

Shrimp quesadilla mixed with yellow squash, onions, with bell peppers. Served with rice, salad with pico de gallo.

3 Shrimp Tacos w/rice

$11.00

3 Shrimp soft flour tacos with cheese and lettuce, served with rice.

Mariscos Con Arroz

$12.79

Shrimp, scallops, nacho cheese sauce, guacamole salad and rice.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$8.50

Crispy flour shell filled with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and salad

½ Shrimp Fajitas Nachos

$9.25

Shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions, over a bed of chips and cheese.

Full Shrimp Fajitas Nachos

$11.50

Shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions, over a bed of chips and cheese.

Shrimp Fajita For One

$15.50

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita For Two

$22.50

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.

American Cold Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Cold Shrimp served with Cocktail sauce, Crackers and lemon

Shrimp Burrito.

$12.50

A large burrito filled with shrimp, peppers and onions, topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guac and Sour Cream.

Quesadillas

1/2 Order Quesadilla

$6.75

Grilled chicken or steak in a flour tortilla with cheese, served with salad.

Full Order Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled chicken or steak in a flour tortilla with cheese, served with salad.

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Two shredded chicken and cheese quesadillas. Served with salad.

Quesadillas Mexicana

$7.95

One shredded chicken and one beef quesadilla with guacamole salad and sour cream.

1/2 Order Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.75

Grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salad

Full Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.75

Grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salad

Ham and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Two ham and cheese quesadillas, served with cheese.

Tex-Mex Quesadillas

$8.00

Two spinach and chicken quesadillas, served with salad.

Carnes (Steak)

Ribeye and Shrimp **

$18.50

Grilled rib-eye, and grilled shrimp, French fries and Salad. Your choice of dressing.

Cabanas Rib-Eye Steak **

$18.79

Tender cut rib-eye with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueno **

$18.79

Prime cut rib-eye with a cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans and salad.

T-Bone Steak **

$20.00

A juicy T-Bone served with Mexican rice, French fries and salad.

Chile Colorado

$11.00

Tender sliced steak with a spicy sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas. ( spicy)

Tacos De Carne Asada **

$11.00

Three tacos de carne asada with a side of beans and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$11.50

Thin sliced steak, with beans, rice, salad and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$18.50

Ribeye steak topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Steak Rolls

$11.00

Two steak rolls filled with steak and cheese, topped with sweet sauce and served with rice and salad.

Steak Burritos

$11.00

Two burritos, filled with steak and grilled onions. Covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Bistec A la Mexicana

$11.25

Chucks of steak cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. 11.25

Half Fajita Nacho

$9.25

Choice of meat with green peppers and onions over a bed of tortilla chips.

Full Fajita Nacho

$11.00

Choice of meat with green peppers and onions over a bed of tortilla chips.

Fajita Burrito

$8.50

One burrito stuffed with steak or chicken, peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Fajitas For One

$11.50

Tender sliced steak or chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad with sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.

Fajitas For Two

$20.00

Tender sliced steak or chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad with sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.

Fajitas Guerrero For One

$12.00

Tender sliced beef with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas for one

Fajitas Guerrero For Two

$22.50

Tender sliced beef with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas for one

Texas Fajitas For One

$13.00

Tender slice beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers and onions. Served with beans, rice, guacamole salad with sour cream and tortillas.

Texas Fajitas For Two

$22.75

Tender slice beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers and onions. Served with beans, rice, guacamole salad with sour cream and tortillas.

Mixed Fajita For One

$12.00

Tender sliced steak and chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.

Mixed Fajita For Two

$21.00

Tender sliced steak and chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas.

Small Fajitas Quesadilla Steak

$6.50

Steak or chicken quesadilla served with guacamole salad.

Large Fajitas Quesadilla Steak

$9.50

Steak or chicken quesadilla served with guacamole salad

Vegetarian

V-1 One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada with red sauce and rice.

$8.00

V-2 One chalupa, one bean burrito and cheese quesadilla.

$8.00

V-4 One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and one burrito

$7.95

V-5 Two mushroom quesadilla with salad.

$7.50

V-6 Veggie Fajita

$11.50

Broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots and mushrooms cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.

V- 7 Spinach quesadillas with salad

$7.95

V-8 Two chiles poblanos

$9.99

Stuffed with cheese, fired in egg batter, and covered with special sauce, served with rice and beans.

V-9 Enchiladas Suizas

$8.50

One cheese, one spinach and one beans. Topped with cheese, sauce, lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes.

V-10 Taco Loco

$6.50

Crispy taco shell stuffed with spinach, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatoes.

V-11 Large Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Filled with peppers, onions, yellow squash and zucchini. Topped with red sauce, lettuce and sour cream, Guacamole and tomatoes.

V-12 El Veggie

$8.50

Spinach burrito, cheese enchilada and topped with red sauce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Combinations

Combination No.1 One taco, two enchiladas

$8.25

With choice of rice or beans.

Combination No.2 One beef and one cheese enchilada

$7.75

Served with rice and beans.

Combination No.3 One beef enchilada and one taco

$7.75

With rice and beans.

Combination No.4 One beef enchilada, one chile relleno

$7.75

Served with rice, and beans.

Combination No.5 One beef enchilada, one tamale

$7.75

Served with rice and beans.

Combination No. 6 Two Beef Tacos

$7.75

Rice and beans.

Combination No.7 One beef burrito, one taco and one enchilada.

$8.25

Combination No.8 One beef burrito, one chile relleno

$7.75

Served with beans.

Combination No.9 One beef burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.

$8.25

Combination No.10 one bean chalupa, one beef tostada

$8.25

With nacho cheese and one beef taco

Combination No.11 One burrito, one taco

$8.25

Rice and beans.

Combination No.12 One enchilada, one burrito

$8.50

Served with rice and beans.

Combination No.13 Flori’s Special

$8.50

One shredded chicken quesadilla, one cheese enchilada, and one soft taco.

Salads

Taco Salad

$7.50

Ground beef or chicken, beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served inside a big tortilla shell.

Fajita Taco Salad

$8.50

Steak or chicken grilled with bell peppers and onions, with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes served inside a big tortilla shell.

Cancun Salad

$9.50

Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, and black olives. Topped with cheese.

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, cheese, and croutons.

Tossed Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chucks of grilled chicken breast served on a bed of fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions and cheese.

Salmon Salad

$10.25

Grilled salmon on a bed of lettuce, topped with onions and peppers, topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, pico de gallo and shredded cheese (spicy)

Steak Grilled Salad

$10.50

Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce, fresh peppers, onions, spinach, cheese , pickled jalapeno and tortilla chips. (spicy)

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crispy cut chicken tenders on a bed of lettuce, peppers, onions, cheese.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.25

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

New Items

Arizona Burrito

$11.50

A big burrito filled with Steak or Grilled chicken, rice, pico de gallo and cheese, served with chips and guac.

Carne Asada Fries

$12.50

Cut Steak on French fries with pico de gallo, guac, and cheese sauce.

3 Steak and Chorizo Tacos

$11.50

Steak mixed with Mexican sausage, with onions and cilantro served with tomatillo sauce.

A la Carte

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$8.50

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)

$8.50

Shredded Chicken Quesadillas (2)

$7.50

Cheese Quesadillas (2)

$6.50

Spinach Quesadillas (2)

$7.50

Mushroom Quesadilla(2)

$7.50

Shrimp Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Tacos Hard (3)

$5.75

Soft Tacos (3)

$6.50

Tamales (3)

$7.00

Beef Tostadas(2)

$6.75

Beef & Cheese Tostadas(2)

$6.75

Chicken Burrito (2)

$7.75

Cheese Burrito (2)

$7.75

Bean Chalupas (2)

$6.75

Beef Tostaguac (2)

$6.75

Beef Enchiladas (3)

$7.50

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$7.50

Cheese Enchiladas (3)

$7.50

bean burrito (2)

$7.00

(2) ground beef burrito

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican restaurant, Tex mex

Location

101 W Liberty St, Marion, SC 29571

Directions

