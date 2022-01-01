A map showing the location of Cabanas Beach Bar & Grille View gallery

APPETIZERS

Soup Du Jour

Out of stock

Maryland Crab Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Cream Of Crab Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Buffalo Tenders (4)

$14.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Egg Roll - Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Egg Roll - Cheesesteak

$14.00

French Fries

$7.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Rockfish Tenders

$13.00Out of stock

Wings

$16.00

SIDE OF APPLESAUCE

$2.50

Cheese Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Out of stock

Egg Roll - Chix Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

Out of stock

Nachos

Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

Out of stock

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Salad

Out of stock

Chef Salad

Out of stock

Strawberry Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$6.50

SD Garden

$6.00

BURGERS

Backyard BBQ

$18.00

Flying Solo Burger

$12.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional

$15.00

South of the Border

$17.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Black & Blue

$16.00

Crabby

Out of stock

Backyard BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00Out of stock

Mushroom & Swiss CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

South of the Border CHICKEN

$17.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$14.00

BLT

$15.00

BBQ Chix Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$16.00

Cheddar Chicken

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Chicken Breast Sand

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Crab Cake

$22.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Tuna Stk Sand

$17.00

Caprese Chicken Wrap

$17.00Out of stock

Caprese Veggie Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Club Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Patty Melt

Out of stock

Cheeseburger Patty Melt

Out of stock

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Caesar Wrap

Out of stock

Tuna Salad Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Patty Melt

Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Burger

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Kids

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

CANS

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

BUD ZERO N/A

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

High Noon - Passion Fruit

$6.50

High Noon - Peach

$6.50

High Noon - Pineapple

$6.50Out of stock

Hoop Tea Mango

$5.00

Lost IPA

$7.00

Lot 3

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Natural Light

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

White Claw Mango

$6.50

Yuengling

$4.50

VODKA

Smirnoff (House)

$8.50

Blueberry Smirnoff

$8.50

Cherry Smirnoff

$8.50

Orange Smirnoff

$8.50

Raspberry Smirnoff

$8.50

Vanilla Smirnoff

$8.50

Grape Recipe 21

$8.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

Ketel One

$10.50

Tito's

$10.50

Seacrets Passionfruit

$9.50

GIN

TANQUERAY (House)

$9.50

RUM

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Coconut Rum

$8.50

Gold Rum

$8.50

Mango Rum

$8.50

Rum Cream

$9.50

Spiced Rum

$8.50

Don Q (House)

$8.50

TEQUILA

Casamigos

$11.50

Don Julio

$10.50

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Torado (House)

$8.50

Patron

$11.50

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Benchmark (House)

$8.50

Bulleit

$10.50

Crown Royal

$10.50

Crown Royal Apple

$10.50

Fireball

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.50

Johnny Walker

$11.50

Woodford

$11.50

CORDIALS

Baileys

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$10.50

Jagermister

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.50

WELL

Amaretto

$7.50

Banana

$7.50

Black Raspberry

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$7.50

Cafe

$7.50

Melon

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Sour Apple

$7.50

Triple Sec

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet

$7.25

Chardonnay

$7.25

Pinot Grigio

$7.25

Moscato

$7.25

White Zin

$7.25

Prosecco

$7.25

Mimosa

$8.00

CRUSHES

Bourbon Crush

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon Crush

$12.00

Creamsicle Crush

$10.00

Grape Crush

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Paloma Crush

$12.00

Skinny Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Skinny Orange Crush

$10.00

Marlin Crush

$9.50

Titos Orange Crush

$12.00

Titos Grapefruit Crush

$12.00

Lemon Crush

$11.00

MARGARITAS

Coconut Rita

$9.00

Cranberry Rita

$11.00

El Fuego Marg

$9.00

Frozen Peach Marg

$10.00

Frozen Strawberry Marg

$10.00

OC Surfclub Marg

$10.50

OCSC Grand Marg

$12.50

Passion Fruit Marg

$9.00

Pineapple Marg

$9.00

The Classic Marg

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

FROZENS

ADD FLOATER

$2.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Bulleit Blast

$12.00

Cabanas Oasis

$10.00

Chunky Monkey

$10.00

Dirty Banana

$10.00

Grand Cayman

$10.00

Lady Liberty

$9.00

Miami Vice

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Pain in the Ass

$9.00

Peach Daquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

BEACH FAVS

Apple Lemonade

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.50

Beach Sunset

$10.50

Blackberry Sour

$10.00

Bourbon Legend

$9.00

Captain Cooler

$8.00

Cherry Limade

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Grape Refresher

$8.00

Island Tea

$10.50

Jamaican Smash

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Knocking Coconuts

$8.00

Lemon Berry

$8.00

Lemonade in the shade

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.50

Mango Bay Breeze

$8.00

Mango Mai Tai

$10.50

Mermaid Lemonade

$8.00

Mermaid Water

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

OC Collins

$9.00

Ocean Wave

$10.00

Passion Bay Breeze

$9.00

Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Raspberry Cooler

$8.00

Raspberry Sunrise

$8.00

Rip Curl

$8.00

Sour Cooler

$8.00

Tequila Twilights

$8.00

The Skinny Dip

$9.00

Vitamin Sea

$11.00

ON THE ROCKS

007

$8.00

Adios MF/Blue Motorcylce

$10.50

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Baybreeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian on the Rocks

$8.00

Coconut Bay Breeze

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$10.50

Hawaiian Punch

$8.00

Italian Surfer

$8.00

Long Beach

$10.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Madras

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Red Death

$10.50

Rum Runner Rocks

$10.50

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Trash Can

$16.00

White Russian

$9.50

Zipperhead

$8.50

Marlin Crush

$9.50

BUCKETS

PINA BUCKET

$18.00

RUM RUNNER BUCKET

$18.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN BUCKET

$18.00

PAIN BUCKET

$18.00

LADY LIBERTY BUCKET

$18.00

ORANGE CRUSH BUCKET

$20.00

GRAPEFRUIT BUCKET

$20.00

CREAMSICLE BUCKET

$20.00

BEACH BUCKET

$21.00

CALL BUCKET

$18.00

SHOOTERS

Beach Bum

$8.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$10.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Dirty Bongwater

$9.00

French Martini

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Italian Surfer

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

N.Y. Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Purple Gatorade

$8.00

Purple Mofo

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

Sweet Tart

$8.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

BOMBS

Jager Bombs

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Blueberry Bomb

$11.00

Cherry Bomb

$11.00

Grape Bomb

$11.00

Orange Bomb

$11.00

Raspberry Bomb

$11.00

Sour Bomb

$11.00

Vanilla Bomb

$11.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Minute Maid JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$3.50

Virgin Drinks

$6.00

RED BULL

$6.00

Hot Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Togo Soda 12

$3.50

Togo Soda 16

$4.00

APPAREL

T SHIRT - SMALL

$20.00

T SHIRT - MEDIUM

$20.00

T SHIRT - LARGE

$20.00

T SHIRT - XL

$20.00

T SHIRT - 2X

$23.00

T SHIRT - 3X

$26.00

HOODIE - S

$40.00

HOODIE - M

$40.00

HOODIE - L

$40.00

HOODIE - XL

$40.00

HOODIE - 2X

$43.00

HOODIE - 3X

$46.00

Tank - S

$20.00

Tank - M

$20.00

Tank - L

$20.00

Tank - XL

$20.00

Cabanas Coozie

$4.00

Pool Bar Coozie

$4.00

HAT

$22.00

EGGERY

2 EGGS & MEAT

$10.00

3 EGGS & MEAT

$11.50

SCRAMBLER

$12.50

STEAK AND EGGS

$16.50Out of stock

GRIDDLE

PANCAKES (3)

$9.00

PANCAKES- SHORT STACK (2)

$7.50

PANCAKES- BLUEBERRY

$12.50

PANCAKES- STRAWBERRY

$12.50

FRENCH TOAST

$10.50

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$13.50Out of stock

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

KIDS

KID PANCAKE

$7.50

KID FRENCH TST

$7.50

KID EGG MEAT

$7.50

KID CEREAL

$5.00

SIDES

SIDE OF WHITE

$2.50

SIDE WHEAT

$2.50

SIDE RYE

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.50

BAGEL W/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

BOWL FRUIT

$7.00

CUP FRUIT

$3.50

OATMEAL

$5.00

CEREAL

$5.00

SIDE HAM

$3.50

SIDE BACON

$3.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.50

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.50

SIDE SCRAPPLE

$3.50

ONE EGG

$1.50

ONE PANCAKE

$1.50

ONE FRENCH TST

$2.50

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$3.50

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.50

APPLESAUCE

$2.50

Side Of CREAM CHIP BEEF

$3.50

Side of SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.50

OMELETS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$13.50

CRAB OMELET

$16.50Out of stock

GARDEN OMELET

$13.50Out of stock

MEAT LOVER

$15.00Out of stock

WESTERN OMELET

$13.50Out of stock

WISCONSIN OMELET

$15.00Out of stock

EGG BOWLS/WRAPS

FARMER DAN

$15.00Out of stock

Santa Fe

$15.00Out of stock

SPINACH MUSHROOM WRAP

$13.50Out of stock

CHORIZO

$13.50Out of stock

STEAK WRAP

$16.00Out of stock

COMBOS

SHORT STACK COMBO

$13.50

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$13.50

Cream Chip Beef

$12.50

Sausage Gravy

$12.50

Happy Hour

$4 Natural Light Vodka Shots

$4.00

$5 Grape Vodka Shot

$5.00

$7 Frozen

$7.00

$8 Crush

$8.00

$8 Frozen

Out of stock

$4 Domestic

$4.00

$5 Corona Lt

Football

$2.50 Natural Light

$2.50

$4 Domestic

$4.00

$5 Pink Whitney Shot

$5.00

$5 Screwball Shot

$5.00

$6 Margarita

$6.00

$7 Frozen

$7.00

$8 Crushes

$8.00

FOOD Specials

Soup

$6.00

L - Cubano

$12.00Out of stock

L- Cobb Salad

$11.00Out of stock

S- The Vern

$15.00Out of stock

S- Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Jerk Tacos

$12.00

S- Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

S- Traditional Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

L- Ribs

$11.00Out of stock

L- Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

L- $5 Fries

$5.00Out of stock

L- Chicken Parm Sand

$11.00

L- Strawberry Salad

$11.00Out of stock

L- Turkey Club Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

L- Cold Cut Sub

$11.00Out of stock

L- Club Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

L- Buffalo Chicken Sand

$11.00Out of stock

L- Eggrolls - Cheesesteak

$11.00Out of stock

L- Eggrolls - Buffalo

$11.00Out of stock

L- Pulled Pork

$9.00

L- Meatball Sub

$11.00Out of stock

L - Onion Rings

$6.00

L - Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

L - Blk Salmon BLT

$12.00

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Mocha Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

