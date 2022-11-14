Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabin Break Room

219 Reviews

$

352 3rd Avenue

Clear Lake, WI 54005

Order Again

Popular Items

Welder
Monday Burgers
Chicken Strips

Choose from 1/3 lb Hand-Pattied Burger or a 4oz Chicken Breast, Grilled or Breaded. Served with Kettle Chips or go to Orientation for add-ons! Upgrade to Salad or Wrap for $3.00 extra

Bartender

$5.85

Choice of Melted Cheddar, Pepperjack, Swiss, or Blue Cheese on Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Excavator

$7.35

Sautéed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Trucker

$7.60

Sautéed Onions, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Marble Rye Bread

Physical Therapist

$6.60

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, and Mayo served on Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Engineer

Engineer

$8.60

Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, and Melted Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Kaiser Roll

Plant Manager

Plant Manager

$9.10

Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon, Raw Onion, and Melted Swiss & Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Kaiser Roll

Welder

Welder

$10.10

Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Melted Pepperjack & Cream Cheese drizzled with Sweet Chile sauce on Grilled Kaiser Roll

Accountant

Accountant

$10.85

Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Battered Avocado, & Over-easy Egg on Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Entrepreneur

$7.10

Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce on a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Painter

$8.60

Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, & BBQ Sauce on a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Nurse

Nurse

$10.35

Battered Avocado, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, & Chipotle Yogurt Sauce on a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Electrician

Electrician

$10.10

Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Melted Pepperjack, Spicy Peanut Butter Sauce & Pepper Jelly a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Plumber

$8.60

Lettuce, Raw Onion, Deep Fried Pickles, Melted Cheddar Cheese, & Tangy Mayo on a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Friends buy you food, best friends eat your food. Check out our delicious sharable entrees!

Warrior Nachos

Warrior Nachos

$18.50

Fresh Made Tortilla Chips topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Corn, & Cilantro Lime Dressing

Quarterback Quesadilla

$12.25

Mexi-Ranch Seasoned Chicken & Melted Cheddar Cheese in Grilled Tortilla. Veggies, Salsa, & Sour Cream

Pep Rally Mixer

$22.00

A Huge Basket Full of Deep Fried Deliciousness!

Home Run Hot Chips

Home Run Hot Chips

$17.50

Fresh Made Hot Chips topped with Buffalo Chicken Dip & Drizzled with Hot Sauce.

Volley Verde Dip & Chips

$14.25

Fresh Made Tortilla Chips topped with Homemade Chicken Enchilada Verde Dip

3-Point Slider Platter

3-Point Slider Platter

$18.25

2 Bacon Cheeseburger, 2 Chicken Dill & 2 Pulled Pork Sliders (No Substitutions)

Pin 'Em Pizza Dippers

$9.00

Garlic Buttered 12” Pizza Crust topped with 5-Cheese Pizza Blend & a Side of Marinara

Work hard, snack often! Choose one of these delicious appetizers as a side order or upgrade to your sandwich choice!

French Fries

$2.25

Curly Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Hot Chips

$3.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Chicken Cordon Blue Bites

$5.50
Battered Avocado

Battered Avocado

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

Onion Rings

$6.50

Salad

$7.50

Tater Kegs

$6.75

Mini Tacos

$5.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Deep Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$0.40

No Side

Life is like a really good sandwich, it's all about how you make it, so fill it with the good stuff

Grocer

$7.85

Pulled Pork, Cabbage, & Cilantro Lime Dressing Served on a Grilled Kaiser Roll

Banker

$7.10

Choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, & Caesar Dressing on a Grilled Kaiser Roll.

Teacher

$8.35

Ham and Melted Cheddar Cheese served on Grilled Sourdough Bread

Farmer

$11.10

Sliced Roast Beef & Melted Swiss Cheese served on a Grilled Hoagie Bun. Served with Au Jus on the Side..

Chiropractor

$8.10

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of Marble Rye or Sourdough Toast

Veterinarian

$11.05

Two Pieces of Hand Battered, Deep Fried Cod, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese & Tartar Sauce on a Grilled Hoagie Bun.

Assembler

Assembler

$10.10

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Pesto on Grilled Hoagie Bun

Mechanic

$13.85

Tenderized Sirloin, Sautéed Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Hoagie Bun.

You can't buy happiness, but you can buy pizza, and that's kind of the same thing

Salesman

$21.00

Bacon, Ground Beef, Pickles, Marinara Sauce, Cheddar & 5-Cheese Pizza Blend, drizzled with Ketchup & Mustard

Builder

$30.00

Juicy Steak Strips, Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, & Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce & 5-Cheese Pizza Blend

Homemaker

$20.00

Pepperoni, Jalapeño Peppers, Pickles, Peanut Butter, Marinara Sauce, & 5-Cheese Pizza Blend

Gardener

$23.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives & 5-Cheese Pizza Blend

Butcher

$26.00

Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Marinara Sauce, & 5-Cheese Pizza Blend

Beautician

$23.00

Garlic-Flavored Chicken Strips, Alfredo Sauce, & 5-Cheese Pizza Blend

Dentist

$7.50

12” Thin Pizza Crust Topped with Chocolate Chips, Crumbled Graham Crackers, & Toasted Marshmallows

Build Your Own

$12.00

Chicken or Fish in a basket

Chicken Strips

$9.60

Includes Coleslaw & Toast. Served with Kettle Chips or go to Orientation for add ons!

Boneless Wings

$11.60

Includes Coleslaw & Toast. Served with Kettle Chips or go to Orientation for add ons!

Bone In Wings

$11.60

Includes Coleslaw and Toast. Served with Kettle Chips or go to Orientation for add-ons!

Deep Fried Cod

$12.35

Includes Coleslaw & Toast. Served with Kettle Chips or go to Orientation for add ons!

When you need just a little bit

Mini Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.00

Mini Cheeseburger & Fries

$4.00

Mini Tacos & Fries

$4.00

Mini Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$4.00

Mini Pizza

$5.25

One Piece Fish & Fries

$4.00

Ravioli & Fries

$4.00

Mini Chicken Strips & Fries

$4.00

$3 Burgers

Monday Burgers

Monday Burgers

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation." - Plato So Take a Break & Come Play! Good Food, Cold Drinks, & Great Company!

Location

352 3rd Avenue, Clear Lake, WI 54005

Directions

