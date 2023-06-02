Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cables Pub & Grill

1923 59th Ave #105

Greeley, CO 80634

Starters

Battered Mushrooms

$11.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Fresh tomato & onion with seasoned bread points

Cables Queso

$10.00

Tortilla chips or Shawn chips

Cheesy Fries

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Chicken Wings - 12 Pieces

$17.00

Choice: buffalo, cajun, bbq, firecracker, mango habanero or garlic parmesan

Chicken Wings - 6 Pieces

$11.00

Choice: buffalo, cajun, bbq, firecracker, mango habanero or garlic parmesan

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Corn Dog Basket

$11.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.50

Battered shrimp basted in our firecracker sauce topped with green onions

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Green Beans

$11.00

Served with firecracker dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Mackers

$11.00

Fried mac & cheese

Mini Taco

$11.00

Twelve mini tacos served with queso

Mushroom Marinara

$13.00

Sautéed button mushrooms served in made to order marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese

Nachos

$14.00

Chicken or seasoned beef

Onion Rings

$10.00

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Pizza Flares

$13.50

Choice of pepperoni, meatball or Italian sausage with green chilies

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

NA Drinks

N/A Beverages

Bottle Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.60

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Redbull

$5.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.60

Apple Juice

$3.60

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Milk

$3.75

Milkshake

$8.00

Re-Order Flavored Tea

Re-Order Flavored Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.10

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.10

Diet Pepsi

$3.10

Mountain Dew

$3.10

Starry

$3.10

Fanta

$3.10

Dr. Pepper

$3.10

Pink Lemonde

$3.10

Mug Rootbeer

$3.10

Pizza

Pizza by Cables

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Gluten Free

$12.50

Regular or cauliflower

Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.10

Cheese Pizza 16"

$15.10

Cheese Pizza 18"

$17.10

Specialty Pies

8" Specialty Pizza

8'' 1/2 1/2 Pizza

8'' Ragin’ Cajun

$14.05

Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)

8'' Chicken Pesto

$15.40

Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)

8'' Carnival

$16.75

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)

8'' Veggie Lover

$16.75

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)

8'' Meat Lover

$15.40

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)

8'' Margherita

$12.70

Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)

8'' Chicken Club

$14.05

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)

8'' South Pacific

$14.05

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)

8'' Spinach Gorgonzola

$14.05

Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)

10" Gluten Free

10'' 1/2 1/2 Pizza

10'' Ragin’ Cajun

$14.05

Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)

10'' Chicken Pesto

$15.40

Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)

10'' Carnival

$16.75

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)

10'' Veggie Lover

$16.75

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)

10'' Meat Lover

$15.40

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)

10'' Margherita

$12.70

Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)

10'' Chicken Club

$14.05

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)

10'' South Pacific

$14.05

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)

10'' Spinach Gorgonzola

$14.05

Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)

12' Specialty Pizza

12'' 1/2 1/2 Specialty Pizza

12'' Ragin’ Cajun

$17.35

Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)

12'' Chicken Pesto

$19.10

Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)

12'' Carnival

$20.85

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)

12'' Veggie Lover

$20.85

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)

12'' Meat Lover

$19.10

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)

12'' Margherita

$15.60

Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)

12'' Chicken Club

$17.35

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)

12'' South Pacific

$17.35

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)

12'' Spinach Gorgonzola

$17.35

Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)

16" Specialty Pizza

16'' 1/2 1/2 Pizza

16'' Ragin’ Cajun

$22.90

Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)

16'' Chicken Pesto

$25.50

Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)

16'' Carnival

$28.10

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)

16'' Veggie Lover

$28.10

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)

16'' Meat Lover

$25.50

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)

16'' Margherita

$20.30

Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)

16'' Chicken Club

$22.90

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)

16'' South Pacific

$22.90

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)

16'' Spinach Gorgonzola

$22.90

Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)

18" Specialty Pizza

18" 1/2 1/2 Pizza

18'' Ragin’ Cajun

$26.40

Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)

18'' Chicken Pesto

$29.50

Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)

18'' Carnival

$32.60

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)

18'' Veggie Lover

$32.60

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)

18'' Meat Lover

$29.50

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)

18'' Margherita

$23.30

Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)

18'' Chicken Club

$26.40

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)

18'' South Pacific

$26.40

Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)

18'' Spinach Gorgonzola

$26.40

Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)

Desserts

Mud Pie

$8.00

Ras Choc Cheescake

$8.00

Oreo Brownie

$8.00

Sundae

$8.00

Ice Cream 3 scoops

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Milkshakes

$8.00

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$4.00

Cables' Deli

Conductor

$15.00

Italian sausage or meatball with provolone cheese and tomato dipping sauce

Transformer

$15.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy Italian dressing

Insulator Sandwich

$15.00

Capocollo ham, salami, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy Italian dressing

Cables Club Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked ham and turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato on toasted marble rye bread

Meltdown Deli

$17.00

A breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

BLT Deli

$15.00

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted marble rye bread

Reuben Deli

$15.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, 1000, Swiss, on marble rye

Cables Wraps

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Capocollo ham, grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Alamo Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, green chiles, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded buffalo chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing

Mediterranean Wrap

$15.00

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, black olive, spinach, bell peppers, Romano cheese and basil mayonnaise

90210 Wrap

$15.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato

Insulator Wrap

$15.00

Kids Corner

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Choice of tomato, alfredo, or butter

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Each topping 1.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Choice of cheddar, Swiss, provolone or pepper jack

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Stromboli & Calzone

Cables' Stromboli

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, mushroom, onion

Cables' Calzone

$15.00

Sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper, green chili

Vegetarian Stromboli

$15.00

Tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion, black olive

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$15.00

Grilled chicken, basil pesto sauce, onion, green pepper, fresh tomato

Build Your Own

$10.00

Each ingredient 1.35

Build Your Own - Naked

$9.00

Each ingredient 1.35. Ask for it "Naked" no dough take a dollar off and served in a bowl

Meat Lover Calzone

$16.00

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger

Meat Lover Stromboli

$16.00

Pasta

Pasta Specialties

Cables' Spaghetti

$15.00

Our famous thick cut spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce, and finished with your choice of a quarter pound meatball or sausage

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Pasta pillows stuffed with a savory cheese filling, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, finished with your choice of meatball or sausage

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Rich alfredo sauce served on a bed of egg fettuccine and topped with a half-pound grilled chicken breast

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

A tender chicken breast, breaded with Italian herbs and sautéed to perfection, then baked with our tomato sauce and melted provolone

Lasagna

$17.00

A huge serving of our homemade meat lasagna

Lots a Pasta

$13.00

Penne Carbonara

$18.00

Tiger shrimp or charbroiled chicken tossed with penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms, green onion, crisp bacon, and our rich alfredo sauce

Spaghetti & Ravioli

$17.00

Cheese ravioli and our famous spaghetti, finished with choice of meatball or sausage

Spaghetti, Ravioli, Lasagna

$19.00

A portion of these favorite pastas topped with homemade tomato sauce

Pub Favorites

Cables Sopapilla

$15.00

Choice of chicken or beef rolled in our dough with cheddar cheese and fried, then smothered with green chili, lettuce, tomato, black beans, sour cream and guacamole

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Tender beer-battered cod fillets, deep-fried, served with crisp French fries

New Orleans Style Pasta

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed with our spicy creole sauce, sautéed chicken, red pepper and sun-dried tomato

Buffalo Mac 'N Cheese

$17.00

Our mac and cheese topped with crispy buffalo chicken

Macaroni and Cheese

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed with our creamy homemade cheese sauce

Pub Mac 'N Cheese

$17.00

Our macaroni and cheese tossed with a choice of meatball, sausage, bacon, crispy or grilled chicken

Burgers

Border Burger

$15.00

Crisp bacon, cheddar, green chili sauce and sour cream

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and crisp bacon

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Crisp bacon, onion, cheddar and BBQ sauce

Ultimate Burger

$15.00

Fried egg, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese

Rio Grande Burger

$15.00

Crisp bacon, diced green chili, guacamole, swiss

Firecracker Burger

$15.00

Texas toothpicks, pepper jack and firecracker sauce

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

Cracked black pepper and bleu cheese crumbles

Patty Melt Burger

$15.00

Grilled onions, 1000, choice of cheese on grilled rye

Megawatt Burger

$14.50

Choice of provolone, cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Specialty Salads

Cable Salad

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Focaccia Salad

$15.00

Our own focaccia bread with grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Breaded or grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce

Club Salad

$15.00

Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, hard-boiled egg

Raspberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, fresh raspberries, crisp bacon, hard-boiled egg and grilled chicken served with raspberry vinaigrette

Cables Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Tortilla bowl, with choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef. Served with our salsa ranch dressing

Oriental Chicken Salad

$15.00

Teriyaki chicken, fried noodles, mandarin oranges and oriental sesame dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and grilled chicken served with our poppy seed vinaigrette

Cables' Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, Romano cheese with grilled chicken

Firecracker Salad

$15.00

Crispy shrimp basted with our spicy firecracker sauce & green onions served with sweet chili ranch

Soup & Salads

Soups & Salads

Soup and Salad

$10.50

Our homemade minestrone served with a crisp dinner salad

Pizza and Salad

$13.00

A fresh dinner salad served with our personal cheese pizza

Soup, Salad, & Garlic Bread

$13.00

Crisp garden salad, minestrone soup, and toasted garlic bread

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Large Dinner Salad

$8.00

Ala Carte

Meatball

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Breaded Chicken

$4.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

burger patty

$4.00

Battered Fish

$8.00

4oz Dressing

$1.50

8oz Dressing

$3.00

Pint Dressing

$6.00

Quart Dressing

$8.00

4oz Sauce

$1.50

8oz Sauce

$3.00

Pint Sauce

$6.00

Quart Sauce

$8.00

Sd Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Sd Jalapenos

$1.00

Cheese

$2.50

Cup Green Chile

$3.00

Bowl Green Chile

$6.00

Sd Sour Cream

$1.10

Sd Guacamole

$3.50

Sd Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Fruit

$3.00

Sd Onion & Mushrooms

$3.00

Chips

$1.75

Bread

$1.50

Carrot & Celery

$3.50

Bacon

$2.50

Egg

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Qt Soup

$12.00

Pound Pasta

$3.75

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Family Meal

Family Meal

Chic Alfredo for 4

$47.99

Mac & Cheese for 4

$39.99

Lasagna for 4

$45.99

Spaghetti for 4

$39.99

Specials

Lunch Special

$12.99

Dinner Special

$17.99

Pizza Special

$15.99

Soup Special

$7.99

Seafood Platter

$12.99

Appetizer Special

$11.99

Burger Special

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Homemade pasta and Italian Grill

Website

Location

1923 59th Ave #105, Greeley, CO 80634

Directions

