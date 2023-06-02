Cables Pub & Grill
No reviews yet
1923 59th Ave #105
Greeley, CO 80634
Starters
Battered Mushrooms
Bruschetta
Fresh tomato & onion with seasoned bread points
Cables Queso
Tortilla chips or Shawn chips
Cheesy Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings - 12 Pieces
Choice: buffalo, cajun, bbq, firecracker, mango habanero or garlic parmesan
Chicken Wings - 6 Pieces
Choice: buffalo, cajun, bbq, firecracker, mango habanero or garlic parmesan
Chips and Salsa
Corn Dog Basket
Firecracker Shrimp
Battered shrimp basted in our firecracker sauce topped with green onions
French Fries
Fried Green Beans
Served with firecracker dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Fried Pickles
Garlic Bread
Mackers
Fried mac & cheese
Mini Taco
Twelve mini tacos served with queso
Mushroom Marinara
Sautéed button mushrooms served in made to order marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese
Nachos
Chicken or seasoned beef
Onion Rings
Personal Pizza
Pizza Flares
Choice of pepperoni, meatball or Italian sausage with green chilies
Spinach Artichoke Dip
NA Drinks
N/A Beverages
Bottle Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Redbull
Redbull Sugar Free
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Tea
Gingerale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Kids Beverage
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kids Milk
Milk
Milkshake
Re-Order Flavored Tea
Re-Order Flavored Lemonade
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Fountain Drinks
Specialty Pies
8" Specialty Pizza
8'' 1/2 1/2 Pizza
8'' Ragin’ Cajun
Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)
8'' Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)
8'' Carnival
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)
8'' Veggie Lover
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)
8'' Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)
8'' Margherita
Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)
8'' Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)
8'' South Pacific
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)
8'' Spinach Gorgonzola
Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)
10" Gluten Free
10'' 1/2 1/2 Pizza
10'' Ragin’ Cajun
Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)
10'' Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)
10'' Carnival
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)
10'' Veggie Lover
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)
10'' Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)
10'' Margherita
Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)
10'' Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)
10'' South Pacific
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)
10'' Spinach Gorgonzola
Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)
12' Specialty Pizza
12'' 1/2 1/2 Specialty Pizza
12'' Ragin’ Cajun
Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)
12'' Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)
12'' Carnival
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)
12'' Veggie Lover
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)
12'' Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)
12'' Margherita
Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)
12'' Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)
12'' South Pacific
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)
12'' Spinach Gorgonzola
Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)
16" Specialty Pizza
16'' 1/2 1/2 Pizza
16'' Ragin’ Cajun
Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)
16'' Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)
16'' Carnival
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)
16'' Veggie Lover
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)
16'' Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)
16'' Margherita
Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)
16'' Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)
16'' South Pacific
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)
16'' Spinach Gorgonzola
Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)
18" Specialty Pizza
18" 1/2 1/2 Pizza
18'' Ragin’ Cajun
Ranch dressing, breaded buffalo chicken, bell pepper, green onion, cheddar (priced as 3 topping)
18'' Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, choice of pesto, onion, green pepper, and fresh tomato. (Priced as 4 topping)
18'' Carnival
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, and green pepper (priced as 5 topping)
18'' Veggie Lover
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, fresh tomato, and black olive (priced as 5 topping)
18'' Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger (priced as 4 topping)
18'' Margherita
Marinated tomato and red onion with balsamic vinegar and fresh mozzarella (priced as 2 topping)
18'' Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh tomato and mozzarella (priced as 3 toppings)
18'' South Pacific
Canadian bacon, pineapple, red pepper, mozzarella cheese and sweet chile sauce (priced as 3 topping)
18'' Spinach Gorgonzola
Fresh spinach, tomato, gorgonzola cheese and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp (priced as 3 topping)
Cables' Deli
Conductor
Italian sausage or meatball with provolone cheese and tomato dipping sauce
Transformer
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy Italian dressing
Insulator Sandwich
Capocollo ham, salami, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy Italian dressing
Cables Club Sandwich
Smoked ham and turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato on toasted marble rye bread
Meltdown Deli
A breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
BLT Deli
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted marble rye bread
Reuben Deli
Thinly sliced corned beef, 1000, Swiss, on marble rye
Cables Wraps
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Capocollo ham, grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
Alamo Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, green chiles, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded buffalo chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing
Mediterranean Wrap
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, black olive, spinach, bell peppers, Romano cheese and basil mayonnaise
90210 Wrap
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato
Insulator Wrap
Kids Corner
Kids Spaghetti
Choice of tomato, alfredo, or butter
Kids Cheese Pizza
Each topping 1.25
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Kids Cheeseburger
Choice of cheddar, Swiss, provolone or pepper jack
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Kids Beverage
Kids Sundae
Stromboli & Calzone
Cables' Stromboli
Salami, pepperoni, mushroom, onion
Cables' Calzone
Sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper, green chili
Vegetarian Stromboli
Tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion, black olive
Chicken Pesto Calzone
Grilled chicken, basil pesto sauce, onion, green pepper, fresh tomato
Build Your Own
Each ingredient 1.35
Build Your Own - Naked
Each ingredient 1.35. Ask for it "Naked" no dough take a dollar off and served in a bowl
Meat Lover Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and hamburger
Meat Lover Stromboli
Pasta
Pasta Specialties
Cables' Spaghetti
Our famous thick cut spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce, and finished with your choice of a quarter pound meatball or sausage
Cheese Ravioli
Pasta pillows stuffed with a savory cheese filling, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, finished with your choice of meatball or sausage
Chicken Alfredo
Rich alfredo sauce served on a bed of egg fettuccine and topped with a half-pound grilled chicken breast
Chicken Parmigiana
A tender chicken breast, breaded with Italian herbs and sautéed to perfection, then baked with our tomato sauce and melted provolone
Lasagna
A huge serving of our homemade meat lasagna
Lots a Pasta
Penne Carbonara
Tiger shrimp or charbroiled chicken tossed with penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms, green onion, crisp bacon, and our rich alfredo sauce
Spaghetti & Ravioli
Cheese ravioli and our famous spaghetti, finished with choice of meatball or sausage
Spaghetti, Ravioli, Lasagna
A portion of these favorite pastas topped with homemade tomato sauce
Pub Favorites
Cables Sopapilla
Choice of chicken or beef rolled in our dough with cheddar cheese and fried, then smothered with green chili, lettuce, tomato, black beans, sour cream and guacamole
Fish & Chips
Tender beer-battered cod fillets, deep-fried, served with crisp French fries
New Orleans Style Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our spicy creole sauce, sautéed chicken, red pepper and sun-dried tomato
Buffalo Mac 'N Cheese
Our mac and cheese topped with crispy buffalo chicken
Macaroni and Cheese
Penne pasta tossed with our creamy homemade cheese sauce
Pub Mac 'N Cheese
Our macaroni and cheese tossed with a choice of meatball, sausage, bacon, crispy or grilled chicken
Burgers
Border Burger
Crisp bacon, cheddar, green chili sauce and sour cream
Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and crisp bacon
Smokehouse Burger
Crisp bacon, onion, cheddar and BBQ sauce
Ultimate Burger
Fried egg, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese
Rio Grande Burger
Crisp bacon, diced green chili, guacamole, swiss
Firecracker Burger
Texas toothpicks, pepper jack and firecracker sauce
Black & Blue Burger
Cracked black pepper and bleu cheese crumbles
Patty Melt Burger
Grilled onions, 1000, choice of cheese on grilled rye
Megawatt Burger
Choice of provolone, cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Specialty Salads
Cable Salad
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Focaccia Salad
Our own focaccia bread with grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded or grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce
Club Salad
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, hard-boiled egg
Raspberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, fresh raspberries, crisp bacon, hard-boiled egg and grilled chicken served with raspberry vinaigrette
Cables Fiesta Salad
Tortilla bowl, with choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef. Served with our salsa ranch dressing
Oriental Chicken Salad
Teriyaki chicken, fried noodles, mandarin oranges and oriental sesame dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and grilled chicken served with our poppy seed vinaigrette
Cables' Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, Romano cheese with grilled chicken
Firecracker Salad
Crispy shrimp basted with our spicy firecracker sauce & green onions served with sweet chili ranch
Soup & Salads
Soups & Salads
Soup and Salad
Our homemade minestrone served with a crisp dinner salad
Pizza and Salad
A fresh dinner salad served with our personal cheese pizza
Soup, Salad, & Garlic Bread
Crisp garden salad, minestrone soup, and toasted garlic bread
Minestrone Soup
Dinner Salad
Large Dinner Salad
Ala Carte
Meatball
Sausage
Grilled Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Salmon
Shrimp
burger patty
Battered Fish
4oz Dressing
8oz Dressing
Pint Dressing
Quart Dressing
4oz Sauce
8oz Sauce
Pint Sauce
Quart Sauce
Sd Blue Cheese Crumbles
Sd Jalapenos
Cheese
Cup Green Chile
Bowl Green Chile
Sd Sour Cream
Sd Guacamole
Sd Mac And Cheese
Fruit
Sd Onion & Mushrooms
Chips
Bread
Carrot & Celery
Bacon
Egg
Cottage Cheese
Qt Soup
Pound Pasta
Steamed Veggies
Family Meal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Homemade pasta and Italian Grill
1923 59th Ave #105, Greeley, CO 80634