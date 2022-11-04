Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabo Bob's Burritos Anderson Mill

review star

No reviews yet

13429 N US 183, Suite 100

Austin, TX 78750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito
Chicken Bowl

Beverages

Medium Drink

Medium Drink

$1.99
Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$1.99
Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Bob's Specials

#1 Just Fish Tacos

#1 Just Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.

#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos

#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos

$10.49

3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime

#3 Baja Fish Tacos

#3 Baja Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime

#4 Fish Burrito

#4 Fish Burrito

$8.99

Ancho Chili or Cilantro Tomatillo Tortillas, Crispy Fish, White Rice, Black Beans, Onion, Mango Pico, Cilantro, Cabbae, Chipotle Crema & Lime

#5 The Pork Burrito

#5 The Pork Burrito

$7.99

Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce

#6 Brisket & Queso

#6 Brisket & Queso

$10.99

Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce

#7 Best Steak Burrito

#7 Best Steak Burrito

$10.99

Ancho chili or Smoky cheddar tortilla, grilled steak, brown rice, Baja Beans, sauteed onions, cheese, pico de gallo, Ancho Rancho & Queso.

#8 Bobs Chicken Bowl

#8 Bobs Chicken Bowl

$10.49

Chicken Fajita, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico & Guacamole.

#9 Chicken Burrito

#9 Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Cilantro Tomatillo Tortilla, Chicken Fajital, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Lettuce, Cilantro, Cheese, Mango Pico, Chipotle Crema & Guacamole

#10 Seventeen Veggie Burrito

#10 Seventeen Veggie Burrito

$9.39

Cilantro Tomatillo Tortilla, Baja Beans, Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Zucchini, Pico, Lettuce & Guacamole, Cabbage.

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$8.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$9.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$7.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$7.75

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$9.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$9.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$7.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$7.75

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$9.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$8.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$9.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$7.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$7.75

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Fish Salad

Fish Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Pork Salad

Pork Salad

$7.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$7.75

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Nachos

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$11.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Fish Nachos

Fish Nachos

$10.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$9.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$11.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$9.75

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Fish Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

$10.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.75

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos

Kids Tacos

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.

Extras

Chips & Queso Reg

Chips & Queso Reg

$3.99
Chips & Queso Lg

Chips & Queso Lg

$6.99
Chips & Guacamole Reg

Chips & Guacamole Reg

$4.25
Chips & Guacamole Lg

Chips & Guacamole Lg

$7.49
Chips & Red Salsa Reg

Chips & Red Salsa Reg

$1.99
Chips & Red Salsa Lg

Chips & Red Salsa Lg

$3.99
Chips & Green Salsa Lg

Chips & Green Salsa Lg

$3.99
Chips & Green Salsa Reg

Chips & Green Salsa Reg

$1.99
Just Chips

Just Chips

$0.99

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$2.49
Churro Blondie

Churro Blondie

$2.49

Single Tacos

Chicken Single Taco

Chicken Single Taco

$3.75

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Steak Single Taco

Steak Single Taco

$4.49

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Fish Single Taco

Fish Single Taco

$3.99

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Brisket Single Taco

Brisket Single Taco

$4.49

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Pork Single Taco

Pork Single Taco

$3.49

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Veggie Single Taco

Veggie Single Taco

$3.39

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78750

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

