Cabo Bob's Burritos Mason - Pickup Window

740 S Mason Rd

Katy, TX 77450

Chips & Queso Reg
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito

Beverages

Medium Drink

Medium Drink

$1.99
Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$1.99
Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Bob's Specials

#1 Just Fish Tacos

#1 Just Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.

#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos

#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos

$10.49

3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime

#3 Baja Fish Tacos

#3 Baja Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime

#4 Fish Burrito

#4 Fish Burrito

$8.99

Ancho Chili or Cilantro Tomatillo Tortillas, Crispy Fish, White Rice, Black Beans, Onion, Mango Pico, Cilantro, Cabbae, Chipotle Crema & Lime

#5 The Pork Burrito

#5 The Pork Burrito

$7.99

Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce

#6 Brisket & Queso

#6 Brisket & Queso

$10.99

Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce

#7 Best Steak Burrito

#7 Best Steak Burrito

$10.99

Ancho chili or Smoky cheddar tortilla, grilled steak, brown rice, Baja Beans, sauteed onions, cheese, pico de gallo, Ancho Rancho & Queso.

#8 Bobs Chicken Bowl

#8 Bobs Chicken Bowl

$10.49

Chicken Fajita, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico & Guacamole.

#9 Chicken Burrito

#9 Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Cilantro Tomatillo Tortilla, Chicken Fajital, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Lettuce, Cilantro, Cheese, Mango Pico, Chipotle Crema & Guacamole

#10 Seventeen Veggie Burrito

#10 Seventeen Veggie Burrito

$9.39

Cilantro Tomatillo Tortilla, Baja Beans, Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Zucchini, Pico, Lettuce & Guacamole, Cabbage.

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$8.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$9.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$7.99

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$7.75

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$9.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$9.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$7.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$7.75

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$9.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$8.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$9.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$7.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$7.75

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Fish Salad

Fish Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Pork Salad

Pork Salad

$7.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$7.75

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Nachos

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$11.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Fish Nachos

Fish Nachos

$10.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$9.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$11.99

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$9.75

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Fish Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

$10.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.75

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos

Kids Tacos

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.

Extras

Chips & Queso Reg

Chips & Queso Reg

$3.99
Chips & Queso Lg

Chips & Queso Lg

$6.99
Chips & Guacamole Reg

Chips & Guacamole Reg

$4.25
Chips & Guacamole Lg

Chips & Guacamole Lg

$7.49
Chips & Red Salsa Reg

Chips & Red Salsa Reg

$1.99
Chips & Red Salsa Lg

Chips & Red Salsa Lg

$3.99
Chips & Green Salsa Lg

Chips & Green Salsa Lg

$3.99
Chips & Green Salsa Reg

Chips & Green Salsa Reg

$1.99
Just Chips

Just Chips

$0.99

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$2.49
Churro Blondie

Churro Blondie

$2.49Out of stock

Single Tacos

Chicken Single Taco

Chicken Single Taco

$3.75

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Steak Single Taco

Steak Single Taco

$4.49

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Fish Single Taco

Fish Single Taco

$3.99

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Brisket Single Taco

Brisket Single Taco

$4.49

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Pork Single Taco

Pork Single Taco

$3.49

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Veggie Single Taco

Veggie Single Taco

$3.39

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

