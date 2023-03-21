Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabo Bob's Burritos Southwest Fwy

review star

No reviews yet

11940 Southwest Fwy

Meadows Place, TX 77477

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Burrito Chicken
Burrito Steak


Bob's Specials (New)

#1 Just Fish

#1 Just Fish

$8.99

Buttermilk tortillas, crispy fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, shredded cabbage, and lime

#2 Deluxe Fish

#2 Deluxe Fish

$10.49

Cilantro tomatillo, ancho chili & buttermilk tortillas, crispy fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, guacamole, cheese, shredded cabbage.

#3 Baja Fish

#3 Baja Fish

$8.99

Buttermilk flour tortilla for burrito (corn tortilla for taco only), crispy fish, white rice, black beans, cilantro, fresh onions, Chipotle Crema, shredded cabbage, red salsa, and lime.

#4 Fish

#4 Fish

$8.99

Ancho chili or cilantro tomatillo tortilla, crispy fish, white rice, black bean, fresh onions, Mango Pico, cilantro, shredded cabbage, Chipotle Crema, and lime.

#6 Brisket & Queso

#6 Brisket & Queso

$10.99

Ancho chili tortilla, brisket, brown rice, pinto beans, sautéed onions & peppers, queso, lettuce, cilantro, and 66 Red sauce.

#7 Best Steak

#7 Best Steak

$10.99

Ancho chili or smoky cheddar tortilla, grilled steak, brown rice, Baja beans, sautéed onions, cheese, pico de gallo, Ancho Rancho and queso.

#8 Bob's Chcken

#8 Bob's Chcken

$10.49

Grilled chicken, brown rice, Baja beans, cilantro, cheese, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, and guacamole.

#10 Seventeen Veggie

#10 Seventeen Veggie

$9.39

Cilantro tomatillo tortilla, Baja beans, brown rice, sautéed onions & peppers, sautéed zucchini, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cabbage, and guacamole.

#11 Spicy Pig

$9.49

Smoky cheddar tortilla, shredded pork, white rice, black beans, poblanos, tomatillo salsa, jalapenos, queso, and XXtra Hot 66 sauce.

#12 Happy Chick

$8.99

Buttermilk flour tortilla, grilled chicken, white rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, 66 Red sauce, and queso.

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.99+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$1.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99
Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.99

Richard's Rain Water

$2.49

BYO Burritos

Burrito Chicken

Burrito Chicken

$8.99+

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Burrito Steak

Burrito Steak

$9.99+

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Burrito Fish

Burrito Fish

$8.99+

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Burrito Brisket

Burrito Brisket

$9.99+

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Burrito Pork

Burrito Pork

$7.99+

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

Burrito Veggie

Burrito Veggie

$7.75+

Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.

BYO Tacos

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Tacos Chicken

Tacos Chicken

$8.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Tacos Steak

Tacos Steak

$9.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Tacos Fish

Tacos Fish

$8.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Tacos Brisket

Tacos Brisket

$9.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Tacos Pork

Tacos Pork

$7.99

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Tacos Veggie

Tacos Veggie

$7.75

3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

BYO Bowls

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Bowl Chicken

Bowl Chicken

$8.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Bowl Steak

Bowl Steak

$9.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Bowl Fish

Bowl Fish

$8.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Bowl Brisket

Bowl Brisket

$9.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Bowl Pork

Bowl Pork

$7.99

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

Bowl Veggie

Bowl Veggie

$7.75

Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.

BYO Nachos

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Nachos Chicken

Nachos Chicken

$10.99+

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Nachos Steak

Nachos Steak

$11.99+

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Nachos Fish

Nachos Fish

$10.99+

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Nachos Brisket

Nachos Brisket

$11.99+

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Nachos Pork

Nachos Pork

$9.99+

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

Nachos Veggie

Nachos Veggie

$9.75+

A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.

BYO Salad

Salad Chicken

Salad Chicken

$8.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Salad Steak

Salad Steak

$9.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Salad Fish

Salad Fish

$8.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Salad Brisket

Salad Brisket

$9.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Salad Pork

Salad Pork

$7.99

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Salad Veggie

Salad Veggie

$7.75

Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

BYO Quesadilla

Quesadilla Chicken

Quesadilla Chicken

$10.99+

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Quesadilla Steak

Quesadilla Steak

$11.99+

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Quesadilla Fish

Quesadilla Fish

$10.99+

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Quesadilla Brisket

Quesadilla Brisket

$11.99+

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Quesadilla Pork

Quesadilla Pork

$9.99+

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Quesadilla Veggie

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.75+

Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.

Kids Menu (New)

Lil' Burrito

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips and queso.

Kids Taco

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips and queso.

Lil' Quesadilla

$5.99

For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips and queso.

Extras

All Three

$7.99+

Queso, Guacamole, and Chips

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$3.99+
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$3.99+
Chips & Red Salsa

Chips & Red Salsa

$1.99+
Chips & Green Salsa

Chips & Green Salsa

$1.99+
Just Chips

Just Chips

$0.99

Single Tacos

Chicken Single Taco

Chicken Single Taco

$3.39

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Steak Single Taco

Steak Single Taco

$3.69

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Fish Single Taco

Fish Single Taco

$3.39

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Brisket Single Taco

Brisket Single Taco

$3.69

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Pork Single Taco

Pork Single Taco

$2.99

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Veggie Single Taco

Veggie Single Taco

$2.89

1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$2.49Out of stock
Churro Blondie

Churro Blondie

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

11940 Southwest Fwy, Meadows Place, TX 77477

Directions

