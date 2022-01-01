- Home
Cabo Dogs Missouri City
No reviews yet
7022 Highway 6 #100
Missouri City, TX 77459
Small Plates / Appetizers
Wings
Jumbo wings cooked to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce. BBQ, Sweet N Spicy Zing, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Blazzin
Quesadilla Cheese
Cabopulco
Chunky cubes of local fresh fish, with tequila-horseradish cocktail sauce, red onion and diced avocado. Served with seasoned tortilla chips
Chips & Guacamole
Our fresh made guacamole served with seasoned tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
Our meaty queso, topped with a scoop of our fresh made pico de gallo. Add your choice of meat if you’d like beef, chorizo, chicken, shrimp. Served with our seasoned tortilla chips
Cry Baby Ceviche
Diced, cooked shrimp, baby scallops with avocado bites. Served with spicy mayo spread and our seasoned tortilla chips
Chips and Salsa
Grilled shrimp all LA cart
Ceviche Special
Tacos, Burritos, Tortas, Burgers, Nachos
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Cabo Taco Trio
The best of everything! 1 of each of our signature tacos -Shrimp Governor -Head over Heels -Pork Carnitas Served with a side of cilantro rice and black beans
Chicken Fried Steak Torta
Home made chicken fried steak on a fresh crunchy torta roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, thinly sliced tomatoes, and Cabo’s signature sauce. Served with a side of crispy fries
Cortez Burger
Cow & Chicken Torta
Shredded spicy chicken breast, grilled flank steak, avocado spread, thinly sliced tomatoes, and shredded lettuce on a torta bread Served with your choice of side- French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or a Side Salad
Head Over Heels Taco
3 Slow cooked barbacoa beef tacos topped with bell peppers and an onion coulis style sauce. Served traditionally on corn tortillas. Served with a side of black beans and cilantro lime rice
Killer Nachos 1/2 order
Pork Carnitas Taco
3 classic Michoacán, Mexico shredded pork carnitas. Garnished with all of the right elements, smashed spicy guacamole, black beans, salsa “macha” and limes Served with a side of black beans and cilantro lime rice
Shredded Chicken Tacos
Shrimp Governor Taco
3 Traditionally prepared corn tortilla tacos with melted cheese, grilled to crispy heaven. Then loaded with our signature shrimp chorizo and topped with onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice and black beans
Surf & Turf Burrito
A giant flour tortilla with beef, chicken and shrimp. Loaded with guacamole, fiery pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack and Monterrey cheese. Wrapped up and seared to perfection. With a side of black beans and cilantro lime rice. Served with our trio of salsas and seasoned chips to finish it off.
Vegetarian Tacos
Sliced portabella mushrooms, oaxaca cheese, pico del gallo, and sliced red and orange bell peppers on traditionally prepared corn tortillas. Served with guacamole and fire roasted salsa. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice and black beans
Wednesday special Burger Basket
Salads & Soups
Aztec Salad
Spring mix and spinach, mixed with deep fried shrimp, cucumbers, queso fresco, julienne tortilla strips and balsamic-Chile ancho reduction dressing. *fried crawfish available in season*
Tortilla Soup
A traditional tortilla soup topped with tortilla strips, guajillo strings, chopped avocados, and Oaxaca cheese Add chicken for $3
Gumbo Andouille & Sausage
Piping hot bowl of traditional gumbo, andouille sausage, and chicken with a creamy dark roux. Crawfish available during season Comes in a cup or a bowl
Gumbo Crawfish & Shrimp
Taco salad
Entrees
Pollo Loco
True charbroiled chicken served with green rice, vegetables, black beans and a pico de gallo coulis sauce
Heather's Short Rib
Beef short ribs braised in red wine, served on top of garlic-butter spaghetti squash.
Cabo Dogs
2 All beef hot dogs served on a crispy bun loaded with chorizo, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with a side of crispy french fries
Fried Fish basket
4 fried shrimp, 1 large fish filet ( cut in half) 2 hush puppies and french fries
Steak and Eggs
Steak Dinner
Dessert
Abuelas Bunuelos
Flour tortilla seasoned with brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Stacked with vanilla ice cream on each layer. Finished with a chocolate “la abuelita” ganache
Bread Pudding
Fresh made bread pudding served with Jack Daniels sauce and topped with crunchy pecans.
Fried Oreos
Kids Ice Cream
Tres Leches
Butter cake soaked in 3 milks: Evaporated, sweet and condensed and heavy cream. Made fresh in house and topped with a house made berry compote.
Kids Menu
Night Menu
Sides
N\A Beverages
Bottled water
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Red Bull
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tonic
Topo Chico
Virgin Bloody Mary
Whole milk
Party Platters
Lunch
Soda/Juice Pitcher
Beer
Domestic Bucket
Mexican Bucket
Bud light
Bud light seltzer
Budweiser
Coors
Corona
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Guiness
Heineken
Karbach Ranch Water
Manhattan Project - Necessary Evil
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Pacifico
Shiner
Stella Artois
Texas Leaguer 2 Hopper Can
Topo chico seltzer
Truly
White Claw Blk Cherry
White Claw Mango
Yuengling
6 PACK To-Go 2 Hopper
6 PACK To-Go Budlight Aluminum
6 PACK To-Go Budweiser
6 PACK To-Go Coors Lite
6 PACK To-Go Corona
6 PACK To-Go Corona Premier
6 PACK To-Go Dos Equis
6 PACK To-Go Heineken
6 PACK To-Go Miller Lite
6 PACK To-Go Modelo
6 PACK To-Go Necessary Evil Pilsner
6 PACK To-Go Pacifico
6 PACK To-Go Shiner
6 PACK To-Go Stella Artois
6 PACK To-Go Truly Mix N Match
6 PACK To-Go Ultra
6 PACK To-Go White Claw Mix N Match
4 PACK Hazy IPA
Cocktails
Baja Michelada
Pint Glass rimmed with Tajin Pour 3 oz Bloody Mary mix into glass Fill with Pacifico Garnish with lime
Bloody Maria
Collins glass Rim salt with or Tajin Fill with ice Pour 1 1/2 oz of Milagro Fill with Bloody Mary mix Garnish with lime and pepperoncini
Cabo Sunset
-Collins glass -Fill with ice In shaker put 1 oz well coconut rum 1 oz well rum 2 oz pineapple juice ½ oz grenadine ½ oz lime juice ½ oz simple syrup -Shake strain -Float Myers -Garnish with orange slice and flower
Cabo Ultra Margarita
Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Don Julio 1942 ¾ oz Grand Mariner 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain
Chocolate Martini
Classic Old Fashion
-Rocks glass drop whiskey rock - take orange peel and wipe the rim of the glass, twist and drop in glass -scoop out a luxardo cherry get some juice on the spoon, drop in glass -take the same cocktail spoon with the juice still on it and put it in pint glass with ice. -into the pint glass pour 2 oz Woodford Reserve ¾ oz simple syrup 2 dashes angostura bitters -stir with spoon 10 sec -strain into rocks glass
Crystal Light
Collins glass Muddle jalapeños 1.5 oz pineapple purée 1/2 shot well rum 1/2 shot well Malibu 1 oz simple 1/2 oz lime juice Shake strain fill with soda
French Connection
1/2 shot Hennessy 1/2 Shot Grand Mariner Rocks glass no ice with a lemon wedge
Grand Gold Margarita
Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Cuervo ¾ oz grand mariner 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain
House Margarita
Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz well tequila ¾ oz Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain
Lemon Cosmopolitan
Liquid Marijuana
Collins glass filled with ice 1/2 shot midori 1/2 shot blue curaçao 1/2 shot spiced rum 1/2 shot Malibu Fill with pineapple juice Garnish with orange wedge and cherry
Long Island Iced Tea
Collins glass filled with ice Build 1/2 Shot well Vodka 1/2 Shot well Rum 1/2 shot well Triple Sec 1/2 shot well gin Fill with sweet sour splash coke Garnish with a lemon
Mai Tai
Collins glass with ice Build 1 shot spiced rum 1 shot Malibu 3 oz pineapple juice 2 oz orange juice Top with grenadine Garnish with cherry and flower
Martini (Original)
Mexican Martini
2 oz Herradura Rep ¾ oz Grand Marnier ½ oz lime juice ¼ oz olive juice 1 oz simple syrup ¼ oz OJ -Salt rim -Shake and strain into a stemless martini glass. -orange peel dropped in
Mezcal Mule
Copper mug Fill with ice Build 1 ½ oz Peloton De La Muerte mezcal ½ oz lime juice Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime
Millionaire Margarita
Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Casa Azul ¾ oz Grand Mariner 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Paloma
Collins glass - Salted rim - Fill with ice In Shaker 1 ½ oz Espolon Silver ½ oz Lime Juice 1 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Grapefruit -Shake Strain -top with squirt -garnish lime and orange wedge
Ranch Water
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Texas Dude
Texas Tea
Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea
Collins glass filled with ice 1/2 shot grey goose 1/2 shot tanqueray 10 1/2 shot Cointreau 1/2 shot Bacardi Fill with sweet sour splash coke Garnish with lemon
Top Shelf Margarita
Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Don Julio Silver ¾ oz Cointreau 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain
Tropical Old Fashion
-Rocks glass drop whiskey rock - take orange peel and wipe the rim of the glass, twist and drop in glass -scoop out a luxardo cherry get some juice on the spoon, drop in glass -take the same cocktail spoon with the juice still on it and put it in pint glass with ice. -into the pint glass pour 2 oz Plantation Pineapple rum ¾ oz simple syrup 2 dashes walnut bitters -stir with spoon 10 sec -strain into rocks glass
Tutti Fruitti
White Russian
Halloweenie Teenie
Top Shelf Ranch Water
Raspberry Rosa
Irish coffee
Pina colada
Bloody Mary
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Michelada
Orange Juice
Pickle Back
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tonic
Top Shelf
Topo Chico
W/ Salt
W/ sugar
W/ lime
W/ Orange
W/ lemon
Pineapple
Mango
Strawberry
Jalapeño
Wine
Alexana Pinot Noir
Canyon road CAB
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Merlot
Canyon road Pinot Grigio
Champagne (glass)
Chloe Pinot
Commelli Pinot Grigio
Dreaming Tree Cabernet
Garden spritz split
La Crema chardonnay
LaMarca Prosecco
Maschio Prosecco
Piemonte Albarosa
Sourgal Moscato
Sycamore Lane Chard
Sycamore Lane Cabb
Toro Forte Merlot
Toro Forte Sauvignon Blanc
Whispering Angel
Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Cakebread Cab
Cape Mentelle
Caymus Napa Valley
Chandon Big bottle
Cloudy bay
Corking Fee
Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon
Fontesole
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
La Crema Chardonnay
LaMarca Prosecco
Matthiasson Village Cabernet Sauvignon
Moët & Chandon
Piemonte Albarossa
Sourgal Moscato d’Asti
Veuve Clicquot white label
Veuve Clicquot yellow label
Whispering Angel Rose
Wycliffe champ
Wine tasting
Chalkboard specials
GSP Charity
Koozie/Mug
Party Deposit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7022 Highway 6 #100, Missouri City, TX 77459