Cabo Dogs Missouri City

review star

No reviews yet

7022 Highway 6 #100

Missouri City, TX 77459

Small Plates / Appetizers

Wings

$12.99+

Jumbo wings cooked to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce. BBQ, Sweet N Spicy Zing, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Blazzin

Quesadilla Cheese

$6.50

Cabopulco

$16.99

Chunky cubes of local fresh fish, with tequila-horseradish cocktail sauce, red onion and diced avocado. Served with seasoned tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

$8.50

Our fresh made guacamole served with seasoned tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Our meaty queso, topped with a scoop of our fresh made pico de gallo. Add your choice of meat if you’d like beef, chorizo, chicken, shrimp. Served with our seasoned tortilla chips

Cry Baby Ceviche

$16.99

Diced, cooked shrimp, baby scallops with avocado bites. Served with spicy mayo spread and our seasoned tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$6.50

Grilled shrimp all LA cart

$5.50

Ceviche Special

$12.00

Tacos, Burritos, Tortas, Burgers, Nachos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$17.99

Cabo Taco Trio

$15.99

The best of everything! 1 of each of our signature tacos -Shrimp Governor -Head over Heels -Pork Carnitas Served with a side of cilantro rice and black beans

Chicken Fried Steak Torta

$15.99

Home made chicken fried steak on a fresh crunchy torta roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, thinly sliced tomatoes, and Cabo’s signature sauce. Served with a side of crispy fries

Cortez Burger

$14.99

Cow & Chicken Torta

$15.99

Shredded spicy chicken breast, grilled flank steak, avocado spread, thinly sliced tomatoes, and shredded lettuce on a torta bread Served with your choice of side- French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or a Side Salad

Head Over Heels Taco

$14.99

3 Slow cooked barbacoa beef tacos topped with bell peppers and an onion coulis style sauce. Served traditionally on corn tortillas. Served with a side of black beans and cilantro lime rice

Killer Nachos 1/2 order

$10.00

Pork Carnitas Taco

$14.99

3 classic Michoacán, Mexico shredded pork carnitas. Garnished with all of the right elements, smashed spicy guacamole, black beans, salsa “macha” and limes Served with a side of black beans and cilantro lime rice

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Shrimp Governor Taco

$15.99

3 Traditionally prepared corn tortilla tacos with melted cheese, grilled to crispy heaven. Then loaded with our signature shrimp chorizo and topped with onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice and black beans

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.99

A giant flour tortilla with beef, chicken and shrimp. Loaded with guacamole, fiery pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack and Monterrey cheese. Wrapped up and seared to perfection. With a side of black beans and cilantro lime rice. Served with our trio of salsas and seasoned chips to finish it off.

Vegetarian Tacos

$14.99

Sliced portabella mushrooms, oaxaca cheese, pico del gallo, and sliced red and orange bell peppers on traditionally prepared corn tortillas. Served with guacamole and fire roasted salsa. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice and black beans

Wednesday special Burger Basket

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Aztec Salad

$14.99

Spring mix and spinach, mixed with deep fried shrimp, cucumbers, queso fresco, julienne tortilla strips and balsamic-Chile ancho reduction dressing. *fried crawfish available in season*

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

A traditional tortilla soup topped with tortilla strips, guajillo strings, chopped avocados, and Oaxaca cheese Add chicken for $3

Gumbo Andouille & Sausage

$13.99

Piping hot bowl of traditional gumbo, andouille sausage, and chicken with a creamy dark roux. Crawfish available during season Comes in a cup or a bowl

Gumbo Crawfish & Shrimp

$15.99

Taco salad

$13.99

Entrees

Pollo Loco

$17.99

True charbroiled chicken served with green rice, vegetables, black beans and a pico de gallo coulis sauce

Heather's Short Rib

$22.99

Beef short ribs braised in red wine, served on top of garlic-butter spaghetti squash.

Cabo Dogs

$15.99

2 All beef hot dogs served on a crispy bun loaded with chorizo, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with a side of crispy french fries

Fried Fish basket

$15.99

4 fried shrimp, 1 large fish filet ( cut in half) 2 hush puppies and french fries

Steak and Eggs

$19.99

Steak Dinner

$25.00

Dessert

Abuelas Bunuelos

$9.99

Flour tortilla seasoned with brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Stacked with vanilla ice cream on each layer. Finished with a chocolate “la abuelita” ganache

Bread Pudding

$12.99

Fresh made bread pudding served with Jack Daniels sauce and topped with crunchy pecans.

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Tres Leches

$10.99

Butter cake soaked in 3 milks: Evaporated, sweet and condensed and heavy cream. Made fresh in house and topped with a house made berry compote.

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

American cheese on white bread grilled just right. Served with french fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.99

3 fried chicken strips served with french fries

Kid's Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Hot Dogs

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Night Menu

Guac & Chips

$9.99

Queso & Chips

$8.99

Quesadilla

$6.50

Fried mushrooms

$9.99

Cheeses Fries w/ Flank Steak

$13.99

A large plate of our crispy fries topped with flank steak, queso, pico, cabo sauce, and black beans

Sides

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Onion Rings

$2.50

Portion cup gucamole

$2.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Regular Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Beans

$1.50

Side chips

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Salsa

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Tuna loin

$68.00

Ribeye steak

$12.00

Hush Puppies

$1.50

N\A Beverages

Bottled water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Tonic

Topo Chico

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Whole milk

$2.50

Crawfish

Crawfish

$7.50

Corn

$1.00

Potatoes

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Snow Crab

$16.99

Party Platters

Killer Nachos

$50.00

Quesadillas

$40.00

Fried Mushrooms

$38.00

Fries

$25.00

Onion Rings

$25.00

Torta platters

$80.00

Surf and Turf Burrito platter

$80.00

50 Wings

$90.00

Lunch

Taco plate

$10.00

Cabo Dog

$10.00

Tortilla Soup Grilled Cheese

$10.00

1/2 order Killer Nachos

$5.00

1/2 Order Loaded Fries

$5.00

Cup Gumbo

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Soda/Juice Pitcher

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Dr. Pepper

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Beer

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Mexican Bucket

$22.00

Bud light

$4.00

Bud light seltzer

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Guiness

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.50

Manhattan Project - Necessary Evil

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Shiner

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Texas Leaguer 2 Hopper Can

$5.00

Topo chico seltzer

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

White Claw Blk Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Yuengling

$5.00

6 PACK To-Go 2 Hopper

$12.50

6 PACK To-Go Budlight Aluminum

$15.00

6 PACK To-Go Budweiser

$11.00

6 PACK To-Go Coors Lite

$11.00

6 PACK To-Go Corona

$12.50

6 PACK To-Go Corona Premier

$12.50

6 PACK To-Go Dos Equis

$12.50

6 PACK To-Go Heineken

$13.50

6 PACK To-Go Miller Lite

$11.00

6 PACK To-Go Modelo

$12.50

6 PACK To-Go Necessary Evil Pilsner

$13.50

6 PACK To-Go Pacifico

$13.00

6 PACK To-Go Shiner

$12.00

6 PACK To-Go Stella Artois

$14.50

6 PACK To-Go Truly Mix N Match

$11.50

6 PACK To-Go Ultra

$11.00

6 PACK To-Go White Claw Mix N Match

$11.50

4 PACK Hazy IPA

$20.00

Cocktails

Baja Michelada

$7.50

Pint Glass rimmed with Tajin Pour 3 oz Bloody Mary mix into glass Fill with Pacifico Garnish with lime

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Collins glass Rim salt with or Tajin Fill with ice Pour 1 1/2 oz of Milagro Fill with Bloody Mary mix Garnish with lime and pepperoncini

Cabo Sunset

$9.50

-Collins glass -Fill with ice In shaker put 1 oz well coconut rum 1 oz well rum 2 oz pineapple juice ½ oz grenadine ½ oz lime juice ½ oz simple syrup -Shake strain -Float Myers -Garnish with orange slice and flower

Cabo Ultra Margarita

$30.00

Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Don Julio 1942 ¾ oz Grand Mariner 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Classic Old Fashion

$14.00

-Rocks glass drop whiskey rock - take orange peel and wipe the rim of the glass, twist and drop in glass -scoop out a luxardo cherry get some juice on the spoon, drop in glass -take the same cocktail spoon with the juice still on it and put it in pint glass with ice. -into the pint glass pour 2 oz Woodford Reserve ¾ oz simple syrup 2 dashes angostura bitters -stir with spoon 10 sec -strain into rocks glass

Crystal Light

$5.50

Collins glass Muddle jalapeños 1.5 oz pineapple purée 1/2 shot well rum 1/2 shot well Malibu 1 oz simple 1/2 oz lime juice Shake strain fill with soda

French Connection

$12.00

1/2 shot Hennessy 1/2 Shot Grand Mariner Rocks glass no ice with a lemon wedge

Grand Gold Margarita

$10.00

Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Cuervo ¾ oz grand mariner 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain

House Margarita

$8.00

Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz well tequila ¾ oz Triple Sec 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain

Lemon Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Collins glass filled with ice 1/2 shot midori 1/2 shot blue curaçao 1/2 shot spiced rum 1/2 shot Malibu Fill with pineapple juice Garnish with orange wedge and cherry

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Collins glass filled with ice Build 1/2 Shot well Vodka 1/2 Shot well Rum 1/2 shot well Triple Sec 1/2 shot well gin Fill with sweet sour splash coke Garnish with a lemon

Mai Tai

$10.00

Collins glass with ice Build 1 shot spiced rum 1 shot Malibu 3 oz pineapple juice 2 oz orange juice Top with grenadine Garnish with cherry and flower

Martini (Original)

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

2 oz Herradura Rep ¾ oz Grand Marnier ½ oz lime juice ¼ oz olive juice 1 oz simple syrup ¼ oz OJ -Salt rim -Shake and strain into a stemless martini glass. -orange peel dropped in

Mezcal Mule

$9.00

Copper mug Fill with ice Build 1 ½ oz Peloton De La Muerte mezcal ½ oz lime juice Fill with ginger beer Garnish with lime

Millionaire Margarita

$50.00

Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Casa Azul ¾ oz Grand Mariner 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Paloma

$9.50

Collins glass - Salted rim - Fill with ice In Shaker 1 ½ oz Espolon Silver ½ oz Lime Juice 1 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Grapefruit -Shake Strain -top with squirt -garnish lime and orange wedge

Ranch Water

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Sidecar

$14.00

Texas Dude

$10.00

Texas Tea

$7.50

Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea

$11.50

Collins glass filled with ice 1/2 shot grey goose 1/2 shot tanqueray 10 1/2 shot Cointreau 1/2 shot Bacardi Fill with sweet sour splash coke Garnish with lemon

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Blue rimmed margarita glass - Rim with Salt or Sugar - Fill glass with ice - In shaker 1 ½ oz Don Julio Silver ¾ oz Cointreau 1 ½ oz Lime Juice 1 ½ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz OJ - Shake and strain

Tropical Old Fashion

$14.00

-Rocks glass drop whiskey rock - take orange peel and wipe the rim of the glass, twist and drop in glass -scoop out a luxardo cherry get some juice on the spoon, drop in glass -take the same cocktail spoon with the juice still on it and put it in pint glass with ice. -into the pint glass pour 2 oz Plantation Pineapple rum ¾ oz simple syrup 2 dashes walnut bitters -stir with spoon 10 sec -strain into rocks glass

Tutti Fruitti

$7.00

White Russian

$9.50

Halloweenie Teenie

$9.00

Top Shelf Ranch Water

$9.00

Raspberry Rosa

$10.00

Irish coffee

$7.00

Pina colada

$7.59

Bloody Mary

$1.00

Club Soda

Coke

Cranberry

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

Grapefruit Juice

Michelada

$1.00

Orange Juice

Pickle Back

Pineapple Juice

Red Bull

$2.00

Sprite

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.00

Tonic

Top Shelf

$2.00

Topo Chico

$1.25

W/ Salt

W/ sugar

W/ lime

W/ Orange

W/ lemon

Pineapple

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Jalapeño

$1.00

Wine

Alexana Pinot Noir

$9.00

Canyon road CAB

$6.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$6.00

Canyon road Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Champagne (glass)

$6.00

Chloe Pinot

$8.00

Commelli Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Dreaming Tree Cabernet

$7.50

Garden spritz split

$8.00

La Crema chardonnay

$9.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$7.50

Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

Piemonte Albarosa

$10.00

Sourgal Moscato

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Chard

$6.00

Sycamore Lane Cabb

$6.00

Toro Forte Merlot

$8.00

Toro Forte Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Whispering Angel

$10.00

Alexana Pinot Noir

$40.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$50.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$70.00

Cakebread Cab

$150.00

Canyon Road

$25.00

Cape Mentelle

$35.00

Caymus Napa Valley

$120.00

Chandon Big bottle

$45.00

Cloudy bay

$40.00

Corking Fee

$20.00

Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Fontesole

$30.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$30.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$25.00

Matthiasson Village Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Moët & Chandon

$75.00

Piemonte Albarossa

$45.00

Sourgal Moscato d’Asti

$30.00

Veuve Clicquot white label

$85.00

Veuve Clicquot yellow label

$100.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$35.00

Wycliffe champ

$15.00

Toro Forte

$30.00

Comelli Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Wine tasting

$40.00

Chalkboard specials

Captain Morgan Glass drink

$15.00

Captain Morgan refill

$9.00

GSP Charity

GSP Charity Keychain

$25.00

Koozie/Mug

Blue Koozie

$5.50

Cabo Dog Beer Mug

$19.99

Sign ups

Brisket Cook Off

$50.00

Wine tasting

$40.00

AYCE crawfish

$30.00

Party Deposit

Party Deposit

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7022 Highway 6 #100, Missouri City, TX 77459

Directions

Gallery
Cabo Dogs Missouri City image

