Cabo Dogs Missouri City

Tropical Old Fashion

$14.00

-Rocks glass drop whiskey rock - take orange peel and wipe the rim of the glass, twist and drop in glass -scoop out a luxardo cherry get some juice on the spoon, drop in glass -take the same cocktail spoon with the juice still on it and put it in pint glass with ice. -into the pint glass pour 2 oz Plantation Pineapple rum ¾ oz simple syrup 2 dashes walnut bitters -stir with spoon 10 sec -strain into rocks glass