Cabo Joes-Gateway 7942 Gateway Blvd
135 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
El Paso's ORIGINAL Bikini bar, we were the first to bring the concept of a Bikini Sports Bar to El Paso. We offer cold beer, hot food and great customer service. Our friendly attitude and customer service sets apart from any other place. Our menu is devised of tacos, nachos, burgers, boils, tequila and beer!
Location
7942 Gateway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79915
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 602-El Paso East
No Reviews
7970 Gateway East El Paso, TX 79907
View restaurant
CRAZY CRAB - 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530
No Reviews
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530 El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurant
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway - 6946 Gateway East
No Reviews
6946 Gateway East El Paso, TX 79915
View restaurant