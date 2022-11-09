Cabo Joes-Gateway imageView gallery

Cabo Joes-Gateway 7942 Gateway Blvd

135 Reviews

$$

7942 Gateway Blvd

El Paso, TX 79915

Order Again

Nachos

Trashcan Plain

$14.92

Trashcan Chicken

$19.24

Trashcan Carne

$19.24

Trashcan Carnitas

$19.24

Personal Nachos

$9.99

Wings

1 lb Traditional Wings (8)

$15.44

Choice of 2 Sauces

2 lb Traditional Wings (16)

$30.36

Choice of 4 Sauces

3 lb Traditional Wings (24)

$45.31

Choice of 4 Sauces

1 lb Boneless Wings

$17.44

Choice of 2 Sauces

2 lb Boneless Wings

$32.36

Choice of 4 Sauces

3 lb Boneless Wings

$47.31

Choice of 4 Sauces

Crispy Cauliflower wings (13)

$10.99

Louisiana Thighs

$9.99

Snacks

Chips and Guacamole

$9.57

Chips and Queso

$9.57

Chips and Salsa

$6.38

The Trio

$12.06

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.28

Carne Asada Fries

$13.79

Quesadilla

$10.29

Quesadilla Steak

$14.29

Quesadilla Chicken

$14.29

Quesadilla Shrimp and Bacon

$14.29

Fried Pickles

$10.60

Battered Shrimp

$13.79

Cup of Salsa

$3.99

Cup of Guac

$6.99

Queso Bowl

$6.99

Tacos

Hambino

$4.89

La Jolla

$4.83

Los Pollo Hermano

$4.83

Chicken Derby

$4.83

Puerto Shrimp

$4.83

Baja Fish Crispy

$4.83

Baja Fish Grilled

$4.83

Mr. Asada

$4.52

Pollo Fuego

$4.83

Taco Combo

$13.25

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos Beef Single

$6.69

Rolled Tacos Chicken Single

$6.69

Rolled Tacos Beef Double

$11.86

Rolled Tacos Chicken Double

$11.86

Burrito

Asada Burrito

$11.63

Carnita Burrito

$11.63

Los Pollo Burrito

$11.63

Shrimp Burrito

$11.63

Dogs/Sandwiches/Burgers

Sonora Dogs

$11.22

Famous Chubby's

$11.22

Texas Philly

$11.63

Buffalo Chicken

$11.63

Green Chile Bacon Burger

$13.28

Hambino Burger

$13.28

Guac Burger

$13.28

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.66

Carne Asada Torta

$12.66

Cabo Boils

Snow Crab Boil

$43.99

Classic Shrimp Boil

$27.25

Wing Boil

$26.99

Build Your Own Boil

Sides

Giant Tortilla Soup

$6.89

Charro Beans

$4.32

Chile Cucumbers

$4.32

Elotes

$4.82

Margarita Fries

$4.32

Red Potatoes

$8.54

Dessert

Churros

$6.89

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Nuggets

$4.99

Kid Burger

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Add ons

Ranch

$0.50

Carrots and Cel

$0.50

Jalapeno Toreados

$1.00

Avocado Slice

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Queso Bowl

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Asada Steak

$5.00

Bacon Slice

$0.50

Side of Guac

$1.00

Side red sauce bowl

$2.00

Side green sauce bowl

$2.00

Boil bread rolls 2

$1.00

Flour tortilla (2)

$0.75

Corn tortilla (2)

$0.50

Burger patty

$4.00

Rice

$4.32

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.50

Raz Tea

$3.50

Coco Tea

$3.50

Cucumber Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Red bull

$3.50

Red bull Tropical

$3.50

Red bull Orange

$3.50

Kids Drink

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

El Paso's ORIGINAL Bikini bar, we were the first to bring the concept of a Bikini Sports Bar to El Paso. We offer cold beer, hot food and great customer service. Our friendly attitude and customer service sets apart from any other place. Our menu is devised of tacos, nachos, burgers, boils, tequila and beer!

Location

7942 Gateway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79915

Directions

Gallery
Cabo Joes-Gateway image

