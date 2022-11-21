Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabo Taco

63 Reviews

$

7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B

Lawton, OK 73505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Side
Cabo Birria Tacos
Taco Order/Street Tacos

Tacos

Taco Order/Crispy Corn

$12.99

Taco Order/Soft Flour

$12.99

Taco Order/Fried Flour

$12.99

Taco Order/Street Tacos

$12.99

Burrito

Burrito

$12.99

Bowl

Bowl /No Tortilla (lo carb)

$12.99

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Salad

Taco Salad /Tortilla Bowl

$12.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$11.99

Single Tacos

Single Taco Soft Flour

$4.25

Single Street Taco

$4.25

Single Taco Fried Flour

$4.25

Single Taco Crispy corn

$4.25

Extras & Sides

Chips & Side

$4.49+

Flour Tortillas

$2.49

Guacamole

$2.49

Side Beans

$2.49

Side Queso

$2.49

Side Rice

$2.49

Side Salsa

$2.49

Side Grilled Vegetables

$2.49

Chips only / small

$2.49

Chips only / large

$4.49

Diablo Corn

$2.49

(Large) Guacamole/only

$6.99

(Large) Queso/only

$6.99

(Large) Salsa/only

$6.99

xtra birria sauce

$2.49

Dessert

Flan

$3.99

Churros

$3.99

Tres Leches cake

$4.99

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Cabo Birria Tacos

Cabo Birria Tacos

$14.99

Street Birria Tacos

Street Birria Tacos

$14.99

Ceviche (Shrimp)

Ceviche/Shrimp

$11.99

Mexican street corn (Esquite)

Mexican street corn (Esquite)

$7.99

Cabo Nacho Fries

Cabo Nacho Fries

$11.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Cabo Ramen Birria

Cabo Ramen Birria

$8.99Out of stock

Kids Burrito

Kid Burrito

$6.99

Kids Taco

Kid Taco Crispy Corn

$6.99

Kid Taco Soft Flour

$6.99

Kid Taco Fried Flour

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Nachos

Kid Nachos

$6.99

Lite Portion Upcharge

Lite Portion

$2.50

Jarritos

Jarrito/Pineapple

$2.50

Jarrito/Mandarin

$2.50

Jarrito/Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarrito/Strawberry

$2.50

Jarrito/Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarrito/watermelon

$2.50Out of stock

Jarrito/mango

$2.50Out of stock

Jarrito/guava

$2.50Out of stock

Jarrito/Lime

$2.50

Jarrito/Tamarind

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Water

$1.00

mineral water

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Horchata

Horchata

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B, Lawton, OK 73505

Directions

Gallery
Cabo Taco image
Cabo Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

No Name Pizza
orange star4.6 • 157
7615 NW Cache Rd Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Red Dirt Reloaded
orange starNo Reviews
6425 NW Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza - Lawton
orange starNo Reviews
3902 Northwest Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) - 1925 W Gore Blvd
orange star4.5 • 371
1925 W Gore Blvd Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
The Silver Spoon
orange starNo Reviews
529 SW C Avenue Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
Mike's Sports Grill - 517 East Gore Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
517 East Gore Boulevard Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawton

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) - 1925 W Gore Blvd
orange star4.5 • 371
1925 W Gore Blvd Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
No Name Pizza
orange star4.6 • 157
7615 NW Cache Rd Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawton
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston