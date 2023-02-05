Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Cabo Vegan is a South Shore Restaurant & Market with a menu consisting of 100% vegan/plant based options.
Location
20 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301
