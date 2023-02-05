Cabo Vegan Restaurant & Market

Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHUNA SUB ROLL w/ pickle & chips
KONPA KENWICH
TWIN LOBSTER-LESS ROLLS w Chips

Breakfast Sandwiches

CABO VEGAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

CABO VEGAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.99

Tofu Scrambled, Onions, Green & Red Peppers, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Black Salt, Cheese

VULCAN SANDWICH

VULCAN SANDWICH

$8.99

Cuban Mojo Tempeh, Cream Cheese, Leek Sprouts, Red Onions, Jalapeños , Thin Sliced Cucumbers on Everything Bagel.

BARLAVENTO POWER TOAST

BARLAVENTO POWER TOAST

$7.99

Avocado, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Scallions, Micro-greens, Shredded Carrots, Black Olives, Nutritional Yeast on a Multigrain Wheat Toast

SOTAVENTO POWER TOAST

SOTAVENTO POWER TOAST

$7.99

Hummus, Scallions, Beet Shaving, Shredded Carrots, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan Cheese, Microgreens

Bagels

$3.75

Everything, Sesame, Plain,

KATXUPA RAFUGADO & SCRAMBLED TOFU (REFRY)

$11.99

CV Scrambled Tofu served over Rafugado (refried) Katxupa

Breakfast Sides

PAPA FRIES

$5.99

Yellow and Sweet Potatoes, Kale, Red Onions, House Garlic Sauce, Red Pepper Flakes

SMOKEY TEMPEH BACON

$4.75

Home Made Smoky Maple Tempeh Bacon

Breakfast Special

TOFU BOATs w a side of Papa Fries

$9.99

2 Portuguese Half Rolls Filled with CV Scrambled Tofu and Cheese side of papa fries

GIRASOL Porridge

$5.25

Cooked Oats, Dates, Sunflower Seed Butter, Almond Milk, Sea Moss and Cinnamon.

CABO VEGAN BREAKFAST BOX

CABO VEGAN BREAKFAST BOX

$15.99

Tofu Veggie Scrambled, Sweet & Smoky Tempeh, Bacon, Garlic & Kale Papa Fries, Toast.

KATXUPA RAFUGADO & SCRAMBLED TOFU (REFRY)

$11.99

CV Scrambled Tofu served over Rafugado (refried) Katxupa

LUNCH SANDWICHES

TWIN LOBSTER-LESS ROLLS w Chips

TWIN LOBSTER-LESS ROLLS w Chips

$15.99

Heart of Palm, Veganaise, Red Onion, Celery, House Ocean Veg Spice Blend, Dill, Lemon, Salt , Pepper, Bun, Truffle oil

CHUNA SUB ROLL w/ pickle & chips

CHUNA SUB ROLL w/ pickle & chips

$11.99

Walnuts*, Celery, Craisins, Red Onion, Maple Syrup, Salt Pepper, Dulce Flakes, Nore Flakes, Mustard, Sesame Oil, Cilantro Stems, Shredded Carrots, Chickpea, Veganaise, Baby lettuce, White bun , onion powder, garlic powder.

TURKI SANDWICH

TURKI SANDWICH

$10.99

Tofurky Slices, Scallions, Cheese, Lemon Basil Micro-Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Spicy Harissa House Mayo on a Multigrain Bread

KONPA KENWICH

KONPA KENWICH

$10.99

Avocado, Hummus, Onions, Scallions, Micro-greens, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Balsamic Drizzle, on French bread

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Bread, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

“BLT” SANDWICH

$7.99

Plant Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House Mayo, Red Onions,

VULCAN SANDWICH

VULCAN SANDWICH

$8.99

Cuban Mojo Tempeh, Cream Cheese, Leek Sprouts, Red Onions, Jalapeños , Thin Sliced Cucumbers on Everything Bagel.

LUNCH SPECIALS

2 BBQ Chick'n Sliders

2 BBQ Chick'n Sliders

$7.99

Cabo Vegan's BBQ Chick'n, Pickled Red Onions, Pickles and Micro-greens on Twin Snack Rolls.

Street Corn (Midju Berdi)

Street Corn (Midju Berdi)

$6.99

Corn on the Cob smothered in Cabo Vegan's house-made Ranch, Scallions, Mozzarella, Savory Spices, Herbs surrounded by Leek Sprouts

KATXUPA RAFUGADO & SCRAMBLED TOFU (REFRY)

$11.99

CV Scrambled Tofu served over Rafugado (refried) Katxupa

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$5.50

3 Delicious Decandent Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

HOT DRINKS

MORNA MOSS

$8.99

Sea Moss, Oat Milk, Cinnamon, All Spice, Vanilla Extract

Matcha Collagen Blend

$5.99

Warm Milk, Organic Green Tea Matcha Collagen Powder -contains caffeine.

GOLDEN MILK

$5.99

Warm Milk + Turmeric and Blended Spices.

COLD DRINKS

KAMOKA SUNRISE SHAKE

$8.99

Kamoka (Toasted Corn), Oatmeal, Oatmilk, Banana, *Cinnamon, Dates, Coffee (contains caffeine)

BATUCO SHAKE

$7.99

Mango, Coconut milk, Bao Bab (calabaceira)

GUAVA BEETs(Goyaba)

$5.99

Guava, Mint leaves, Lemon Juice, Agave, Wat

TAMBARINA JUICE W/ Mint

TAMBARINA JUICE W/ Mint

$5.99

Fresh Pressed Tamarind Juice w/ mint leaves

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Cabo Vegan is a South Shore Restaurant & Market with a menu consisting of 100% vegan/plant based options.

Location

20 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301

