Cabrito Mexican Grill - Crofton Cabrito Mexican Grill - Crofton

2046 Davidson Rd STE C

Crofton, MD 21114

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Con Tasajo

$11.00

Chorizo Huevo

$8.99

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Mexican Style Eggs

$7.99

Pupusas

$2.36

Salvadorian Style Eggs

$7.99

The House Combo

$8.99

Jamon Huevo

$8.99

Charola De 20 Tacos

$34.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Sopas / Soups

Barbacoa De Chivo

$11.99

Caldo de Camarones

$11.99

Caldo De Res

$11.99

Menudo

$11.99

Pozole

$11.99

Sopa De Mariscos

$12.99

Sopa De Pollo

$11.99

Ensaladas / Salads

Mexican House Salad

$8.99

Mexican House Salad with Chicken

$7.99

Mexican House Salad with Shrimp

$9.99

Mexican House Salad with Steak

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Especial Combo Tacos

Combo 1

$7.99

Combo 2

$9.50

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$2.99

Barbacoa Tacos

$2.99

Cabeza Tacos

$2.99

Camarones Tacos

$2.99

Campechano Tacos

$2.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$2.99

Carni Enchilada Tacos

$2.99

Carnitas Tacos

$2.99

Cecina De Res Tacos

$2.99

Chorizo Tacos

$2.99

Cueritos Tacos

$2.99

Lengua Tacos

$2.99

Pescado Tacos

$2.99

Pollo Tacos

$2.99

Sope Tacos

$2.75

Suadero Taco

$2.99

Tripa Tacos

$2.99

Tuesday Pastor

$1.50

Tuesday Carnita

$1.50

Tuesday Enchilada

$1.50

Tuesday Pollo

$1.50

Taco De Barbacoa

$1.50

Thursday Taco Birriaaa

$1.50

Tuesday Pupusa De Queso

$1.50

Tuesday Pupusa Loroco

Sope Taco Res

$2.99

Sope Taco Lengua

$2.99

Sope Taco Campechano

$2.99

Birria Taco Quesa

$2.99

Tocos Vegetarianos

$2.50

1. Taco Dorado

$1.99

Kids Menu/Menu Denlios

1 Pupusas

$5.99

2 Mini Taquito

$5.99

3 Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

4 Mini Burrito

$5.99

5 1chickin Nugget

$5.99

Kids Camarones Empanizados

$6.99

Super Burritos

American Burrito

$7.00

Annapolis Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Dos Manos

$10.00

Mexican Burrito

$7.50

Original Burrito

$8.00

Ultimati Burrito

$8.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.00

Nacho Burrito

$9.99

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Cocol Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Tortas Mexicanas

Al Pastor Tortas

$8.00

Carne Asada Tortas

$9.99

Cubana Tortas

$10.00

Espanola Tortas

$8.00

Guatemillla Tortas

$10.50

Hawaiianaa Tortas

$7.00

Milaneza De Pollo Tortas

$9.00

Tinga De Pollo Tortas

$8.50

Torta De Pescado Tortas

$8.99

Milanesa Carne Tortas

$9.99

Torta De Pollo

$8.00

Panbazo

$10.00

Unica Torta

$9.99

Torta De Jamon

$7.99

Torta De Birria

$9.99

Torta La Mañanera

$10.00

Autentica Comida Mexicana

Taco Dorados

$10.00

Plato De Bbq De Res

$9.99

Tlayuda

$10.00

Tres Animale

$11.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$12.50

Orden De Sopes

$10.00

Camarones Al Mexicana

$11.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$11.99

Plato Carne Asada

$10.99

Cecina Ranchera

$11.99

Quesadillas

$8.00

El Moicajete

$17.99

El Ranchero

$11.99

Enchiladas

$9.99

Fajita De Camarones

$10.99

Fajita De Carne

$11.99

Fajita De Pollo

$9.99

Fajita Mixta

$11.99

Fajitas

$9.00

Flautas

$10.00

Hay Oaxaca

$10.00

Huaraches

$8.00

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Mojarra A La Diabla

$14.99

Mojarra A La Mexicana

$14.99

Nachos

$8.99

Tlayuda De Res

$11.99

Pechuga Asada

$9.00

Platillo El Costeno

$10.99

Pollo Con Mole

$10.99

Ceviche

$12.99

Quesadilla- Shrimp

$10.50

Quesadilla- Steak

$9.99

Plato De Coconut Shimp

$9.99

Alambre

$9.99

Tamales

$10.00Out of stock

Tlayuda Campechana

$12.50

Tlayuda Huevo Chorizo

$12.50

Bistec Ala Mexicana

$11.99

Tostadas De Tinga

$9.99

Bistec Encebollado

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Tostadas Campechana

$10.99

El Campesino

$11.99

Quesadilla De Birria

$9.99

Plato De Milanesa

$10.99

Platillo Lumbre Marina

$14.99

Sides

Side Avocado

$1.50

Large Camarones

$6.00

Side Chips

$1.00

Side Chips & Guac

$4.50

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Frijoles

$2.65

Side Huevos

$3.00

Side Milanesa De Pollo

$5.00

Side of Guac

$2.99

Side Pollo

$3.99

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side De Tostadas

$1.25

Side Repollo Para Pupusa

$2.25

Side Rice

$2.65

Side Rice & Beans

$3.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sebollines

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Sai Midio Shrimp

$2.99

Side Jalapeno

$2.99

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Nopale

$2.99

Platano Fritos

$3.15

Pico Degallo

$0.99

Side De Limon

$1.00

Side Lechuga

$1.99

32 Onza Salsa Verde

$15.99

Mozarella Cheese

$1.00

Consome De Birria

$1.00

Chips Con Queso

$4.99

Salsa De Chips

$1.99

Cheese For Chips Side

$1.99

Carne Por Libras

Libras Carnitas

$12.99

Libra De Asada

$16.99

Libra Pastor

$12.99

Libra De Lengua

$21.99

Lb De Barbacoa De Chivo

$16.99

LIbra De Tripa

$16.99

Charola Grande Fajita Mix

$240.00

Fajita RRes

$190.00

Fajita Pollo

$180.00

Arroz Charola Grande

$29.99

Barvacoa De Res Libras

$12.99

Frijoles

$30.00

Frijoles Chorala Pequena

$15.99

Vejetariano

Charola Barbacoa De Res Grande

$220.00

Charola Grande De Arroz Y Frjoles

$35.00

Drinks

Aguas Fresscas Grande

$4.50

Aguas Fresscas Mediana

$2.25

Can Sodas

$1.79

Coca De Plastico

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Coconut Juice

$2.00

Fanta Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.95

Caffe

$1.89

Smoll Agua

$1.59

Jugo Jumex

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Liton Ice Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
