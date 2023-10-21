Food

Pizza

Quatro Formaggi
$14.95

mozzarella ricotta parmesan and provolone

Caprese
$15.95

roasted tomato pesto garlic and fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni
$16.95

roasted garlic spicy calabrian chilies and fresh ricotta cheese

Spicy Italian Sausage
$16.95

green pepper onion provolone and mozzarella cheese

Mushroom
$16.95

spinach bechamel provolone mozzarella white truffle oil and parmesan

Pizza Your Way
$12.95

provolone and mozzarella

Margarita Pizza
$16.95
Peach Bruschetta Pizza
$14.95

Appetizers

Arancini
$12.95

spicy italian sausage mozzarella wrapped in risotto deep fried with marinara sauce

Italian Meatballs
$12.95

served with marinara sauce

Spicy Mozzarella Sticks
$10.95

served with marinara sauce

Bruschetta
$12.95

tomato roasted garlic castleveltrano olive calabrian chili and feta cheese

Salad Entrees

Italian Tossed Salad
$15.95

tomatoes cucumbers olive gorgonzola pepperoni prosciutto red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$15.95

crostini shaved parmesan white anchovy parmesan crisp

Buratina
$16.95

arugula fennel tomatoes avocado red onions olives pesto and balsalmic viaigrette

Beet Salad
$18.95

beets arugula radicchio fennel orange avocado pistachio goat cheese

Dinner entrees

Dinner Cacciatore Chicken
$32.95

chicken deboned chilies white wine lemon caper garlic sauce fried potatoes spinach tomatoes

Dinner Lasagna Quatro Formaggi
$25.95

ricotta parmesan reggiano mozzarella provolone with beef and pork meatballs and sausage

Dinner Eggplant Parmesan
$23.95

eggplant breaded deepfried topped with marinara mozzarella and angel hair paste

Dinner Chicken Parmesan
$28.95

chicken breaded deepfried topped with mozzarella marinara and spagetti

Cauliflower Risotto
$14.95

Sandwiches/ Burgers

Mick's Grinder
$15.95

homemade italian sausage poblano chiles aioli mozzarella provolone brioche

Steak Burger
$19.95

burger brioche truffle mushroom garlic aioli fontina cheese arugula

Kids entrees

Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.00
Kids Penne Pasta with Meatballs and Marinara
$8.00
kids Penne Pasta with Alfredo and Chicken
$8.00
Kids Personal One Topping Pizza
$10.00
Kids Butter Noodles
$8.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00

berry couilis, chantilly and berries

Lemon Olive Oil Cake
$9.00

lemon curd and whipped cream

Tiramisu
$9.00
Bombaloni
$9.00

Italian donut filled with nutella

Cannoli
$9.00

cinnamon and chocolate chip ricotta

Brunch

Brunch Appetizers

Snow Crab (with entree)
$17.00
Snow Crab Ala Carte
$24.95
Brunch Oysters (with entree)
$6.00
Brunch Oysters Ala Carte
$13.95
Crab Arancini
$10.00

Brunch Entree

Prime Rib & Eggs
$24.00
Shrimp & Grits & Eggs
$18.00
Chicken & Waffles
$16.00
French Toast
$15.00
Stromboli
$16.00
Lobster Benedict
$19.00
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
$18.00
Kids Waffle
$7.00
Kids Scrambled eggs
$7.00

Brunch Sides

Side of Bacon
$5.00
Side of Sausage
$4.00
Side of Home Fries
$3.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Mimosa
$5.00
Brunch Bloody
$5.00