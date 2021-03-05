Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Cachapas y Mas 107 Dyckman

747 Reviews

$

107 Dyckman St

New York, NY 10040

CACHAPA
YOYO
TACUCHO

FINGER FOODS

Tequeno

Tequeno

$2.00

Cheese wrapped in flour dough.

Tequeyoyo'

$3.50
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.25

Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.

Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$2.25

Corn Empanada with Ground Beef.

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$2.25

Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.

Ground Beef Pastelito

Ground Beef Pastelito

$2.25

Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.

Cheese Pastelito

Cheese Pastelito

$2.25

Fried flour dough stuffed with cheesy potato.

8oz Picante

$3.00

8oz Green Sauce

$3.00

8oz Pink Sauce

$3.00

CHOOSE YOUR SANDWICH

1) Choose sandwich 2) Choose filling (Relleno) 3) Choose Extras

CACHAPA

$5.50

Sweet corn pancacke. Comes with choice of filling + lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce. SELECCIONA PLAIN SI QUIERE LA CACHAPA SOLO CON EL RELLENO, SIN TOPPINGS

AREPA

$4.50

Crispy cornmeal patty. Comes with choice of filling + fried cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.

PATACON

$5.00

Crispy green plantain sandwich. Comes with choice of filling + fried cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.

YOYO

$5.00

Sweet plantain sandwich. Comes with choice of filling + fried cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.

TACUCHO

$4.50

Venezuelan style burrito. Grilled on the flat top. Comes with choice of filling + white american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.

PEPITO

$4.50

Venezuelan hero sandwich. Comes with choice of filling + white american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and green sauce.

LOS ESPECIALES

Cachapa 3 Quesos

$11.00

Sweet corn pancake with fresh mozzarella and gouda cheese topped Venezuelan cream and grated cheese with lettuce, tomato, our signature house mayo and ketchup

Maracucha Burger

Maracucha Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, sopressatta, ham, bacon, roast pork, American cheese, mozzarella, lettuce tomato, and potato sticks topped with our signature sauce in a sesame seed hamburger bun.

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$8.50

Fried Arepa stuffed with Chicken Avocado Salad.

Arepa Pabellon

Arepa Pabellon

$9.50

Traditional Fried Cornmeal Cake with Shredded Beef, Sweet Plantains, Black beans, Queso Palmita & Salsa Verde.

Arepa Vegetarian

$8.00
Devour Cachapa

Devour Cachapa

$13.00

Our Biggest Cachapa. Stuffed w/ Fried Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Gouda Cheese, Pernil, Venezuelan Cream and parmesan cheese

Cachapa Vegetariana

$9.50

Cachapa Longaniza

$13.50

POSTRES

Flan

Flan

$5.00
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$5.00

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.00

Susy

$2.00

Passion Fruit Cheese Cake

$5.00

Samba

$2.50

QUESO VENEZOLANO

1/4 Piece

$2.50

1/2 Piece

$4.50

1 Piece

$7.50

1 Large Container

$13.00

SALSAS TO GO

8oz Pink Sauce

$3.25

8oz Green Sauce

$3.25

8oz Picante

$3.25

BEBIDAS

Pepsi

$2.00

Welchs Grape

$2.00

VENEZUELAN CANDY

Samba Fresa

$2.00

PAQUETES NAVIDEÑOS

SMALL PACKAGE (8 PEOPLE)

$170.00

1 Pan de Jamon 8 Hallacas 1 Perniles 1/2 Bandeja de ensalada rusa 1/2 Bandeja de arroz 1 Dulces de lechoza y piña

LARGE PACKAGE (15 PEOPLE)

$320.00

2 Pan de Jamon 15 Hallacas 2 Perniles 1 Bandeja de ensalada rusa 1 Bandeja de arroz 2 Dulces de lechoza y piña

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Venezuelan Street Food

Location

107 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10040

Directions

