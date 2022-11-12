- Home
Cacique Restaurant
182 Reviews
$$
1101 Opal Ct
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Popular Items
Appetizer
Queso Dip
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Guacamole Dip
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.
Cacique Dip Delight
A creative blend of our cheese dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Complements our fresh tortilla chips.
Ceviche Mixto
Fresh Tilapia, shrimp, and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, with red onions, cilantro, celery, garlic, ginger, and jalapenos.
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled steak, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and spinachs, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimps, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
Mussels Andaluza
Mussels sautéed in olive oil, white wine, garlic, onions and ginger
Fried Calamari
Served with Cacique special sauce dressing.
Tamal de Elote
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.
Chorizo con Queso
Thinly sliced Spanish sausage, topped with melted Monterey Cheese and served with bread on the side.
Platanos Maduros
Fried sweet ripe plantains served with sour cream.
Gambas al Ajillo
Six jumbo shrimp sautéed in olive oil, garlic, white wine and parsley served with bread on the side.
Cacique Cheese Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Cacique Steak Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream grilled steak, and pico de gallo.
Cacique Chicken Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, grilled chicken, and pico de gallo.
Camarones Brochette
Three jumbo shrimps stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, served with french fries.
Tapas Combo
Mussels and shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine, and garlic.
Tostones
Crisp and tender fried green plantain topped with Spanish cheese
Table Side Guacamole
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, jalapenos, cilantro, and tomato, prepared in a Molcajete and served with tortilla chips.
Mexican
Shredded Beef Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, shredded beef, and cheese
Ground Beef Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, ground beef, and cheese
Chx Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, shredded chicken, and cheese
Spinach Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, spinach, and cheese
Shrimp Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shrimps, rice, and cheese
Shredded Beef chimichanga
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shredded beef, then lightly fried to a golden crisp
Ground Beef Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla wrapped around ground beef, then lightly fried to a golden crisp
Chx chimichanga
A large flour tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, then lightly fried to a golden crisp
Shrimp chimichanga
A large flour tortilla wrapped around jumbo shrimp, then lightly fried to a golden crisp
Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped around our slow-roasted cheese filling, then baked and served with a homemade red chile sauce and cheese
Shredded Beef Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a shredded beef filling, then baked and served with a homemade sauce and cheese
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a ground beef filling, then baked and served with a homemade sauce and cheese
Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a shredded chicken filling, then baked and served with a homemade green tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped around stuffed jumbo shrimps, then baked and served with a homemade seafood sauce and cheese.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped around sauteed spinach and topped with our creamy spinach sauce
Crispy Shell Tacos
Two crispy taco shells filled with your choice of chicken*, or beef, topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tacos al Carbon Steak
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled beef topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
Tacos al Carbon Chicken
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled chicken topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
Shrimp Tacos
Seasoned shrimp, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
Fish Tacos
Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
Chile Relleno
Two fresh poblano peppers, both stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and your choice of chicken*, beef , or cheese then dipped in egg batter and fried.
Laredo Platter
Beef enchilada and a crispy chicken* taco served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Aztec Platter
One cheese chile relleno, and one beef crispy taco, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Plato Maya
A chicken* burrito and a cheese enchilada served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Puebla Platter
Your choice of a six ounce steak or chicken breast and a cheese chile relleno served with black beans, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo
Cuban Burrito
Pulled pork, pico de gallo, and mexican rice wrapped around a flour tortilla.
Tres Colores
Cheese enchilada, spinach enchilada, and seafood enchilada served with a side of refried beans and Mexican rice
El Paso
One seafood enchilada and one spinach enchilada, served with sour cream and pico de gallo and a side of beans and rice.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans and fried eggs. Smothered in Ranchera sauce and served with beans, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Taquitos Fritos
Shredded beef or chicken wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Omelette
Steak or chicken omelette stuffed with tomato, peppers, and onions.
Fiesta Primavera
Zucchinis, Squash, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, black beans all in a crispy tortilla shell.
Montezuma Platter
One cheese enchilada, one crispy beef taco, and one crispy chicken taco.
Tostada Combo
Tacos de Carnitas
Enchilada Soltera
Spinach Crabmeat. Enchiladas
Spanish
Lomo Saltado
Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.
Seafood Saltado
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari sautéed with onions, cilantro, sliced jalapeno peppers sliced, and fresh tomatoes in a Peruvian sauce.
Combination Saltado
A combo of shrimp, scallops, fresh tender tail of filet mignon sautéed with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sliced ,and tomatoes in a rich Peruvian sauce.
House Special Trio
Three fresh sea scallops topped with lobster sauce, three large shrimp with parsley and garlic, and two beef tenderloins with black peppercorn sauce.
Paella de Marisco
A rice dish consisting of shrimp, scallops, fish, mussels, calamari, and garnished with a clam. Cooked in a seafood broth and Spanish herbs (made to order).
Paella Valencia
A rice dish consisting of Spanish saffron rice, mussels, scallops, chicken, Spanish sausage, shrimp, and a clam all cooked in seafood broth and Mediterranean herbs.
Bistec Realeza
A 10oz rib-eye steak grilled and served with mushrooms, brown cabernet sauce, and three jumbo shrimp. Served with fresh steamed vegetables.
Rib Eye Steak
A 10oz rib-eye steak grilled and seasoned with Spanish herbs, and topped with a cabernet sauce with mushrooms, served with garlic mashed potatoes.
Roasted Duck
Half a roasted duck, crispy on the outside and juicy inside, topped with green olives sautéed with red wine and brown sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Roasted Chicken
Half chicken marinated in a special Spanish style sauce, topped with sautéed sliced seasoned onions, green pepper, and tomatoes. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Salmon Mediterranean
Fresh filet of Salmon topped with a light cream sauce made with garlic, Spanish capers, and chardonnay white wine. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
10oz chicken breast stuffed with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, onions, and peppers. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Stuffed Salmon with Crabmeat
Fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with crab meat, seasoned with Spanish herbs, broiled, and dressed with our homemade seafood sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with fresh crab meat. Topped with homemade seafood sauce.
Zarzuela de Marisco
A seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, squid, one half fresh lobster and fresh fish of the day.
Masitas de Puerco
Cuban pork in a citrus marinade served with white rice and black beans.
Milanese de Pollo
A whole chicken breast breaded and pan-fried. Served with marinated red onions, white rice, and green salad
Stuffed Salmon Vegetables
Stuffed Lobster
Fresh lobster stuffed with mushrooms, scallops, and shrimp. Served with asparragus and mashed potatoes
Rockfish Wiht Crabmeat
Grilled Rockfish fillet combined with scallops and shrimps. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Fajita Trio Deluxe
Beef, chicken and shrimp seasoned and served over fresh sautéed onion, peppers, and tomatoes.
Combo Fajita
Delicious steak and chicken fajitas, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Vegetable Fajita
Vegetables seasoned in a light Cacique blend served on a sizzling platter.
Fajita Cacique
Broiled jumbo shrimp, scallops and grilled chicken, served on a sizzling platter with Mexican butter.
Plato Superior
Four jumbo shrimp, served on a sizzling platter with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas.
Reynosa Platter
Three brochettes of jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and served with your choice of tender beef or chicken fajitas.
Shrimp Brochette
Six grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeno pepper, wrapped in bacon. Served on a sizzling platter.
Shrimp Fajita
Fajita For 2
Plato Grande Cacique
Beef and chicken fajitas, pork ribs, and jumbo shrimps stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese and jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, served on a bed of fresh seasoned sliced onion, green peppers, and tomatoes. Sizzling on a hot platter.
SeaFood Fajita
Carne Criolla
Plato Medio Grande
Salads
Fiesta Primavera
Zucchinis, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, peppers, all in a crispy tortilla shell. Served with rice, and black beans.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, crouton, and parmesan cheese
Crispy Tostada Salad
Your option of Chicken or Beef topped with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Over a crispy flour tortilla and glazed with our delicious home dressing.
Taco Salad
Salmon Salad
Fresh salmon blackened with Cajun spices, served on a bed of mixed greens, with red and yellow peppers, enjoy with our ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, crouton, and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, served with fries
Seafood Wrap
Broiled shrimp, scallops, and tilapia wrapped in a large flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and caesar dressing, served with fries
Cacique Salad
Soups
Cream of Crabmeat
Homemade cream of crabmeat with sautéed onions, green, yellow, red, pepper, dressed with crabmeat
Seafood Soup
Succulent seafood broth with a combination of shrimps, clams, mussels, squid, and fresh fish.
Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken and vegetables in rich chicken broth.
Specials
Crema de Calabazas
A creamy soup made with pumpkin, onion, garlic, leek, and chicken stock. Topped with Croutons, parmesan, and fresh parsley
Datiles Envueltos
Sweet dates wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Accompanied by our house Roquefort sauce
Papas Bravas con Jamon
Diced potatoes and smoked ham sautéed with chili flakes, rosemary, garlic, and red wine. Topped with fresh parsley and served with toast
Lomo de Otoño
Beef tenderloin wrapped in smoked ham and accompanied by potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and Brussels sprouts; all sautéed with garlic and parsley. Served over a creamy mushroom sauce and topped with a nest of fried leeks
Combo Especial
Soup, a selection of appetizers, and entrees
Family Meals
Family Fajitas
(Served 4-5 people) A generous tray of our famous beef or chicken fajitas on a bed of sautéed onions and peppers. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and complimentary chips & salsa.
Family Enchiladas
(Serves 4-5 people) A hot tray of beef or chicken enchiladas topped white fresh melted cheese and served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and complimentary chips & salsa.
DESSERTS
Chocolate Mousse
Hand whipped chocolate topped with whipped cream.
Flan
Delicious homemade custard with a touch of coconut and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Fried Ice Cream
A handcrafted ball of vanilla ice cream, rolled in a special mixture and fried lightly brown. Served on a fried flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon and caramel sauce.
Ice Cream
Sopapillas
Fluffy pastries lightly fried, topped with pure honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon, served with vanilla ice cream.
Tres Leches
Moist sponge cake condensed in three milks.
Tres Leches (Grande)
A large moist sponge cake condensed in three milks. (Serves 12-15)
Kid's Burrito
Kid's Quesadilla
Kid's Nachos
Kid's Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Sides
8.oz Chips & Salsa
16.oz Chips & Salsa
32.oz Chips & Salsa
Beans
Fries
Habanero Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Pico de Gallo
Rice
Shredded Cheese
Side of Veggies
Single Chile Relleno
Single Enchilada
Single Taco
Single Taco al Carbon
Sliced Avocado
Side of Guacamole
Sour Cream
Cheese Dip
12 Grilled Shrimp
24 Grilled Shrimp
Side Tortilla Corn
Side Tortilla Flour
Side of Salad Cacique
Side Of Salad Caesar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving fine Spanish cuisine & cocktails!
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740