Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cacique Restaurant

182 Reviews

$$

1101 Opal Ct

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Order Again

Popular Items

Tamal de Elote
Guacamole Dip
Shredded Beef chimichanga

Appetizer

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$8.99

Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$11.99

Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.

Cacique Dip Delight

Cacique Dip Delight

$12.99

A creative blend of our cheese dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Complements our fresh tortilla chips.

Ceviche Mixto

$14.99

Fresh Tilapia, shrimp, and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, with red onions, cilantro, celery, garlic, ginger, and jalapenos.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled steak, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and spinachs, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimps, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme

Mussels Andaluza

Mussels Andaluza

$12.99

Mussels sautéed in olive oil, white wine, garlic, onions and ginger

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Served with Cacique special sauce dressing.

Tamal de Elote

Tamal de Elote

$7.99

Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.

Chorizo con Queso

$11.99

Thinly sliced Spanish sausage, topped with melted Monterey Cheese and served with bread on the side.

Platanos Maduros

$6.99

Fried sweet ripe plantains served with sour cream.

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$13.99

Six jumbo shrimp sautéed in olive oil, garlic, white wine and parsley served with bread on the side.

Cacique Cheese Nacho

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Cacique Steak Nacho

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream grilled steak, and pico de gallo.

Cacique Chicken Nacho

$11.99

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, grilled chicken, and pico de gallo.

Camarones Brochette

Camarones Brochette

$11.99

Three jumbo shrimps stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, served with french fries.

Tapas Combo

$14.99

Mussels and shrimp sautéed in olive oil, white wine, and garlic.

Tostones

$4.99Out of stock

Crisp and tender fried green plantain topped with Spanish cheese

Table Side Guacamole

$16.99

Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, jalapenos, cilantro, and tomato, prepared in a Molcajete and served with tortilla chips.

Mexican

Shredded Beef Burrito

$16.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, shredded beef, and cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, ground beef, and cheese

Chx Burrito

$14.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, shredded chicken, and cheese

Spinach Burrito

$13.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, spinach, and cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$17.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around shrimps, rice, and cheese

Shredded Beef chimichanga

$16.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around shredded beef, then lightly fried to a golden crisp

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$14.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around ground beef, then lightly fried to a golden crisp

Chx chimichanga

Chx chimichanga

$14.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, then lightly fried to a golden crisp

Shrimp chimichanga

$17.99

A large flour tortilla wrapped around jumbo shrimp, then lightly fried to a golden crisp

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around our slow-roasted cheese filling, then baked and served with a homemade red chile sauce and cheese

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around a shredded beef filling, then baked and served with a homemade sauce and cheese

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around a ground beef filling, then baked and served with a homemade sauce and cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around a shredded chicken filling, then baked and served with a homemade green tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around stuffed jumbo shrimps, then baked and served with a homemade seafood sauce and cheese.

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas wrapped around sauteed spinach and topped with our creamy spinach sauce

Crispy Shell Tacos

$14.99

Two crispy taco shells filled with your choice of chicken*, or beef, topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tacos al Carbon Steak

Tacos al Carbon Steak

$18.99

Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled beef topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.

Tacos al Carbon Chicken

$15.99

Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled chicken topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Seasoned shrimp, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.

Chile Relleno

$16.99

Two fresh poblano peppers, both stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and your choice of chicken*, beef , or cheese then dipped in egg batter and fried.

Laredo Platter

$14.99

Beef enchilada and a crispy chicken* taco served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Aztec Platter

Aztec Platter

$15.99

One cheese chile relleno, and one beef crispy taco, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Plato Maya

$15.99

A chicken* burrito and a cheese enchilada served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Puebla Platter

$18.99

Your choice of a six ounce steak or chicken breast and a cheese chile relleno served with black beans, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo

Cuban Burrito

$10.99

Pulled pork, pico de gallo, and mexican rice wrapped around a flour tortilla.

Tres Colores

$17.99

Cheese enchilada, spinach enchilada, and seafood enchilada served with a side of refried beans and Mexican rice

El Paso

$15.99

One seafood enchilada and one spinach enchilada, served with sour cream and pico de gallo and a side of beans and rice.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans and fried eggs. Smothered in Ranchera sauce and served with beans, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Taquitos Fritos

$10.99+

Shredded beef or chicken wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Omelette

$9.99+

Steak or chicken omelette stuffed with tomato, peppers, and onions.

Fiesta Primavera

$10.99

Zucchinis, Squash, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, black beans all in a crispy tortilla shell.

Montezuma Platter

$10.99

One cheese enchilada, one crispy beef taco, and one crispy chicken taco.

Tostada Combo

$9.99

Tacos de Carnitas

$10.99

Enchilada Soltera

$7.99

Spinach Crabmeat. Enchiladas

$14.99

Spanish

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$22.99

Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.

Seafood Saltado

$24.99

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari sautéed with onions, cilantro, sliced jalapeno peppers sliced, and fresh tomatoes in a Peruvian sauce.

Combination Saltado

Combination Saltado

$26.99

A combo of shrimp, scallops, fresh tender tail of filet mignon sautéed with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sliced ,and tomatoes in a rich Peruvian sauce.

House Special Trio

$29.99

Three fresh sea scallops topped with lobster sauce, three large shrimp with parsley and garlic, and two beef tenderloins with black peppercorn sauce.

Paella de Marisco

Paella de Marisco

$25.99

A rice dish consisting of shrimp, scallops, fish, mussels, calamari, and garnished with a clam. Cooked in a seafood broth and Spanish herbs (made to order).

Paella Valencia

$25.99

A rice dish consisting of Spanish saffron rice, mussels, scallops, chicken, Spanish sausage, shrimp, and a clam all cooked in seafood broth and Mediterranean herbs.

Bistec Realeza

$32.99

A 10oz rib-eye steak grilled and served with mushrooms, brown cabernet sauce, and three jumbo shrimp. Served with fresh steamed vegetables.

Rib Eye Steak

$29.99

A 10oz rib-eye steak grilled and seasoned with Spanish herbs, and topped with a cabernet sauce with mushrooms, served with garlic mashed potatoes.

Roasted Duck

$19.99

Half a roasted duck, crispy on the outside and juicy inside, topped with green olives sautéed with red wine and brown sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$16.99

Half chicken marinated in a special Spanish style sauce, topped with sautéed sliced seasoned onions, green pepper, and tomatoes. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.

Salmon Mediterranean

Salmon Mediterranean

$23.99

Fresh filet of Salmon topped with a light cream sauce made with garlic, Spanish capers, and chardonnay white wine. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$18.99

10oz chicken breast stuffed with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, onions, and peppers. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.

Stuffed Salmon with Crabmeat

$24.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with crab meat, seasoned with Spanish herbs, broiled, and dressed with our homemade seafood sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.

Stuffed Shrimp

$34.99

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with fresh crab meat. Topped with homemade seafood sauce.

Zarzuela de Marisco

$32.99

A seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, squid, one half fresh lobster and fresh fish of the day.

Masitas de Puerco

$12.99

Cuban pork in a citrus marinade served with white rice and black beans.

Milanese de Pollo

$11.99

A whole chicken breast breaded and pan-fried. Served with marinated red onions, white rice, and green salad

Stuffed Salmon Vegetables

$21.99

Stuffed Lobster

$29.99

Fresh lobster stuffed with mushrooms, scallops, and shrimp. Served with asparragus and mashed potatoes

Rockfish Wiht Crabmeat

$23.99

Grilled Rockfish fillet combined with scallops and shrimps. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$23.99

Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.

Fajita Trio Deluxe

$24.99

Beef, chicken and shrimp seasoned and served over fresh sautéed onion, peppers, and tomatoes.

Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$21.99

Delicious steak and chicken fajitas, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.

Vegetable Fajita

$16.99

Vegetables seasoned in a light Cacique blend served on a sizzling platter.

Fajita Cacique

$25.99

Broiled jumbo shrimp, scallops and grilled chicken, served on a sizzling platter with Mexican butter.

Plato Superior

$24.99

Four jumbo shrimp, served on a sizzling platter with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas.

Reynosa Platter

Reynosa Platter

$23.99

Three brochettes of jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and served with your choice of tender beef or chicken fajitas.

Shrimp Brochette

$23.99

Six grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeno pepper, wrapped in bacon. Served on a sizzling platter.

Shrimp Fajita

$20.99

Fajita For 2

$40.99

Plato Grande Cacique

$54.99

Beef and chicken fajitas, pork ribs, and jumbo shrimps stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese and jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, served on a bed of fresh seasoned sliced onion, green peppers, and tomatoes. Sizzling on a hot platter.

SeaFood Fajita

$21.99

Carne Criolla

$15.99

Plato Medio Grande

$28.99

Salads

Fiesta Primavera

$10.99

Zucchinis, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, peppers, all in a crispy tortilla shell. Served with rice, and black beans.

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce, crouton, and parmesan cheese

Crispy Tostada Salad

$11.99+

Your option of Chicken or Beef topped with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Over a crispy flour tortilla and glazed with our delicious home dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.99+

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Fresh salmon blackened with Cajun spices, served on a bed of mixed greens, with red and yellow peppers, enjoy with our ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce, crouton, and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, served with fries

Seafood Wrap

$14.99

Broiled shrimp, scallops, and tilapia wrapped in a large flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and caesar dressing, served with fries

Cacique Salad

$9.99+

Soups

Cream of Crabmeat

$11.99

Homemade cream of crabmeat with sautéed onions, green, yellow, red, pepper, dressed with crabmeat

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$14.99+

Succulent seafood broth with a combination of shrimps, clams, mussels, squid, and fresh fish.

Chicken Soup

$5.99+

Shredded chicken and vegetables in rich chicken broth.

Specials

Crema de Calabazas

$7.99

A creamy soup made with pumpkin, onion, garlic, leek, and chicken stock. Topped with Croutons, parmesan, and fresh parsley

Datiles Envueltos

$8.99

Sweet dates wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Accompanied by our house Roquefort sauce

Papas Bravas con Jamon

$8.99

Diced potatoes and smoked ham sautéed with chili flakes, rosemary, garlic, and red wine. Topped with fresh parsley and served with toast

Lomo de Otoño

$24.99

Beef tenderloin wrapped in smoked ham and accompanied by potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and Brussels sprouts; all sautéed with garlic and parsley. Served over a creamy mushroom sauce and topped with a nest of fried leeks

Combo Especial

$31.99

Soup, a selection of appetizers, and entrees

Family Meals

Family Fajitas

$86.99

(Served 4-5 people) A generous tray of our famous beef or chicken fajitas on a bed of sautéed onions and peppers. Served with tortillas, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and complimentary chips & salsa.

Family Enchiladas

$61.99

(Serves 4-5 people) A hot tray of beef or chicken enchiladas topped white fresh melted cheese and served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and complimentary chips & salsa.

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Hand whipped chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Flan

Flan

$6.99

Delicious homemade custard with a touch of coconut and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

A handcrafted ball of vanilla ice cream, rolled in a special mixture and fried lightly brown. Served on a fried flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon and caramel sauce.

Ice Cream

$3.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Fluffy pastries lightly fried, topped with pure honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon, served with vanilla ice cream.

Tres Leches

$6.99

Moist sponge cake condensed in three milks.

Tres Leches (Grande)

$66.00

A large moist sponge cake condensed in three milks. (Serves 12-15)

Kid's Burrito

A flour tortilla wrapped around shredded beef or chicken served with refried beans, Mexican rice fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes

Kid's burrito Chicken

$7.50

Kid's burrito Beef

$7.50

Kid's Quesadilla

A flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled served with diced tomatoes and homemade guacamole

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid's Nachos

Two tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and your choice of toppings: Cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour creme. served with Mexican rice or fries

Kid's Nachos

$7.50

Kid's Tacos

Kid's Tacos Chicken

$7.50

Kid's Taco Beef

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Steak Strips

$8.95

Sides

8.oz Chips & Salsa

8.oz Chips & Salsa

$2.99

16.oz Chips & Salsa

$5.99

32.oz Chips & Salsa

$11.99

Beans

$2.99

Fries

$1.99

Habanero Sauce

$0.89

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side of Veggies

$2.99

Single Chile Relleno

$4.25

Single Enchilada

$3.95

Single Taco

$3.95

Single Taco al Carbon

$5.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Side of Guacamole

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Cheese Dip

$3.99

12 Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

24 Grilled Shrimp

$22.99

Side Tortilla Corn

$1.99

Side Tortilla Flour

$1.99

Side of Salad Cacique

$4.99

Side Of Salad Caesar

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fine Spanish cuisine & cocktails!

Location

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Directions

Gallery
Cacique Restaurant image
Cacique Restaurant image
Cacique Restaurant image
Cacique Restaurant image

