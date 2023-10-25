Cackalacky Pizzeria 4117 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual pizza slice restaurant with table service, takeout window and to go.
Location
4117 Main St, Loris, SC 29569
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Ritchie's General Store and Eatery - 4117 Main Street
No Reviews
4117 Main Street Loris, SC 29569
View restaurant