Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cactus Blue

review star

No reviews yet

2915 Schoenersville Rd,

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Quesadillas
Burrito

Appetizers

Guacamole App

$12.95

Homemade guacamole served with fresh tortilla chips

Small Queso Dip

$8.95

creamy and slightly spicy cheese dip, served with homemade tortilla chips

Large Queso Dip

$13.95

creamy and slightly spicy cheese dip, served with homemade tortilla chips

Quesadillas

$7.95

served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Tinga

$9.95

shredded beef, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle sauce, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Azteca

$9.95

Grilled flour tortilla stack filled with onions, poblano peppers, shredded chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole

Carne Asada Fries

$13.95

Marinated steak, queso dip, pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco, and red onion. Served on fries.

Flautitas Mojadas

$8.95

crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and then topped with cheese, mild red and verde sauce.

Jalapenos Rellenos

$8.50

Breaded mild peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and fried. Served with sour cream, mild and verde sauces

Nachos

$11.95

Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried black beans, melted cheese, sour cream and either chicken or beef. Nuevo Style: queso dip, baja, pico de gallo, red onion, and cilantro.

Sweet Plantains

$9.95

friend plantains topped with agave butter and cinnamon sugar tortilla chips.

Tamales

$9.95

two steamed corn dough tamales, hand rolled and stuffed with shredded chicken and a hot sauce. Served with sour cream and a hot or mild sauce.

Soup & Salad

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$4.95

Chicken tomato broth, cilantro, and tortilla chips

Cup Creamy Bean

$4.95

Hearty cream and black bean soup.

Cup Chili

$5.95

Seasoned shredded beef, chorizo sausage, chipotle peppers, black beans, corn, and Mexican spices.

Ensalada Fajita

$13.50

Mixed greens, tomato/lime vinaigrette, pico, peppers, onions, cheese, sour cream & guacamole

Ensalada Taco Blue

$13.50

Mixed greens, ranch, corn, beans, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$7.95

Chicken tomato broth, cilantro, and tortilla chips

Bowl Chili

$9.95

Seasoned shredded beef, chorizo sausage, chipotle peppers, black beans, corn, and Mexican spices.

Bowl Creamy Bean

$7.95

Hearty cream and black bean soup.

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, Caesar Dressing, queso freso, tortilla strips

Dinner Entrée

Tostonitas

$14.95

Crisp round flour tortilla covered with black beans & shredded chicken, beef or pork. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Tacos

$13.95

Blue: three corn or flour tortillas filled with lettuce, guacamole, and cheese. Baja: three corn or flour tortillas filled with red cabbage, baja sauce, and cheese

Premium Combo Tacos

$15.95

Burrito

$13.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Enchiladas

$13.95

three soft corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, beef, or cheese. Topped with hot, mild, or verde sauce, sour cream, and cheese

Chile Relleno

$13.95

Battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with mild or hot sauce

Gordita

$14.95

Thick flour shell stuffed with black beans and cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Combo Tacos

$14.95

Andy's Tingarito

$15.95

Shredded beef, chorizo, chipotle sauce, tomatoes, onions, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Bert's Enchiladas

$13.95

sautéed onions and jalapeños, chicken, cheese, sour cream, and cilantro tucked into a flour tortilla covered in tomatillo sauce

Fajita

$13.95

Served with rajas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and tortillas

Flautas

$13.95

five crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken ad topped with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

El Sol Tacos

$14.95

Vegetarian tacos filled with suntan peppers, fried plantain, red onion, pineapple, tomatoes, cheese, and black bean hummus

Chicken Caesar Burrito

$14.95

Enchiladas Mole

$13.95

topped with toasted sesame seeds

Combo Fajita

$17.95

Served with rajas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and tortillas

Chimichanga

$13.95

Crispy rolled tortilla stuffed with, beans, cheese, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

CB Trio

$17.95

Chicken Chimichanga, two cheese enchiladas and a beef taco topped with pico, sour cream and guacamole

Veggie Trio

$16.95

Veggie chimichanga, two cheese enchiladas, and a veggie taco topped with pico, sour cream, and guacamole

Sides

Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Reg Chips

$3.00

Reg Pico De Gallo

$8.00

with fresh tortilla chips

Reg Guacamole

$12.95

with fresh tortilla chips

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Medium Chips

$5.00

Medium Pico De Gallo

$14.00

with fresh tortilla chips

Medium Guacamole

$25.95

with fresh tortilla chips

Refried Black Beans

$2.00

Large Mild

$3.00

Large Chips

$7.00

Large Pico De Gallo

$20.00

with fresh tortilla chips

Large Guacamole

$39.95

with fresh tortilla chips

Side Salad

$4.50

Large Sour Cream

$3.00

Dinner Chimichanga ALA Carte

$7.95

Chile Relleno ALA Carte

$6.95

Taco ALA Carte

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Large Verde

$3.00

Large Hot

$3.00

Dinner Burrito ALA Carte

$7.95

Enchilada ALA Carte

$2.50

French Fries

$4.00

Kid's Meal

Kid's Tacos

$8.95

includes a side, orange slice & churro

Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.95

includes a side, orange slice & churro

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.95

includes a side, orange slice & churro

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

includes a side, orange slice & churro

Dessert

Kid's Churro

$2.00

Churro Basket

$9.95

Cinnamon/sugar churros served with caramel

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream coated with a crispy cinnamon and sugar crust. Served in a sweet tortilla shell and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and a cherry

Tres Leches Cake

$7.95

A light sponge cake moistened with three milks and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Flan

$6.95

An egg rich custard topped with caramel and toasted coconut

Kid's Ice Cream

$3.00

Banana Cream Churro

$6.95

Banana and cream rolled in a tortilla shell, fried and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Vegan Brownie Sundae

$11.95

Cinnamon/sugar dusted tortilla bowl with house made non-dairy ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate vegan brownie, chocolate syrup, and mixed fruit. (leave the tortilla shell to make it gluten free)

A La Carte Sides

Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Reg Chips

$3.00

Reg Guacamole

$12.95

with fresh tortilla chips

Reg Pico De Gallo

$8.00

with fresh tortilla chips

Refried Black Beans

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Medium Chips

$5.00

Medium Pico De Gallo

$14.00

with fresh tortilla chips

Medium Guacamole

$25.95

with fresh tortilla chips

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Large Mild

$3.00

Large Chips

$7.00

Large Pico De Gallo

$20.00

with fresh tortilla chips

Large Guacamole

$39.95

with fresh tortilla chips

Side Salad

$4.50

Large Verde

$3.00

Dinner Chimichanga ALA Carte

$7.95

Chile Relleno ALA Carte

$6.95

Dinner Burrito ALA Carte

$7.95

French Fries

$4.00

Large Hot

$3.00

Large Sour Cream

$3.00

Enchilada ALA Carte

$2.50

Taco ALA Carte

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Extra Large Queso Dip

$29.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Family Meals

Ench Bake

$40.00

Taco/Chimi Meal 4-6

$30.00

Taco/Chimi Meal 8-10

$50.00

Fajita Bar 4-6

$40.00

Fajita Bar 8-10

$68.00

Family Rice & Beans

$10.00

Small Guac

$12.00

Add-On Lg Guac

$18.00

Merchandise

Beanie

$15.00

Mug

$12.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2915 Schoenersville Rd,, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BURGERIM
orange starNo Reviews
3217 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Bagels and Deli - Westgate
orange starNo Reviews
2339 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
PRIME Steakhouse - 325 Stoke Park Rd
orange starNo Reviews
325 Stoke Park Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Grille
orange star3.5 • 31
400 illicks mill rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Sherman Street Beer Company - 1825 E Tremont St
orange starNo Reviews
1825 E Tremont St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint
orange starNo Reviews
1239 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethlehem
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston