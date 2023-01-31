Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cactus Blue Emmaus

review star

No reviews yet

4030 Chestnut Street

Emmaus, PA 18049

A LA CARTE

Baja Tacos (2)

$7.95

Fest Tacos (2)

$7.95

Burrito

$9.95

Chimichanga

$9.95

Burrito Bowl

$9.95

House Nachos

$12.95

Loaded Nachos

$12.95

Walking Tacos

$11.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

Carne Fries

$14.95

Taco ALA Carte (1)

$4.00

Blue Tacos (2)

$7.95

ENTREES - HOUSE SPECIALS

Fajitas

$15.95

Enchiladas

$14.95

CB Trio

$17.95

Vegetarian CB Trio

$17.95

Taco Salad

$14.95

SIDES & EXTRAS

Pico de Gallo

$7.95+

Guacamole

$12.95+

Fire Roasted House Salsa

$7.95+

Queso Dip

$9.95+

Mexican Rice

$3.95+

Refried Black Beans

$3.95+

Tortilla Chips

$3.95+

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.95

Escabeche (Mexican Pickled Vegetables)

$1.95+

French Fries

$4.95

DESSERTS

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Banana Cream Churro

$6.95

Churro Basket

$9.95

1 Churro

$2.50

KIDS MEALS

KIds Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Beef Tacos

$9.95

Kids Quesadilla

$9.95

Kids Chips & Cheese

$9.95

FEATURES

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.95

Coffee

$2.50

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$2.95

Soda Bottle

$2.95

Peace Tea

$3.50

True North

$3.50

Aqua Fresca

$3.50

Family Meals

Ench Bake

$40.00

Taco/Chimi Meal 4-6

$30.00

Taco/Chimi Meal 8-10

$50.00

Fajita Bar 4-6

$40.00

Fajita Bar 8-10

$68.00

Family Rice & Beans

$10.00

Small Guac

$12.00

Add-On Lg Guac

$18.00

Merchandise

Beanie

$16.95

Mug

$12.95

T-shirt

$18.95

Sweatshirt

$38.95

Jibbits

$1.95

Cactus Pen

$1.95

Keychain

$4.95

Soap Bar

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4030 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

