STARTERS

SMALL CORN CHOWDER

$5.50
LARGE CORN CHOWDER

$7.00
SMALL NACHOS

$7.50

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro

LARGE NACHOS

$9.25

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro

SMALL Potato Soup

$5.25Out of stock

LARGE POTATO SOUP

$7.25Out of stock
6 PIECE WINGS

$8.75

Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce

12 PIECE WINGS

$13.25

Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce

SMALL GUAC AND CHIPS

$6.50Out of stock
LARGE GUAC AND CHIPS

$12.00Out of stock
SMALL CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS

$5.50
LARGE CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS

$12.00
SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00

Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo

Cheese Fries

$7.50

NACHO FRIES

$8.25

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, guacamole and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette

SANTA FE SALAD

$7.65

Lettuce, black beans, corn, cheese, tomatoes, toasted cumin, jalapeño and ranch dressing

CACTUS CORN SALAD

$9.50Out of stock

Homemade street corn salad, on a bed of spring mix, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado and Cotija cheese, served with our yellow ranch on the side

SOFT TACOS 🌮

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.25

Marinated steak, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream

CHICKEN TACO

$3.85

Shredded chicken breast, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo

VEGETABLE TACO

$3.85

Sautéed vegetables, lettuce, onion, cilantro & tomatillo salsa

BLACK BEAN TACO

$2.00

Refried or black beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo

FISH TACO

$4.25Out of stock

Seasoned fried tilapia, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo

SHRIMP TACO

$4.25

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & chipotle sauce

CHORIZO TACO

$3.85

Spicy chorizo, lettuce, onion, cilantro & arbol sala

BBQ RIB TACO

$3.85

Smoked tender BBQ pork, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & cheese

SMOKED PORK TACO

$3.85

Seasoned tender pork with grilled scallions & arbol salsa

 FAJITA TACO

$2.00

Grilled peppers and onions, fajita spices, black beans and green stuff

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

$1.93

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce

REFRIED BEAN Taco

$2.00
SMOKED BRISKET TACO

$3.85

Marinated brisket, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo salsa

BURRITOS 🌯

SERVED IN YOUR ORADE OF A TORTILLA OR BURRITO BOWL-GET ANY BURRITO ENCHILADA STYLE $2.00
CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.00

Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.00

Marinated steak, rice, black beans, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream

BLACK BEAN BURRITO

$5.00

Black beans, rice, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese & sour cream

VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.50

Sautéed vegetables, rice, onion, cilantro, black bean chili, tomatillo salsa, cheese & sour cream

GARDEN BURRITO

$10.50

Shredded chicken breast, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole on a whole wheat tortilla

SHRIMP GARDEN

$11.50

CARNE ASADA GARDEN

$11.50

FISH BURRITO

$11.50Out of stock

Seasoned fried tilapia, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, onions, cilantro, rice, refried beans, cheese & sour cream

SALMON BURRITO

$12.00

Grilled salmon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro & balsamic vinaigrette

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, rice, refried beans, chipotle sauce, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream

CHORIZO BURRITO

$11.00

Spicy chorizo, rice, refried beans, arbol salsa, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream

BBQ RIB BURRITO

$11.00

BBQ smoked pork, refried beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro & sour cream

SMOKED PORK BURRITO

$11.00

Seasoned pork, rice, black beans, arbol salsa, scallions, cheese & sour cream

SMOKED BRISKET BURRITO

$11.00

Smoked brisket, sour cream, rice, black beans, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo sauce

CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO

$11.50

Fajita style grilled chicken, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo

CARNE FAJITA BURRITO

$12.50

fajita style grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo

SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO

$12.50

fajita style grilled shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo

CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.50

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.50

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE, SHREDDED CHICKEN

REFRIED BEAN BURRITO

$5.00

SURF AND TURF

$13.00

BUFFALO BURRITO

$10.50

QUESADILLAS

Served with pico de gallo & sour cream
CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.50

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.00
CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$9.50

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$10.00

with sauteed onions

SMOKED BRISKET QUESADILLA

$9.50

with sauteed peppers and onions

SMOKED PORK QUESADILLA

$9.50

with scallions

BBQ RIB QUESADILLA

$9.50

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$10.00

BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA

$8.75

REFRIED BEAN QUESADILLA

$8.75

ENCHILADA

Served with Rice & Refried Beans
CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$10.00
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$12.50
VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS

$12.50

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$14.00

BBQ RIB ENCHILADAS

$12.50

CHORIZO ENCHILADAS

$12.50
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS

$14.00

with sauteed onions

BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$12.50

with sauteed peppers and onions

SMOKED PORK ENCHILADAS

$12.50

with scallions

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$14.00

CHICKEN 🐔

SERVED KITH FOUR SIDES: RICE, BEANS, SALAD, FRENCH FRIES, CORN BREAD OR VEGETABLES
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$13.00
WHOLE CHICKEN

$25.00
2 WHOLE CHICKEN SPECIAL

$35.00

WHOLE CHICKEN NO SIDES

$12.00

RICE DISHES

ARROZ CON POLLO

$12.75

Chicken and rice

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$13.75

Shrimp and rice

ARROZ CON CARNE

$13.75

Steak and Rice

Rice With Shredded Chix

$8.75

Rice With Carne Asada

$9.00

Rice, Beans, Meat

$9.50

Rice, Veggies, Meat

$9.50

Rice Grilld Chix

$9.00

Rice And Refried Beans

$5.00

Rice and Black Beans

$5.00

SIDES

RICE

$3.50

BLACK BEANS

$3.50

REFRIED BEANS

$3.50
FRENCH FRIES 🍟

$5.25

VEGETABLES

$4.50
JALAPENO CORN BREAD

$3.50
LARGE RICE

$6.00

LARGE BLACK BEAN

$6.00

LARGE REFRIED BEANS

$6.00

LARGE VEGGIES

$7.00

WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA

$0.50

SM FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.25

LRG FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.50

CORN TORTILLA

$0.25

SIDE SALAD

$2.50

Grilled Chix With Rice

$9.00

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

Side Grilled Chix

$5.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Smoked Brisket

$5.00

Side Smoked Pork

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side BBQ Rib

$5.00

ALCOHOL 🍹

TECATE

$2.00
MODELO

$2.00
CORONA

$4.00

PACIFICO

$4.00
SANGRIA

$7.00
RUM PUNCH

$8.00

DRINKS

BEVERAGE UP CHARGE

$1.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

WATER

$1.65

JARRITOS

$2.50