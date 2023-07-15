Cactus Cafe Medford 2799 Route 112 Suite 9
2799 Route 112 Suite 9
Medford, NY 11763
STARTERS
SMALL CORN CHOWDER
LARGE CORN CHOWDER
SMALL NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro
LARGE NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro
SMALL Potato Soup
LARGE POTATO SOUP
6 PIECE WINGS
Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce
12 PIECE WINGS
Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce
SMALL GUAC AND CHIPS
LARGE GUAC AND CHIPS
SMALL CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS
LARGE CHEESE SAUCE AND CHIPS
SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA
Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo
LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA
Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo
Cheese Fries
NACHO FRIES
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, guacamole and carrots, served with balsamic vinaigrette
SANTA FE SALAD
Lettuce, black beans, corn, cheese, tomatoes, toasted cumin, jalapeño and ranch dressing
CACTUS CORN SALAD
Homemade street corn salad, on a bed of spring mix, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado and Cotija cheese, served with our yellow ranch on the side
SOFT TACOS 🌮
CARNE ASADA TACO
Marinated steak, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream
CHICKEN TACO
Shredded chicken breast, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo
VEGETABLE TACO
Sautéed vegetables, lettuce, onion, cilantro & tomatillo salsa
BLACK BEAN TACO
Refried or black beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo
FISH TACO
Seasoned fried tilapia, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo
SHRIMP TACO
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
CHORIZO TACO
Spicy chorizo, lettuce, onion, cilantro & arbol sala
BBQ RIB TACO
Smoked tender BBQ pork, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & cheese
SMOKED PORK TACO
Seasoned tender pork with grilled scallions & arbol salsa
FAJITA TACO
Grilled peppers and onions, fajita spices, black beans and green stuff
CRISPY CHICKEN TACO
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
REFRIED BEAN Taco
SMOKED BRISKET TACO
Marinated brisket, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo salsa
BURRITOS 🌯
CHICKEN BURRITO
Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Marinated steak, rice, black beans, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream
BLACK BEAN BURRITO
Black beans, rice, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
VEGGIE BURRITO
Sautéed vegetables, rice, onion, cilantro, black bean chili, tomatillo salsa, cheese & sour cream
GARDEN BURRITO
Shredded chicken breast, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole on a whole wheat tortilla
SHRIMP GARDEN
CARNE ASADA GARDEN
FISH BURRITO
Seasoned fried tilapia, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, onions, cilantro, rice, refried beans, cheese & sour cream
SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro & balsamic vinaigrette
SHRIMP BURRITO
Grilled shrimp, rice, refried beans, chipotle sauce, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
CHORIZO BURRITO
Spicy chorizo, rice, refried beans, arbol salsa, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
BBQ RIB BURRITO
BBQ smoked pork, refried beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro & sour cream
SMOKED PORK BURRITO
Seasoned pork, rice, black beans, arbol salsa, scallions, cheese & sour cream
SMOKED BRISKET BURRITO
Smoked brisket, sour cream, rice, black beans, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo sauce
CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO
Fajita style grilled chicken, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
CARNE FAJITA BURRITO
fajita style grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO
fajita style grilled shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN BURRITO
LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE, SHREDDED CHICKEN
REFRIED BEAN BURRITO
SURF AND TURF
BUFFALO BURRITO
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
CHORIZO QUESADILLA
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
with sauteed onions
SMOKED BRISKET QUESADILLA
with sauteed peppers and onions
SMOKED PORK QUESADILLA
with scallions
BBQ RIB QUESADILLA
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA
REFRIED BEAN QUESADILLA
ENCHILADA
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
BBQ RIB ENCHILADAS
CHORIZO ENCHILADAS
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS
with sauteed onions
BRISKET ENCHILADAS
with sauteed peppers and onions
SMOKED PORK ENCHILADAS
with scallions