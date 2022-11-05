Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cactus Cantina - Holly Springs

No reviews yet

402 argonne terrace

holly springs, GA 30114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Huevos con Frijoles de Olla

$9.99

Breakfast burrito

$11.69

Employee Enchilada

$10.00

Burrito Employee

$10.00

LUNCH MENU

All lunch combos stuffed with ground beef, served with rice & refried beans

Lunch No 1

$9.00

Lunch No 2

$9.00

Lunch No 3

$9.00

Lunch No 4

$9.00

Lunch No 5

$10.00

Lunch No 6

$10.00

Lunch No 7

$10.00

Lunch No 8

Lunch No 9

$9.00

Lunch No 10

$10.00

Lunch No 11

$11.00

Lunch No 12

$9.00

Lunch No 13

$10.00

SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Pibb Extra

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Aguas Frescas

$4.50+

Sweet tea

$2.95

Unsweetened tea

$2.95

Water

Kids Drink

$2.50

JARRITOS

$3.75

Aqua Pana Water

$3.26

Coffee

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Half and Half Tea

$2.95

Milk

$4.95

Topo chico

$3.78

MARGARITAS

HOUSE MARGARITA

$7.99

TEXAS MARGARITA

$9.85

SKINNY MARGARITA

$12.99

JUMBO Texas

$14.99

JUMBO House

$9.99

SKINNY JUMBO

$16.99

ToGo MARGARITA

$14.50

HOUSE PITCHER

$20.99

TX PITCHER

$28.86

CORONA MARGARONA

$14.99

ESPOLON MARGARITA

$13.99

1/2 pitcher Texas

$17.65

CACTUS MARGARITA

$7.99

TOP SHELF

$14.99

MEDIUM TOP SHELF

$16.99

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$14.34

1\2 Picher Margrita

$15.85

Windward Margarita

$17.99

Top Shelf Reposado

$15.99

Top Shelf Anejo

$18.00

MIXED DRINKS

BAHAMA MAMA

$10.99

BLOODY MARY

$11.00

DAIQUIRI

$8.99

LONG ISLAND TEA

$9.99

MICHELADA

$11.99

MOJITO

$10.00

MOJITO TROPICAL

$11.99

SCREWDRIVER

$8.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.50

Coco Y Pina Rita

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.99

GUAVA PARADISE

$9.00

PIÑA COLADA

$9.50

VIRGIN MOJITO

$8.50

VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

$5.50

TEQUILA BAR

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$12.99

ESPOLON MARGARITA

$13.99+

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.99

JUMBO CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$15.99

JUMBO JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$15.99

FAMOUS CACTUS MARGARITA

$7.99

Fresh Sauza Rita

$8.99

LIQUORS

CASTILLO

$6.50

BACARDI SILVER

$7.50

BACARDI GOLD

$8.00

SUGAR ISLAND SPICED

$7.00

SUGAR ISLAND

$7.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

HERRADURA

MILAGRO

Out of stock

AVION

PATRON

JIMADOR

DON JULIO

1800

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$8.99

Espolon

Monte alban mezcal

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Repo

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.85

Termana Reposado

$13.99

Termana Silver

$12.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$12.85

LUNAZUL

$10.00

Hornitos Blanco

$11.75

Tres Generationes

$12.00

Heradura Ultra

$16.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$14.86

Heradura Anejo

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicion

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.25

House Shot

$8.00

TITOS

$8.50Out of stock

Skolls

$6.50

Kettke One

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JACK FIRE

$7.00

JACK HONEY

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Buchannans

$7.50

Woodford reserve

$10.50

Hennesy

$10.50

Buchannas Master

Jhonny Walker Red

Gentalmen Jack

$14.00

Makers Mark

$10.50

Jhonny Walker Black

Topo Chico

$3.78

BEERS

CORONA

$4.95

CORONA LIGHT

$4.95

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.95Out of stock

VICTORIA

$4.95

TECATE

$4.95

XX LAGER

$4.95

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Micolo Ultra

$4.85

Guiness

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.85

Sweet Water 420

$3.50

XX AMBER

$14.00+

SCOFFLAW

$7.00+

Budlight

$13.00+

Blue moon

$6.00+

Pacifico

$8.00+

Micolo Ultra

$6.25+

WINES

CABERNET

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

MERLOT

$6.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.00

PINOT NOIR

$6.00

HOUSE MADE SANGRIA

$8.99

COCKTAILS

LIME MOJITO

$9.99

FLAVORED MOJITO

$11.99

MICHELADA

$11.99

BAHAMA MAMA

$10.99

PIÑA COLADA

$9.50

HOUSEMADE SANGRIA

$8.99

DAIQUIRI

$8.99

COSMO MARTINI

$9.99

Appetizers

10 Wings

$12.00

Cactus Dip

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Guacamole Dip Grande

$8.00
Guacamole Dip Regular

Guacamole Dip Regular

$5.50

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Queso Dip Grande

$10.00

Queso Dip Regular

$7.00

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$10.00

TACO TIME (Copy)

American Tacos 1

$3.50+
Salmon Tacos 3

Salmon Tacos 3

$15.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00+

Street Tacos

Tacos de Birria

$15.99

Tacos al Carbon Steak 3

$16.99

Quesabirria Tacos 3

$16.99

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Single Veggie Taco

$3.95

Poblano Veggie Tacos

$13.49

Single Grille Chicken Taco

$6.75

Single Grille Steak Taco

$6.75

Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Single Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Tacos Calle Stk

$2.00

Tacos Calle Pollo

$2.00

BURRITOS (Copy)

Burrito al Carbon

$16.00

Burrito al Carbon Chicken

$14.00

Burrito Especial

$9.99+

Wet Burrito

$14.00+

Street Burrito

$11.99

Burrito California

Burrito Especial

$9.99

Steak Burrito Mexicano

$15.00

Chicken Burrito Mexicano

$14.00

Super Cactus Burritos

$13.00

Seafood Burrito

$16.00

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl

$14.00

SOUPS (Deep Copy)

Adrian's Hearty Soup

Adrian's Hearty Soup

$9.99

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Sopa de Mariscos

$15.00

Posole

$15.00

SALAD (Copy)

Acapulco Salad

Acapulco Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00
Taco Loco Salad

Taco Loco Salad

$10.00+

Fajita Salad

$13.00+

QUESADILLAS (Copy)

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00+

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.50

VEGGETARIAN

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.00

Veggetarian Enchiladas

$11.00

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.50

Chilaquiles Vegetarianos

$10.25

Veggie Combo

$9.15

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Poblano Tacos

$12.00

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Chicken Fajitas (2x)

$32.96

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas (2x)

$36.96
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$20.16

Steak Fajitas (2x)

$41.75

Texas Fajitas

$23.00

Texas Fajitas (2x)

$45.98

Roasted Pork Fajitas

$17.49

Family Fajitas For 4

Seafood Fajitas

$24.99

SEAFOOD

Salmon Cactus Platter

$18.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.00

Camarones a la Mexicana

$16.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.00

Coctel de Camaron

$12.00

Filete Empanizado

$15.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$4.00

ESPECIALIDADES

3 Amigos Enchiladas

$14.99

Carnitas

$15.00

Chiles Poblanos

$16.00

Chimichanga Supreme

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes or Mole

$14.00

Fiesta Marina

$14.99

Gorditas

$13.00

Sopes

$13.00

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.00

Guaraches

$12.00

TORTAS (Copy)

Poco Picante, Pero... I Can Handle It (Mild) All tortas are stuffed with lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, jalapeños, melted mozzarella cheese and house dressing. Served with beans.

Torta Sencilla

$12.00

NACHOS (Copy)

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$14.00+

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$8.00+

KIDS MENU (Copy)

1. Kids

$7.00

2. Kids

$7.00

3. Kids

$7.00

4. Kids

$7.00

5. Kids

$7.00

6. Kids

$7.00

7. Crispy Chicken Sandwich With Waffle Fries

$7.00

8. Kids

$7.00

9. Kids

$7.00

SIDES (Copy)

Side of 3 Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side of 3 Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side of Aioli

$0.99

Side of Avocado Slices

$4.25

Side of Black Beans

$2.75

Side of Refried Beans

$2.75

Side of Cheese Dip

$3.00

Side of Diced Tomatoes

$1.75

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of French Fries

$2.75

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Jalapeños,Pickled

$1.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side of Mexican Rice

$2.75

Side of White Rice

$2.75

Side of Roasted Corn

$4.00

Side of Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Side of Salsa

$1.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.75

Cilantro

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Skirt Steak

$17.99

Chiles Toreados

$5.75

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Shrimp 12

$12.99

Mushrooms

$2.00

Enchilada

$2.75

Burrito

$5.99

Side Grille Onons

$1.28

Single Chile Relleno 1

$4.99

Tamales 2 Chicken

$7.99

Charro Beans

$2.95

Mayonnaise

$1.00

DESSERT (Copy)

Churros

$6.50

Flan

$5.90

Sopapilla

$5.50

Tres Leches

$7.25

Chicken Plates

Pollo Fundido

$14.00

Pollo Loco

$14.00+

Pollo Chipotle

$14.00

Pollo Ranchero

$14.00

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.00

Choripollo

$15.00

Steaks

Steak con Camaron

$24.00

Steak Tampiqueña

$21.00

Carne Asada

$22.00

Steak Ranchero

$23.00

Steak a la Mexicana

$19.00

Small Rib Eye Steak

$18.99

7

Los Amigos

$17.99

Steak Mole

$21.58

COMBOS

Combo 2 for $12.00

$12.00

Mixed

Parrillada

$22.99

Cactus Special

$24.00

Cactus Molcajete

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cactus cantina “The Best of Mexico “ voted "Best Margaritas in Georgia“ taste our culture!

Location

402 argonne terrace, holly springs, GA 30114

Directions

