Cactus Cantina

882 Reviews

$$

151 E. Alessandro Blvd

Riverside, CA 92508

Order Again

Popular Items

Ribeye
Any 3 Items
Fajitas for 2

Appetizers

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Beef Taquitos

$9.99

Boneless (10)

$8.99

Boneless (20)

$13.99

Chicken Taquitos

$9.99

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Combo Platter

$14.99

Fresh Vegetable Platter

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Home Style Chicken Tenders (6)

$10.99

Hot Wings

$10.99

Large Guacamole

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Mini Nachos

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Queso Dip

$8.99

Queso Dip X-Tra Meaty

$11.99

Shrimp Basket (8)

$12.99

Small Guacamole

$4.99

Traditional Wings

$10.99

Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Tossed Dinner Salad

$6.99

Baja Salad

$12.99

Steak Salad

$19.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Chef's Salad

$13.99

Tortilla Soup

$4.99+

Clam Chowder

$4.99+

Albondigas Soup

$6.99+

Cactus Cantina Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

The Big Daddy

$14.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$10.99

French Dip

$12.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

BLT

$12.99

Homemade Hamburger

$11.99

Homemade Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Grilled Ham & Chz Sand

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Double BLT

$15.99

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Mushroom Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Sand

$18.99

Veggie Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Sand

$15.99

Cornbeef Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Protein Burger

$12.99

Protein Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breakfast Hamburger

$15.99

Mexican Dishes

Any 2 Items

$16.99

Any 3 Items

$18.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Cantina Taquitos

$15.99

Carne Asada

$23.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$23.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Chile Relleno

$14.99

Chimichanga

$14.99

Chimichanga w/Carne Asada

$23.99

Enchiladas

$14.99

Carne Asada Enchilada Meal

$23.99

Fajitas for 2

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Flautas

$15.99

Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla w/Carne Asada

$22.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$22.99

Shrimp Tacos

$19.99

Sizzling Fajitas

$12.99

Tacos

$14.99

Tamales

$15.99

Wet Burrito w/Chili Verde

$14.99

Wet Burrito

$14.99

Wet Burrito w/Carne Asada

$23.99

Wet Fajitas Burrito

$12.99

Tostadas Meal

$15.99

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$14.99

Tuesday Tacos

Street Taco

Street Taco Meal

$14.99

Chile Verde

$15.99

Taco w/Rice

$9.99

Chile Verde Burrito Meal

$14.99

Fish Enchiladas

$16.99

Chicken

Boneless Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$21.99

Kickin Chicken Meal

$25.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$21.99

Cajun Chicken Breast

$21.99

Seasoned Baked Chicken

$20.99Out of stock

Steaks & Pork

8 oz. Sirloin Steak

$20.99

Pork Chop

$21.99

Ribeye

$25.99

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.99

Chop Steak

$18.99

Filet Medallions

$26.99

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.99

Prime rib

$25.99

Sizzling Sirlion

$20.99

16 Oz Prime Rib

$37.99

Prime Rib For 4

$105.99

Prime Rib For 6

$153.99

Prime Rib for 8

$199.99

Prime Rib for 1

$23.99

Corn Beef Meal

$16.99

Meatloaf

$16.99

Seafood

Shrimp Skewers

$26.99

Lobster Tails

$44.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.99

Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Cajun Shrimp Skewers

$26.99

Halibut Filet

$29.99Out of stock

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$22.99

Fish-N-Chips

$19.99

Grilled Alaskan Cod

$20.99

Cajun Salmon

$22.99

Teriyaki Salmon

$22.99

Jalp Bacon Shrimp Meal

$26.99Out of stock

Mahi - mahi

$21.99

On The Lighter Side

1/2 Sand w/Soup

$13.99

1/2 Sand w/Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.99

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$15.99

Filet Medallions

$19.99

Penne Pasta

$12.99

Shrimp Skewer

$16.99

Kickin Chicken

$17.99

1/4 Rack Of Baby Back Ribs

$12.99

Cup Soup & 1/2 Salad W/ Garlic Toast

$9.99

Combination Plates

1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Rack Of Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Grilled Fish & Boneless Chicken Breast

$24.99

1/2 Rack Of Baby Back Ribs & Fried Shrimp

$33.99

Rib-Eye & Shrimp Skewer

$38.99

Filet Medallions & Lobster Tail

$43.99

Ribeye & Lobster

$43.99

Prime Rib & Lobster

$43.99

Ribeye & Fried Shrimp

$28.99

Prime Rib And Shrimp Skewer

$35.99

Sirloin Steak & Fried Shrimp

$23.99

Snack Pac

$34.99

Chicken Alfredo For 5

$69.95

Chicken Fajitas For 5

$84.95

Rib Meal For 5

$84.95

Steak Fajitas For 5

$95.95

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Egg Burrito

$12.99

Chorizo

$13.99

Cactus Machaca

$15.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Chilaquiles Red & Green Sauce

$13.99

Chilaquiles Red Sauce

$13.99

Chilaquiles Green Sauce

$13.99

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Taco

$6.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Bbq Ribs

$8.99

Kids Size Sundae

$1.99

Kids Enchalada

$6.99

Dinner Sides

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Fresh Veggie Side

$3.49

Macaroni N Cheese

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.49

Side Baked Potato

$3.49

Side Broccoli

$3.49

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Corn

$3.49

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Side Cornbread

$3.49

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Side Fries

$3.49

Side Fruit

$3.49

Side Garlic Toast

$1.49

Side Grill Veg

$3.49

Side Grilled Mushroom

$3.49

Side Grilled Onion

$2.49

Side Grn Beans

$3.49

Side Mashed Potato

$3.49

Side Refried Beans

$3.49

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Slaw

$3.49

Side Spanish Rice

$3.49

Side Steam Veg

$3.49

Side Sweet Mashed

$3.49

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

A la Carte

1 Enchilada

$3.99

1 Grilled Chix Breast

$8.00

1 Quesadilla

$7.99

1 Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

1 Taco

$3.99

1 Tostada

$6.00

2 Fried Jalapenos

$2.00

B/Chz Burrito Carte

$7.00

Carne Asada A la Carte

$16.00

Chile Relleno Carte

$7.00

Chips LG

$11.99

Chips MED

$9.99

Chips SM

$6.99

Hamburger Patty

$7.00

Salsa

$4.99+

Wet burrito Carte

$10.99

Wet Fajita Burrito Carte

$11.99

Tamale Carte

$3.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Flautas A La Carte

$10.99

Lobster Tail 1

$22.00

Large 32oz Beans

$14.99

Guacamole 8 oz

$9.99

Guacamole 16 oz

$18.99

Guacamole 32 oz

$34.99

Large 32oz Rice

$8.99

Full Rack Of Ribs

$24.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Salmon

$15.00

8oz Sirlion Steak

$14.99

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Fried Cheescake

$7.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Brownie

$4.50

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Cobbler

$6.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Side Ice Cream

$4.00

Birthday Sundae

Enchiladas (25)

Cheese Enchiladas

$59.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$59.99

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$59.99

Seasoned Ground Beef Enchiladas

$59.99

Flautas (25)

Chicken

$59.99

Shredded Beef

$59.99

Guacamole

8 oz Guacamole

$9.99

16 oz Guacamole

$18.99

32 oz Guacamole

$34.99

Salsa

8 oz Salsa

$4.99

16 oz Salsa

$6.99

32 oz Salsa

$9.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajita Chicken for 10

$189.99

Fajita Chicken for 20

$379.99

Fajita Steak for 10

$229.99

Fajita Steak for 20

$459.99

Fajita Shrimp for 10

$209.99

Fajita Shrimp for 20

$419.99

Soft Tacos (25)

Chicken Soft Taco

$59.99

Shredded Beef Soft Taco

$59.99

Seasoned Ground Beef Soft Taco

$59.99

Carnitas Soft Taco

$59.99

Sour Cream

8 oz Sour Cream

$4.99

16 oz Sour Cream

$6.99

32 oz Sour Cream

$10.99

Tamales (25)

Chicken Tamale

$84.99

Beef Tamale

$84.99

Taquitos (25)

Chicken

$49.99

Shredded Beef

$49.99

Tray of Beans

Half Tray Beans (22/25)

$44.99

Full Tray Beans (45/50)

$69.99

Tray of Rice

Half Tray Rice (22/25)

$39.99

Full Tray Rice (45/50)

$59.99

Tray of Salad

Tray Salad Half (22/25)

$29.99

Tray Salad Full (45/50)

$44.99

Tray of Veggies

Veggies Half (22/25)

$44.99

Veggies Full (45/50)

$69.99

MONDAY FOOTBALL SPECIALS

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$6.99

MINI NACHOS

$5.99

POTATO SKINS

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508

Directions

Gallery
Cactus Cantina image
Cactus Cantina image

