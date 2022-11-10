CC Puzzle - 500 pieces

$30.00

Artist series exclusive Cactus Club jigsaw puzzle illustrated by the incredibly talented illustrator and Agua De Rosas co-founder/DJ, Gabriela Riveros. 18x24” 500 random-shaped pieces Printed on recycled chipboard Manufactured locally in New Berlin Features some beloved club sights including our legendary sound engineer Alex Pekka Hall, our BFF taco truck Frida’s Cocina, our 2020 temporary resident (the Bay View squirrel), Kristina Rolander’s iconic stage backdrop, 70s hanging light fixtures above the bar, Kelsey and Jack bartending, the DJ booth built by John Dykstra, logo designed by David Arnevik, references to Agua De Rosas and Dope Folks Records A perfect intergenerational gift, this puzzle is a 2020 time capsule to a year of many roller coaster changes. Proceeds from this puzzle go directly to keeping the club going