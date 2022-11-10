- Home
- /
- Milwaukee
- /
- Bay View
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Cactus Club
Cactus Club
No reviews yet
2496 S Wentworth Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Batched Cocktails
Batched Leo Confetti
Four Roses, Ginger Brandy, Mango, Ginger Beer, Tajín
Batched Mezcal Negroni
Mezcal, Campari, Red Vermouth
Piña Colada (32oz)
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
NA Piña Colada
An alcohol-free refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple, Coco Lopez coconut cream
Paloma Blush (750mL)
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
Last Word (16oz)
Tanqueray, Yellow Chartreuse, Maraschino Liqueur, Lime Juice
Vegan Bloody Mary (32oz)
House made bloody mary mix + vodka or tequila. Non-alcoholic also available.
N/A Bloody Mary (750mL)
Wonderfully made in club N/A bloody mary mix ft. assortments of homemade pickled goods + cheese curds
Paper Planes (16oz)
Four Roses, Aperol, Amaro Montenegro, lemon juice
Brandy Norwood (750ml)
Korbel, dry vermouth, triple sec, cinnamon simple syrup, bitters
Seedlip Service NA mocktail (750 ml)
Seasonal mocktail featuring Seedlip’s signature Garden 108 NA spirit, lemon and sage-rosemary syrup. 7 servings
Growlers
6/12/24 Packs
Cloudless Hard Seltzer (6pk)
Mango Lychee, Pineapple Yuzu, Tropical, Wild Berry, and Clearly Citrus
Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
N/A Riverwest Stein (6pk)
Medium-light body with a dash of caramel malt sweetness that’s quickly curbed by a pleasing crisp, near-lager finish. Non-alcoholic.
Prisma Sauvignon Blanc (4pk)
Passionfruit and Mango jump out of the glass with underlying citrus notes of lemon, lime, and grapefruit, combined with a mineral undertone leading to a crisp, elegant, and well-balanced finish. Each can is 2 servings
Prisma Pinot Noir (4pk)
Bright red fruit notes of strawberry and cherry, with an underlying hint of oak, that leads to a lifted mid-palate and smooth, velvety finish.
Sprezza Bianco (4pk)
Floral alpine palate of angelica, chamomile, elderflower, gentian and mint. Finishing on notes of bitter orange, ginger and pink grapefruit peel.
Sprezza Rosso (4pk)
Fresh citrus and acidity wrapped by a glint of caramel, rhubarb, juniper, toasted wood and bitter orange peel with the root finish of a delicate Amaro.
High Life (6/12/24pk)
Miller Lite (6/12/24pk)
PBR (6/12/24pk)
Tecate (6/12/24pk)
Central Waters Rift IPA (6pk)
IPA with five different hops blanketed over a foundation of clean malt. Featuring Simcoe, Citra, & Amarillo hops.
Lagunitas Super Cluster IPA (6pk)
Bitter, fruity, tropical Citra-hopped IPA.
New Glarus Two Women Lager (6pk)
The collaboration of two Craft companies both led by women, New Glarus Brewing and Weyermann Malting, is unique. Taste follows the nose with notes of bread, cracker, nice thick malty backbone, dried grass, a gentle floral flavor and honey.
Loon Juice Extra Juicy Hard Cider (6pk)
It's Loon Juicier! With an extra dose of sweet honeycrisp nectar, this still no-sugar-added cider packs a lot of apple love into a 12 oz can.
Omission Lager (6pk)
Crisp, malty, hoppy, grainy lager brewed to remove gluten!
Prairie Artisan Ales Rainbow Sherbet (4pk)
Sour ale with rainbow sherbet flavors.
Bell's Kalamazoo Stout (6pk)
This smooth, full-bodied stout offers a blend of aromas and flavors of dark chocolate and freshly roasted coffee, balanced with a significant hop presence.
Vander Mill Totally Roasted Cider (6pk)
The medley of cinnamon, pecan, and vanilla will dance on your palate. This is a mind altering example of what cider can be. We hope you love it as much as we do. Gluten-free.
Wine
Gross & Gross Jakobi Sauvignon Blanc (750ml)
Spicy palate of freshly cut peppers and red currant herb; then some white pear fruit.
Everearth Cabernet Sauvignon (750ml)
This wine shows blackberry and layered blueberry with a hint of cedar to complete its elegant finish.
Kloof Street 2020 Chenin Blanc (750ml)
Enchanting aromatics of pear, white peach, potpourri and fynbos, while the palate has pure fruit, bright acidity and a pithy finish.
Idlewild 2019 Floral and Fauna Red Blend (750ml)
Dark cherry, fresh soil, dried herbs, violets, and graphite are highlights of the aromas.
Sanctum Leptir (750ml)
This youthful orange wine opens with spicy aromas of dry wildflowers, apricots, pears and white tea with honey. The palate is bright, and the skin tannins are not aggressive. Earthy mid-palate leads to a long savory finish.
Duxuop 2018 Gamay Noir (750ml)
It usually emphasizes fruitiness with lots of raspberry, some cherry and strawberry, though in certain locales, particularly the Cru of Beaujolais, its personality reflects the soils.
Merch
Black Lives Matter yard sign (100% sales donated after $2.40)
Proceeds donated to: Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund - instagram.com/p/CA8GE-HDbxa MIlwaukee Freedom Fund - http://fundrazr.com/mkefreedomfund -- 18x24" BLACK LIVES MATTER yard sign screen-printed on corrugated plastic (includes metal H to plant sign) collaboration with Split Foundation Press - font by Tia Woods -- Sliding-scale//pay what you can. $5-$50. All signs are handmade, some with tiny printing blemishes. 100% of sales from first 250 signs donated. 100% labor donated. Going forward 100% sales after $2.40 for materials will be split between two important funds:
Candles
New collaboration with Milwaukee-based Slow Burn Collection - Handcrafted beeswax candles - Cactus 10" hex tapers ---- Sold in pairs -- Candle holders not included www.slowburncollection.com
Pocket Long-Sleeve
Cactus Club Desert long sleeve - black on yellow, black on sand - classic fit - 2020 desert scene Designed by Mike Paré - Screen-printed in Milwaukee by Orchard Street Press - Printed on USA-made Bayside long sleeve with pocket tees (100% cotton) *cotton not pre-shrunk
Tote Bags
Screen-printed in house, some have hints of DIY flavor - Summer tote bags available in various colors - 15x15" -- Perfect for record shopping with our friends Acme & Rushmor in the neighborhood - Desert design by Mike Paré - Chain design by Elly Hazard
sweatshirt (green & gold)
Cactus Club sweatshirt - gold on green Classic crewneck -- 2017 logo Designed by David Arnevik - Screen-printed in Milwaukee by Orchard Street Press - Printed on Bayside heavyblend sweatshirt (80% cotton, 20% polyester) Made in USA *Youth XL printed on Jerzees crewneck (50% cotton, 50% polyester) Photo by Sunny Mills Modeled by Cashay, Rachael, Ollie, Kelsey
beanies (various colors)
cuffed beanie with Cactus Club patch sewn with love by Kelsey's kind mother available in many colors -- 100% acrylic, hypoallergenic - Photo by Sunny Mills - Modeled by Tasha & Jenna
logo patch
2017 cursive design by David Arnevik -- locally-embroidered by Seams So Perfect in Milwaukee, WI - Photo by Sunny Mills - Modeled by Ken
Live Music Venue tee
Cactus Club Live Music Venue - MIlwaukee, WI tee -- 2018 Cheers-inspired design designed by David Arnevik - Screenprinted in house at Cactus Club - XS, M, L, XL printed on Next Level 100% cotton tee - XXL, XXXL printed on Bayside Made in America cotton tee - Photo by Sunny Mills - Modeled by Sam
sweatshirt (black & purple)
Classic crewneck - white on black -- 2017 logo Designed by David Arnevik - Screen-printed in house at Cactus Club - printed on Bayside made in USA crewneck fleece* *Youth XL printed on Jerzees crewneck - Photos by Sunny Mills - Modeled by Kelsey & Fizz
CC Puzzle - 500 pieces
Artist series exclusive Cactus Club jigsaw puzzle illustrated by the incredibly talented illustrator and Agua De Rosas co-founder/DJ, Gabriela Riveros. 18x24” 500 random-shaped pieces Printed on recycled chipboard Manufactured locally in New Berlin Features some beloved club sights including our legendary sound engineer Alex Pekka Hall, our BFF taco truck Frida’s Cocina, our 2020 temporary resident (the Bay View squirrel), Kristina Rolander’s iconic stage backdrop, 70s hanging light fixtures above the bar, Kelsey and Jack bartending, the DJ booth built by John Dykstra, logo designed by David Arnevik, references to Agua De Rosas and Dope Folks Records A perfect intergenerational gift, this puzzle is a 2020 time capsule to a year of many roller coaster changes. Proceeds from this puzzle go directly to keeping the club going
Cactus Mixtape Volume 1
CACTUS CLUB records VOL 1 Limited edition cassette Foiled gold tape A sampler of bands and sounds that have contributed to the club’s past and future alike. Part punk in ethos, part gentle and sensitive, always experimental and challenging. released February 1, 2021 $10 cassette with a digital download or PWYC for the digital download from cactusclubmke.bandcamp.com Designed by Billy Dimmitt Photos by Samer Ghani
Koozies
Screen-printed in the back of the club Collect 'em all
Venue Stickers (small)
Vinyl stickers locally screen-printed by Working Man Company Designed by David Arnevik 3" x 2.5" Offered in a variety of colors
CC Postcards
Designed by Tia Rose Woods in February 2020 This message has taken on a whole new meaning with the pandemic. The importance of staying connected feels more pronounced than ever. Write to an old friend, new friend, family member, penpal, elected official. Need a penpal? Look up BlackandPink.org to learn more about this queer abolitionist organization and their efforts to support incarcerated folks across the United States
Artisanal Bitters Tincture
An alluring extract blend of damiana leaf, buddha’s hand, quassia wood, cardamom and vanilla for our small batch Cactus Club bitters. The damiana provides an earthy semi-sweetness akin to camomile which is pleasantly balanced with the lemon blossom profile of buddha’s hand. An uplifting addition to your favorite seasonal cocktails.
Cactus 45 Adapter
Locally designed and manufactured by Jason Hilleshiem
Rose Tote
Limited run Cactus Rose Tote Available in a variety of colors Designed by Billy Dimmitt Printed in the back of the club by Anika Kowalik 100% heavy cotton canvas 20" web canvas handles 14” W x 16”
Youth Tees
Very limited line of youth tees Printed in the back room of the club on super soft Next Level Apparel's eco performance youth t-shirts
Friendship Bracelet Kits
Kit includes: • 26 unique Swarovski crystal bead styles including 12mm Disco Ball Bead, 12 mm red magma Artemis Bead, 17 mm violet Wild Heart Bead, 8 mm enerite aurore boreale 2x Briolette Bead, 6mm rose water opal shimmer Cube Bead, and many other stunning varieties • 12" of .8mm stretch jewellery cord - stretch and trim to desired length • Sheer 3"x4" drawstring bag • Instructional sheet
Sun Hats
Dad Hats (two-tone)
Earplugs
Bumper Stickers
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
artist-run music venue & community space adapting to the pandemic with virtual programming and carryout cocktails, mocktails, and growlers of coffee, kombucha, CBD kombucha, beer and much more <3 we appreciate your support!
2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207