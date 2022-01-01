Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar imageView gallery

Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar 4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cactus Grille Shirt

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Cactus Grille Hat

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving authentic Tex-Mex cuisine drawing on family recipes and great cocktails in a lively atmosphere, Cactus Grille &amp; Tequila Bar is North Palm Beach County’s hottest new destination for cocktails, dining and entertainment.

Location

4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

Gallery
Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
orange starNo Reviews
5440 Military Trail, Suite 1 Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Bagel Boyz - Jupiter
orange starNo Reviews
5430 military trail Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4580 Donald Ross Road Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Coolinary Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110 PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd - Lynora's Alton
orange starNo Reviews
5320 Donald Ross Rd Palm Beach Garde, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Taco Shack - Abacoa - 1155 Main Street, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
1155 Main Street, Suite 120 Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens

The Cooper
orange star4.5 • 3,784
4610 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Christopher's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,153
4783 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
orange star4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon
orange star4.3 • 321
4240 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Beach Gardens
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston